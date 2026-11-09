👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Davey Grant Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 11:22 AM ET

Davey Grant suffered a first-round knockout loss to Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. After exchanging blows on the feet, Smith landed a devastating left hook that knocked Grant down to the canvas and then landed a follow-up shot that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Grant landed eight significant strikes. With the loss, Grant dropped to 16-9 as a pro and is now 9-8 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFCComments · Join ChatOpen App
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 11:09 AM ET

Elijah Smith extended his win streak by finishing Davey Grant via first-round knockout on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith needed just 60 seconds to knock Grant out. As the two started exchanging, Smith unloaded a devastating left hook that dropped Grant, followed by one follow-up punch that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Smith landed 11 significant strikes. With the win, Smith extended his win streak to 11-1 as a pro and is now 4-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 10:56 AM ET

Billy Elekana suffered a unanimous decision loss to Lucas Fernando on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Elekana was completely outstruck in the first and second rounds, especially the first, but won the third. In the first round alone, Elekana landed only six significant strikes while Fernando landed 40. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Elekana landed a takedown and 20 significant strikes. With the loss, Elekana dropped to 10-3 as a pro and is now 3-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 10:51 AM ET

Lucas Fernando extended his win streak by defeating Billy Elekana via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Fernando dominated in the first and second rounds, outstriking Elekana, while Elekana managed to win the third round. Fernando especially outstruck Elekana in the first round, landing 40 significant strikes while Elekana landed only six. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Fernando landed 64 significant strikes. With the win, Fernando improved to 15-3 as a pro and is now 2-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:47 PM ET

Johnny Walker will try to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker returned to heavyweight in his last fight, just five weeks ago, and finished Mick Parkin by first-round knockout and now he has a chance to fast-track through the heavyweight division against top-five contender Cortes-Acosta. DraftKings sees Walker as the underdog with a salary of $7,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:37 PM ET

Waldo Cortes-Acosta will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Cortes-Acosta was last seen competing in September at Noche UFC 4, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Curtis Blaydes. Before his fight with Blaydes, Cortes-Acosta was outclassed and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov. DraftKings sees Cortes-Acosta as the favorite with a salary of $8,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:30 PM ET

Former title challenger Virna Jandiroba will look to win her second consecutive fight when she faces off against another former title challenger, Tatiana Suarez, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 115, where she returned to the win column by beating Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision. Prior to that, Jandiroba fought for a title against Mackenzie Dern but lost via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Jandiroba as the underdog with a salary of $7,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:26 PM ET

Former title challenger Tatiana Suarez will try to extend her win streak when she takes on another former title challenger, Virna Jandiroba, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Suarez fought for the title back in February 2025, but she was outclassed by then-champion Zhang Weili and lost by unanimous decision. In her next fight, Suarez returned to the win column by defeating Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision. Suarez was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where she defeated Loopy Godínez via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Suarez as the favorite with a salary of $8,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:17 PM ET

Elijah Smith will look to remain unbeaten in the UFC as he takes on MMA veteran Davey Grant on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith was last seen in action in March at UFC Vegas 114, where he extended his win streak by finishing SuYoung You via second-round submission. He earned his UFC contract by beating Aaron Tau via unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series, and since then, he's won three consecutive fights. DraftKings sees Smith as a big favorite with a salary of $9,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:07 PM ET

MMA veteran Davey Grant will look to win back-to-back fights when he faces off against Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Grant was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC Vegas 116, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Adrian Luna Martinetti. Prior to that, Grant suffered a first-round submission loss to Charles Jourdain. DraftKings sees Grant as a big underdog with a salary of $7,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 3:50 PM ET

Lucas Fernando will try to extend his win streak when he takes on Billy Elekana on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Fernando was last seen in action in August at UFC 330, where he made his promotional debut and extended his win streak by finishing Rafael Tobias via third-round TKO. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak, having beaten João Paulo Silva, Pedro Oliveira, Phillip Latu, Leon Soares and the already-mentioned Tobias. DraftKings sees Fernando as a big favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 3:46 PM ET

Billy Elekana will try to extend his win streak by facing off against Lucas Fernando on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Elekana made his UFC debut in January 2025 at UFC 311, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Bogdan Guskov. He has since then won three consecutive fights, beating İbo Aslan, Kevin Christian and more recently Junior Tafa. DraftKings sees Elekana as the underdog with a salary of $7,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 10:24 AM ET

Former title challenger Renato Moicano suffered a third-round TKO loss to Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano almost didn't have any success with his striking, but his takedowns were on point, and he controlled large portions of the opening two rounds, repeatedly taking Nolan's back and locking up a body triangle. The controversial situation occurred when the referee stood the fighters up even though Moicano had a dominant position and was trying to secure the submission. As they got up, Nolan hurt Moicano with a knee and nearly finished him before the bell. The ending sequence came in the third round when Nolan reversed a takedown and started landing ground and pound, finishing Moicano. In 11:28, Moicano landed three takedowns and only nine significant strikes.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 10:06 AM ET

Tom Nolan extended his win streak by finishing former title challenger Renato Moicano via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Throughout the fight, it was evident that Nolan's striking was much better, as he stunned Moicano time and time again. In the second round, Nolan got himself in a bad position late in the second round, as Moicano took his back on the ground with a body triangle locked in. Moments after, the referee made a controversial call and decided to stand them up, and Nolan took full advantage. In the third round, Nolan landed a vicious knee, and he finished the job with ground and pound. In 11:28 of action, Nolan landed a takedown and 69 significant strikes. With the win, Nolan improved to 6-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

UFC veteran Randy Brown lost by unanimous decision to undefeated Jacobe Smith in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Brown was completely dominated in this fight, both on the feet and on the mat. Although Brown hung in there and didn't get knocked out or submitted, he was controlled over three rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Brown landed only 16 significant strikes. With the loss, Brown dropped to 20-9 and is now 14-9 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Undefeated Jacobe Smith extended his winning streak by beating UFC veteran Randy Brown via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith dominated Brown, piecing him up on the feet, hurting him twice, and controlling him on the ground for three rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Smith landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the win, Smith improved to 14-0 as a pro and is now 5-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

Ode Osbourne suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cody Durden on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. In the first and second rounds, Osbourne was dominated by Durden with Durden using his wrestling to control Osbourne. Osbourne almost got finished in the first round when Durden started landing blows while controlling Osbourne on the mat, but Osbourne managed to escape. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Durden. In 15 minutes of action, Osbourne landed 15 significant strikes.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ET

Cody Durden bounced back in the win column by beating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden's wrestling was on point in this fight as he outwrestled Osbourne in the first and second rounds, and he also almost finished Osbourne in the first round with ground-and-pound, but Osbourne managed to get out. In 15 minutes of action, Durden landed six takedowns and 35 significant strikes. With the win, Durden improved to 19-11-1 as a pro and is now 8-9-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 30, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

Tom Nolan will try to extend his win streak when he takes on former title challenger Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Nolan suffered only one loss in his career, and it was a first-round TKO loss to Nikolas Motta in his UFC debut back in 2024. Since then, Nolan has looked fantastic, going on a five-fight winning streak. He was last seen in action in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he extended his winning streak by beating Fares Ziam via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nolan as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 30, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

Former title challenger Renato Moicano is scheduled to take on surging contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 125, where he returned to the win column by finishing Chris Duncan via second-round submission. Before his fight with Duncan, Moicano lost back-to-back fights to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. DraftKings sees Moicano as a slight underdog with a salary of $8,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

Jacobe Smith will look to remain undefeated as he takes on UFC veteran Randy Brown in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith earned his UFC contract in 2024 by finishing Christien Savoie via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. He entered the UFC with an undefeated 9-0 record and has since gone 4-0. Smith was last seen in action almost two months ago at UFC 332, where he extended his winning streak by finishing Bruce Whitehead via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Smith as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

' Week 10 Status is TBD
Patrick Mahomes

Dealing With Elbow Strain/Sprain
Rhamondre Stevenson

Knee Injury Raises Concern
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Connor Hellebuyck

Will Sit Out Devils' Visit to Winnipeg
Sean Monahan

Dmitri Voronkov Available Tuesday
Linus Ullmark

Activated From Injured Reserve
Ville Koivunen

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Javonte Williams

Bounces Back Against Colts
Jack Roslovic

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Brayden Point

Exits With Injury Sunday
Aaron Gordon

Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Christian Braun

Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Jamal Murray

Iffy for Monday at Houston
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Tobias Harris

Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Devin Vassell

Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Will Richard

Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Colston Loveland

Volume Cools Off in Final Game Before Bye Week
Rome Odunze

Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Kyren Williams

Held in Check in Road Win
Brock Purdy

Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Baker Mayfield

Unable to Salvage Any Touchdowns in Week 9
Luther Burden III

Diagnosed with a Concussion
Caleb Williams

' Four Picks Nearly Spoil an Early Lead
Calvin Ridley

Was Involved in "Incident" at Nashville Airport
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving

Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Drew Lock

Says He'll Play Next Week vs. Raiders
Ryan Conwell

Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Keon Ellis

Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Pelle Larsson

Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Domantas Sabonis

(left knee) Out vs. Heat
Jaylen Waddle

is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
DeMario Douglas

Sets New Season High in Yardage
Travis Kelce

Leads KC in Receiving, Scores for First Time Since Week 3
Matthew Golden

Delivers Career-Best Fantasy Performance in New England
Christian McCaffrey

is a Dual Threat in Win
Tank Dell

Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday
Brandon Miller

Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen

Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Nique Clifford

Traded to the Thunder
Domantas Sabonis

Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Jock Landale

Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Egor Demin

Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy Against Memphis
Scottie Barnes

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Kawhi Leonard

Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Cale Makar

Exits Practice for Precautionary Reasons
Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Anthony Mantha

to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Kevin Bahl

to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Yanni Gourde

Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Haydn Fleury

Available Against Lightning
Josh Morrissey

Remains Sidelined Sunday
Sidney Crosby

Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Morgan Rielly

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
William Carrier

Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Exits Early Saturday
Sandis Vilmanis

Expected to Miss Time
Anton Lundell

Questionable Sunday
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players