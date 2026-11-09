Elijah Smith Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nov 9, 2026, 11:09 AM ETElijah Smith extended his win streak by finishing Davey Grant via first-round knockout on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith needed just 60 seconds to knock Grant out. As the two started exchanging, Smith unloaded a devastating left hook that dropped Grant, followed by one follow-up punch that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Smith landed 11 significant strikes. With the win, Smith extended his win streak to 11-1 as a pro and is now 4-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
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Billy Elekana Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 10:56 AM ETBilly Elekana suffered a unanimous decision loss to Lucas Fernando on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Elekana was completely outstruck in the first and second rounds, especially the first, but won the third. In the first round alone, Elekana landed only six significant strikes while Fernando landed 40. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Elekana landed a takedown and 20 significant strikes. With the loss, Elekana dropped to 10-3 as a pro and is now 3-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Lucas Fernando Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 10:51 AM ETLucas Fernando extended his win streak by defeating Billy Elekana via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Fernando dominated in the first and second rounds, outstriking Elekana, while Elekana managed to win the third round. Fernando especially outstruck Elekana in the first round, landing 40 significant strikes while Elekana landed only six. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Fernando landed 64 significant strikes. With the win, Fernando improved to 15-3 as a pro and is now 2-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Johnny Walker Set For UFC Vegas 124 Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:47 PM ETJohnny Walker will try to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker returned to heavyweight in his last fight, just five weeks ago, and finished Mick Parkin by first-round knockout and now he has a chance to fast-track through the heavyweight division against top-five contender Cortes-Acosta. DraftKings sees Walker as the underdog with a salary of $7,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Waldo Cortes-Acosta Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:37 PM ETWaldo Cortes-Acosta will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Cortes-Acosta was last seen competing in September at Noche UFC 4, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Curtis Blaydes. Before his fight with Blaydes, Cortes-Acosta was outclassed and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov. DraftKings sees Cortes-Acosta as the favorite with a salary of $8,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Virna Jandiroba An Underdog At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:30 PM ETFormer title challenger Virna Jandiroba will look to win her second consecutive fight when she faces off against another former title challenger, Tatiana Suarez, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 115, where she returned to the win column by beating Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision. Prior to that, Jandiroba fought for a title against Mackenzie Dern but lost via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Jandiroba as the underdog with a salary of $7,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tatiana Suarez Set For UFC Vegas 124 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:26 PM ETFormer title challenger Tatiana Suarez will try to extend her win streak when she takes on another former title challenger, Virna Jandiroba, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Suarez fought for the title back in February 2025, but she was outclassed by then-champion Zhang Weili and lost by unanimous decision. In her next fight, Suarez returned to the win column by defeating Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision. Suarez was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where she defeated Loopy Godínez via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Suarez as the favorite with a salary of $8,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Elijah Smith Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:17 PM ETElijah Smith will look to remain unbeaten in the UFC as he takes on MMA veteran Davey Grant on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith was last seen in action in March at UFC Vegas 114, where he extended his win streak by finishing SuYoung You via second-round submission. He earned his UFC contract by beating Aaron Tau via unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series, and since then, he's won three consecutive fights. DraftKings sees Smith as a big favorite with a salary of $9,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Davey Grant Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:07 PM ETMMA veteran Davey Grant will look to win back-to-back fights when he faces off against Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Grant was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC Vegas 116, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Adrian Luna Martinetti. Prior to that, Grant suffered a first-round submission loss to Charles Jourdain. DraftKings sees Grant as a big underdog with a salary of $7,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Lucas Fernando A Favorite At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 3:50 PM ETLucas Fernando will try to extend his win streak when he takes on Billy Elekana on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Fernando was last seen in action in August at UFC 330, where he made his promotional debut and extended his win streak by finishing Rafael Tobias via third-round TKO. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak, having beaten João Paulo Silva, Pedro Oliveira, Phillip Latu, Leon Soares and the already-mentioned Tobias. DraftKings sees Fernando as a big favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Billy Elekana Looks To Extend His Winning Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 3:46 PM ETBilly Elekana will try to extend his win streak by facing off against Lucas Fernando on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Elekana made his UFC debut in January 2025 at UFC 311, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Bogdan Guskov. He has since then won three consecutive fights, beating İbo Aslan, Kevin Christian and more recently Junior Tafa. DraftKings sees Elekana as the underdog with a salary of $7,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Renato Moicano Suffers Third-Round TKO Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 10:24 AM ETFormer title challenger Renato Moicano suffered a third-round TKO loss to Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano almost didn't have any success with his striking, but his takedowns were on point, and he controlled large portions of the opening two rounds, repeatedly taking Nolan's back and locking up a body triangle. The controversial situation occurred when the referee stood the fighters up even though Moicano had a dominant position and was trying to secure the submission. As they got up, Nolan hurt Moicano with a knee and nearly finished him before the bell. The ending sequence came in the third round when Nolan reversed a takedown and started landing ground and pound, finishing Moicano. In 11:28, Moicano landed three takedowns and only nine significant strikes.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tom Nolan Extends Win Streak To Six
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 10:06 AM ETTom Nolan extended his win streak by finishing former title challenger Renato Moicano via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Throughout the fight, it was evident that Nolan's striking was much better, as he stunned Moicano time and time again. In the second round, Nolan got himself in a bad position late in the second round, as Moicano took his back on the ground with a body triangle locked in. Moments after, the referee made a controversial call and decided to stand them up, and Nolan took full advantage. In the third round, Nolan landed a vicious knee, and he finished the job with ground and pound. In 11:28 of action, Nolan landed a takedown and 69 significant strikes. With the win, Nolan improved to 6-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Randy Brown Gets Dominated At UFC Vegas 123
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:42 AM ETUFC veteran Randy Brown lost by unanimous decision to undefeated Jacobe Smith in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Brown was completely dominated in this fight, both on the feet and on the mat. Although Brown hung in there and didn't get knocked out or submitted, he was controlled over three rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Brown landed only 16 significant strikes. With the loss, Brown dropped to 20-9 and is now 14-9 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jacobe Smith Remains Undefeated
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:29 AM ETUndefeated Jacobe Smith extended his winning streak by beating UFC veteran Randy Brown via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith dominated Brown, piecing him up on the feet, hurting him twice, and controlling him on the ground for three rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Smith landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the win, Smith improved to 14-0 as a pro and is now 5-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ode Osbourne Gets Outwrestled
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:13 AM ETOde Osbourne suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cody Durden on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. In the first and second rounds, Osbourne was dominated by Durden with Durden using his wrestling to control Osbourne. Osbourne almost got finished in the first round when Durden started landing blows while controlling Osbourne on the mat, but Osbourne managed to escape. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Durden. In 15 minutes of action, Osbourne landed 15 significant strikes.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Cody Durden Gets Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ETCody Durden bounced back in the win column by beating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden's wrestling was on point in this fight as he outwrestled Osbourne in the first and second rounds, and he also almost finished Osbourne in the first round with ground-and-pound, but Osbourne managed to get out. In 15 minutes of action, Durden landed six takedowns and 35 significant strikes. With the win, Durden improved to 19-11-1 as a pro and is now 8-9-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tom Nolan Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:19 AM ETTom Nolan will try to extend his win streak when he takes on former title challenger Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Nolan suffered only one loss in his career, and it was a first-round TKO loss to Nikolas Motta in his UFC debut back in 2024. Since then, Nolan has looked fantastic, going on a five-fight winning streak. He was last seen in action in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he extended his winning streak by beating Fares Ziam via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nolan as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Renato Moicano Set For UFC Vegas 123 Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:10 AM ETFormer title challenger Renato Moicano is scheduled to take on surging contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 125, where he returned to the win column by finishing Chris Duncan via second-round submission. Before his fight with Duncan, Moicano lost back-to-back fights to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. DraftKings sees Moicano as a slight underdog with a salary of $8,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jacobe Smith Looks To Remain Undefeated
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ETJacobe Smith will look to remain undefeated as he takes on UFC veteran Randy Brown in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith earned his UFC contract in 2024 by finishing Christien Savoie via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. He entered the UFC with an undefeated 9-0 record and has since gone 4-0. Smith was last seen in action almost two months ago at UFC 332, where he extended his winning streak by finishing Bruce Whitehead via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Smith as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Randy Brown Set For UFC Vegas 123 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 9:58 AM ETUFC veteran Randy Brown will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Jacobe Smith in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Brown was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC 327 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kevin Holland. Prior to that, he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Gabriel Bonfim. DraftKings sees Brown as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC