Caio Borralho Outgrapples Yousri Belgaroui
Nov 16, 2026, 8:03 AM ETCaio Borralho won his second consecutive fight by beating Yousri Belgaroui via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. This was a dangerous fight for Borralho, but he was able to use his wrestling to get the better of Belgaroui over three rounds to win by unanimous decision. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Borralho. In 15 minutes of action, Borralho landed five takedowns and 20 significant strikes. With the win, Borralho improved to 19-2 as a pro and is now 9-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
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Josh Hokit Suffers His First Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 9:25 AM ETPreviously undefeated Josh Hokit suffered a unanimous decision loss to the heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Hokit immediately started pushing the pace, and he didn't stop until the end of the fight. However, Gane was the one who was the more accurate striker and it was Gane who landed more significant strikes. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 47-48 in favor of Gane. In 25 minutes of action, Hokit landed three takedowns and 146 significant strikes. With the loss, Hokit dropped to 10-1 as a pro and is now 4-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ciryl Gane Defends Heavyweight Title
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 9:20 AM ETHeavyweight champion Ciryl Gane made his first successful title defense by beating Josh Hokit via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. It was a great, back-and-forth fight where Hokit immediately started pressuring Gane, but as Hokit continued to push the pace, Gane caught a second wind. Gane landed more significant strikes, and it was Gane who was the more accurate striker. Ultimately, the judges sided with Gane, as they unanimously scored the bout 48-47 in his favor. In 25 minutes of action, Gane landed 237 significant strikes. With the win, Gane improved to 15-2 with one NC and is now 12-2 with one NC in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Amanda Nunes Suffers Fourth-Round Submission Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 9:01 AM ETFormer two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Nunes was better than Harrison in the opening round as she kept landing combinations on Harrison. But, strangely enough, Nunes completely abandoned that plan and decided to grapple with Harrison. By doing so, Harrison reversed Nunes in the fourth round and landed a rear-naked choke that forced Nunes to tap. In 16:29 of action, Nunes landed two takedowns and 31 significant strikes. With the loss, Nunes dropped to 23-6 as a pro and is now 16-3 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kayla Harrison Defends Her Title
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 8:50 AM ETWomen's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defended her title by defeating UFC Hall of Famer, former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, via fourth-round submission in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Nunes was better than Harrison in the first round, connecting with powerful combinations. However, in the subsequent rounds, Harrison started taking over with her grappling while Nunes bizarrely abandoned her striking approach and started grappling with Harrison. Harrison wasted no time in the fourth round as she tripped Nunes to the canvas and applied a rear-naked choke that forced Nunes to tap. In 16:29 of action, Harrison landed three takedowns and 25 significant strikes. With the win, Harrison improved to 20-1 as a pro and is now 4-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Yousri Belgaroui Drops Decision At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 8:30 AM ETYousri Belgaroui suffered a unanimous decision loss on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Belgaroui was completely outclassed, as Borralho masterfully mixed wrestling and striking to keep Him guessing the whole time. Borralho's repeated takedowns and ground control made it difficult for Belgaroui to get his offense going. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Borralho. In 15 minutes of action, Belgaroui landed 28 significant strikes. With the loss, Belgaroui dropped to 11-4 as a pro and is now 3-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kevin Holland And Uros Medic Settle For Majority Draw
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 7:43 AM ETKevin Holland and Uros Medic fought to a majority draw on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Most think Holland should have won that fight, giving him the first two rounds and giving Medic the final round. Medic was also deducted a point as he landed a low blow on Holland twice. Holland landed almost 20 more significant strikes than Medic, scored a knockdown, and hunted for D'Arce chokes in the opening frame. In the end, the judges scored the bout 29-27, 28-28, 28-28. In 15 minutes of action, Holland landed 53 significant strikes and two takedowns.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Uros Medic Vs. Kevin Holland Ends In Majority Draw
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 7:24 AM ETUros Medic and Kevin Holland's bout ended in a majority draw on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. The majority draw decision was handed down despite Medic getting a point deduction for repeated low blows, but two judges still had the same 28-28 scores, making the fight a draw. In 15 minutes of action, Medic landed 35 significant strikes. The positive thing for the Serbian fighter is that Medic, whose fights typically end in the first round, proved that he can go 15 minutes without having problems with his cardio.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Josh Hokit Can Become The New Heavyweight Champion
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:26 AM ETUndefeated challenger Josh Hokit will try to become the new heavyweight champion as he takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Hokit earned his UFC contract last August by beating Guilherme Uriel via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, Hokit has won four fights in a row. Hokit was last seen in action in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he finished former title challenger Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO. DraftKings sees Hokit as the underdog with a salary of $7,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ciryl Gane Set For His First Title Defense
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:19 AM ETHeavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is scheduled for his first title defense against Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After his fight with then-champion Tom Aspinall ended in a no-contest, Gane was scheduled to fight Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight title. Gane was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he finished Pereira via second-round TKO. DraftKings sees Gane as the favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Amanda Nunes Returns At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:04 AM ETFormer two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, returns from retirement to take on current women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After dominating the division for most of a decade, Nunes decided to retire more than three years ago. Nunes was last seen in action in June at UFC 289, where she defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nunes as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kayla Harrison Set For First Title Defense
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:55 AM ETWomen's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is scheduled for her first title defense against former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Harrison was last seen in the Octagon in June 2025 at UFC 316, where she became the new women's bantamweight champion by finishing Julianna Pena via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Harrison as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Yousri Belgaroui An Underdog At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:45 AM ETYousri Belgaroui will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Caio Borralho on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Belgaroui has a chance to leapfrog into title contention with a win over the sixth-ranked Borralho. "The Boogeyman" was last seen in action in September at UFC Glendale, where he extended his winning streak to six by finishing Djorden Santos via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Belgaroui as the underdog with a salary of $7,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Caio Borralho A Favorite At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:39 AM ETCaio Borralho will try to win back-to-back fights as he faces off against streaking Yousri Belgaroui on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Borralho last competed in March at UFC 326, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision. Prior to his fight with De Ridder, Borralho suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov, which snapped his 17-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Borralho as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kevin Holland Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:28 AM ETKevin Holland will look to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Uros Medic on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Holland last stepped into the Octagon in April at UFC 327, where he returned to the win column by beating Randy Brown by unanimous decision. Before his fight with Brown, Holland was on a two-fight skid, losing to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott. DraftKings sees Holland as the underdog with a salary of $7,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Uros Medic Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:21 AM ETUros Medic will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Medic was last seen in action in August at UFC Belgrade, where he extended his win streak by finishing Daniel Rodriguez via first-round TKO. Prior to that, Medic finished Geoff Neal via first-round knockout. He won four of his last five bouts, losing only to Punahele Soriano. DraftKings sees Medic as the favorite with a salary of $8,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Waldo Cortes-Acosta Suffers Third-Round TKO Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 12:33 PM ETWaldo Cortes-Acosta suffered a third-round TKO loss to Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Cortes-Acosta had some success in rushing Walker when he threw leg kicks, but eventually, Cortes-Acosta gassed. The ending sequence came in the third round when Walker caught Cortes-Acosta with a question mark kick and then landed a backfist that dropped Cortes-Acosta. Walker then landed follow-up punches until referee Jason Herzog decided to stop the fight. In 12:27 of action, Cortes-Acosta landed 40 significant strikes. This is Cortes-Acosta's third consecutive loss, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Johnny Walker Scores Third-Round TKO Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 12:25 PM ETJohnny Walker won his second consecutive fight by beating Waldo Cortes-Acosta via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker took his fight with Cortes-Acosta on five days' notice, and he didn't disappoint. He picked apart Cortes-Acosta, and in the third round, Walker landed a question-mark kick followed by a spinning backfist that essentially knocked Waldo-Cortes out cold. Walker then landed follow-up shots, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 12:27 of action, Walker landed 51 significant strikes. With the win, Walker improved to 24-10 with one NC as a pro and is now 10-7 with one NC in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Virna Jandiroba Gets Dominated At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 11:58 AM ETVirna Jandiroba suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba's takedown defense was on point as she stuffed all eight of Suarez's takedown attempts, but Jandiroba was outgrappled and dominated for the majority of the fight. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Suarez. In 15 minutes of action, Jandiroba landed a takedown and 17 significant strikes. With the loss, Jandiroba dropped to 23-5 as a pro and is now 9-5 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tatiana Suarez Dominates Virna Jandiroba
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 11:47 AM ETTatiana Suarez extended her win streak by beating Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Suarez used her wrestling to control Jandiroba again and again over three rounds. Surprisingly, Suarez wasn't able to take Jandiroba down, but when Jandiroba tried to shoot for a takedown, Suarez was quick to reverse positions. In 15 minutes of action, Suarez landed 28 significant strikes. With the win, Suarez improved to 13-1 as a pro and is now 10-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Davey Grant Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 11:22 AM ETDavey Grant suffered a first-round knockout loss to Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. After exchanging blows on the feet, Smith landed a devastating left hook that knocked Grant down to the canvas and then landed a follow-up shot that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Grant landed eight significant strikes. With the loss, Grant dropped to 16-9 as a pro and is now 9-8 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC