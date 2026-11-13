👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Ciryl Gane Set For His First Title Defense

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 13, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is scheduled for his first title defense against Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After his fight with then-champion Tom Aspinall ended in a no-contest, Gane was scheduled to fight Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight title. Gane was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he finished Pereira via second-round TKO. DraftKings sees Gane as the favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFCComments · Join ChatOpen App
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 13, 2026, 9:04 AM ET

Former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes returns from retirement to take on current women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After dominating the division for most of a decade, Nunes decided to retire more than three years ago. Nunes was last seen in action in June at UFC 289, where she defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nunes as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 13, 2026, 8:55 AM ET

Women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is scheduled for her first title defense against former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Harrison was last seen in the Octagon in June 2025 at UFC 316, where she became the new women's bantamweight champion by finishing Julianna Pena via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Harrison as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 13, 2026, 8:45 AM ET

Yousri Belgaroui will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Caio Borralho on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Belgaroui has a chance to leapfrog into title contention with a win over the sixth-ranked Borralho. "The Boogeyman" was last seen in action in September at UFC Glendale, where he extended his winning streak to six by finishing Djorden Santos via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Belgaroui as the underdog with a salary of $7,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 13, 2026, 8:39 AM ET

Caio Borralho will try to win back-to-back fights as he faces off against streaking Yousri Belgaroui on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Borralho last competed in March at UFC 326, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision. Prior to his fight with De Ridder, Borralho suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov, which snapped his 17-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Borralho as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 13, 2026, 8:28 AM ET

Kevin Holland will look to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Uros Medic on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Holland last stepped into the Octagon in April at UFC 327, where he returned to the win column by beating Randy Brown by unanimous decision. Before his fight with Brown, Holland was on a two-fight skid, losing to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott. DraftKings sees Holland as the underdog with a salary of $7,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 13, 2026, 8:21 AM ET

Uros Medic will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Medic was last seen in action in August at UFC Belgrade, where he extended his win streak by finishing Daniel Rodriguez via first-round TKO. Prior to that, Medic finished Geoff Neal via first-round knockout. He won four of his last five bouts, losing only to Punahele Soriano. DraftKings sees Medic as the favorite with a salary of $8,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 12:33 PM ET

Waldo Cortes-Acosta suffered a third-round TKO loss to Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Cortes-Acosta had some success in rushing Walker when he threw leg kicks, but eventually, Cortes-Acosta gassed. The ending sequence came in the third round when Walker caught Cortes-Acosta with a question mark kick and then landed a backfist that dropped Cortes-Acosta. Walker then landed follow-up punches until referee Jason Herzog decided to stop the fight. In 12:27 of action, Cortes-Acosta landed 40 significant strikes. This is Cortes-Acosta's third consecutive loss, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 12:25 PM ET

Johnny Walker won his second consecutive fight by beating Waldo Cortes-Acosta via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker took his fight with Cortes-Acosta on five days' notice, and he didn't disappoint. He picked apart Cortes-Acosta, and in the third round, Walker landed a question-mark kick followed by a spinning backfist that essentially knocked Waldo-Cortes out cold. Walker then landed follow-up shots, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 12:27 of action, Walker landed 51 significant strikes. With the win, Walker improved to 24-10 with one NC as a pro and is now 10-7 with one NC in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 11:58 AM ET

Virna Jandiroba suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba's takedown defense was on point as she stuffed all eight of Suarez's takedown attempts, but Jandiroba was outgrappled and dominated for the majority of the fight. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Suarez. In 15 minutes of action, Jandiroba landed a takedown and 17 significant strikes. With the loss, Jandiroba dropped to 23-5 as a pro and is now 9-5 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 11:47 AM ET

Tatiana Suarez extended her win streak by beating Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Suarez used her wrestling to control Jandiroba again and again over three rounds. Surprisingly, Suarez wasn't able to take Jandiroba down, but when Jandiroba tried to shoot for a takedown, Suarez was quick to reverse positions. In 15 minutes of action, Suarez landed 28 significant strikes. With the win, Suarez improved to 13-1 as a pro and is now 10-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 11:22 AM ET

Davey Grant suffered a first-round knockout loss to Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. After exchanging blows on the feet, Smith landed a devastating left hook that knocked Grant down to the canvas and then landed a follow-up shot that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Grant landed eight significant strikes. With the loss, Grant dropped to 16-9 as a pro and is now 9-8 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 11:09 AM ET

Elijah Smith extended his win streak by finishing Davey Grant via first-round knockout on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith needed just 60 seconds to knock Grant out. As the two started exchanging, Smith unloaded a devastating left hook that dropped Grant, followed by one follow-up punch that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Smith landed 11 significant strikes. With the win, Smith extended his win streak to 11-1 as a pro and is now 4-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 10:56 AM ET

Billy Elekana suffered a unanimous decision loss to Lucas Fernando on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Elekana was completely outstruck in the first and second rounds, especially the first, but won the third. In the first round alone, Elekana landed only six significant strikes while Fernando landed 40. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Elekana landed a takedown and 20 significant strikes. With the loss, Elekana dropped to 10-3 as a pro and is now 3-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 9, 2026, 10:51 AM ET

Lucas Fernando extended his win streak by defeating Billy Elekana via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Fernando dominated in the first and second rounds, outstriking Elekana, while Elekana managed to win the third round. Fernando especially outstruck Elekana in the first round, landing 40 significant strikes while Elekana landed only six. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Fernando landed 64 significant strikes. With the win, Fernando improved to 15-3 as a pro and is now 2-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:47 PM ET

Johnny Walker will try to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker returned to heavyweight in his last fight, just five weeks ago, and finished Mick Parkin by first-round knockout and now he has a chance to fast-track through the heavyweight division against top-five contender Cortes-Acosta. DraftKings sees Walker as the underdog with a salary of $7,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:37 PM ET

Waldo Cortes-Acosta will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Cortes-Acosta was last seen competing in September at Noche UFC 4, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Curtis Blaydes. Before his fight with Blaydes, Cortes-Acosta was outclassed and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov. DraftKings sees Cortes-Acosta as the favorite with a salary of $8,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:30 PM ET

Former title challenger Virna Jandiroba will look to win her second consecutive fight when she faces off against another former title challenger, Tatiana Suarez, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 115, where she returned to the win column by beating Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision. Prior to that, Jandiroba fought for a title against Mackenzie Dern but lost via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Jandiroba as the underdog with a salary of $7,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:26 PM ET

Former title challenger Tatiana Suarez will try to extend her win streak when she takes on another former title challenger, Virna Jandiroba, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Suarez fought for the title back in February 2025, but she was outclassed by then-champion Zhang Weili and lost by unanimous decision. In her next fight, Suarez returned to the win column by defeating Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision. Suarez was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where she defeated Loopy Godínez via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Suarez as the favorite with a salary of $8,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:17 PM ET

Elijah Smith will look to remain unbeaten in the UFC as he takes on MMA veteran Davey Grant on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith was last seen in action in March at UFC Vegas 114, where he extended his win streak by finishing SuYoung You via second-round submission. He earned his UFC contract by beating Aaron Tau via unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series, and since then, he's won three consecutive fights. DraftKings sees Smith as a big favorite with a salary of $9,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 6, 2026, 4:07 PM ET

MMA veteran Davey Grant will look to win back-to-back fights when he faces off against Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Grant was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC Vegas 116, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Adrian Luna Martinetti. Prior to that, Grant suffered a first-round submission loss to Charles Jourdain. DraftKings sees Grant as a big underdog with a salary of $7,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

(lumbar spasm) Questionable for Hawks vs Bulls Tonight
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Isaiah Likely

Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Cam Skattebo

Excels in Loss
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mike Evans

Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Justin Herbert

is Ready to Go for Week 10
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Limited on Thursday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
T.J. Hockenson

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Placed on Injured Reserve
David Montgomery

Limited on Thursday
George Pickens

Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Patrick Mahomes

Practices in Full on Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Garrett Wilson

Remains Limited on Thursday
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Jared Goff

Upgrades to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Mike Evans

Does Not Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Thursday
Carnell Tate

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Jonathon Brooks

Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Bam Knight

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players