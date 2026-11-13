Ciryl Gane Set For His First Title Defense

Nov 9, 2026, 12:25 PM ET

Johnny Walker won his second consecutive fight by beating Waldo Cortes-Acosta via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker took his fight with Cortes-Acosta on five days' notice, and he didn't disappoint. He picked apart Cortes-Acosta, and in the third round, Walker landed a question-mark kick followed by a spinning backfist that essentially knocked Waldo-Cortes out cold. Walker then landed follow-up shots, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 12:27 of action, Walker landed 51 significant strikes. With the win, Walker improved to 24-10 with one NC as a pro and is now 10-7 with one NC in the UFC.