Kevin Holland And Uros Medic Settle For Majority Draw
Nov 16, 2026, 7:43 AM ETKevin Holland and Uros Medic fought ot a majority draw on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Most think Holland should have won that fight, giving him the first two rounds and giving Medic the final round. Medic was also deducted a point as he landed a low blow on Holland twice. Holland landed almost 20 more significant strikes than Medic, scored a knockdown, and hunted for D'Arce chokes in the opening frame. In the end, the judges scored the bout 29-27, 28-28, 28-28. In 15 minutes of action, Holland landed 53 significant strikes and two takedowns. --Alen Kurbasic
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Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland Ends In Majority Draw
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 7:24 AM ETUros Medic and Kevin Holland's bout ended in a majority draw on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. The majority draw decision was handed down despite Medic getting a point deduction for repeated low blows, but two judges still had the same 28-28 scores, making the fight a draw. In 15 minutes of action, Medic landed 35 significant strikes. The positive thing for the Serbian fighter is that Medic, whose fights typically end in the first round, proved that he can go 15 minutes without having problems with his cardio.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Josh Hokit Can Become The New Heavyweight Champion
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:26 AM ETUndefeated challenger Josh Hokit will try to become the new heavyweight champion as he takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Hokit earned his UFC contract last August by beating Guilherme Uriel via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, Hokit has won four fights in a row. Hokit was last seen in action in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he finished former title challenger Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO. DraftKings sees Hokit as the underdog with a salary of $7,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ciryl Gane Set For His First Title Defense
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:19 AM ETHeavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is scheduled for his first title defense against Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After his fight with then-champion Tom Aspinall ended in a no-contest, Gane was scheduled to fight Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight title. Gane was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he finished Pereira via second-round TKO. DraftKings sees Gane as the favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Amanda Nunes Returns At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:04 AM ETFormer two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, returns from retirement to take on current women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After dominating the division for most of a decade, Nunes decided to retire more than three years ago. Nunes was last seen in action in June at UFC 289, where she defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nunes as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kayla Harrison Set For First Title Defense
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:55 AM ETWomen's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is scheduled for her first title defense against former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Harrison was last seen in the Octagon in June 2025 at UFC 316, where she became the new women's bantamweight champion by finishing Julianna Pena via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Harrison as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Yousri Belgaroui An Underdog At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:45 AM ETYousri Belgaroui will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Caio Borralho on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Belgaroui has a chance to leapfrog into title contention with a win over the sixth-ranked Borralho. "The Boogeyman" was last seen in action in September at UFC Glendale, where he extended his winning streak to six by finishing Djorden Santos via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Belgaroui as the underdog with a salary of $7,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Caio Borralho A Favorite At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:39 AM ETCaio Borralho will try to win back-to-back fights as he faces off against streaking Yousri Belgaroui on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Borralho last competed in March at UFC 326, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision. Prior to his fight with De Ridder, Borralho suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov, which snapped his 17-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Borralho as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kevin Holland Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:28 AM ETKevin Holland will look to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Uros Medic on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Holland last stepped into the Octagon in April at UFC 327, where he returned to the win column by beating Randy Brown by unanimous decision. Before his fight with Brown, Holland was on a two-fight skid, losing to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott. DraftKings sees Holland as the underdog with a salary of $7,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Uros Medic Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:21 AM ETUros Medic will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Medic was last seen in action in August at UFC Belgrade, where he extended his win streak by finishing Daniel Rodriguez via first-round TKO. Prior to that, Medic finished Geoff Neal via first-round knockout. He won four of his last five bouts, losing only to Punahele Soriano. DraftKings sees Medic as the favorite with a salary of $8,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Waldo Cortes-Acosta Suffers Third-Round TKO Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 12:33 PM ETWaldo Cortes-Acosta suffered a third-round TKO loss to Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Cortes-Acosta had some success in rushing Walker when he threw leg kicks, but eventually, Cortes-Acosta gassed. The ending sequence came in the third round when Walker caught Cortes-Acosta with a question mark kick and then landed a backfist that dropped Cortes-Acosta. Walker then landed follow-up punches until referee Jason Herzog decided to stop the fight. In 12:27 of action, Cortes-Acosta landed 40 significant strikes. This is Cortes-Acosta's third consecutive loss, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Johnny Walker Scores Third-Round TKO Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 12:25 PM ETJohnny Walker won his second consecutive fight by beating Waldo Cortes-Acosta via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker took his fight with Cortes-Acosta on five days' notice, and he didn't disappoint. He picked apart Cortes-Acosta, and in the third round, Walker landed a question-mark kick followed by a spinning backfist that essentially knocked Waldo-Cortes out cold. Walker then landed follow-up shots, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 12:27 of action, Walker landed 51 significant strikes. With the win, Walker improved to 24-10 with one NC as a pro and is now 10-7 with one NC in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Virna Jandiroba Gets Dominated At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 11:58 AM ETVirna Jandiroba suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba's takedown defense was on point as she stuffed all eight of Suarez's takedown attempts, but Jandiroba was outgrappled and dominated for the majority of the fight. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Suarez. In 15 minutes of action, Jandiroba landed a takedown and 17 significant strikes. With the loss, Jandiroba dropped to 23-5 as a pro and is now 9-5 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tatiana Suarez Dominates Virna Jandiroba
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 11:47 AM ETTatiana Suarez extended her win streak by beating Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Suarez used her wrestling to control Jandiroba again and again over three rounds. Surprisingly, Suarez wasn't able to take Jandiroba down, but when Jandiroba tried to shoot for a takedown, Suarez was quick to reverse positions. In 15 minutes of action, Suarez landed 28 significant strikes. With the win, Suarez improved to 13-1 as a pro and is now 10-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Davey Grant Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 11:22 AM ETDavey Grant suffered a first-round knockout loss to Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. After exchanging blows on the feet, Smith landed a devastating left hook that knocked Grant down to the canvas and then landed a follow-up shot that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Grant landed eight significant strikes. With the loss, Grant dropped to 16-9 as a pro and is now 9-8 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Elijah Smith Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 11:09 AM ETElijah Smith extended his win streak by finishing Davey Grant via first-round knockout on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith needed just 60 seconds to knock Grant out. As the two started exchanging, Smith unloaded a devastating left hook that dropped Grant, followed by one follow-up punch that officially ended the fight. In 60 seconds of action, Smith landed 11 significant strikes. With the win, Smith extended his win streak to 11-1 as a pro and is now 4-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Billy Elekana Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 10:56 AM ETBilly Elekana suffered a unanimous decision loss to Lucas Fernando on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Elekana was completely outstruck in the first and second rounds, especially the first, but won the third. In the first round alone, Elekana landed only six significant strikes while Fernando landed 40. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Elekana landed a takedown and 20 significant strikes. With the loss, Elekana dropped to 10-3 as a pro and is now 3-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Lucas Fernando Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 9, 2026, 10:51 AM ETLucas Fernando extended his win streak by defeating Billy Elekana via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Fernando dominated in the first and second rounds, outstriking Elekana, while Elekana managed to win the third round. Fernando especially outstruck Elekana in the first round, landing 40 significant strikes while Elekana landed only six. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Fernando. In 15 minutes of action, Fernando landed 64 significant strikes. With the win, Fernando improved to 15-3 as a pro and is now 2-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Johnny Walker Set For UFC Vegas 124 Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:47 PM ETJohnny Walker will try to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Walker returned to heavyweight in his last fight, just five weeks ago, and finished Mick Parkin by first-round knockout and now he has a chance to fast-track through the heavyweight division against top-five contender Cortes-Acosta. DraftKings sees Walker as the underdog with a salary of $7,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Waldo Cortes-Acosta Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:37 PM ETWaldo Cortes-Acosta will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Cortes-Acosta was last seen competing in September at Noche UFC 4, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Curtis Blaydes. Before his fight with Blaydes, Cortes-Acosta was outclassed and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov. DraftKings sees Cortes-Acosta as the favorite with a salary of $8,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Virna Jandiroba An Underdog At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:30 PM ETFormer title challenger Virna Jandiroba will look to win her second consecutive fight when she faces off against another former title challenger, Tatiana Suarez, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 115, where she returned to the win column by beating Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision. Prior to that, Jandiroba fought for a title against Mackenzie Dern but lost via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Jandiroba as the underdog with a salary of $7,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC