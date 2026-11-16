Kayla Harrison Defends Her Title

Nov 16, 2026, 8:03 AM ET

Caio Borralho won his second consecutive fight by beating Yousri Belgaroui via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Borralho. This was a dangerous fight for Borralho, but Borralho was able to use his wrestling to get the better of Belgaroui over three rounds to win by unanimous decision. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Borralho. In 15 minutes of action, Borralho landed five takedowns and 20 significant strikes. With the win, Borralho improved to 19-2 as a pro and is now 9-1 in the UFC.