Nov 16, 2026, 8:50 AM ET

Women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defended her title by defeating UFC Hall of Famer, former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, via fourth-round submission in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Nunes was better than Harrison in the first round, connecting with powerful combinations. However, in the subsequent rounds, Harrison started taking over with her grappling while Nunes bizarrely abandoned her striking approach and started grappling with Harrison. Harrison wasted no time in the fourth round as she tripped Nunes to the canvas and applied a rear-naked choke that forced Nunes to tap. In 16:29 of action, Harrison landed three takedowns and 25 significant strikes. With the win, Harrison improved to 20-1 as a pro and is now 4-0 in the UFC.