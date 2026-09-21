Keenan Allen Poised for Larger Role in Colts Passing Game?
Sep 21, 2026, 4:25 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen had a disappointing game in his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording one catch for five yards on five targets. However, the 34-year-old has played a consistent role in his team's offense early in 2026, logging 11 targets through two games. Allen's role may be poised to grow coming out of Week 2, as Colts wideout Alec Pierce (heel) had to leave the team's loss to the Chiefs on a cart after re-aggravating an existing heel injury. While X-rays came back negative on Pierce's left heel, he underwent surgery on his left ankle over the offseason and has been dealing with complications in the area ever since. At this point in his career, Allen does not carry a ton of explosive production upside. However, the veteran wide receiver has always been a consistent target earner, and he could establish himself as a high-floor PPR option for deep-league managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Bryce Young Emerging as a Must-Add Quarterback
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2026 season, completing 63% of his pass attempts for 648 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception across two games. The 25-year-old has also logged a rushing touchdown, and he appears to be in full command of a Panthers offense that has scored 71 points so far this year. While Carolina operated a run-heavy system in 2025, Young is averaging 36.5 pass attempts per game early on in 2026. The Panthers also have a favorable run of matchups coming up on paper, as they will play the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 and host the Detroit Lions in Week 4. In leagues where Young remains available, he profiles as a priority waiver-wire target for fantasy managers coming out of Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson Remains an Appealing Handcuff Option on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 4:12 PM ETTwo games into the 2026 NFL season, Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson has recorded 20 carries for 82 yards and two receptions for 16 yards on two targets. Robinson Jr. logged 13 touches in Atlanta's blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Still, the 27-year-old is unlikely to see fantasy-relevant usage on a consistent basis as long as Falcons superstar back Bijan Robinson stays healthy. On the other hand, Bijan Robinson has recorded 48 touches across the first two games of the season, putting him on a 17-game pace to top 400 touches. While Bijan has been extremely durable to this point in his NFL career, there's always a chance that the heavy workload could start to catch up to him. If Bijan Robinson were to suffer an injury, Brian Robinson Jr. would profile as the clear RB1 in Atlanta. Fantasy managers looking for a priority handcuff option may want to target Robinson Jr. on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 4:02 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that a bunch of players dealing with injuries will have a "good shot" to play in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, which includes wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring), according to Ryan Mink of the team's official website. Flowers caught five of his six targets for a career-high 150 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but he suffered a hamstring injury in that game and was inactive for the Week 2 upset loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. As long as the 26-year-old former first-round wideout makes progress in practice this week, he will have a chance to return for fantasy managers in a good matchup against Dallas. When active, Flowers is a must-start in all traditional fantasy football leagues. With Flowers out this past Sunday, veteran Rashod Bateman led Baltimore with seven catches, 88 yards, and his first touchdown of the season. If Flowers returns in Week 3, Bateman will go back to being strictly a flex option in deeper fantasy formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Ryan Mink
Keaton Mitchell Still Waiting on a Bigger Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 4:02 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell got a little more work Sunday, but not enough to change the bigger picture in the backfield. Mitchell carried five times for 24 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards in the loss to Las Vegas after seeing four carries in Week 1. Omarion Hampton, meanwhile, handled 23 carries and caught both of his targets, so there is still a wide gap between the starter and everyone else. Kimani Vidal has yet to record an offensive touch through two games, but the Chargers continue to list Mitchell and Vidal together behind Hampton on the depth chart. That makes Mitchell interesting without making him trustworthy yet. The speed is there, and six touches were at least a small step forward, but fantasy managers need more before putting him anywhere near a lineup. RotoBaller ranks Mitchell 25th among Week 3 waiver options and recommends him in 12-team PPR leagues. For now, he is a stash for managers who can afford to wait on the role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Unsure if Michael Pittman Jr. Will Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the foot injury that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is dealing with is not the injury that he suffered during training camp, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. McCarthy also said that Pittman has taken some positive steps forward after being inactive in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he is unsure if he will be able to play in the Week 3 divisional tilt this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is not a ringing endorsement for the 28-year-old's status for Week 3, but we should have a better idea of Pittman's availability against Cincy once the Steelers return to practice on Wednesday. DK Metcalf was shut down by Patriots star cornerback on Sunday and caught only four of his nine targets for 27 yards, while rookie Germie Bernard led the inept offense with four catches for 35 yards. The Steelers' offense has looked like one of the worst units in football so far in 2026 through two weeks, so if Pittman works his way back and is cleared to play in Week 3, he will be an unappealing WR4/flex option for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Jonathon Brooks Undergoing Further Testing on Groin
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:54 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) is undergoing further testing Monday, according to Nick Carboni. Brooks aggravated the same groin injury that sidelined him late in training camp during Sunday's 34-3 win over Atlanta. Head coach Dave Canales called him day-to-day after the game and said the team would have more information as the week went on. Brooks finished with five carries for 16 yards and one catch for minus-five yards before leaving in the fourth quarter. Carolina has not given a timetable for his return, so his status for Sunday's Week 3 game at Cleveland remains up in the air.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Carboni
Marcus Mariota Expected to Start in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:47 PM ETAll signs point to Washington Commanders veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota starting this Sunday in a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Starting QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) underwent imaging today for his left-elbow injury, but he will consult with specialists after dislocating his elbow again in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. It is unclear how much time Daniels might have to miss this year, but at least for this week, fantasy managers should expect the 32-year-old Mariota to take over the offense in a bad matchup against a nasty Seahawks defense. All of Washington's offensive weapons should be downgraded in fantasy for as long as Mariota is leading Washington's offense. The former second overall pick in 2015 by the Tennessee Titans went 11-for-16 passing in relief of Daniels on Sunday in Dallas, throwing for 111 yards with one touchdown. He went 2-6 as a starter for the Commanders in place of Daniels in 2025 and threw for a total of 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven picks in 11 total appearances (eight starts). Mariota now becomes a waiver consideration for fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues who are hurting at the quarterback position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Jayden Daniels Undergoes Imaging on Dislocated Elbow
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:45 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) underwent imaging Monday after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday's loss to Dallas, according to Ian Rapoport. Daniels will now consult with multiple experts over the next few days as part of the team's normal evaluation process. Initial X-rays showed no fracture, but Washington has not given a recovery timetable. Daniels suffered the injury on the final play of the first half when he fell and tried to brace himself with his left arm. He finished 11-of-17 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding 69 rushing yards. Head coach Dan Quinn said the team probably won't have a meaningful update on Daniels until Thursday or Friday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jayden Reed has Back Injury, Recovery Timeline Unclear
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (back) is still being evaluated after leaving Sunday's overtime win over the Jets, according to Adam Schefter. Reed spent Sunday night in New Jersey and is expected to return to Green Bay while the team determines the best treatment plan and recovery timetable. The Packers initially ruled Reed out with a neck injury after he was carted off following a four-yard catch on the second offensive play. Head coach Matt LaFleur said afterward that Reed had movement in all of his extremities. Schefter's Monday report identifies the injury as a back issue, but there is still no timetable for Reed's return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Braelon Allen Remains One of the Better Handcuff Stashes
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:31 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen did not do much with his five carries Sunday, gaining seven yards, but he did punch in a five-yard touchdown and added an eight-yard catch. The workload was lighter than Week 1, when Allen carried 10 times for 40 yards, but he has still been involved enough through two games to matter in deeper fantasy leagues. Breece Hall remains the clear lead back with 38 carries and seven receptions, so Allen is not someone to force into a lineup right now. His value is mostly in what could happen if Hall misses time, though the Jets have already given Allen enough work to leave open the possibility of some standalone value. RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among Week 3 waiver options and recommends adding him in 12-team leagues. That feels about right. Allen is a bench stash rather than a priority claim, but he is one of the better backup running backs to hold if a roster has room.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Back on the Waiver Radar
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:23 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman finally got something going Sunday, catching seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans. Zay Flowers (hamstring) being out obviously helped, but Bateman did more than just fall into a few extra looks. He played 54 of Baltimore's 58 offensive snaps and led the team in both targets and receiving yards after being held without a catch in Week 1. Flowers is expected back against Dallas, so fantasy managers should not count on another nine-target game right away. That is what keeps Bateman out of the priority-add group this week. Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is still on injured reserve, though, and Bateman should continue to have a regular role in the offense. He is worth picking up in 12-team leagues if receiver depth is needed, but for now he makes more sense as a bench stash than someone who needs to go directly into the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Badie Could Matter If Denver Stays Short-Handed
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:16 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Tyler Badie could have some short-term PPR appeal if the team's backfield remains shorthanded. Badie had only one carry for one yard in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, but he caught two of three targets for 28 yards after J.K. Dobbins left with a hamstring injury. RJ Harvey was already inactive with a hamstring issue, leaving Jonah Coleman to handle most of the early-down work while Badie worked more in passing situations. The problem for fantasy managers is that the injury outlook has already improved. Dobbins was reported to be "good" Monday, while Harvey is also trending in the right direction. If either returns for Week 3, Badie's path to useful volume becomes much thinner. RotoBaller currently recommends him only in 14-team PPR leagues and deeper. Badie is worth monitoring, but for now he is more of a deep-league stash than a player fantasy managers need to prioritize.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kelvin Banks Jr. to Have Ankle Surgery, Out Indefinitely
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:10 PM ETNew Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) suffered a severe high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and is expected to have surgery to fix it, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Banks is out indefinitely for the Saints going forward, and he could eventually be placed on Injured Reserve if the Saints think he will miss at least four games. It is a major blow for New Orleans' offensive line, as Banks is one of the team's top young offensive tackles. The good news is that, barring a setback after surgery, Banks will have a chance to return later this season. Banks has been operating as the team's starting left tackle and blind-side protector for young quarterback Tyler Shough. With the 22-year-old now out for the foreseeable future, Asim Richards is expected to make the start at left tackle, beginning in Week 3 for a matchup at home against the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Mike Washington Jr. Offers Upside Despite Limited Touches
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 21, 2026, 3:07 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. remains a worthwhile stash even though his Week 2 role stayed small. Washington carried three times for seven yards and drew one target in Sunday's win over the Chargers after rushing seven times for 41 yards in the opener. Ashton Jeanty briefly left with an ankle injury but returned and continues to dominate the backfield, leaving Washington with limited standalone value. The rookie is still listed second on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart and has 10 carries for 48 yards through two games. That makes the appeal fairly straightforward. Washington is not someone fantasy managers need to force into lineups, but he would be positioned for a much larger workload if Jeanty were forced to miss time. RotoBaller recommends adding him in 12-team leagues and deeper. For now, Washington fits best as a bench stash with upside rather than an aggressive waiver claim.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tua Tagovailoa "Getting Better"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 3:04 PM ETWhen asked about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) on Monday, Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he is "getting better," according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We'll work through what that means for this week, but definitely is getting better." The 28-year-old former Miami Dolphins QB was on track to start in the Week 1 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers before injuring his oblique just days before in practice. He has been inactive for the team's first two games of the 2026 season, and with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) potentially making his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, Tagovailoa's time in Atlanta could already be up. Stefanski is not tipping his hand on the QB situation on Monday, even on a short week, but it would be very surprising if Tagovailoa gets the nod over Penix, Cooper Rush, or even undrafted rookie Jack Strand on a short week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - D. Orlando Ledbetter
Cardinals Still Not Worried About Slow Start for Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:58 PM ETWhen asked about wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. only seeing two targets in the passing game despite being on the field around two-thirds of the time in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters that he "wouldn't look into too much... because we didn't throw the ball for crap anyway." "Schematically, it wasn't good." Harrison has been on the field for over 70% of the offensive snaps in the first two games of the 2026 season, but the 24-year-old former fourth overall pick has caught just one pass on four targets for 33 yards. He failed to come down with a catch on Sunday to give fantasy managers who started him a big donut for the week. LaFleur continues to tell reporters not to read too much into Harrison's lack of involvement, but we are going to anyway. At best, Harrison has become quarterback Jacoby Brissett's third-favorite target in the passing game behind tight end Trey McBride and receiver Michael Wilson. Going into a Week 3 divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers, fantasy managers should be keeping Harrison on benches until further notice.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Sam Darnold on Track to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:49 PM ETThe Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell is hearing that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is on track to return to practice on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Macdonald said after Sunday's Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals that Darnold is ahead of schedule and has a chance to practice this week after suffering a unique injury to his glute in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots. If the 29-year-old returns to practice this week and looks good, he could be in line to be cleared to return under center for the Week 3 game this weekend in Washington against the Commanders. That would make Darnold a strong streaming option for fantasy managers after Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott just dropped four touchdown passes on the Commanders in a Week 2 win. With that said, Seattle will likely err on the side of caution with Darnold after backup Drew Lock has looked very adequate in leading the team to a 2-0 record in the first two weeks of the 2026 season. Lock threw three touchdowns to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Jadarian Price Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday that rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (shoulder) is actually dealing with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the Week 2 win on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Macdonald added that Price's shoulder is "intact and nothing serious, it seems like." X-rays came back negative on Price after Sunday's game, so fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day as the team prepares for a Week 3 tilt on the road this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Through his first two NFL games, the 22-year-old Notre Dame product has rushed 23 times for 104 yards (4.5 yards per carry) while catching three of four targets for 14 yards. With Price banged up on Sunday, it was Emanuel Wilson, not George Holani, who took over Seattle's backfield against Arizona. Wilson had a team-high 21 rushing attempts for 92 yards and failed to catch his only target. With Price's injury potentially not sidelining him for any games, fantasy managers may want to temper their waiver-wire bids for Wilson this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
J.K. Dobbins is "Good" Following Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:35 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring), who left Sunday's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury, is "good," a source told The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. The Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams in Denver on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, and it looks like Dobbins will have a chance to suit up without missing a game. We will have a better idea of Dobbins' status for Week 3 once the Broncos begin to release their official injury reports on Wednesday, but as of now, it appears that he should be considered day-to-day with a chance to suit up on Sunday night in a tough matchup against the Rams' defense. The 27-year-old oft-injured back has 18 carries for 72 yards (4.0 yards per carry) through two games in 2026. He was on pace for a career year in 2025 through 10 games in his first year in Denver before suffering a season-ending foot injury. With Dobbins and RJ Harvey (hamstring) banged up, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman will be a popular waiver-wire pickup as a handcuff this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Kyler Murray Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 2:28 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup for the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, sources told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Murray suffered a scary concussion in the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out, but he was in good spirits after that game and returned to practice last week before ultimately being ruled out for the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. Veteran Carson Wentz did a commendable job in helping the Vikings start the year 2-0, but now that Murray has been cleared, he will return to the starting role, making him worth a waiver-wire pickup in two-QB fantasy leagues. The 29-year-old former first overall pick back in 2019 showed good chemistry with top receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in training camp this summer and has a great opportunity to bounce back in 2026 going forward if he can stay on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero