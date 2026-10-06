October 6, 2026

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday, 10/6/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

It's an absolute barn burner of a nine-game NHL slate on tap tonight! Welcome back, RotoBallers, to my second NHL bets and props piece for the 2026-2027 season. I'm pretty excited about this slate tonight, as there are a lot of juicy spots for bets that I want to share with you. Hopefully, I can follow up on my first article, where I nailed multiple bets, including a parlay!

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, here are some of the top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday's games.

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

St. Louis Blues -1.5 at Chicago Blackhawks (33%)

Tonight, the Blues travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks in their home opener. Chicago is coming off a 0-3 western road trip to start the season. In those three losses, they were outscored 15-5. They gave up at least 4 goals in each game.

Digging deeper into the defensive stats, we see Chicago could be in for another long season. They allowed 37.70 scoring chances against per 60 minutes in those three games. They allowed more than 15 high-danger chances per 60 minutes and were almost outshot 2-1 per 60 minutes. It's only three games in, but these defensive stats should worry Hawks fans.

The Blues come into this game 1-1 after getting smoked by the Avalanche last time out. (The Avs will smash a lot of teams this season). I have the Blues making the playoffs in the West this season, as I like the offseason moves that brought McTavish and McMichael to an underrated forward group.

The Blues should have no issue tonight. Even with it being the Hawks' home opener, I see the Blues winning 4-1 or 5-2.

New York Islanders Money Line (43%) at New York Rangers

The first clash in the Battle of New York ignites tonight as the Islanders face off against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are favored, riding the momentum of a three-game win streak capped by a 4-2 victory over Utah. But beneath the surface, the stats tell a different story. The Rangers have been propped up by stellar goaltending, allowing just 1.26 goals against per 60 minutes through four games, despite an expected goals against of 3.22. At Rotoballer, we love to spot teams primed for regression, and while it is still early in the season, the Rangers’ 3-1 record is the only thing tipping the odds in their favour. That gives us a great opportunity to back the Islanders to win tonight.

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NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Jimmy Snuggerud (STL) To Score A Goal (32%)

If we are putting our faith in the Blues tonight, they will need a hero to find the back of the net, and Snuggerud is ready for the spotlight. With 5 shots in his first two games and leading the Blues in scoring chances per 60 minutes at 36.68, he is making his presence felt right in front of the net, averaging 19.57 high-danger chances per 60. As he steps into his second full season, a 30-goal campaign is well within reach for Snuggerud, and there is every reason to believe he can notch goal number two tonight against the vulnerable Hawks defence. Now, because DFS and betting go hand in hand, you can add Holloway and Thomas for assists for a nice parlay as well; for a little less risk, instead of assists, you can add Thomas and Holloway for points.

Tomas Hertl (VGK) To Score A Goal (30%)

For our second prop bet tonight, I'm backing Tomas Hertl to score his first goal of the season. Hertl and his line are leading Vegas through the first three games so far. Hertl is averaging 44.69 shots per 60 minutes, scoring chances at 46.47, and a video-game-like 26.81 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Seattle has played the Calgary Flames twice already and allowed 13 high-danger chances in each game. Hertl and Vegas are, of course, a much better team than the Flames, and if they get 10+ of those chances tonight, they will make Seattle pay. Unfortunately, we can't pair Hertl with any of his linemates, so I am adding Theodore for an assist, since the two of them will see the ice together 5-on-5 and get time on the top power-play unit.

NHL Prop Parlay

Now, I know if you're reading this article, you like to add some fun while watching hockey, so I am adding a bonus parlay for tonight!

If every leg hits, we are going to 20x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice 2026 Fantasy Baseball Awards - Staff Picks Arizona Fall League Prospect Breakouts MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Saturday, 10/3 MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 9/30

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