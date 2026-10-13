Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 6 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Najee Harris, Kendre Miller, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NFL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. In the opening month of the season, we have learned the importance of stashing, as many "backups" have become lineup locks, like Emanuel Wilson.
Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside stashes managers should consider picking up off the waiver wire ahead of Week 6.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Najee Harris, RB, NYG
7% Rostered
Cam Skattebo is the unquestioned leader of the New York backfield, but if he misses time, Najee Harris would likely take over the lead role. Despite joining the team late in the offseason, Harris has usurped Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the depth chart and is the handcuff to roster in New York.
Over the last three games, Harris has logged at least nine carries in two games, while Tracy has logged just five total carries. Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury in 2025 but has since handled the starter's workload. If he faces any kind of setback, Harris could see up to 15 carries per game.
Kendre Miller, RB, NO
7% Rostered
While Harris has minimal short-term handcuff value, Miller is not only a similar handcuff, but has sneaky standalone value as well. During their loss to the Vikings, Miller led the backfield as Alvin Kamara took just three carries for 12 yards while Miller took six carries for nine yards. While Miller's production wasn't impressive, his increased usage is worth noting.
Additionally, Kamara entered the game with a questionable tag, which could have limited his workload. With Travis Etienne Jr. still on injured reserve, Miller could see a massive role in this backfield if Kamara faces any setback.
Raheim Sanders, RB, CLE
10% Rostered
Let's round this list out with two Cleveland Browns. After the loss to the Jets, running back Quinshon Judkins was seen walking with a boot, and his status for Week 6 is now in serious question. Managers should keep a close eye on his practice status, but for now, Raheim Sanders is high on the stash radar.
Sanders also suffered a hip injury in this loss but typically operated as the clear No. 2 to Judkins (with Jaleel McLaughlin as the No. 3). In Weeks 1 through 4, Sanders flashed as a pass-catcher, tallying 73 yards on 10 catches (11 targets) and averaging 5.2 YPC.
While McLaughlin could see his value surge if Sanders is limited in practice too, for now, Sanders is the running back to stash in deeper formats as he has been deployed as the clear No. 2 over McLaughlin. If Sanders were to be limited to begin the week, McLaughlin would emerge as the "handcuff" to roster.
Isaiah Bond, WR, CLE
1% Rostered
The other Cleveland Brown to monitor in deep leagues is wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Rookie wideout KC Concepcion Jr. exited early, allowing Bond to put together his most productive effort of the season. The 22-year-old drew seven targets and caught three for 74 yards. Prior to this, Bond drew just two total targets over the first four games.
While his upside depends on Concepcion's health, he's worth stashing in deeper three-WR leagues for now, as he could provide viable FLEX upside given his ability to find success downfield. As a rookie, Bond averaged an elite 18.8 YPR and caught three passes for more than 40 yards. Even though he struggled to connect with Deshaun Watson at times on Sunday, he could see an every-down role if the first-round rookie cannot suit up in Week 6.
DEEP SHOT for 30 yards!
#CLEvsNYJ on CBS https://t.co/xtrJ6mjScq
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 6
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Tyler Goodson, DAL
- Seth McGowan, IND
- Ryan Flournoy, DAL
- Sione Vaki, DET
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 6?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Woody Marks
|RB
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|2
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|70
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|63
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|11
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|23
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|42
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Tank Dell
|WR
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Darren Waller
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Cody White
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|50
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|60
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|74
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|75
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Geno Smith
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New England Patriots
|DST
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|59
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|New York Giants
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Isaiah Bond, Raheim Sanders, Kendre Miller, Najee Harris. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Isaiah Bond, Raheim Sanders, Kendre Miller, Najee Harris. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Isaiah Bond, Raheim Sanders, Kendre Miller, Najee Harris:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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