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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 6

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Isaiah Bond - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 6 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Najee Harris, Kendre Miller, and more.

In This Article hide
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 6?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NFL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. In the opening month of the season, we have learned the importance of stashing, as many "backups" have become lineup locks, like Emanuel Wilson.

Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside stashes managers should consider picking up off the waiver wire ahead of Week 6.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Najee Harris, RB, NYG

7% Rostered

Cam Skattebo is the unquestioned leader of the New York backfield, but if he misses time, Najee Harris would likely take over the lead role. Despite joining the team late in the offseason, Harris has usurped Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the depth chart and is the handcuff to roster in New York.

Over the last three games, Harris has logged at least nine carries in two games, while Tracy has logged just five total carries. Skattebo suffered a season-ending injury in 2025 but has since handled the starter's workload. If he faces any kind of setback, Harris could see up to 15 carries per game.

 

Kendre Miller, RB, NO

7% Rostered

While Harris has minimal short-term handcuff value, Miller is not only a similar handcuff, but has sneaky standalone value as well. During their loss to the Vikings, Miller led the backfield as Alvin Kamara took just three carries for 12 yards while Miller took six carries for nine yards. While Miller's production wasn't impressive, his increased usage is worth noting.

Additionally, Kamara entered the game with a questionable tag, which could have limited his workload. With Travis Etienne Jr. still on injured reserve, Miller could see a massive role in this backfield if Kamara faces any setback.

 

Raheim Sanders, RB, CLE

10% Rostered

Let's round this list out with two Cleveland Browns. After the loss to the Jets, running back Quinshon Judkins was seen walking with a boot, and his status for Week 6 is now in serious question. Managers should keep a close eye on his practice status, but for now, Raheim Sanders is high on the stash radar.

Sanders also suffered a hip injury in this loss but typically operated as the clear No. 2 to Judkins (with Jaleel McLaughlin as the No. 3). In Weeks 1 through 4, Sanders flashed as a pass-catcher, tallying 73 yards on 10 catches (11 targets) and averaging 5.2 YPC.

While McLaughlin could see his value surge if Sanders is limited in practice too, for now, Sanders is the running back to stash in deeper formats as he has been deployed as the clear No. 2 over McLaughlin. If Sanders were to be limited to begin the week, McLaughlin would emerge as the "handcuff" to roster.

 

Isaiah Bond, WR, CLE

1% Rostered

The other Cleveland Brown to monitor in deep leagues is wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Rookie wideout KC Concepcion Jr. exited early, allowing Bond to put together his most productive effort of the season. The 22-year-old drew seven targets and caught three for 74 yards. Prior to this, Bond drew just two total targets over the first four games.

While his upside depends on Concepcion's health, he's worth stashing in deeper three-WR leagues for now, as he could provide viable FLEX upside given his ability to find success downfield. As a rookie, Bond averaged an elite 18.8 YPR and caught three passes for more than 40 yards. Even though he struggled to connect with Deshaun Watson at times on Sunday, he could see an every-down role if the first-round rookie cannot suit up in Week 6.

Read more player news and updates for Week 6

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 6?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Woody Marks RB 54 Add in All Leagues
2 MarShawn Lloyd RB 60 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
4 Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Dameon Pierce RB 2 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Tre Tucker WR 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Courtland Sutton WR 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Xavier Worthy WR 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Jakobi Meyers WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Brenton Strange TE 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Brian Robinson RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Khalil Shakir WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Samaje Perine RB 3 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
11 Dontayvion Wicks WR 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Keenan Allen WR 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
21 Keon Coleman WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Kendrick Bourne WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Emmett Johnson RB 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Tyler Higbee TE 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Mike Washington Jr. RB 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Tre' Harris WR 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Makai Lemon WR 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 DeMario Douglas WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Kendre Miller RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tyler Allgeier RB 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Kaelon Black RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keaton Mitchell RB 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Darius Cooper WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Brandin Cooks WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Antonio Williams WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Kalif Raymond WR 23 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Adonai Mitchell WR 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Tyreek Hill WR 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Malachi Fields WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Kimani Vidal RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Chig Okonkwo TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Jerry Jeudy WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Michael Mayer TE 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Roschon Johnson RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Tank Dell WR 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Darren Waller TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Dylan Sampson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Jaylin Noel WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Efton Chism III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Jauan Jennings WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Skyler Bell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Charlie Kolar TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Isaiah Bond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Jaydon Blue RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Jalen Brooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Kirk Cousins QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Aaron Rodgers QB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Jameis Winston QB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Daniel Jones QB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Sam Darnold QB 50 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Jalon Daniels QB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Jacoby Brissett QB 60 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tyler Huntley QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tyson Bagent QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Geno Smith QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Indianapolis Colts DST 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New England Patriots DST 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Kansas City Chiefs DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 San Francisco 49ers DST 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 New York Giants DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Carolina Panthers DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Isaiah Bond, Raheim Sanders, Kendre Miller, Najee Harris. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Isaiah Bond, Raheim Sanders, Kendre Miller, Najee Harris. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Isaiah Bond, Raheim Sanders, Kendre Miller, Najee Harris:

Isaiah Bond
vs
Eli Raridon
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jaydon Blue
Isaiah Bond
vs
Cody White
Isaiah Bond
vs
Treylon Burks
Isaiah Bond
vs
Charlie Kolar
Isaiah Bond
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Isaiah Bond
vs
Skyler Bell
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jalen Brooks
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kyle Williams
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kirk Cousins
Isaiah Bond
vs
Seth McGowan
Isaiah Bond
vs
C.J. Stroud
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jauan Jennings
Isaiah Bond
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Isaiah Bond
vs
Efton Chism III
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jameis Winston
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jaylen Noel
Isaiah Bond
vs
Daniel Jones
Isaiah Bond
vs
Dylan Sampson
Isaiah Bond
vs
Sam Darnold
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jalon Daniels
Isaiah Bond
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tank Dell
Isaiah Bond
vs
Deshaun Watson
Isaiah Bond
vs
Roschon Johnson
Isaiah Bond
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Isaiah Bond
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tyler Huntley
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tyson Bagent
Isaiah Bond
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Bond
vs
Geno Smith
Isaiah Bond
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Bond
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kimani Vidal
Isaiah Bond
vs
New England Patriots
Isaiah Bond
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Isaiah Bond
vs
Malachi Fields
Isaiah Bond
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tyreek Hill
Isaiah Bond
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Isaiah Bond
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Isaiah Bond
vs
New York Giants
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kalif Raymond
Isaiah Bond
vs
Antonio Williams
Isaiah Bond
vs
Malik Washington
Isaiah Bond
vs
Brandin Cooks
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tre' Harris
Isaiah Bond
vs
Demario Douglas
Isaiah Bond
vs
Makai Lemon
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kendre Miller
Isaiah Bond
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kaelon Black
Isaiah Bond
vs
Darius Cooper
Isaiah Bond
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tyler Higbee
Isaiah Bond
vs
Emmett Johnson
Isaiah Bond
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Isaiah Bond
vs
Keon Coleman
Isaiah Bond
vs
Keenan Allen
Isaiah Bond
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Bond
vs
Germie Bernard
Isaiah Bond
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Bond
vs
Brian Robinson
Isaiah Bond
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Bond
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Isaiah Bond
vs
Devaughn Vele
Isaiah Bond
vs
Samaje Perine
Isaiah Bond
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tyjae Spears
Isaiah Bond
vs
Xavier Worthy
Isaiah Bond
vs
Courtland Sutton
Isaiah Bond
vs
Tre Tucker
Isaiah Bond
vs
Dameon Pierce
Isaiah Bond
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Isaiah Bond
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Isaiah Bond
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Isaiah Bond
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Malik Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Malachi Fields
Kendre Miller
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
Tank Dell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Noel
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Efton Chism III
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Skyler Bell
Kendre Miller
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kendre Miller
vs
Cody White
Kendre Miller
vs
Eli Raridon
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Bond
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kendre Miller
vs
Treylon Burks
Kendre Miller
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalen Brooks
Kendre Miller
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kendre Miller
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kendre Miller
vs
Jameis Winston
Kendre Miller
vs
Daniel Jones
Kendre Miller
vs
Sam Darnold
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kendre Miller
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kendre Miller
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kendre Miller
vs
Geno Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Kendre Miller
vs
New England Patriots
Kendre Miller
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kendre Miller
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kendre Miller
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Kendre Miller
vs
New York Giants

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 6?
Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Yuki Kawamura

Waived by Clippers
Lonnie Walker IV

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
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Questionable for Tuesday
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Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
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in Line for Opening-Night Start
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Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
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Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
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Connor Bedard

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Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

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Jacob Markstrom

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Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
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Malik Willis

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Saquon Barkley

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DeVonta Smith

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Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

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Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
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Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
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Scores First Goal of the Season
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James Harden

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