September 30, 2026

Every MLB team's greatest right fielder of all time. Read RotoBaller's power rankings for the top right fielders in MLB history including Sammy Sosa, Ichiro Suzuki more.

Even though the 2026 MLB regular season is behind us, let's look back at some of the greatest players in each team's history. In this piece, we will look to name the greatest right fielder from every club.

While some MLB teams have very clear choices, others do not have the same illustrious history. Read ahead as we highlight the greatest right fielder of all time for all 30 MLB teams. In this ranking, we will only be highlighting players who spent the majority of their time in right field with their respective clubs.

Will you agree with our selections here? Let's dive in and see who makes the list.

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Arizona Diamondbacks

Justin Upton

When looking at the team record books, Justin Upton stands alone. He is the only primary right fielder in club history to have over 500 hits, and he sits with 739 total. During his six seasons in the desert, Upton held a .278/.357/.475 slash line with 108 home runs and 80 stolen bases. Upton was named to two All-Star teams and was awarded a Silver Slugger during the 2011 campaign.

August 3, 2012: Diamondbacks’ Justin Upton (@JUST_JUP) hits his 100th career home run then, minutes later, his brother, Rays’ BJ Upton (@MelvinUptonJr) hits his 100th career home run. pic.twitter.com/iW1N8Ps3xQ — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) August 3, 2020

Athletics

Reggie Jackson

The Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson will hold the next spot on our list. Jackson spent 10 seasons of his 21-year Hall of Fame career with the then-Oakland Athletics. As an Athletic, Jackson would be named to the All-Star team in all but two seasons. During the 1973 campaign, Jackson took home the MVP as he led the league with 32 home runs and 117 RBI. He also led the sport in runs and OPS during two of his 10 campaigns with the Athletics.

Atlanta Braves

Hank Aaron

The legendary Hank Aaron represents the Atlanta Braves on this list. Aaron spent 21 of his 23 MLB seasons with the Braves, which were split between Milwaukee and Atlanta. During these legendary seasons, Aaron was named to the All-Star team in each campaign and won a World Series during the 1957 season. He also won three Gold Gloves and was awarded the MVP during the 1957 season when he led the sport with 44 round-trippers.

Baltimore Orioles

Frank Robinson

While Frank Robinson did not spend as much time in Baltimore as long-time player Nick Markakis, Robinson's impact in Baltimore was far greater, which earned him a spot on this list. Robinson spent six seasons in Baltimore throughout his 21-year Hall of Fame career. With the Orioles, Robinson launched 179 long balls (most among primary right fielders) and captured the 1966 MVP. He was also a two-time World Series Champion with the Orioles (1966 and 1970).

Boston Red Sox

Dwight Evans

The long-time Boston Red Sox Dwight Evans will represent the legendary franchise on this list. Evans is the only primary right fielder in franchise history to be in the 2,000-hit club with the team. Through 20 seasons in Boston, Evans would hit 385 home runs and hold an .840 OPS. He was also an elite defender in right field, winning eight Gold Gloves. He was also named to three All-Star teams and took home two Silver Sluggers.

Chicago Cubs

Sammy Sosa

Despite his scandal with performance-enhancing drugs, there is no doubt that Sammy Sosa was the greatest outfielder in Chicago Cubs history. Sosa spent 13 of his 18 seasons with the Cubs. From 1995 through 2002, Sosa was named to the All-Star team in each campaign. Sosa also won the MVP during his legendary 1998 season when he hit 66 home runs and led the sport with 158 RBI. He finished his time with the Cubs, having hit 545 home runs.

A classic Sammy Sosa walk-off home run with the great Harry Caray on the call. pic.twitter.com/Sy4LVk6i1W — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) February 3, 2026

Chicago White Sox

Magglio Ordonez

While Jermaine Dye makes a strong case to hold the spot, Magglio Ordonez narrowly overtook him to represent the South Side. Ordonez spent eight of his first 15 seasons with the White Sox before moving to Detroit to close out his career. With the White Sox, he tallied over 1,000 hits and still holds the franchise record for total hits among right fielders. He was also named to four All-Star teams and won two Silver Sluggers.

Cincinnati Reds

Jay Bruce

The power-hitting Jay Bruce will take the next spot. Despite only playing nine seasons with the Reds, Bruce still holds the franchise record for total hits and total home runs among primary right fielders. During his time in Cincinnati, Bruce hit an eye-catching 233 home runs and was named to three All-Star teams. He was also awarded two Silver Sluggers and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting twice.

Cleveland Guardians

"Shoeless" Joe Jackson

Shoeless Joe Jackson spent only six seasons in Cleveland but made a significant impact. Throughout this tenure, Jackson held a remarkable .375/.441/.542 slash line with a .983 OPS. He led the sport in total hits twice and hit a career-high 267 hits during the 1912 campaign. He also finished with the top 10 in MVP voting for four straight seasons but was never able to win the award.

Colorado Rockies

Larry Walker

While Carlos Gonzalez has a strong resume in Colorado, especially when looking at his defense, the Hall of Famer Larry Walker will take the next spot on the list. Walker spent 10 of his 17 MLB campaigns in Denver. During this stretch, Walker took home the 1997 MVP and was named to four All-Star teams. During his MVP campaign, Walker led the sport in home runs and OBP. He is the only primary right fielder to have over 1,000 hits in Colorado.

Detroit Tigers

Al Kaline

We have another Hall of Famer representing the Detroit Tigers. Kaline spent all 22 seasons of his legendary career in Detroit. Throughout his tenure, Kaline was named to 18 All-Star teams and won 10 Gold Gloves. He won the 1955 Batting Title when he led the sport with a .340 average. He also won the 1968 World Series with the Tigers and finished within the top three in MVP voting three times in his career.

Houston Astros

Kevin Bass

While Kyle Tucker would have likely taken this spot if he had remained a Houston Astro, as a result, Kevin Bass will represent the Stros. Through 10 seasons in Houston, Bass would tally the most hits among primary right fielders in club history. During this stretch of his career, Bass would be named to one All-Star team and log 990 total hits.

Kansas City Royals

Danny Tartabull

Despite sitting second among right fielders for total hits in team history, Danny Tartabull will represent the Kansas City Royals on this list. Through five seasons in Kansas City, Tartabull would tally 674 hits and launch 124 home runs. During the 1991 season, Tartabull was named to the All-Star team and led the league in SLG (.593).

Los Angeles Angels

Tim Salmon

Without a doubt, Mr. Angel will represent the Los Angeles Angels. Salmon spent all 14 seasons with the California/Los Angeles Angels. Throughout his career, Salmon would finish within the top 14 in MVP voting twice. While he would never be named to an All-Star team, he would win Rookie of the Year during the 1993 campaign. He also won the 2002 World Series with the Angels.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Carl Furillo

Carl Furillo spent all 15 seasons of his professional career playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers. While in Brooklyn, Furillo became the only primary right fielder in team history to tally over 1,500 hits. He would be named to two All-Star teams and take home two World Series Championships as a Dodger. He would also win the 1953 Batting Title.

Miami Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton

Even though many view Giancarlo Stanton as a true DH in today's game, he began his career as a primary right fielder in Miami. Through eight seasons with the Florida/Miami Marlins, the slugger would become the first right fielder in team history to tally over 900 hits with the club. As a Marlin, Stanton would launch 267 home runs, be named to four All-Star teams, and, more importantly, win the 2017 MVP when he led the league with 59 round-trippers.

Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

While Yelich has shifted to left field over the past few seasons, he enjoyed his best seasons in right field, which earned him a spot on the list. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Yelich led the sport in batting average, slugging, and OPS in both seasons. He held an overall .327/.415/.631 line during his time in right field. He also won the NL MVP during the 2018 campaign when he led the sport in total bases.

Minnesota Twins

Tony Oliva

The longtime Minnesota Twin will take the next spot on the list. Oliva spent all 15 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Twins. During his career, Oliva was named to eight All-Star teams. He was well regarded for his defense, having been awarded eight Gold Gloves and winning three Batting Titles. He was also named Rookie of the Year during the 1964 season.

New York Mets

Darryl Strawberry

The power-hitting right fielder will represent the Mets on this list. Strawberry spent eight of his 17 seasons in Queens. Through eight seasons with the Mets, Strawberry would be named to seven All-Star teams and would win two Silver Sluggers. He would waste little time making an impact as he won Rookie of the Year during his debut campaign. He also led the sport in home runs (39) during the 1998 season.

New York Yankees

Babe Ruth

Without a doubt, the legendary Babe Ruth will represent the Bronx Bombers on this list. Through 15 seasons in the Bronx, Ruth would lead the sport in WAR 10 times and in RBI 12 times. Through his time as a Yankee, Ruth would hold an overall .349/.484/.711 slash line with 659 round-trippers.

Philadelphia Phillies

Chuck Klein

While Bobby Abreu makes a strong case to hold this spot, the Hall of Famer Chuck Klein will represent the Phillies. Through 15 seasons in Philadelphia, Klein would tally the most hits by a primary right fielder in franchise history. During the 1923 season, Klein won the Triple Crown and took home the MVP award. He also led the sport in hits twice and SLG three times.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Roberto Clemente

The legendary Roberto Clemente will represent the Pittsburgh Pirates on this list. Clemente spent all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Pirates. Throughout his career, Clemente was named to 15 All-Star teams and captured 12 Gold Gloves. He won four Batting Titles, an MVP, and a World Series.

San Diego Padres

Tony Gwynn

Another franchise icon will take a spot on this list. Tony Gwynn spent his entire 20-season Hall of Fame career with the San Diego Padres. Gwynn would be named to 15 All-Star teams, win seven Silver Sluggers, and a Gold Glove. Gwynn was an elite contact hitter, as he won eight Batting Titles and led the sport in total hits eight times.

San Francisco Giants

Mel Ott

Mel Ott is the only primary right fielder in franchise history to be in the 2,000-hit club with the team. Ott spent all 22 seasons of his Hall of Fame career playing for the then-New York Giants. Ott was named to 11 All-Star teams and was a member of the 1933 World Series team. While he never won an MVP, he typically sat near the top in voting and even led the sport in OBP four times.

Seattle Mariners

Ichiro Suzuki

Without a doubt, Ichiro Suzuki will represent the Mariners on this list. Suzuki spent the first 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Seattle before returning to the Mariners during his final two campaigns. Suzuki wasted little time making an impact as he won MVP and Rookie of the Year during his debut season in 2001. Suzuki would finish his career with 10 All-Star appearances and 10 Gold Gloves.

St. Louis Cardinals

Stan Musial

Musial spent his entire Hall of Fame career, spanning 22 seasons, with the St. Louis Cardinals. Musial became a franchise icon as he won three World Series Championships and took home three MVPs. Musial was also awarded seven Batting Titles.

Tampa Bay Rays

Steven Souza Jr.

Despite only spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Steven Souza Jr. was the most effective right fielder in club history. Through these three seasons, Souza would hit the most home runs among primary right fielders in team history. Despite not being named to an All-Star during this stretch, Souza would finish his time in Tampa Bay holding a .753 OPS and 315 total hits.

Texas Rangers

Ruben Sierra

Despite only spending 10 seasons in Texas, Rueb Sierra is the only primary right fielder in franchise history to be in the 1,000-hit club. Through 10 seasons in Texas, Sierra would be named to three All-Star teams. He would enjoy a career season in 1989, when he led the sport in triples and RBI. He would also finish within the top eight in MVP voting twice.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Bautista

Jose Bautista will take the next spot on the list. Through 10 seasons in Toronto, Bautista would be one of the top power hitters in the sport. Bautista led the major leagues in home runs twice (in 2010 and 2011) with 54 home runs and 43 home runs, respectively. He would make the All-Star team in each season from 2010 through 2015. He would also add three Silver Sluggers.

Washington Nationals

Bryce Harper

Despite spending only seven seasons in D.C., Harper enjoyed a legendary run with the Nationals. The former top prospect would win Rookie of the Year honors during his debut campaign in 2012. He would then win the 2015 NL MVP when he led the sport in OBP, SLG, and OPS. He would be named to six All-Star teams and take home a Silver Slugger before moving to Philadelphia.

B̶l̶o̶o̶p̶ Hard-hit single and a blast. pic.twitter.com/RCr6JTePD1 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 12, 2018

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