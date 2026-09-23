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Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 4 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

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Green Bay Packers Defense - Micah Parsons, DST, D/ST, Rankings, IDP Streamers

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 4 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.

In This Article hide
Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 4
Ranking the Week 4 Streaming D/STs
Tips for Streaming D/STs
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Finding the right defense to stream can give you a valuable edge in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.

As always in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire.

With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 4.

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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 4

We'll focus on point spreads, as defenses playing with a lead tend to have more opportunities to generate sacks and turnovers, leading to stronger fantasy production.

Green Bay Packers (24%) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Packers defense has been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers so far, scoring just one and five fantasy points in its first two games. However, there's reason to believe Green Bay can turn things around in Week 4 against a struggling Buccaneers offense.

Baker Mayfield has gotten off to a rough start this season, making Tampa Bay an appealing matchup for a defense looking to bounce back. If Mayfield continues to struggle, the Packers could have opportunities to generate sacks and turnovers.

Another factor working in Green Bay's favor is the schedule. The Packers play on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, giving them extra rest and preparation time before facing the Buccaneers. That's a nice advantage against an offense that hasn't looked particularly sharp.

At just 24% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, the Packers are worth considering as a sneaky streaming option in Week 4, especially with the extra time to prepare for Mayfield.

Cleveland Browns (2%) vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns defense has been underwhelming for fantasy managers so far, scoring zero and six fantasy points in its first two games. However, this is a unit that still has plenty of talent, and a matchup against a struggling Steelers offense could be just what Cleveland needs to turn things around.

Pittsburgh has looked awful offensively this season, as Aaron Rodgers hasn't been able to get much going. That's an appealing matchup for a Browns defense that has the personnel to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Young defensive linemen Mason Graham and Jared Verse give Cleveland the ability to disrupt the pocket and force Rodgers into mistakes. With Pittsburgh struggling to move the ball consistently, the Browns could have opportunities to generate sacks and turnovers.

The Browns will also have home-field advantage in this Week 4 matchup, which takes place on Thursday Night Football.

With both teams playing on a short week, Cleveland's defensive front could cause problems for an offense that has already had trouble finding its rhythm.

At just 2% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, the Browns are widely available. This is the type of matchup where an overlooked defense could deliver a strong fantasy performance, making Cleveland an intriguing streaming option against its division rival.

Indianapolis Colts (1%) vs Washington Commanders

The Colts defense has been a disaster for fantasy managers so far, scoring zero and one fantasy point in its first two games. There's not much to get excited about here, but Indianapolis could be worth a look in Week 4 against a Commanders offense that has been forced to rely on backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota struggled in the second half against the Cowboys, so the Colts could take advantage if those issues continue. Facing a backup quarterback is always an appealing spot for a fantasy defense, making this an intriguing matchup.

While Indianapolis hasn't done much to inspire confidence through two games, this matchup could provide opportunities for sacks and turnovers. The Colts don't need to completely shut down Washington to deliver a useful fantasy performance.

At just 1% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, the Colts will likely be available in almost every fantasy league. However, I should note that this is an overlooked streaming option that I'd only consider if the other defenses on this list are already rostered.

Arizona Cardinals (1%) at New York Giants

The Cardinals defense has been inconsistent for fantasy managers so far, scoring 10 and two fantasy points in its first two games. However, Arizona could be in a favorable spot in Week 4 against a Giants offense that will be without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is expected to miss the rest of the season.

With Dart sidelined, New York will turn to Jameis Winston under center. We all know how turnover-prone Winston can be, making this an appealing matchup for a Cardinals defense looking to get back on track.

Arizona also has an intriguing young defensive tackle in Walter Nolen, who has the talent to cause problems for opposing offensive lines. We saw that in Week 1 against the Chargers. If the Cardinals can generate pressure on Winston, there's a good chance he'll give them opportunities to force turnovers.

At just 1% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, the Cardinals are another sneaky streaming option worth considering. Facing a backup quarterback with a history of turnovers makes Arizona an intriguing choice for fantasy managers looking to take advantage of a favorable Week 4 matchup.

New Orleans Saints (1%) vs Atlanta Falcons

The Saints defense is coming off a decent showing for fantasy managers,  eight fantasy points against the Ravens after only two in Week 1. New Orleans could be worth considering in Week 4 against a Falcons offense that has looked disastrous to start the season.

However, that was without Michael Penix Jr., who is returning in Week 3, so the Falcons offense should be better when they take on the Saints.

Still, the Saints will have home-field advantage in this NFC South matchup, where they're likely to be favored by around 3.5 points. Playing with a lead could create opportunities for New Orleans to generate sacks and force turnovers, especially if Atlanta is forced into obvious passing situations.

At just 1% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, the Saints are widely available. While I'd prefer the other defenses on this list, you could do worse than taking a shot on New Orleans at home against an offense that has struggled to find its rhythm.

Ranking the Week 4 Streaming D/STs

I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:

  1. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
  2. Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants
  3. New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
  4. Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  5. Indianapolis Colts at Washington Commanders

If you're in a league where more widely-rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
  • Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

 

Tips for Streaming D/STs

Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:

  • Target defenses that are favored to win
  • Look for opponents with low implied point totals.
  • Stash a second D/ST on your bench to get ahead of the waiver wire, if you have room.
  • Only hold onto a D/ST long-term if it has consistently delivered strong fantasy production.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 3
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 3, 4, 5, 6 Streamers
Falcons vs. Packers TNF: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


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