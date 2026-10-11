Mike's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 7 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.
We have fewer byes this week, but we're still going to have to find some fill-ins for our Arizona, South Carolina, Iowa, Iowa State, USC, Illinois, Minnesota, and North Carolina State players. We're here to help with our Week 7 college fantasy football waiver wire pickups list. Aiden Flora won't be on the list this because he's on a bye this week. He is somehow still rostered in only 49% of leagues.
To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 7. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. Note that only players under 50% rostered at the time of this writing are considered in this column. We also won't recommend players heading into Week 7 byes.
Below, read about key Week 7 waiver wire targets and stashes like Jonaz Walton, Gio Lopez, and Jack Foley. Whether you are just looking for production this week or you're looking for a long-term solution, we'll give you options for any-sized league.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 7 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Jonaz Walton, Notre Dame (3%)
The true freshman burst onto the scene last week with 23 carries for 120 yards in his most meaningful playing time of the year. Walton went ballistic on Stanford this week with 13 carries for a Notre Dame freshman record 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Aneyas Williams is still rostered in 97% of leagues, but this backfield belongs to Walton now. The Irish love to use multiple backs, so Williams isn't droppable yet, but he's not going to see the carries that Walton will going forward.
Re'Shaun Sanford II, Houston (8%)
Reading the tea leaves in the Houston backfield, Sanford is the featured back now. He has 57 touches in the last three games. Makhi Hughes has 43. Sanford is available in 92% of leagues. Hughes is rostered in 95% of leagues.
There isn't much of a gap in production anymore, and Sanford is leading in touches. It's a committee going forward, but both members get a lot of work.
Fame Ijeboi, Purdue (36%)
Purdue RB Fame Ijeboi | Week 6 vs Minnesota:
? 31 ATT
? 195 YDS
? 3 TDS
@BoilerFootball https://t.co/4DQloI9SOP
— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 11, 2026
The guy who just did that to the Minnesota team that shut down Washington is still available in 64% of leagues. Up next is Washington, who was absolutely trampled by Kamari Moulton and Iowa on Friday night.
You'll have to find a replacement for your boy Ijeboi in Week 8, but after the bye, Ijeboi gets Penn State and Maryland. You can use him for more than just this week.
Cole Tabb (11%)/Gi'Bran Payne (10%), Cincinnati
It's a dreaded committee backfield in Cincinnati, but both backs get a lot of work. West Virginia has been gouged in conference play, allowing 1,662 yards in three games.
Cincinnati's offense isn't quite that potent, but teams that run the ball well have had more success against the Mountaineers. Tabb only gets 10-12 touches per game, but he has scored six touchdowns in the last four games.
Payne has at least 10 touches in every game, topping out at 17 against Kansas State a couple of weeks ago. I like Payne because he gets more chances, but Tabb is more explosive.
Trae'shawn Brown, Alabama (3%)
Brown has led Alabama in rushing in three of the last four games. This is a frustrating situation with Daniel Hill and EJ Crowell continuing to get carries, but Brown has been by far the more productive of the trio.
He is getting a larger share of the backfield touches. If you are desperate for a RB this week, the matchup with Tennessee isn't a terrible one. The Vols are still allowing 132.3 rushing yards per game.
Week 7 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Jack Foley, Wake Forest (0%)
The 6-foot-4 Foley has proven to be a big mismatch for cornerbacks this year. Foley has only seen action in three games this year, but he has scored a touchdown in all of them.
Foley has two 100-yard games in those three tests. One of those was against Miami. The last one was against North Carolina State yesterday. Foley is becoming a trusted piece of this offense.
With QB Gio Lopez having a career year, the Wake offense can sustain both Foley and star receiver Carlos Hernandez.
Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech (22%)
Brown has quietly had one of the most consistent seasons of any receiver this year. He has at least five receptions in every game. The two touchdowns in six games dampen his fantasy value a little, but opportunities are important.
Brown gets the ball the most of the Tech receivers and usually does quite a bit with the chances. This is a nice matchup in the Techmo Bowl this week.
Joseph Williams, Colorado (29%)
Touchdown Joseph Williams ?????? https://t.co/Snk5mqP46Q
— BuffBoy ? (@skobuffss) September 26, 2026
The quarterback situation in Boulder is suboptimal, but somehow Williams has managed to score at least 17 fantasy points in each of the last four games. He has 21 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games alone!
Colorado may be a bad team, but receivers often fare well on bad teams since they are playing from behind all of the time.
Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State (42%)
Wyatt Young gets all of the attention, but Bowick may be the best athlete in the Oklahoma State WR room. Bowick has scored a touchdown in all but one game and hasn't been held under 9 fantasy points this year.
The Houston game could be a high-scoring affair, and every team has been able to throw on Houston. We're going to see a big day from the Oklahoma State passing game. You can still get a piece of it with Bowick.
Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt (33%)
It doesn't matter who's at quarterback for Vanderbilt. Sherrill is the guy they look for. He had a season low in yards and receptions against Ole Miss, but still scored 8 fantasy points.
Arkansas shouldn't hold Sherrill to a season low in anything.
Lawayne McCoy, Louisville (7%)
Tre Richardson is still the alpha, but McCoy is still averaging 70 yards per game and has scored four touchdowns in six games. He is a big part of this offense as well.
The entire Louisville offense has a great matchup against Syracuse this weekend. Video game numbers are possible for anyone in this offense.
Week 7 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Jacob Harris, Wisconsin (6%)
BADGERS TAKE THE LEAD ?
Jacob Harris finds the end zone as @BadgerFootball takes its first lead of the night!
Watch on Peacock https://t.co/IKa8zPbCQX
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 27, 2026
Uh...I don't know if you've heard, but Wisconsin finally has a quarterback who is relatively accurate. Harris is one of the main beneficiaries of this revelation. He has three touchdowns in the last two games.
After catching three passes combined in the first two games, Harris has 10 in the last three games for 229 yards and those three touchdowns. He's one of the most productive tight ends in FBS right now.
Rocky Beers, Oklahoma (45%)
The Oklahoma offense still couldn't move the ball well for most of the game against Texas, but Beers was still the second-most targeted Sooner of the game. Expect that trend to continue with Trell Harris out.
Beers is more valuable in PPR leagues because he doesn't rack up a bunch of yards. Oklahoma routinely involved the TE in the passing game, so he has a relatively safe floor.
Daunte Bacheyie, Syracuse (1%)
Bacheyie has four touchdowns in five games. He was a big part of the Syracuse passing game last week with Malachi Nelson at the helm.
We don't know the status of Steve Angeli or Amari Odom, but Nelson played well enough that he may get the chance to start again anyway. If he does, Bacheyie gets a boost in value.
Week 7 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (11%)
Wake Forest QB Gio Lopez today:
? 313 total yards
? 4 total touchdowns
? 78.8% completion percentage
Lopez now has 1,872 total yards, 19 total TDs, and just 1 interception this season. https://t.co/mC0QrFTNtm
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 10, 2026
Lopez almost caught Michael Hawkins Jr. in quarterback points this week after another monster game against North Carolina State. Lopez has 76.52 fantasy points in the last two games. Next up is a game against Cal where he should keep up that crazy average.
Lopez is a guy who could win you your league, and he's still available in 89% of leagues.
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (41%)
Even in bad games, Kienholz still produces for his fantasy owners. Kienholz didn't record a passing touchdown against Florida State, but he still rushed for two.
His eight rushing touchdowns in six games pile up the fantasy points, especially when he's adding more through the air. He has a cake matchup against Syracuse this week. He has a chance to outscore Lopez this week.
Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska (14%)
Colandrea still put up 20.22 fantasy points against a stout Indiana defense. It's a tough road game against Oregon next week, but the Ducks can be had. Colandrea has been electric this season on the ground as well.
If he can score 20 against Indiana, he should be able to do it against Oregon as well.