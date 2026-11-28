Brant's bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2026 college football season, including picks for Iowa, Ohio State, USC, Alabama, and more.
Last week gave us exactly the kind of chaos we've come to expect from this season. UCLA's perfect run ended in triple overtime in Ann Arbor, and the Bruins watched their quarterback leave on a cart in the process. Nebraska snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked teams by knocking off Ohio State and ending the Buckeyes' playoff hopes. And Clemson went into Durham as a double-digit underdog with a former walk-on at quarterback and beat Duke.
Now it's Rivalry Week, where records go out the window. The Game, the Palmetto Bowl, the Victory Bell, and the Iron Bowl all land on the same Saturday, and Nebraska and Iowa get us started on Black Friday.
I've got a couple of upsets, a blowout, and a shootout nobody sees coming in my column this week. Read on to see my top five bold calls for Week 13.
Nebraska and Iowa Combine for Over 60 Points
Typically, this is a smashmouth game between two struggling offenses and two hard-nosed defenses. Oddsmakers expect more of the same, with the total sitting at 39.5. I still think both of these defenses are very good, but both offenses are rolling right now.
Iowa has won four straight and outscored those opponents 116-34. The run game drives it. Behind a stellar offensive line, L.J. Phillips Jr. has gone over 100 yards in three straight games, including 154 yards and a touchdown last week at Illinois. The Hawkeyes outrushed the Illini 264-28.
LJ Phillips with 25 carries totaling 150 yards and a score. He has been so impressive over the past three weeks.
I can't imagine trying to tackle that guy for all four quarters.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 21, 2026
Nebraska has found its offense again, too. The Huskers dropped four straight from mid-October into early November, but they've since shut out Rutgers 31-0 and taken down Ohio State 31-28. Anthony Colandrea accounted for all four touchdowns against the Buckeyes and was named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week.
Iowa hung 40 on Nebraska last year, and the Hawkeyes have won 10 of the last 11 in this series. It's Senior Day at a sold-out Kinnick, and I like the Hawkeyes to keep rolling.
I know Iowa owns the best scoring defense in the country at 12.2 points per game. But Illinois put up 17 in the first half last week, which was more than any of Iowa's previous four opponents managed in a full game. The cracks are there, and Colandrea is playing with all the confidence in the world right now.
Nebraska will fight back and put some points up. Give me Iowa in a 34-27 type of game that blows right past that total.
Michigan Beats Ohio State
Ryan Day may have gotten past Michigan last year, but that doesn't mask his struggles against the Wolverines. He lost four straight in this rivalry before finally breaking through in 2025.
This year's Ohio State team seems to have thrown in the towel. The Buckeyes are 7-4, and last week's loss at Nebraska officially ended their playoff hopes. Day said afterward that "a lot of things have to change."
Michigan, on the other hand, is still fighting. The 6-5 Wolverines just knocked off previously undefeated UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime to clinch bowl eligibility.
#Michigan LB coach Alex Whittingham (@alexwutangham) was emotional coming up the tunnel following the overtime win over No. 4 UCLA.
His unit played incredible today and all season. https://t.co/GoyYuDFoAi
— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) November 22, 2026
Michigan's defense is going to give young quarterback Luke Fahey problems. The true freshman has shown real progress, but he'll be making just his fifth career start against a unit that racked up four sacks and eight tackles for loss against UCLA.
On the other side, Ohio State's defense is going to let Savion Hiter carve it up on the ground. The freshman has posted back-to-back 100-yard games, and the Buckeyes just let Nebraska run for 176 yards. The team that wins the rushing battle in this game has won 24 straight meetings, and I’m having a hard time seeing that be Ohio State.
Ohio State can win this if Bryce Underwood makes mistakes. Jeremiah Smith is still out there, and the Buckeyes have the talent to make you pay for every turnover. But this defense has gotten no pressure on opposing quarterbacks all season. Through nine games, Ohio State was averaging 1.2 sacks per game, the lowest mark in program history since it started tracking sacks in 1981.
Give me Michigan on the road in Columbus.
Clemson Over South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers has had a great resurgent season, throwing for 2,187 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 661 yards and seven scores on the ground. Clemson's season has gone the other way. The Tigers were 3-5 at one point, and Dabo Swinney landed on hot seat lists. Somehow, they enter Rivalry Week with a better record than the Gamecocks.
Clemson has won four straight to get to 7-4. South Carolina has dropped two straight by identical 34-6 scores to Arkansas and Georgia, falling to 6-5. A few weeks ago, the Gamecocks had playoff hopes. Now they need a win just to stay above .500.
The Tigers seem to have found a bit of an offensive groove playing a two-quarterback system with Trent Pearman and Chris Denson. With Clemson's top two quarterbacks out injured, Pearman, a fifth-year former walk-on, made his first career start at Duke and threw for 164 yards while running for 51 more. Denson added 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the 20-10 win.
History isn't on Clemson's side. Neither team has won this game at home since 2018, and the two programs have alternated wins for four straight years, which points to South Carolina. Still, as long as the Tigers can get a bit of offense going, I like them to hang right with the Gamecocks. Being at home in this one, I like the Death Valley crowd to be a factor as well.
Swinney needed that Duke win, but beating your rival at home to finish 8-4 is what really quiets the noise. Give me Clemson in a rock fight.
USC Steamrolls UCLA, Opens CFP Controversy
Ty Dieffenbach has yet to be ruled out, and UCLA HC Bob Chesney says the hip injury is better than first feared. Still, it seems unlikely that he will play this week given that he was just carted off the field against Michigan. Madden Iamaleava took the first-team reps at Tuesday's practice, which puts him in line to start for the Bruins. Dieffenbach was spotted at a pep rally, walking with a noticeable limp.
@calpostbbolch https://t.co/uxXlCLFDhF
— la pos (@la_pos_) November 24, 2026
Madden, Nico's younger brother, began the year as UCLA's third-stringer, and he looked uncomfortable in relief against Michigan. With a quarterback making his first career start in a moment this big, a lot can go wrong.
USC already has the talent advantage over UCLA. Jayden Maiava has thrown for 3,072 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The Trojans are coming off a 35-21 win over Maryland, where they scored 22 unanswered points after halftime. The market has noticed, too, as this line swung from UCLA -3 to USC -7 after the Dieffenbach injury.
To be fair, Chesney's team has been resilient all year, and it gets to play at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins' run defense was allowing just 85.3 yards per game before last week. Lincoln Riley is also under heavy pressure after losses at Wisconsin and Indiana, so this isn't exactly a Trojans team that has earned blind trust.
But I think this one could get ugly for the Bruins with Iamaleava under center. Give me USC by three touchdowns.
That's where it gets interesting. UCLA sits ninth in the CFP rankings at 10-1, and USC is 15th at 8-3. If USC rolls, the Bruins likely fall out of the CFP race. Would a dominant win propel Riley's Trojans into the mix?
Auburn Over Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Alabama has been fairly dominant against lesser teams this year, especially at home. The Crimson Tide beat East Carolina 48-10, Florida State 50-36, South Carolina 49-18, and Chattanooga 47-0 in Bryant-Denny. Throw all of that out the window. This is the Iron Bowl. And remember that the one real heavyweight to visit Tuscaloosa, Georgia, left with a 20-17 win.
Byrum Brown has a history of playing Alabama close, going back to his time at USF. In 2023, Brown and the Bulls were tied with the Tide at halftime before falling 17-3, and he ran for 92 yards. A year later in Tuscaloosa, USF hung around for three quarters before Alabama pulled away 42-16, and Brown ran for 104 yards.
Auburn has a history of playing Alabama close, too, even in down years. Last year's 5-6 Auburn team lost just 27-20. I would not consider this a down year for Auburn compared to where the program has been recently.
HC Alex Golesh has the Tigers at 7-4 with their first winning season since 2020, and they're playing their best football of the year with three straight wins. Don't forget that this team beat Georgia on the road.
Alabama has won six straight Iron Bowls, and only two Auburn coaches in the last 50 years, Terry Bowden and Gus Malzahn, have won their Iron Bowl debut.
Golesh's squad is more than capable of a huge win, and it's the first night Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa since 2014. We all know anything can happen in the Iron Bowl. Give me Golesh to join that list with an Auburn win in Tuscaloosa.