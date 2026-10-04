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College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Top Targets for Week 6 (CFB)

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Aiden Flora - College Football News, College Fantasy Football, DFS Picks

Mike's college fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 6 of the 2026 CFB season. His top targets and free agent pickups for CFF leagues at RB, WR, TE, QB.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 6 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 6 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 6 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups
More College Football Analysis

We have several teams on bye this week, including Auburn, Baylor, Miami, Michigan, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, and SMU. That's a lot of production to replace in our starting lineups. We're here to help with our Week 6 college fantasy football waiver wire pickups list.

To help you make your waiver wire bids, we will identify the top running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback free agents to target ahead of Week 6. Pickups are listed in priority order by position, and their Yahoo rostered percentage is in parentheses. Note that only players under 50% rostered at the time of this writing are considered in this column. We also won't recommend players heading into Week 6 byes.

Below, read about key Week 6 waiver wire targets and stashes like Aiden Flora, Gio Lopez, and Umari Hatcher. Whether you are just looking for production this week or you're looking for a long-term solution, we'll give you options for any-sized league.

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Week 6 Running Back CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Aiden Flora, Iowa State (12%)

The Riot Bowl always brings major drama, and the 2026 version was no exception. Flora had ascended to the top of the backfield against Bowling Green. This was his breakout game.

Flora will be the most sought-after waiver claim this week. He scored 49.12 fantasy points against West Virginia. The 22 carries and 212 yards were season highs.

BYU is going to be a tough opponent, but Flora still put up decent numbers against Utah. If you can hang onto Flora until after his bye, the last half of his schedule is great for fantasy purposes.

Matt Fuller, South Carolina (46%)

On paper, the Florida defense may look tough. We just saw Jamal Roberts run for 211 yards and three touchdowns on the Gators yesterday. What lies beneath isn't always pretty.

A touchdown saved Fuller's fantasy day against Kentucky. He carried the ball only 14 times for 49 yards, but the touchdown saved the day. South Carolina went away from Fuller later in the game. While that may be cause for some concern, Fuller is still a strong add this week.

Fuller has scored a touchdown in all five South Carolina games, and he is usually active in the passing game as well. We should see a rebound against Florida. His 84.2 fantasy points in Yahoo! leagues are sixth among running backs. He shouldn't be this widely available.

Joseph Himon II, Northwestern (0%)

The world was slow to come around to Himon. Even those who picked him up after his big game against Colorado bailed after his scoreless performance against Indiana in Week 4.

Himon nuked Penn State for 162 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries. Caleb Komolafe is still the starter, but Himon's explosiveness makes him an intoxicating pickup.

The matchup against Ball State this week is easily one of the best on the slate. Both Himon and Komolafe should see a heavy workload.

CJ Baxter, Kentucky (37%)

We don't usually like backs who are in a timeshare situation, but Baxter has outpaced Jason Patterson in touches and is the back that Kentucky trusts in the red zone. Baxter has six touchdowns in five games.

He's not going to rack up the yards against LSU, but Kenny Minchey isn't a touchdown poacher. Baxter is a strong bet to score a touchdown and post a solid fantasy score.

Nolan James Jr., Notre Dame (17%)

Depending on which beat writer you listen to, James is on the cusp of taking the job from Aneyas Williams. That's not likely the case, but this is more of a timeshare situation than it was between Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love last year.

The Notre Dame offense is at its best when it prominently features two backs. James will get plenty of work alongside or behind Williams. He has scored in double figures in fantasy points in all five games this year.

 

Week 6 Wide Receiver CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Cayden Lee, Missouri (42%)

Lee is rostered in 24% more leagues than he was at this time last week. This will be the last time he is eligible for this article after another big game against Florida.

Lee has 19 receptions for 266 yards, two touchdowns, and a two-point conversion in the last two weeks alone. He is clearly the favorite target of Austin Simmons.

Umari Hatcher, Syracuse (35%)

It's tough to be at the mercy of the Syracuse offense and Steve Angeli's turnovers, but Hatcher has 42 targets this season. The next highest on the team is just 17.

Hatcher is an absolute hog when it comes to targets. His 434 receiving yards are 273 more than the next receiver on the list. Syracuse may not throw the ball a lot, but Hatcher has 42 of the 143 total targets on the team. That's an absurd percentage.

Kwazi Gilmer, Nebraska (4%)

It's amazing what can happen with a quarterback that fits the system. Anthony Colandrea is having a great year in Dana Holgorsen's offense. Gilmer has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and has three touchdowns in those two games.

Gilmer is more of a stash option with Nebraska hitting the tough part of the schedule. The Cornhuskers play Indiana and at Oregon in the next two games before a bye. Gilmer won't be the best option in those games, but he has a couple of good matchups later in the season if you can wait it out.

Donovan Olugbode, Missouri (41%)

Austin Simmons has this offense humming along in the first six weeks of the season. Olugbode has double-digit fantasy points in every game and has scored at least one touchdown in every game. That's not going to change against Texas A&M.

Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt (24%)

It doesn't matter who's at quarterback for Vanderbilt. Sherrill is the guy they look for. His receptions have increased in every game this year, and his low for yards was 70 against Austin Peay in the opener.

Not many receivers have notched 100 receiving yards on Georgia. Sherrill did it this week. He has a couple of nice matchups on deck in Mississippi and Arkansas.

DJ Epps, West Virginia (1%)

Many shy away from Epps because Michael Hawkins Jr. isn't much of a passer and West Virginia has one of the lowest pass rates in FBS. Epps isn't that attractive in PPR leagues, but he is a game-breaker.

Epps has scored a long touchdown in two of the last three games. He's widely available, and with so many options on bye this week, Epps is an interesting pickup in deeper leagues.

 

Week 6 Tight End CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma (36%)

Aside from having the best name in college football, Beers is the second-leading Oklahoma receiver. The reasoning is simple. The Oklahoma offensive line is so bad that John Mateer often doesn't have time to get off a deep throw.

Chances are that Mateer is going to have even less time against that Texas front. It's going to be a horrible day for the Oklahoma offense, but we have every reason to believe that Beers will get at least a half-dozen targets. That's a big number for a tight end in college.

Jelani Thurman, North Carolina (41%)

Thurman was the talk of Dublin after his big receptions against TCU. He disappeared against Clemson, but was back at the forefront against Notre Dame. Thurman only has one fewer target than Jordan Shipp on the season. This offense looks to him a lot.

Baron Naone, Washington (6%)

Naone has become a favorite red zone target of Demond Williams Jr. Washington's lack of a run game leads to Williams tucking and running himself or looking for Naone in the end zone.

He has scored a touchdown in each of the last two games, and had over 100 receiving yards against Eastern Washington in the game before that.

 

Week 6 Quarterback CFF Waiver Wire Pickups

Gio Lopez, Wake Forest (4%)

Lopez is second only to Michael Hawkins Jr. in quarterback points in Yahoo! leagues this season. Lopez has 10 touchdowns to only one interception and has scored five rushing touchdowns.

His numbers are elite, and this Wake Forest offense has been exceptional this year. They still put in a solid performance against a consensus top-5 team in Miami. Wake's hard part of the schedule is over. You may be able to ride Gio to a fantasy title.

Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville (35%)

Kienholz has numbers that are nearly as good as Gio Lopez. He has also outscored every big-game quarterback in Yahoo! leagues. He is third in scoring behind Hawkins and Lopez through five weeks.

Louisville's schedule was heavily front-loaded. The only tough game Louisville has left is at Kentucky during rivalry week. You'll have to find a different option if you make your league championship, but Kienholz may get you there.

Noah Fifita, Arizona (13%)

Fifita is in his fifth season in this system and his fourth as a starter. He's playing like it too. Fifita has at least 20 fantasy points in every game this season. He's not the kind of guy who is going to put up monster numbers, but I love knowing what I'm getting from my quarterback. Fifita is a sure 20 points even though he'll rarely score 30.

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