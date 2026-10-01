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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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Juwan Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 4 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The tight end position, as always, has caused head-scratching start-sit calls in 2026. Some big-name studs are underperforming early, but some later-round sleepers are paying off in the early part of the year. We're here to help you with key start-sit calls with our Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, see where Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Darren Waller, and Harold Fannin Jr. stand among all options.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 12
2 2 Trey McBride TE 22
3 3 Dalton Kincaid TE 47
3 4 George Kittle TE 57
3 5 Travis Kelce TE 59
3 6 Tyler Warren TE 61
4 7 Sam LaPorta TE 66
5 8 Juwan Johnson TE 69
5 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE 71
5 10 Tucker Kraft TE 72
5 11 Colston Loveland TE 76
5 12 Mark Andrews TE 84
5 13 Darren Waller TE 85
5 14 Dalton Schultz TE 88
6 15 Isaiah Likely TE 96
6 16 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 99
6 17 Tyler Higbee TE 102
6 18 Brenton Strange TE 105
6 19 Hunter Henry TE 106
6 20 Pat Freiermuth TE 111
6 21 Jake Ferguson TE 116
6 22 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 122
6 23 T.J. Hockenson TE 123
6 24 Chig Okonkwo TE 130
6 25 Mike Gesicki TE 131
7 26 Colby Parkinson TE 132
7 27 AJ Barner TE 133
7 28 Oronde Gadsden II TE 143
7 29 Cade Otton TE 148
7 30 Evan Engram TE 151
7 31 Greg Dulcich TE 160
7 32 Michael Mayer TE 166
7 33 Gunnar Helm TE 168
7 34 Noah Fant TE 173
7 35 Zach Ertz TE 179
8 36 Dawson Knox TE 187
8 37 Darnell Washington TE 192
8 38 Cole Kmet TE 195
8 39 Noah Gray TE 198
8 40 Theo Johnson TE 199
8 41 Jonnu Smith TE 202
8 42 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 204
8 43 Elijah Arroyo TE 205
8 44 Eli Raridon TE 210
8 45 Foster Moreau TE 212
8 46 Johnny Mundt TE 214
8 47 Tommy Tremble TE 215
8 48 Jeremy Ruckert TE 218
8 49 Erick All Jr. TE 220
8 50 Nate Adkins TE 221
8 51 Matthew Hibner TE 222
8 52 Drew Sample TE 223
8 53 Austin Hooper TE 230
8 54 Blake Whiteheart TE 232
8 55 Durham Smythe TE 235
9 56 Luke Farrell TE 241
9 57 Marlin Klein TE 248
9 58 Adam Trautman TE 249
9 59 Will Kacmarek TE 250
9 60 Daniel Bellinger TE 251
9 61 Brock Wright TE 252
9 62 Davis Allen TE 253
9 63 Mo Alie-Cox TE 254
9 64 Elijah Higgins TE 258
9 65 Ben Sinnott TE 259
9 66 Mitchell Evans TE 261
10 67 Luke Schoonmaker TE 264
10 68 Jackson Hawes TE 272
10 69 Nate Boerkircher TE 276
10 70 John Bates TE 278
10 71 Tanner Koziol TE 279
10 72 Cade Stover TE 280
10 73 Jake Briningstool TE 282
10 74 Charlie Woerner TE 283
10 75 Max Klare TE 284
10 76 Drew Ogletree TE 289
10 77 Josh Whyle TE 294
10 78 Payne Durham TE 295
10 79 Gavin Bartholomew TE 299
10 80 Tyler Conklin TE 300
10 81 Patrick Herbert TE 302

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (back) is dealing with a back injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. The Jets' tight end group is a bit banged up going into their Week 4 road contest against the Chicago Bears, with Jeremy Ruckert (knee) limited and Mason Taylor (thumb) missing another practice. Taylor did not play in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, and Sadiq took advantage, catching seven of his eight targets for a season-high 105 yards and his first receiving touchdown of his career.

It looks like Taylor could miss another game, but even when he returns, the 21-year-old Sadiq is expected to be the better downfield pass-catching option for the Jets at the position. Sadiq had only five catches for 38 yards in his first two NFL games, but he did manage to find the end zone on a three-yard rush. Sadiq could have TE1 upside for a second straight week in Week 4 if he is active and both Taylor and receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) miss another game.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is coming off his breakout game in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, in which he emerged for his first two receiving touchdowns of the season from quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fannin will look for more of the same at home in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, the former Bowling Green tight end has 14 catches for 126 yards (9.0 yards per catch) in his second NFL season. Fannin has built up his target share in each game this year, with him receiving nine targets from Watson in Week 3.

Expect more of the same for the talented pass catcher in Week 4 at home. He could push for 10-plus targets and have a very effective game on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers have a serviceable defense but are battling some injuries in the secondary, and that could create mismatches to exploit for Fannin and the Browns' passing attack. At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Fannin Jr. has great size for a tight end and will look to put that to use against Pittsburgh. Look for Fannin to be a top-tier starting tight end this week.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Three games into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has recorded nine catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. Ferguson has averaged just 7.7 yards per reception since the start of the 2024 season, which limits his production upside. As long as Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy remain healthy, it may also be difficult for Ferguson to see consistent target volume in Dallas.

However, the 27-year-old has now logged 11 touchdowns across his last 20 games played and appears to be a clear red zone weapon for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the potent Dallas offense looking likely to find itself in high-scoring games on a regular basis this season, Ferguson has a decent chance to continue scoring touchdowns. Particularly in deeper leagues, Ferguson profiles as a top tight end streamer for fantasy managers.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz did not do much in Week 3, finishing with three catches for 30 yards on three targets. The bigger picture still looks better than it did a couple of weeks ago. Schultz leads Houston with 25 targets through three games and has already turned those chances into 19 catches for 205 yards. His 12-catch, 140-yard game against Cincinnati showed what can happen when Nico Collins is unavailable, and Collins is not completely out of the woods yet.

He returned to practice Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, but his Week 4 status still needs to be watched. Schultz does not need Collins to sit again to matter, either. Houston has not found much consistency elsewhere in the passing game, and Schultz has clearly remained a big part of what C.J. Stroud is doing. Week 3 was quiet, but his role has been anything but. He heads into Sunday's game against Dallas with more fantasy appeal than he had entering the season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Darren Waller, Harold Fannin Jr.. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Darren Waller, Harold Fannin Jr.:

Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Zach Ertz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Juwan Johnson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Higbee
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Fant
Isaiah Likely
vs
Zach Ertz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dawson Knox
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darnell Washington
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cole Kmet
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Gray
Isaiah Likely
vs
Theo Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jonnu Smith
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Isaiah Likely
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Evan Engram
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Noah Fant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Zach Ertz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dawson Knox
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cole Kmet
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Noah Gray
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Theo Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Fant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Zach Ertz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dawson Knox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cole Kmet
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Gray
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tucker Kraft
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Fant
Colston Loveland
vs
Zach Ertz
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Gray
Colston Loveland
vs
Theo Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jonnu Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Colston Loveland
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Colston Loveland
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Evan Engram
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Fant
Darren Waller
vs
Zach Ertz
Darren Waller
vs
Dawson Knox
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Cole Kmet
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Gray
Darren Waller
vs
Theo Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Jonnu Smith
Darren Waller
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darren Waller
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Zach Ertz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Arroyo

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Tight End Stats, Sleepers & Surprises
Updated Week 4 QB Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 4
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 4


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Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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