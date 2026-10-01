2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 4 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.
The tight end position, as always, has caused head-scratching start-sit calls in 2026. Some big-name studs are underperforming early, but some later-round sleepers are paying off in the early part of the year. We're here to help you with key start-sit calls with our Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, see where Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Darren Waller, and Harold Fannin Jr. stand among all options.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|12
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|22
|3
|3
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|47
|3
|4
|George Kittle
|TE
|57
|3
|5
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|59
|3
|6
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|61
|4
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|66
|5
|8
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|69
|5
|9
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|71
|5
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|72
|5
|11
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|76
|5
|12
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|Darren Waller
|TE
|85
|5
|14
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|88
|6
|15
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|96
|6
|16
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|99
|6
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|102
|6
|18
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|105
|6
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|106
|6
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|111
|6
|21
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|116
|6
|22
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|122
|6
|23
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|123
|6
|24
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|130
|6
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|131
|7
|26
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|132
|7
|27
|AJ Barner
|TE
|133
|7
|28
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|143
|7
|29
|Cade Otton
|TE
|148
|7
|30
|Evan Engram
|TE
|151
|7
|31
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|160
|7
|32
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|166
|7
|33
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|168
|7
|34
|Noah Fant
|TE
|173
|7
|35
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|179
|8
|36
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|187
|8
|37
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|192
|8
|38
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|195
|8
|39
|Noah Gray
|TE
|198
|8
|40
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|199
|8
|41
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|202
|8
|42
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|204
|8
|43
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|205
|8
|44
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|210
|8
|45
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|212
|8
|46
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|214
|8
|47
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|215
|8
|48
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|218
|8
|49
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|220
|8
|50
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|221
|8
|51
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|222
|8
|52
|Drew Sample
|TE
|223
|8
|53
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|230
|8
|54
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|232
|8
|55
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|235
|9
|56
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|241
|9
|57
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|248
|9
|58
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|249
|9
|59
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|250
|9
|60
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|251
|9
|61
|Brock Wright
|TE
|252
|9
|62
|Davis Allen
|TE
|253
|9
|63
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|254
|9
|64
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|258
|9
|65
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|259
|9
|66
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|261
|10
|67
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|264
|10
|68
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|272
|10
|69
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|276
|10
|70
|John Bates
|TE
|278
|10
|71
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|279
|10
|72
|Cade Stover
|TE
|280
|10
|73
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|282
|10
|74
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|283
|10
|75
|Max Klare
|TE
|284
|10
|76
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|289
|10
|77
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|294
|10
|78
|Payne Durham
|TE
|295
|10
|79
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|299
|10
|80
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|300
|10
|81
|Patrick Herbert
|TE
|302
Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (back) is dealing with a back injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. The Jets' tight end group is a bit banged up going into their Week 4 road contest against the Chicago Bears, with Jeremy Ruckert (knee) limited and Mason Taylor (thumb) missing another practice. Taylor did not play in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, and Sadiq took advantage, catching seven of his eight targets for a season-high 105 yards and his first receiving touchdown of his career.
It looks like Taylor could miss another game, but even when he returns, the 21-year-old Sadiq is expected to be the better downfield pass-catching option for the Jets at the position. Sadiq had only five catches for 38 yards in his first two NFL games, but he did manage to find the end zone on a three-yard rush. Sadiq could have TE1 upside for a second straight week in Week 4 if he is active and both Taylor and receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) miss another game.
Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is coming off his breakout game in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, in which he emerged for his first two receiving touchdowns of the season from quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fannin will look for more of the same at home in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, the former Bowling Green tight end has 14 catches for 126 yards (9.0 yards per catch) in his second NFL season. Fannin has built up his target share in each game this year, with him receiving nine targets from Watson in Week 3.
Expect more of the same for the talented pass catcher in Week 4 at home. He could push for 10-plus targets and have a very effective game on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers have a serviceable defense but are battling some injuries in the secondary, and that could create mismatches to exploit for Fannin and the Browns' passing attack. At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Fannin Jr. has great size for a tight end and will look to put that to use against Pittsburgh. Look for Fannin to be a top-tier starting tight end this week.
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Three games into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has recorded nine catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. Ferguson has averaged just 7.7 yards per reception since the start of the 2024 season, which limits his production upside. As long as Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy remain healthy, it may also be difficult for Ferguson to see consistent target volume in Dallas.
However, the 27-year-old has now logged 11 touchdowns across his last 20 games played and appears to be a clear red zone weapon for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the potent Dallas offense looking likely to find itself in high-scoring games on a regular basis this season, Ferguson has a decent chance to continue scoring touchdowns. Particularly in deeper leagues, Ferguson profiles as a top tight end streamer for fantasy managers.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz did not do much in Week 3, finishing with three catches for 30 yards on three targets. The bigger picture still looks better than it did a couple of weeks ago. Schultz leads Houston with 25 targets through three games and has already turned those chances into 19 catches for 205 yards. His 12-catch, 140-yard game against Cincinnati showed what can happen when Nico Collins is unavailable, and Collins is not completely out of the woods yet.
He returned to practice Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, but his Week 4 status still needs to be watched. Schultz does not need Collins to sit again to matter, either. Houston has not found much consistency elsewhere in the passing game, and Schultz has clearly remained a big part of what C.J. Stroud is doing. Week 3 was quiet, but his role has been anything but. He heads into Sunday's game against Dallas with more fantasy appeal than he had entering the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Darren Waller, Harold Fannin Jr.. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Darren Waller, Harold Fannin Jr.:
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