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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Frank Ammirante's Week 4 Picks (2026)

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Bryce Young - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Bryce Young, Alvin Kamara, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and Darren Waller.

The 2026 NFL season rolls on to Week 4, so it's time to continue my weekly bold predictions column. This is where I'm trying to predict which players will hit their ceilings this week. I'll focus on players who you're likely on the fence with in start-and-sit decisions.

On this page, you're going to find five players who I'm ranking well above consensus for Week 4. Last week, we struggled, missing on Justin Herbert, Davis Montgomery, and Jameson Williams. Josh Downs didn't get 8+ receptions, but still had a decent game at least. Adonai Mitchell did not play.

For Week 4 bold predictions, I'm on Bryce Young, Alvin Kamara, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and Darren Waller.

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Bryce Young Finishes as a Top-3 QB for Week 4

Bryce Young has an ideal setup for another spike week against the Lions. This matchup has a 51.5-point total, giving it shootout potential between two offenses capable of putting up points. If Detroit gets rolling as expected, Young should have plenty of opportunities to rack up production through the air.

Young is already QB4 in fantasy points per game through three weeks. He showed his upside with 32.4 fantasy points in Week 1. He has thrown for 939 yards with seven touchdowns this season. He's also averaging more than 40 pass attempts per game, giving him the type of volume we want when targeting a potential top-three finish.

Carolina could also be pushed into an aggressive game script because its defense is missing starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving the Panthers shorthanded against a dangerous Detroit offense. The Lions are likely to move the ball at will, creating a favorable game environment for Young to rack up fantasy points.

The matchup itself is also a smash spot. Detroit has already surrendered huge fantasy performances to Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, and Geno Smith, with Allen scoring 40.8 points and Smith reaching 26.0. The Lions have allowed more fantasy production to quarterbacks than any other team through three weeks.

I'm boldly predicting Young to finish as a top-three fantasy quarterback in Week 4. The combination of a high total, heavy passing volume, and Detroit's struggles against quarterbacks gives him one of the highest ceilings on the slate.

 

Alvin Kamara Finishes as a Top-15 RB for Week 4

Alvin Kamara is set up for a much bigger role against the Falcons after handling only 10 touches in last week's loss to the Raiders. Travis Etienne has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, which immediately opens up more work in the Saints' backfield.

Kendre Miller will remain involved, so this shouldn't turn into a true workhorse role for Kamara. However, Kamara has the clear advantage in the passing game, which gives him a strong fantasy floor even if Miller takes a decent share of the early-down carries.

The game environment also works in Kamara's favor. Saints-Falcons has a 47.5-point total, one of the higher marks on the Week 4 slate, giving this matchup legitimate shootout potential. If Atlanta keeps pace offensively, Kamara should stay involved as both a runner and receiver throughout the game.

Etienne's absence gives Kamara a direct path to more touches, particularly in high-value situations. He doesn't need 20 carries to pay off because his receiving role gives him another way to pile up fantasy points.

I'm boldly predicting Kamara to finish as a top-15 running back in Week 4. The increased workload, receiving upside, and favorable scoring environment put him in a great spot. This is likely one of the only times you'll get to start him this season, so fire up the veteran running back with confidence.

 

Jameson Williams Finishes as a Top-10 WR for Week 4

I missed on Jameson Williams last week, but I'm going right back to him against the Panthers. The matchup is simply too good to ignore with Carolina placing starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve.

Williams has been quiet through three games, catching 10 passes for 127 yards without a touchdown. His longest reception is only 22 yards, which is surprising for one of the league's most dangerous deep threats. This feels like the spot where that finally changes.

Detroit-Carolina also sets up as one of the best fantasy environments on the Week 4 slate. The Lions have scored 31 points in each of their first three games, while Bryce Young enters the matchup leading the NFL with 939 passing yards. That creates legitimate shootout potential and should keep Detroit aggressive offensively.

The biggest appeal is Williams' big-play upside against a depleted secondary. Carolina is suddenly thin at corner, and Williams only needs one or two deep completions to completely change his fantasy day.

I'm boldly predicting Williams to finish as a top-10 wide receiver in Week 4. I'm looking for Jamo to finally get loose downfield, clear 100 receiving yards, and score his first touchdown of the season.

 

Kalif Raymond Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 4

Kalif Raymond might be the biggest fantasy surprise of the season so far, but it's time to stop treating it like a fluke. Ben Johnson clearly trusts him, and Raymond has rewarded that confidence with 19 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown through three games.

His best performance came Monday night against the Eagles, when Raymond caught six of seven targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. He consistently found space underneath and also showed he can create after the catch, giving Chicago a reliable option in the middle of the field.

The most encouraging part is Raymond's role. He's operating from the slot in Johnson's offense, which is one of the most valuable spots to have because it creates opportunities for high-percentage targets and yards after the catch. Johnson has continued finding ways to get Raymond involved. That usage has translated into steady production.

At this point, I'm riding with Raymond until he gives us a reason not to. It's crazy to say, but he's become a legitimate part of the passing game.

I'm boldly predicting Raymond to finish as a top-24 wide receiver in Week 4. The volume is there, and Johnson keeps putting him in position to make plays.

 

Darren Waller Finishes as a Top-5 TE for Week 4

Darren Waller is already showing that he can still be a difference-maker in fantasy. Through three games, he has 10 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets, putting him firmly on the streaming radar heading into a favorable matchup with Detroit.

There could be even more work available with Jalen Coker banged up. Carolina's passing game is already carrying much of the offense, and the Panthers may need to lean on Bryce Young even more if Detroit takes advantage of a secondary missing starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

The matchup is what really puts Waller over the top for me. Detroit has been getting crushed by tight ends, and that continued in Week 3 when Kenyon Sadiq caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Jets' tight ends combined for 137 yards and two scores against the Lions.

Aside from the Jets game, Juwan Johnson and Dalton Kincaid also produced strong fantasy numbers vs. the Lions. Waller has the size and athleticism to exploit the same matchup.

I'm boldly predicting Waller to finish as a top-five tight end in Week 4. Carolina should have to throw, Coker's injury could free up additional targets, and Detroit has really struggled vs. tight ends.

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