2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 4 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.
The 2026 fantasy football season is heating up, and after three weeks of action, we're beginning to see who the best streaming options are at the QB spot. If you don't have a must-start stud and are looking for help this week, we have you covered with our Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where signal-callers like Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud, and Marcus Mariota stand, among all others.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|4
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|5
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|6
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|7
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|8
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|3
|9
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|10
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|11
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|4
|15
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|17
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|5
|18
|Drake Maye
|QB
|5
|19
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|20
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|5
|21
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|23
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|24
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|25
|Case Keenum
|QB
|6
|26
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|27
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6
|28
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|29
|Malik Willis
|QB
|6
|30
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|31
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|6
|32
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|33
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had two turnovers and just 131 passing yards in Week 1, but he has turned the corner with two significantly stronger outings over his last two games. Most recently, in Week 3 against the Rams, he racked up 186 passing yards, three total touchdowns, and one interception.
Although he still didn't have an amazing yardage output, his ability to find the end zone three times against a strong Rams defense was quite impressive. Nix has jumped to 18th in fantasy scoring this year, and he's trending back toward the low-end QB1 tier for Week 4 and beyond. The Broncos have a very tough start-of-season schedule, but Nix will have a chance to lead his Broncos to a 3-1 start against the undefeated 49ers on Sunday.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a strong statistical start in 2026. Through three games, he has completed 73 out of 105 passes (69.5%) for 730 yards, with seven touchdown passes versus just one interception. Prescott has added 59 rushing yards. He is averaging 21 fantasy points per game. Prescott is coming off a performance against the Ravens in Brazil in which he completed 25 out of 40 passes (62.5%) for 276 yards and a touchdown, while throwing zero interceptions.
However, the game ended in heartbreak for Prescott and the Cowboys as they fell to 0-2 following a game-winning 56-yard field goal by Baltimore's Tyler Loop as time expired. Prescott has a Week 4 matchup against a Houston Texans defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game (238.7). He enters Week 4 as RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback and is projected to score 17.9 fantasy points.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is off to a disastrous start in 2026. He has seven turnovers combined, including six interceptions, compared to just one touchdown. He has completed 51 out of 80 passes (63.8%) for 585 yards and a touchdown, while adding 82 rushing yards. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, Maye completed just 56% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while also fumbling the ball twice (losing one).
Chad Graff of The Athletic speculates that Maye's issues may be mental more than anything. "What's fallen apart with Maye looks like it's between the ears as much as anything physical. He looks like a quarterback whose confidence is shot," Graff writes. The Patriots fell to 1-2 after a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Maye and the Patriots will look to get back on track in a tough divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he'll hope to repeat that success against another divisional opponent in the Cleveland Browns this week. Cleveland got off to a rough start in Week 1, but its defense has come alive over the past two weeks, surrendering the 11th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in that span.
Although Rodgers played great against the Browns in Pittsburgh last season, he managed just 168 scoreless passing yards in Cleveland, where Thursday night's clash will take place. With a projected point total of just 38.5, it's hard to get excited about starting Rodgers in this spot. Fantasy managers should view the veteran as a desperation QB2 in superflex formats for Week 4.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud, Marcus Mariota. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud, Marcus Mariota:
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