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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 4 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 fantasy football season is heating up, and after three weeks of action, we're beginning to see who the best streaming options are at the QB spot. If you don't have a must-start stud and are looking for help this week, we have you covered with our Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where signal-callers like Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud, and Marcus Mariota stand, among all others.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 4 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 5 Joe Burrow QB
2 6 Brock Purdy QB
2 7 Jared Goff QB
3 8 Jalen Hurts QB
3 9 Tyler Shough QB
3 10 Bryce Young QB
3 11 Dak Prescott QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 C.J. Stroud QB
4 15 Bo Nix QB
4 16 Matthew Stafford QB
4 17 Marcus Mariota QB
5 18 Drake Maye QB
5 19 Geno Smith QB
5 20 Daniel Jones QB
5 21 Sam Darnold QB
5 22 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 23 Kirk Cousins QB
5 24 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 25 Case Keenum QB
6 26 Justin Herbert QB
6 27 Deshaun Watson QB
6 28 Jameis Winston QB
6 29 Malik Willis QB
6 30 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 31 Jalon Daniels QB
6 32 Cam Ward QB
6 33 Tyson Bagent QB

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had two turnovers and just 131 passing yards in Week 1, but he has turned the corner with two significantly stronger outings over his last two games. Most recently, in Week 3 against the Rams, he racked up 186 passing yards, three total touchdowns, and one interception.

Although he still didn't have an amazing yardage output, his ability to find the end zone three times against a strong Rams defense was quite impressive. Nix has jumped to 18th in fantasy scoring this year, and he's trending back toward the low-end QB1 tier for Week 4 and beyond. The Broncos have a very tough start-of-season schedule, but Nix will have a chance to lead his Broncos to a 3-1 start against the undefeated 49ers on Sunday.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a strong statistical start in 2026. Through three games, he has completed 73 out of 105 passes (69.5%) for 730 yards, with seven touchdown passes versus just one interception. Prescott has added 59 rushing yards. He is averaging 21 fantasy points per game. Prescott is coming off a performance against the Ravens in Brazil in which he completed 25 out of 40 passes (62.5%) for 276 yards and a touchdown, while throwing zero interceptions.

However, the game ended in heartbreak for Prescott and the Cowboys as they fell to 0-2 following a game-winning 56-yard field goal by Baltimore's Tyler Loop as time expired. Prescott has a Week 4 matchup against a Houston Texans defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game (238.7). He enters Week 4 as RotoBaller's No. 11 quarterback and is projected to score 17.9 fantasy points.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is off to a disastrous start in 2026. He has seven turnovers combined, including six interceptions, compared to just one touchdown. He has completed 51 out of 80 passes (63.8%) for 585 yards and a touchdown, while adding 82 rushing yards. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, Maye completed just 56% of his pass attempts for 199 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while also fumbling the ball twice (losing one).

Chad Graff of The Athletic speculates that Maye's issues may be mental more than anything. "What's fallen apart with Maye looks like it's between the ears as much as anything physical. He looks like a quarterback whose confidence is shot," Graff writes. The Patriots fell to 1-2 after a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Maye and the Patriots will look to get back on track in a tough divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he'll hope to repeat that success against another divisional opponent in the Cleveland Browns this week. Cleveland got off to a rough start in Week 1, but its defense has come alive over the past two weeks, surrendering the 11th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in that span.

Although Rodgers played great against the Browns in Pittsburgh last season, he managed just 168 scoreless passing yards in Cleveland, where Thursday night's clash will take place. With a projected point total of just 38.5, it's hard to get excited about starting Rodgers in this spot. Fantasy managers should view the veteran as a desperation QB2 in superflex formats for Week 4.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Overall
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud, Marcus Mariota. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud, Marcus Mariota:

Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Marcus Mariota
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Brock Purdy
vs
Kirk Cousins
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Case Keenum
Brock Purdy
vs
Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
vs
Deshaun Watson
Brock Purdy
vs
Jameis Winston
Brock Purdy
vs
Malik Willis
Brock Purdy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalon Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Cam Ward
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Sam Darnold
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Case Keenum
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Jameis Winston
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Marcus Mariota
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Case Keenum
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyson Bagent
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalen Hurts
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Marcus Mariota
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Case Keenum
Dak Prescott
vs
Justin Herbert
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Jameis Winston
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalon Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Marcus Mariota
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Case Keenum
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Jameis Winston
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Tyson Bagent
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Marcus Mariota
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Hurts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Case Keenum
C.J. Stroud
vs
Lamar Jackson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jameis Winston
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalon Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyson Bagent
Marcus Mariota
vs
Matthew Stafford
Marcus Mariota
vs
Drake Maye
Marcus Mariota
vs
Bo Nix
Marcus Mariota
vs
Geno Smith
Marcus Mariota
vs
C.J. Stroud
Marcus Mariota
vs
Daniel Jones
Marcus Mariota
vs
Kyler Murray
Marcus Mariota
vs
Sam Darnold
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jordan Love
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Marcus Mariota
vs
Dak Prescott
Marcus Mariota
vs
Kirk Cousins
Marcus Mariota
vs
Bryce Young
Marcus Mariota
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Marcus Mariota
vs
Tyler Shough
Marcus Mariota
vs
Case Keenum
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marcus Mariota
vs
Justin Herbert
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jared Goff
Marcus Mariota
vs
Deshaun Watson
Marcus Mariota
vs
Brock Purdy
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jameis Winston
Marcus Mariota
vs
Joe Burrow
Marcus Mariota
vs
Malik Willis
Marcus Mariota
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marcus Mariota
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Marcus Mariota
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jalon Daniels
Marcus Mariota
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marcus Mariota
vs
Josh Allen
Marcus Mariota
vs
Cam Ward
Marcus Mariota
vs
Tyson Bagent

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 4
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 4
Week 4 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
Should I Drop Brian Thomas Jr.?


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Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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