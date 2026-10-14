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Week 7 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 400

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Darian Mensah - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups - icon rotoballer

RotoBaller's Week 7 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.

Several key players are back in action this week after being on a bye, but a new group of must-start players is out of action. Bye weeks are impacting lineups significantly, and we're here to help you find the top available options. Below are our top 400 college fantasy football rankings for Week 7.

RotoBaller's Week 7 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Wayshawn Parker, Cam Cook, Jack Foley, Gio Lopez, Justin Bowick, Jackson Harris, DeSean Bishop, and more stand for the Week 7 slate, among others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 7 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
2 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
3 Cam Cook WVU RB
4 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
5 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
6 Isaac Brown LOU RB
7 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
8 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
9 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
10 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
11 Jaziun Patterson MSU RB
12 Trelain Maddox GT RB
13 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
14 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
15 Jack Foley WAKE WR
16 Jackson Harris LSU WR
17 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
18 Nick Marsh IU WR
19 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
20 Wyatt Young OKST WR
21 Justin Bowick OKST WR
22 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
23 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
24 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
25 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
26 Cole Tabb CIN RB
27 Jonaz Walton ND RB
28 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
29 Anthony Evans MSST WR
30 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
31 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
32 Dilin Jones LSU RB
33 Malachi Toney MIA WR
34 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
35 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
36 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
37 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
38 Conner Weigman HOU QB
39 Chris Durr MD WR
40 Dylan Edwards KU RB
41 Cam Coleman TEX WR
42 Joseph Williams COLO WR
43 Ashten Emory CAL RB
44 Jacob Harris WIS TE
45 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
46 KJ Duff RUTG WR
47 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
48 Chris Lawson WASH WR
49 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
50 Griffin Wilde NU WR
51 Ayden Greene VT WR
52 Kari Ashley TCU TE
53 Reed Harris ASU WR
54 Evan Stewart ORE WR
55 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
56 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
57 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
58 Chris Marshall ARK WR
59 Dwight Phillips Jr. UGA RB
60 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
61 Nik McMillan KSU WR
62 Ian Strong CAL WR
63 CJ Baxter UK RB
64 Cam Pickett KU WR
65 Ricky Johnson UTAH WR
66 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
67 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
68 Chris Johnson Jr. CLEM RB
69 Julian Sayin OSU QB
70 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
71 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
72 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
73 Caden High STAN WR
74 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
75 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
76 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
77 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
78 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
79 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
80 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
81 La'Vell Wright PITT RB
82 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
83 C.J. Carr ND QB
84 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
85 Louis Brown BAY WR
86 Legend Glasker BYU WR
87 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
88 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
89 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
90 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
91 Deuce Lawrence WAKE RB
92 Jordon Davison ORE RB
93 Evan Dickens BC RB
94 Yamir Knight SMU WR
95 Prince Strachan WVU WR
96 Jadon Porter BAY WR
97 Terrance Carter TTU TE
98 Charlie Becker IU WR
99 Bo Jackson OSU RB
100 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
101 Tre Richardson LOU WR
102 Colton Joseph WIS QB
103 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
104 DeJuan Williams MD RB
105 Jordan Faison ND WR
106 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
107 Dashawn Martin UVA WR
108 Bailey Stockton FLA WR
109 Rocky Beers OU TE
110 Roman Mothershed LSU WR
111 Luke Reynolds VT TE
112 Joseph Himon II NU RB
113 Lloyd Avant OU RB
114 Aneyas Williams ND RB
115 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
116 Amari Latimer WVU RB
117 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
118 Ben Black III RUTG WR
119 Kenny Darby UK WR
120 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
121 Justice Haynes GT RB
122 Omarion Miller ASU WR
123 Trent Walker HOU WR
124 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
125 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
126 Keelon Russell ALA QB
127 Chase Sowell PSU WR
128 DJ Epps WVU WR
129 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
130 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
131 Winston Watkins LSU WR
132 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
133 Sanfrisco Magee MSST WR
134 Nico Brown STAN WR
135 Shamar Easter UNC TE
136 Raleek Brown TEX RB
137 Derrick Salley Jr. KSU WR
138 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
139 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
140 Mike Matthews TENN WR
141 Tyler Brown CLEM WR
142 Isaiah Marshall KU QB
143 Trae'shawn Brown ALA RB
144 Micah Ford STAN RB
145 London Humphreys UGA WR
146 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
147 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
148 Damon Ferguson Jr. PITT RB
149 TJ Moore CLEM WR
150 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
151 Tra'Mar Harris PUR WR
152 Talyn Taylor UGA WR
153 Cardae Mack ASU RB
154 Amare Thomas HOU WR
155 Fredrick Moore MSU WR
156 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
157 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
158 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
159 Rico Scott ALA WR
160 Drew Wagner NU WR
161 Koby Young HOU WR
162 Ed Small TCU WR
163 Darian Mensah MIA QB
164 Caden Knighten BAY RB
165 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
166 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
167 Traylon Ray MISS WR
168 Isaiah Johnson UNC WR
169 TK Norman TA&M WR
170 Chas Nimrod AUB WR
171 Quanell Farrakhan Jr. COLO WR
172 Davion Brown VT WR
173 Tylik Hill SYR RB
174 Semaj Morgan UCLA WR
175 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
176 Jaden Greathouse ND WR
177 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
178 Jacory Barney NEB WR
179 Daylyn Upshaw MIA WR
180 Aidan Mizell UCLA WR
181 Terrence Lewis OKST WR
182 Lee Beebe Jr. IU RB
183 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
184 Darrion Dupree WIS RB
185 Carson Perry-Smith CAL RB
186 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
187 Ja'Kobi Jackson OSU RB
188 Nyziah Hunter NEB WR
189 Marlion Jackson VT WR
190 Mason McKenzie BC QB
191 Harlem Berry LSU RB
192 Derrick McFall SMU RB
193 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
194 Ahmad Miller SYR RB
195 Nic Anderson UK WR
196 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
197 Tyrell Henry WIS WR
198 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
199 Aidan Chiles NU QB
200 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
201 Censere Lee PITT WR
202 Quinten Joyner TTU RB
203 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
204 Javian Mallory MIA RB
205 Jordan Allen HOU WR
206 Turbo Richard IU RB
207 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
208 Demon June UNC RB
209 Kaleb Webb MD WR
210 Javarius Green BC WR
211 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
212 Creed Whittemore UTAH WR
213 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
214 Coy Eakin TTU WR
215 Jayden McGowan BAY WR
216 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
217 Braylon Staley TENN WR
218 Yannick Smith SMU WR
219 Braylen Russell ARK RB
220 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
221 JV Gibson CIN WR
222 Josh Hoover IU QB
223 Rashid Williams WASH WR
224 Chauncey Magwood PUR WR
225 Zion Ragins MSST WR
226 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
227 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
228 Eugene Hilton Jr. WIS WR
229 Joe Jackson KSU RB
230 Benjamin Hall UNC RB
231 Chauncey Bowens UGA RB
232 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
233 Jayvan Boggs FSU WR
234 DJ Lagway BAY QB
235 Devin McCuin OSU WR
236 Malachi Henry CIN WR
237 Landon Roldan UGA WR
238 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
239 Carson Hansen PSU RB
240 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
241 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
242 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
243 Jayden Moore DUKE WR
244 Micah Gilbert ND WR
245 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
246 Marquise Davis LOU RB
247 Malachi Coleman WIS RB
248 Chris Barnes OKST WR
249 Craig Dandridge UGA WR
250 Sutton Smith ARK RB
251 Caleb Goodie MIZ WR
252 Xay Davis UVA RB
253 Savion Hiter MICH RB
254 Braxton Jennings LOU RB
255 Jamezell Lassiter VAN RB
256 Mario Craver TA&M WR
257 Jeremy Scott TCU WR
258 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
259 Daniel Hill ALA RB
260 EJ Crowell ALA RB
261 Duce Robinson FSU WR
262 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
263 Quintrevion Wisner FSU RB
264 Tate Nagy KU WR
265 Notre Dame Notre Dame D/ST
266 Makhi Frazier MISS RB
267 Jamar Searcy WAKE RB
268 Johntay Cook MISS WR
269 DJ Miller UK WR
270 Dawson Pough BC WR
271 Xavier Townsend PUR WR
272 Rico Flores UVA WR
273 Avery Johnson KSU QB
274 CJ Campbell Jr. DUKE RB
275 Jaivian Thomas UCLA RB
276 Kyson Brown ASU RB
277 Tristen Brown VAN WR
278 Daniel Bray UTAH RB
279 Cam Settles ARK RB
280 Texas A&M Texas A&M OFFENSE
281 Jayce Brown LSU WR
282 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
283 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
284 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
285 Jordan Clay WASH WR
286 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
287 Randy Pittman SMU TE
288 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
289 Stacy Gage LSU RB
290 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
291 Marshall Pritchett ALA TE
292 Clemson Clemson OFFENSE
293 Pitt Pitt D/ST
294 Miami Miami OFFENSE
295 Texas Texas OFFENSE
296 Oklahoma Oklahoma D/ST
297 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
298 Carson Kent PITT TE
299 Oregon Oregon OFFENSE
300 Daune Morris TENN RB
301 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
302 Elija Lofton MIA TE
303 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
304 Ole Miss Ole Miss OFFENSE
305 Texas Tech Texas Tech D/ST
306 Micah Welch COLO RB
307 Iverson Howard MD RB
308 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
309 Ju'Juan Johnson SYR RB
310 Louisville Louisville OFFENSE
311 SMU SMU D/ST
312 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
313 DaSaahn Brame TENN TE
314 Alex Honig NU TE
315 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt OFFENSE
316 Miami Miami D/ST
317 Utah Utah D/ST
318 Andrew Rappleyea PSU TE
319 Duke Clark FLA RB
320 Jovantae Barnes UK RB
321 Atticus Joseph STAN WR
322 Caleb Odom MISS TE
323 Hawkins Polley BAY TE
324 Kenny Minchey UK QB
325 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
326 Vernell Brown FLA WR
327 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
328 Michigan Michigan D/ST
329 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
330 Baron Naone WASH TE
331 Nate Roberts OSU TE
332 Oklahoma Oklahoma OFFENSE
333 Texas Texas D/ST
334 Taimane Purcell CAL TE
335 TK Keys TENN WR
336 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
337 Luke Lindenmeyer NEB TE
338 Indiana Indiana D/ST
339 Kansas St Kansas St D/ST
340 Danny Edgehille BC TE
341 Noah Bennee UTAH TE
342 Texas Tech Texas Tech OFFENSE
343 Kansas St Kansas St OFFENSE
344 Abu Sama III WIS RB
345 Jamal Rule NEB RB
346 Armoni Weaver WVU WR
347 Tony Livingston BAY TE
348 SMU SMU OFFENSE
349 Clemson Clemson D/ST
350 Ryan Browne PUR QB
351 Charles Taplin MSU WR
352 Bryce Kania WAKE WR
353 Jayden Savoury MSU TE
354 Zach Grace LSU TE
355 Tennessee Tennessee D/ST
356 Penn State Penn State D/ST
357 Jaden Reddell UGA TE
358 Georgia Georgia OFFENSE
359 Duke Duke D/ST
360 Oregon Oregon D/ST
361 Louisville Louisville D/ST
362 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
363 George Burhenn PUR TE
364 Ohio State Ohio State D/ST
365 Georgia Georgia D/ST
366 Alabama Alabama D/ST
367 Maryland Maryland D/ST
368 North Carolina North Carolina D/ST
369 Jay Harris KSU RB
370 Theo Melin Ohrstrom SMU TE
371 Notre Dame Notre Dame OFFENSE
372 Texas A&M Texas A&M D/ST
373 Jason Patterson UK RB
374 Utah Utah OFFENSE
375 Ole Miss Ole Miss D/ST
376 Xavier Brown UVA RB
377 Shavane Anderson Jr. SYR RB
378 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
379 Kevin Roche Jr. GT TE
380 Dorian Fleming MD TE
381 Jaleel Skinner LOU TE
382 Oklahoma St Oklahoma St OFFENSE
383 Alberto Mendoza GT QB
384 Nate Frazier UGA RB
385 Xai'Shaun Edwards MIZ RB
386 LSU LSU OFFENSE
387 Mason Mini CAL TE
388 Elyiss Williams UGA TE
389 Maryland Maryland OFFENSE
390 Luke Dehnicke NU TE
391 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
392 Jaden Platt ARK TE
393 Alabama Alabama OFFENSE
394 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
395 West Virginia West Virginia OFFENSE
396 Walker Lyons BYU TE
397 Christian Bentancur CLEM TE
398 Roger Saleapaga BYU TE
399 Virginia Tech Virginia Tech OFFENSE
400 Arch Manning TEX QB

 

Week 7 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Jelani Thurman, TE, North Carolina

North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman has enjoyed a solid stretch, including three touchdowns over the past two weeks. Thurman is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked tight end as the Tar Heels go up against Duke this weekend, with the big-bodied target projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against the Blue Devils.

Duke has allowed 202 yards passing per game this season and allowed Georgia Tech to record 218 yards passing a week ago. Thurman recorded six receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during a 21-17 win over Pitt last week. He has racked up 22 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns this year.

Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell will not catch a break in Week 7 against the tough #14 Tennessee defense. Russell struggled in Week 6 against #2 Georgia, scoring only 13.5 fantasy points. However, in the three weeks before that game, he scored over 31 fantasy points in each. The standout sophomore has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,599 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he's added 46 carries for 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns, making him the QB9 of the season with 151.96 fantasy points.

Unfortunately for Russell, he'll face another tough matchup in Tennessee, which has allowed only 12.6 fantasy points per game against P4 opponents this season, including games against Arch Manning and Byrum Brown. To make matters worse, Russell will likely be without star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who suffered multiple injuries in Week 6. RotoBaller ranks Russell as QB12 for Week 7.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will look to bounce back against Florida State in the Week 7 ACC clash. This season, Toney ranks as the fantasy WR6 with 117.8 total fantasy points and 23.6 fantasy points per game. Toney's surface-level stats are elite: 39 catches for 604 yards and six touchdowns.

He has also posted a 29.6% target share and has run 83.2% of his routes from the slot. In Week 5 against Clemson, Toney had his worst game of the season, with only 8.4 fantasy points: five catches for 40 yards and one rushing attempt for 19 yards. Luckily, Toney got a Week 6 bye to rest and now faces a fantasy-friendly matchup against Florida State, whose defense allows 244.7 passing yards and 25.3 points per game. RotoBaller ranks Toney as the WR14 for Week 7, and he should be started in all leagues.

Umari Hatcher, WR, Syracuse

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher is aiming to find the end zone for the third consecutive week in Week 7 against Louisville. This season, Hatcher is the fantasy WR8 with 114.4 total fantasy points and the WR6 in fantasy points per game, averaging 22.9.

The senior wide receiver has caught 37 of 55 targets for 560 yards and 6 touchdowns. Hatcher's breakout season comes on the back of an elite 31.25% target share and an impressive 13.9 ADOT. In Week 7, Hatcher faces a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Louisville defense, which allows 257.2 passing yards per game. Hatcher is RotoBaller's WR3 for Week 7, and he should be started in all league formats.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
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