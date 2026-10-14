RotoBaller's Week 7 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.
Several key players are back in action this week after being on a bye, but a new group of must-start players is out of action. Bye weeks are impacting lineups significantly, and we're here to help you find the top available options. Below are our top 400 college fantasy football rankings for Week 7.
RotoBaller's Week 7 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Wayshawn Parker, Cam Cook, Jack Foley, Gio Lopez, Justin Bowick, Jackson Harris, DeSean Bishop, and more stand for the Week 7 slate, among others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 7 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Wayshawn Parker
|UTAH
|RB
|2
|Jamal Roberts
|MIZ
|RB
|3
|Cam Cook
|WVU
|RB
|4
|Nate Sheppard
|DUKE
|RB
|5
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|6
|Isaac Brown
|LOU
|RB
|7
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|8
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|9
|Fame Ijeboi
|PUR
|RB
|10
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|11
|Jaziun Patterson
|MSU
|RB
|12
|Trelain Maddox
|GT
|RB
|13
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|14
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|15
|Jack Foley
|WAKE
|WR
|16
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|17
|Gideon Davidson
|CLEM
|RB
|18
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|19
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|20
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|21
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|22
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|23
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|24
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|25
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|26
|Cole Tabb
|CIN
|RB
|27
|Jonaz Walton
|ND
|RB
|28
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|29
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|30
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|MIA
|RB
|31
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|32
|Dilin Jones
|LSU
|RB
|33
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|34
|Jeffrey Overton Jr.
|VT
|RB
|35
|DeSean Bishop
|TENN
|RB
|36
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|37
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|38
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|39
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|40
|Dylan Edwards
|KU
|RB
|41
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|42
|Joseph Williams
|COLO
|WR
|43
|Ashten Emory
|CAL
|RB
|44
|Jacob Harris
|WIS
|TE
|45
|Caleb Hawkins
|OKST
|RB
|46
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|47
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|48
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|49
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|50
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|51
|Ayden Greene
|VT
|WR
|52
|Kari Ashley
|TCU
|TE
|53
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|54
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|55
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|56
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|57
|Antwan Raymond
|RUTG
|RB
|58
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|59
|Dwight Phillips Jr.
|UGA
|RB
|60
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|ORE
|RB
|61
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|62
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|63
|CJ Baxter
|UK
|RB
|64
|Cam Pickett
|KU
|WR
|65
|Ricky Johnson
|UTAH
|WR
|66
|Jekail Middlebrook
|UVA
|RB
|67
|Caleb Komolafe
|NU
|RB
|68
|Chris Johnson Jr.
|CLEM
|RB
|69
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|70
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|71
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|72
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|73
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|74
|Jelani Thurman
|UNC
|TE
|75
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|76
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|77
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|78
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|79
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|80
|Garrett Oakley
|KSU
|TE
|81
|La'Vell Wright
|PITT
|RB
|82
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|83
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|84
|Nolan James Jr.
|ND
|RB
|85
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|86
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
|87
|Daunte Bacheyie
|SYR
|TE
|88
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|89
|J'Koby Williams
|TTU
|RB
|90
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|91
|Deuce Lawrence
|WAKE
|RB
|92
|Jordon Davison
|ORE
|RB
|93
|Evan Dickens
|BC
|RB
|94
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|95
|Prince Strachan
|WVU
|WR
|96
|Jadon Porter
|BAY
|WR
|97
|Terrance Carter
|TTU
|TE
|98
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|99
|Bo Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|100
|Rodney Fields Jr.
|KSU
|RB
|101
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|102
|Colton Joseph
|WIS
|QB
|103
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|104
|DeJuan Williams
|MD
|RB
|105
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|106
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|107
|Dashawn Martin
|UVA
|WR
|108
|Bailey Stockton
|FLA
|WR
|109
|Rocky Beers
|OU
|TE
|110
|Roman Mothershed
|LSU
|WR
|111
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|112
|Joseph Himon II
|NU
|RB
|113
|Lloyd Avant
|OU
|RB
|114
|Aneyas Williams
|ND
|RB
|115
|Makhi Hughes
|HOU
|RB
|116
|Amari Latimer
|WVU
|RB
|117
|Jared Richardson
|DUKE
|WR
|118
|Ben Black III
|RUTG
|WR
|119
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|120
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|121
|Justice Haynes
|GT
|RB
|122
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|123
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|124
|Jordan Marshall
|MICH
|RB
|125
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|126
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|127
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|128
|DJ Epps
|WVU
|WR
|129
|Jadan Baugh
|FLA
|RB
|130
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|131
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|132
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|133
|Sanfrisco Magee
|MSST
|WR
|134
|Nico Brown
|STAN
|WR
|135
|Shamar Easter
|UNC
|TE
|136
|Raleek Brown
|TEX
|RB
|137
|Derrick Salley Jr.
|KSU
|WR
|138
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|139
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|140
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|141
|Tyler Brown
|CLEM
|WR
|142
|Isaiah Marshall
|KU
|QB
|143
|Trae'shawn Brown
|ALA
|RB
|144
|Micah Ford
|STAN
|RB
|145
|London Humphreys
|UGA
|WR
|146
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|147
|Ousmane Kromah
|FSU
|RB
|148
|Damon Ferguson Jr.
|PITT
|RB
|149
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|150
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|151
|Tra'Mar Harris
|PUR
|WR
|152
|Talyn Taylor
|UGA
|WR
|153
|Cardae Mack
|ASU
|RB
|154
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|155
|Fredrick Moore
|MSU
|WR
|156
|Fluff Bothwell
|MSST
|RB
|157
|Marcellous Hawkins
|VT
|RB
|158
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|159
|Rico Scott
|ALA
|WR
|160
|Drew Wagner
|NU
|WR
|161
|Koby Young
|HOU
|WR
|162
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|163
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|164
|Caden Knighten
|BAY
|RB
|165
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|166
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|167
|Traylon Ray
|MISS
|WR
|168
|Isaiah Johnson
|UNC
|WR
|169
|TK Norman
|TA&M
|WR
|170
|Chas Nimrod
|AUB
|WR
|171
|Quanell Farrakhan Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|172
|Davion Brown
|VT
|WR
|173
|Tylik Hill
|SYR
|RB
|174
|Semaj Morgan
|UCLA
|WR
|175
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|PITT
|RB
|176
|Jaden Greathouse
|ND
|WR
|177
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|178
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|179
|Daylyn Upshaw
|MIA
|WR
|180
|Aidan Mizell
|UCLA
|WR
|181
|Terrence Lewis
|OKST
|WR
|182
|Lee Beebe Jr.
|IU
|RB
|183
|Mekhi Nelson
|NEB
|RB
|184
|Darrion Dupree
|WIS
|RB
|185
|Carson Perry-Smith
|CAL
|RB
|186
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|187
|Ja'Kobi Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|188
|Nyziah Hunter
|NEB
|WR
|189
|Marlion Jackson
|VT
|WR
|190
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|191
|Harlem Berry
|LSU
|RB
|192
|Derrick McFall
|SMU
|RB
|193
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|194
|Ahmad Miller
|SYR
|RB
|195
|Nic Anderson
|UK
|WR
|196
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|197
|Tyrell Henry
|WIS
|WR
|198
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|199
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|200
|Sedrick Alexander
|VAN
|RB
|201
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|202
|Quinten Joyner
|TTU
|RB
|203
|Anthony Woods
|UCLA
|RB
|204
|Javian Mallory
|MIA
|RB
|205
|Jordan Allen
|HOU
|WR
|206
|Turbo Richard
|IU
|RB
|207
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|208
|Demon June
|UNC
|RB
|209
|Kaleb Webb
|MD
|WR
|210
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|211
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|212
|Creed Whittemore
|UTAH
|WR
|213
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|214
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|215
|Jayden McGowan
|BAY
|WR
|216
|Keyjuan Brown
|LOU
|RB
|217
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|218
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|219
|Braylen Russell
|ARK
|RB
|220
|Gi'Bran Payne
|CIN
|RB
|221
|JV Gibson
|CIN
|WR
|222
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|223
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|224
|Chauncey Magwood
|PUR
|WR
|225
|Zion Ragins
|MSST
|WR
|226
|Ty Clark III
|WAKE
|RB
|227
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|228
|Eugene Hilton Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|229
|Joe Jackson
|KSU
|RB
|230
|Benjamin Hall
|UNC
|RB
|231
|Chauncey Bowens
|UGA
|RB
|232
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|233
|Jayvan Boggs
|FSU
|WR
|234
|DJ Lagway
|BAY
|QB
|235
|Devin McCuin
|OSU
|WR
|236
|Malachi Henry
|CIN
|WR
|237
|Landon Roldan
|UGA
|WR
|238
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|239
|Carson Hansen
|PSU
|RB
|240
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|241
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|242
|Dawson Pendergrass
|BAY
|RB
|243
|Jayden Moore
|DUKE
|WR
|244
|Micah Gilbert
|ND
|WR
|245
|Rueben Owens II
|TA&M
|RB
|246
|Marquise Davis
|LOU
|RB
|247
|Malachi Coleman
|WIS
|RB
|248
|Chris Barnes
|OKST
|WR
|249
|Craig Dandridge
|UGA
|WR
|250
|Sutton Smith
|ARK
|RB
|251
|Caleb Goodie
|MIZ
|WR
|252
|Xay Davis
|UVA
|RB
|253
|Savion Hiter
|MICH
|RB
|254
|Braxton Jennings
|LOU
|RB
|255
|Jamezell Lassiter
|VAN
|RB
|256
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|257
|Jeremy Scott
|TCU
|WR
|258
|Hollywood Smothers
|TEX
|RB
|259
|Daniel Hill
|ALA
|RB
|260
|EJ Crowell
|ALA
|RB
|261
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|262
|Jonah Burton
|DUKE
|WR
|263
|Quintrevion Wisner
|FSU
|RB
|264
|Tate Nagy
|KU
|WR
|265
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|D/ST
|266
|Makhi Frazier
|MISS
|RB
|267
|Jamar Searcy
|WAKE
|RB
|268
|Johntay Cook
|MISS
|WR
|269
|DJ Miller
|UK
|WR
|270
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|271
|Xavier Townsend
|PUR
|WR
|272
|Rico Flores
|UVA
|WR
|273
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|274
|CJ Campbell Jr.
|DUKE
|RB
|275
|Jaivian Thomas
|UCLA
|RB
|276
|Kyson Brown
|ASU
|RB
|277
|Tristen Brown
|VAN
|WR
|278
|Daniel Bray
|UTAH
|RB
|279
|Cam Settles
|ARK
|RB
|280
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|OFFENSE
|281
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|282
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|283
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|284
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|285
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|286
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|287
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|288
|Jeremiah Cobb
|AUB
|RB
|289
|Stacy Gage
|LSU
|RB
|290
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|291
|Marshall Pritchett
|ALA
|TE
|292
|Clemson
|Clemson
|OFFENSE
|293
|Pitt
|Pitt
|D/ST
|294
|Miami
|Miami
|OFFENSE
|295
|Texas
|Texas
|OFFENSE
|296
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|D/ST
|297
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|298
|Carson Kent
|PITT
|TE
|299
|Oregon
|Oregon
|OFFENSE
|300
|Daune Morris
|TENN
|RB
|301
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|302
|Elija Lofton
|MIA
|TE
|303
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|304
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|OFFENSE
|305
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|D/ST
|306
|Micah Welch
|COLO
|RB
|307
|Iverson Howard
|MD
|RB
|308
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|309
|Ju'Juan Johnson
|SYR
|RB
|310
|Louisville
|Louisville
|OFFENSE
|311
|SMU
|SMU
|D/ST
|312
|Jeremiah Hasley
|DUKE
|TE
|313
|DaSaahn Brame
|TENN
|TE
|314
|Alex Honig
|NU
|TE
|315
|Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
|OFFENSE
|316
|Miami
|Miami
|D/ST
|317
|Utah
|Utah
|D/ST
|318
|Andrew Rappleyea
|PSU
|TE
|319
|Duke Clark
|FLA
|RB
|320
|Jovantae Barnes
|UK
|RB
|321
|Atticus Joseph
|STAN
|WR
|322
|Caleb Odom
|MISS
|TE
|323
|Hawkins Polley
|BAY
|TE
|324
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|325
|Adam Mohammed
|CAL
|RB
|326
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|327
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|328
|Michigan
|Michigan
|D/ST
|329
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|330
|Baron Naone
|WASH
|TE
|331
|Nate Roberts
|OSU
|TE
|332
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|OFFENSE
|333
|Texas
|Texas
|D/ST
|334
|Taimane Purcell
|CAL
|TE
|335
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|336
|Jamari Johnson
|ORE
|TE
|337
|Luke Lindenmeyer
|NEB
|TE
|338
|Indiana
|Indiana
|D/ST
|339
|Kansas St
|Kansas St
|D/ST
|340
|Danny Edgehille
|BC
|TE
|341
|Noah Bennee
|UTAH
|TE
|342
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|OFFENSE
|343
|Kansas St
|Kansas St
|OFFENSE
|344
|Abu Sama III
|WIS
|RB
|345
|Jamal Rule
|NEB
|RB
|346
|Armoni Weaver
|WVU
|WR
|347
|Tony Livingston
|BAY
|TE
|348
|SMU
|SMU
|OFFENSE
|349
|Clemson
|Clemson
|D/ST
|350
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|351
|Charles Taplin
|MSU
|WR
|352
|Bryce Kania
|WAKE
|WR
|353
|Jayden Savoury
|MSU
|TE
|354
|Zach Grace
|LSU
|TE
|355
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|D/ST
|356
|Penn State
|Penn State
|D/ST
|357
|Jaden Reddell
|UGA
|TE
|358
|Georgia
|Georgia
|OFFENSE
|359
|Duke
|Duke
|D/ST
|360
|Oregon
|Oregon
|D/ST
|361
|Louisville
|Louisville
|D/ST
|362
|Decker DeGraaf
|WASH
|TE
|363
|George Burhenn
|PUR
|TE
|364
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|D/ST
|365
|Georgia
|Georgia
|D/ST
|366
|Alabama
|Alabama
|D/ST
|367
|Maryland
|Maryland
|D/ST
|368
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|D/ST
|369
|Jay Harris
|KSU
|RB
|370
|Theo Melin Ohrstrom
|SMU
|TE
|371
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|OFFENSE
|372
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|D/ST
|373
|Jason Patterson
|UK
|RB
|374
|Utah
|Utah
|OFFENSE
|375
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|D/ST
|376
|Xavier Brown
|UVA
|RB
|377
|Shavane Anderson Jr.
|SYR
|RB
|378
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|379
|Kevin Roche Jr.
|GT
|TE
|380
|Dorian Fleming
|MD
|TE
|381
|Jaleel Skinner
|LOU
|TE
|382
|Oklahoma St
|Oklahoma St
|OFFENSE
|383
|Alberto Mendoza
|GT
|QB
|384
|Nate Frazier
|UGA
|RB
|385
|Xai'Shaun Edwards
|MIZ
|RB
|386
|LSU
|LSU
|OFFENSE
|387
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|388
|Elyiss Williams
|UGA
|TE
|389
|Maryland
|Maryland
|OFFENSE
|390
|Luke Dehnicke
|NU
|TE
|391
|Lawson Luckie
|UGA
|TE
|392
|Jaden Platt
|ARK
|TE
|393
|Alabama
|Alabama
|OFFENSE
|394
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|395
|West Virginia
|West Virginia
|OFFENSE
|396
|Walker Lyons
|BYU
|TE
|397
|Christian Bentancur
|CLEM
|TE
|398
|Roger Saleapaga
|BYU
|TE
|399
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|OFFENSE
|400
|Arch Manning
|TEX
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Week 7 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks
Jelani Thurman, TE, North Carolina
North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman has enjoyed a solid stretch, including three touchdowns over the past two weeks. Thurman is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked tight end as the Tar Heels go up against Duke this weekend, with the big-bodied target projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against the Blue Devils.
Duke has allowed 202 yards passing per game this season and allowed Georgia Tech to record 218 yards passing a week ago. Thurman recorded six receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during a 21-17 win over Pitt last week. He has racked up 22 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns this year.
Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell will not catch a break in Week 7 against the tough #14 Tennessee defense. Russell struggled in Week 6 against #2 Georgia, scoring only 13.5 fantasy points. However, in the three weeks before that game, he scored over 31 fantasy points in each. The standout sophomore has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,599 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he's added 46 carries for 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns, making him the QB9 of the season with 151.96 fantasy points.
Unfortunately for Russell, he'll face another tough matchup in Tennessee, which has allowed only 12.6 fantasy points per game against P4 opponents this season, including games against Arch Manning and Byrum Brown. To make matters worse, Russell will likely be without star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who suffered multiple injuries in Week 6. RotoBaller ranks Russell as QB12 for Week 7.
Malachi Toney, WR, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will look to bounce back against Florida State in the Week 7 ACC clash. This season, Toney ranks as the fantasy WR6 with 117.8 total fantasy points and 23.6 fantasy points per game. Toney's surface-level stats are elite: 39 catches for 604 yards and six touchdowns.
He has also posted a 29.6% target share and has run 83.2% of his routes from the slot. In Week 5 against Clemson, Toney had his worst game of the season, with only 8.4 fantasy points: five catches for 40 yards and one rushing attempt for 19 yards. Luckily, Toney got a Week 6 bye to rest and now faces a fantasy-friendly matchup against Florida State, whose defense allows 244.7 passing yards and 25.3 points per game. RotoBaller ranks Toney as the WR14 for Week 7, and he should be started in all leagues.
Umari Hatcher, WR, Syracuse
Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher is aiming to find the end zone for the third consecutive week in Week 7 against Louisville. This season, Hatcher is the fantasy WR8 with 114.4 total fantasy points and the WR6 in fantasy points per game, averaging 22.9.
The senior wide receiver has caught 37 of 55 targets for 560 yards and 6 touchdowns. Hatcher's breakout season comes on the back of an elite 31.25% target share and an impressive 13.9 ADOT. In Week 7, Hatcher faces a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Louisville defense, which allows 257.2 passing yards per game. Hatcher is RotoBaller's WR3 for Week 7, and he should be started in all league formats.