Fantasy football Week 6 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from top-accuracy industry ranker Nick Mariano. Read his 2026 fantasy football rankings and Week 6 analysis.
The 2026 fantasy football season is heating up, and byes and injuries are testing the depth of rosters. If you're faced with tough start-sit calls this week, let us help with our overall Week 6 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Below, see where key Week 6 names such as Tyler Allgeier, Woody Marks, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard and Tyler Higbee stand, among all others.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano (@NMariano53), one of the most accurate industry rankers over the past few years. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|7
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|Christian Watson
|WR
|2
|11
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|2
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|13
|Drake London
|WR
|2
|14
|Nico Collins
|WR
|2
|15
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|16
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|17
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|18
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|19
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|20
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|21
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|22
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|23
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|24
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|25
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|26
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|27
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|28
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|29
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|30
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|31
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|32
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|33
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|4
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|4
|35
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|4
|36
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|5
|37
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|38
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|39
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|40
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|41
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|42
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|43
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|44
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|45
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|46
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|47
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|51
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|52
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|53
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|54
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|55
|Woody Marks
|RB
|6
|56
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|57
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|58
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|6
|59
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|60
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|61
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|6
|62
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|6
|63
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|64
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|65
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|66
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|67
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|68
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|69
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|70
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|7
|71
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|72
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|73
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|74
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|75
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|76
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|77
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|78
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|79
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|7
|80
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|81
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|82
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|83
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|84
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|85
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|7
|86
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|8
|87
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|88
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|89
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|90
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|8
|91
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|92
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|8
|93
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|8
|94
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|8
|95
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|96
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|97
|Najee Harris
|RB
|8
|98
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|99
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|100
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|101
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|8
|102
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|103
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|104
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|9
|105
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|9
|106
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|107
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|9
|108
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|109
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|110
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|9
|111
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|112
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|113
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|9
|114
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|9
|115
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|116
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|9
|117
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|9
|118
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|119
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|120
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|121
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|122
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|123
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|124
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|125
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|10
|126
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|127
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|128
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|129
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|10
|130
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|131
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|132
|Noah Fant
|TE
|10
|133
|George Holani
|RB
|10
|134
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|10
|135
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|10
|136
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|10
|137
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|10
|138
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|10
|139
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|140
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|141
|Evan Engram
|TE
|10
|142
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|143
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|11
|144
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|145
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|146
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|147
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|11
|148
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|11
|149
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|11
|150
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|151
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|152
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|153
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|11
|154
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|11
|155
|Bam Knight
|RB
|11
|156
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|157
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|11
|158
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|11
|159
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|160
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|161
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|11
|162
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|11
|163
|Cody White
|WR
|11
|164
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|11
|165
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|166
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|167
|Noah Gray
|TE
|11
|168
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|12
|169
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|170
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|12
|171
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|172
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|173
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|12
|174
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|175
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|176
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|12
|177
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|12
|178
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|179
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|12
|180
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|181
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|182
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|12
|183
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|184
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|12
|185
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|12
|186
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|187
|Bo Melton
|WR
|12
|188
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|12
|189
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|190
|Sam Roush
|TE
|12
|191
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|192
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|193
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|12
|194
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|12
|195
|John Metchie III
|WR
|12
|196
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|197
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|12
|198
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|199
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|200
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|13
|201
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|13
|202
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|13
|203
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|204
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|205
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|206
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|207
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|208
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|209
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|210
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|211
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|212
|Davis Allen
|TE
|13
|213
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|214
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|215
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|13
|216
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|217
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|13
|218
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|219
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|220
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|221
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|222
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|223
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|13
|224
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|13
|225
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|226
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|227
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|14
|228
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|14
|229
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|230
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|231
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|232
|Cade Stover
|TE
|14
|233
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|234
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|14
|235
|Hayden Rucci
|TE
|14
|236
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|14
|237
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|238
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|239
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|240
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|14
|241
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|14
|242
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|243
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|244
|Derius Davis
|WR
|14
|245
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|14
|246
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|247
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|248
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|14
|249
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|250
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|251
|Malik Benson
|WR
|14
|252
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|14
|253
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|14
|254
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|14
|255
|Dareke Young
|WR
|14
|256
|Deion Burks
|WR
|14
|257
|Carson Steele
|RB
|14
|258
|Justin Watson
|WR
|15
|259
|Savion Williams
|WR
|15
|260
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|15
|261
|Barion Brown
|WR
|15
|262
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|263
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|264
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|15
|265
|Audric Estime
|RB
|15
|266
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|267
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|268
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|269
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|270
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|271
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|272
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|15
|273
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|274
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|15
|275
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|15
|276
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|277
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|278
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|15
|279
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|280
|Michael Burton
|RB
|15
|281
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|15
|282
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|285
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|286
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|287
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|288
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|289
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|290
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|291
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|292
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|293
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|294
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|295
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|296
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|297
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|298
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|15
|299
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|15
|300
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|301
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|302
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|303
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|16
|304
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|305
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|306
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|307
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|308
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|309
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|310
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|311
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|16
|312
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|313
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|314
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|315
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|316
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|317
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|318
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|319
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|320
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|321
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|322
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|323
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|324
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|325
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|326
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|327
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|328
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|329
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|330
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|331
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|332
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|333
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|334
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|335
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|336
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|337
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|338
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|339
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|340
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|341
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|342
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|343
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|344
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|345
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|346
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|347
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|348
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|349
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|350
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|351
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|352
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|353
|Blake Grupe
|K
|18
|354
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|355
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|356
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|357
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|358
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|359
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|360
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|361
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|362
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|363
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|364
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|365
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|366
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|367
|Jason Sanders
|K
Week 6 Running Back Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|5
|Kyren Williams
|6
|Derrick Henry
|7
|Jaylen Warren
|8
|Javonte Williams
|9
|James Cook III
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|11
|D'Andre Swift
|12
|Ashton Jeanty
|13
|Bucky Irving
|14
|Cam Skattebo
|15
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|16
|Emanuel Wilson
|17
|MarShawn Lloyd
|18
|Braelon Allen
|19
|Bhayshul Tuten
|20
|Tony Pollard
|21
|Woody Marks
|22
|Tyler Allgeier
|23
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|24
|Quinshon Judkins
|25
|J.K. Dobbins
|26
|Kendre Miller
|27
|RJ Harvey
|28
|Dameon Pierce
|29
|Omarion Hampton
|30
|Blake Corum
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|32
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|33
|TreVeyon Henderson
|34
|Kenneth Gainwell
|35
|Najee Harris
|36
|Keaton Mitchell
|37
|Rico Dowdle
|38
|Rachaad White
|39
|Tyjae Spears
|40
|Justice Hill
|41
|Kimani Vidal
|42
|Emmett Johnson
|43
|Mike Washington Jr.
|44
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|45
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|46
|George Holani
|47
|Kaelon Black
|48
|Ty Johnson
|49
|Austin Ekeler
|50
|Roschon Johnson
|51
|Bam Knight
|52
|Sean Tucker
|53
|Kaleb Johnson
|54
|Dare Ogunbowale
|55
|CJ Donaldson
|56
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|57
|Tyler Goodson
|58
|Seth McGowan
|59
|Tyler Badie
|60
|Dylan Laube
|61
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|62
|Ray Davis
|63
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|64
|Corey Kiner
|65
|Trevor Etienne
|66
|Hunter Luepke
|67
|Isaiah Davis
|68
|Jawhar Jordan
|69
|Ameer Abdullah
|70
|Jordan James
|71
|Julius Chestnut
|72
|Carson Steele
|73
|Brashard Smith
|74
|Audric Estime
|75
|Rasheen Ali
|76
|Patrick Ricard
|77
|Adam Prentice
|78
|Zavier Scott
|79
|Michael Burton
Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Puka Nacua
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|4
|Christian Watson
|5
|Drake London
|6
|Nico Collins
|7
|Zay Flowers
|8
|Chris Olave
|9
|Malik Nabers
|10
|Davante Adams
|11
|Matthew Golden
|12
|Parker Washington
|13
|Garrett Wilson
|14
|George Pickens
|15
|Michael Wilson
|16
|Mike Evans
|17
|Tetairoa McMillan
|18
|Jalen Coker
|19
|A.J. Brown
|20
|DK Metcalf
|21
|Luther Burden III
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|23
|Terry McLaurin
|24
|Josh Downs
|25
|Denzel Boston
|26
|Carnell Tate
|27
|Jaylen Waddle
|28
|Tre Tucker
|29
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|31
|DJ Moore
|32
|Xavier Worthy
|33
|Rome Odunze
|34
|Devaughn Vele
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|36
|Germie Bernard
|37
|Jakobi Meyers
|38
|Keenan Allen
|39
|Ladd McConkey
|40
|KC Concepcion
|41
|Kendrick Bourne
|42
|Dontayvion Wicks
|43
|Romeo Doubs
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|45
|Ryan Flournoy
|46
|Khalil Shakir
|47
|Quentin Johnston
|48
|Keon Coleman
|49
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|50
|Rashod Bateman
|51
|Kalif Raymond
|52
|Brandin Cooks
|53
|DeMario Douglas
|54
|Malachi Fields
|55
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|56
|Darius Cooper
|57
|Cooper Kupp
|58
|Makai Lemon
|59
|Jalen Royals
|60
|Efton Chism III
|61
|Antonio Williams
|62
|Jalen Nailor
|63
|Rashid Shaheed
|64
|Jaylin Noel
|65
|Isaiah Williams
|66
|Ted Hurst
|67
|Kayshon Boutte
|68
|Xavier Hutchinson
|69
|Cyrus Allen
|70
|Troy Franklin
|71
|Jahan Dotson
|72
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|73
|Darnell Mooney
|74
|Jacob Cowing
|75
|Cody White
|76
|Kyle Williams
|77
|Josh Cameron
|78
|Treylon Burks
|79
|Jerry Jeudy
|80
|Brycen Tremayne
|81
|Laquon Treadwell
|82
|Jalen Brooks
|83
|Elic Ayomanor
|84
|Devontez Walker
|85
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|86
|Tim Patrick
|87
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|88
|Reggie Virgil
|89
|Bo Melton
|90
|Isaiah Bond
|91
|Brandon Smith
|92
|John Metchie III
|93
|Zachariah Branch
|94
|Calvin Ridley
|95
|Tez Johnson
|96
|Konata Mumpfield
|97
|Tory Horton
|98
|Bryce Lance
|99
|KaVontae Turpin
|100
|Dyami Brown
|101
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|102
|Chimere Dike
|103
|Jordan Watkins
|104
|Theo Wease Jr.
|105
|Nikko Remigio
|106
|Kaden Wetjen
|107
|Jahdae Walker
|108
|Travis Hunter
|109
|Derius Davis
|110
|Elijah Sarratt
|111
|Zavion Thomas
|112
|Malik Benson
|113
|Greg Dortch
|114
|Dareke Young
|115
|Deion Burks
|116
|Justin Watson
|117
|Savion Williams
|118
|Malachi Corley
|119
|Barion Brown
|120
|Tutu Atwell
|121
|Kameron Johnson
|122
|LaJohntay Wester
|123
|Jonathan Mingo
|124
|Skyler Bell
|125
|Xavier Smith
|126
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|127
|Elijah Moore
|128
|Charlie Jones
|129
|Anthony Gould
Week 6 Tight End Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Brock Bowers
|2
|Trey McBride
|3
|George Kittle
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|5
|Tyler Warren
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|8
|Travis Kelce
|9
|Juwan Johnson
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|11
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|13
|Colston Loveland
|14
|Hunter Henry
|15
|Mark Andrews
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|17
|Brenton Strange
|18
|Darren Waller
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|21
|Chig Okonkwo
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|23
|AJ Barner
|24
|Kenyon Sadiq
|25
|Cade Otton
|26
|Darnell Washington
|27
|Michael Mayer
|28
|Oronde Gadsden II
|29
|Noah Fant
|30
|Evan Engram
|31
|Eli Raridon
|32
|Colby Parkinson
|33
|Gunnar Helm
|34
|Cole Kmet
|35
|Charlie Kolar
|36
|Dawson Knox
|37
|Mason Taylor
|38
|Noah Gray
|39
|Austin Hooper
|40
|Jonnu Smith
|41
|Foster Moreau
|42
|Matthew Hibner
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|44
|Sam Roush
|45
|Daniel Bellinger
|46
|Blake Whiteheart
|47
|Luke Farrell
|48
|Jeremy Ruckert
|49
|Teagan Quitoriano
|50
|John Bates
|51
|Elijah Higgins
|52
|Elijah Arroyo
|53
|Mitchell Evans
|54
|Nate Adkins
|55
|Davis Allen
|56
|Adam Trautman
|57
|Nate Boerkircher
|58
|Luke Schoonmaker
|59
|Oscar Delp
|60
|Tanner Koziol
|61
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|62
|Mo Alie-Cox
|63
|Josh Cuevas
|64
|Cade Stover
|65
|Jackson Hawes
|66
|Hayden Rucci
|67
|Ian Thomas
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|69
|Johnny Mundt
|70
|Jake Briningstool
|71
|Chris Manhertz
|72
|Drew Ogletree
|73
|Charlie Woerner
|74
|Payne Durham
Week 6 Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|1
|Josh Allen
|2
|Brock Purdy
|3
|Matthew Stafford
|4
|Jordan Love
|5
|Drake Maye
|6
|Dak Prescott
|7
|Jayden Daniels
|8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|9
|Caleb Williams
|10
|Trevor Lawrence
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|12
|Bryce Young
|13
|Tyler Shough
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|15
|C.J. Stroud
|16
|Tyler Huntley
|17
|Jameis Winston
|18
|Jacoby Brissett
|19
|Sam Darnold
|20
|Bo Nix
|21
|Jalon Daniels
|22
|Deshaun Watson
|23
|Daniel Jones
|24
|Michael Penix Jr.
|25
|Justin Herbert
|26
|Tanner McKee
|27
|Cam Ward
|28
|Geno Smith
|29
|Tyson Bagent
Week 6 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is returning from his team's bye week with a home game this week against the Chargers. He has gotten off to a fantastic start with his new team, racking up 537 rushing yards in four games with four rushing touchdowns.
He has also been very involved in the passing game with 12 catches on 19 targets for 84 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He has been an elite fantasy running back so far this season, and he will return to action in a favorable matchup against the struggling Chargers. If he continues to be the focal point of the Chiefs' offense, Walker should remain an elite option at the position and is emerging as one of the top early-season contenders for fantasy football MVP this season.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work, with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3.
In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week. He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option.
Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a touchdown-dependent FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has ascended into an enormous role in the backfield, averaging 20 touches per game over the last three weeks. He has at least 9.8 points in PPR leagues in every game this year, and he ranks as the overall RB17 so far. While Tuten's ceiling hasn't been very impressive, he has maintained a high floor while operating as a consistent RB2 option in fantasy football. Most importantly, his ascension has led to a massive decrease in volume for Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Once viewed as a candidate to split touches with Tuten, Rodriguez saw his snap share drop to 13% last week as he handled just two rushing attempts. As long as Tuten is healthy, he is going to continue to operate as the near-every-down back in Jacksonville while maintaining his fantasy relevance. He can be started in most leagues, regardless of matchup.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out an enormous role in his second pro season, cementing himself as a low-end WR1 in fantasy scoring so far. Golden was highly disappointing as a rookie last year with a WR89 finish in scoring. However, he is enjoying an enormous Year 2 breakout so far this season with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns. Relative to last year, he has more yards, more touchdowns, the same number of targets, and just five fewer catches, despite playing just five games so far this season and 14 last season.
Equally impressive is the fact that Golden has achieved these marks despite sharing volume with Christian Watson. The Packers have supported top-tier production from both receivers, with Golden ranking as the WR11 and Watson as the WR3. Golden's big-play upside should allow him to continue to produce in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary has repeatedly shown it can be susceptible to giving up big plays over the top.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
The last time Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was on the field, he shredded the Detroit Lions defense for 14 receptions for 192 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on a Sunday Night Football win in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5, but get back to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. McMillan will look to continue his momentum, as he currently leads the Panthers in receptions (26) and receiving yards (385), and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two).
The Panthers are dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee). Leggete was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury, while Coker missed the Week 4 contest against the Lions with an injury to his quadriceps. Ahead of Week 6, however, Coker got in a full practice session on Wednesday. Still, expect McMillan to be heavily involved for the Panthers against the Eagles.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has put his slow start behind him, catching 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over the past two games. Those numbers are a sharp departure from his opening three outings, when he managed 12 receptions for 96 yards without a score. Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders offered the clearest evidence yet, as Nabers drew a career-high 20 targets, turning 11 into catches for 121 yards.
He also hauled in a 17-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining to force overtime.
The Giants won't throw 54 passes every week, and tight end Isaiah Likely's 13 targets against Washington show that Nabers isn't the only prominent receiving option. Even so, his connection with quarterback Jameis Winston has helped restore the heavy workload that made him such a valuable fantasy receiver before his 2025 knee injury.
Nabers wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and enters Sunday's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints as a strong WR1 option.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got off to a slow start near the start of the season, but he has turned a corner by posting an increased reception share over the last few weeks. Across his last three games, Kraft has 20 targets, 15 catches, 132 yards, and one touchdown. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a snap share of at least 92% in two of his last four contests.
This increased volume and production has come at the same time as wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ranking as top-12 receivers in total fantasy scoring this year.
The Packers have posted mixed results this year, but their offense has still managed to support fantasy relevance for Kraft, Watson, and Golden all at the same time. The 25-year-old tight end continues to operate as a top-10 fantasy option at his position heading into Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) recorded a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets (tying a career-high) in a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He posted 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders as well. Likely is dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
He enters a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as RotoBaller's No. 4 tight end this week. Likely is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Reference, the Saints allow 9.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Likely is currently started in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but that number will almost certainly increase for Week 6. He is a must-start player moving forward.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has drawn eight targets in consecutive games, a substantial change after seeing just 10 across the first three weeks. Strange followed his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati with another seven receptions for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over Philadelphia. He has accounted for a team-high 26.2% target share over those two contests, catching 14 of 16 targets for 163 yards.
That production translated into 16.5 and 13.8 PPR points without a touchdown in either game, an encouraging development for a tight end who previously struggled to see consistent opportunities. Jacksonville still has several established receiving options, and Parker Washington remains a prominent part of the passing attack, so eight targets shouldn't automatically be considered Strange's new weekly expectation.
However, Trevor Lawrence has been looking his way frequently enough to make him a viable streaming option, especially in full-PPR leagues. Strange is worth starting for managers short on established tight end options against Houston in Week 6, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye limits his immediate appeal as a pickup.
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was able to find the end zone for the first time this season last week. The 26-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 42 yards and a score in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts has turned it around recently after an extremely slow start to the season.
Over the first three games, Pitts recorded two receptions for 15 yards. He has done much better recently with eight receptions for 89 yards over his last two contests. It seems that having Michael Penix Jr. under center has helped Pitts, but he remains a risky starting choice given his inconsistent play to start the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Waddle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Romeo Doubs, Braelon Allen, Tony Pollard, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Waddle:
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