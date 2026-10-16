Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 6 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 6 fantasy football lineups.
Five weeks into the 2026 NFL season, we're starting to see which fantasy players are reliable for our lineups and which ones require us to make tough choices. Injuries are changing offenses across the league, bye weeks are making lineup decisions more difficult, and some big-name players are becoming increasingly hard to trust.
This year's weekly bust list won't focus on the names you are likely not starting on your roster; we know players picked near the end of drafts belong on the bench in most cases. This is also not automatically a recommendation to sit a player. Look at the bust list as a way to manage expectations for players who might be on-the-fence decisions.
Below are my 10 fantasy football busts, or players who may disappoint, for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck this week, RotoBallers! May all your tough lineup decisions be correct.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Bucky Irving (RB, TB) vs. Pittsburgh
Irving is coming off his best performance of the season, rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against Dallas. That's nearly 7.9 yards per attempt, and fantasy managers are understandably excited.
However, Pittsburgh presents a tougher challenge than the Cowboys, and Tampa Bay is still dealing with uncertainty at quarterback and in their play-calling.
Because Pittsburgh has only allowed 454 total rushing yards in five games, I'm expecting a significant decline in Irving's rushing efficiency this week. He's a potential disappointment despite his recent explosion.
Jeremiyah Love (RB, ARI) @ Los Angeles Rams
Love's rookie season has been disappointing, and things hit a new low in Week 5 when he managed just 22 rushing yards on 12 carries against Detroit. He's averaging only 3.7 yards per carry this season, with 245 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown through five games.
Mike LaFleur said Jeremiyah Love will not practice today:
“Wanna get this ankle right and do it the right way.”
— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) October 14, 2026
Love has also caught just one pass over his last two games, making him increasingly dependent on rushing production. Against the Rams, I'm not particularly optimistic about his chances of turning things around, especially if his ankle injury lingers.
Woody Marks (RB, HOU) @ Jacksonville
While Woody Marks is expected to operate as the lead back in Week 6's London game with David Montgomery nursing a groin injury, he draws a nightmare matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars boast one of the NFL's premier run defenses, allowing the fewest rushing yards per game (63.8) and are the stingiest team against the position this season.
This isn't a small-sample anomaly; the Jaguars were also tough against them last year as well. While Marks could get some work in the passing game (he should be a three-down back), he has struggled with efficiency this year.
He has 43 carries for 149 yards, which comes out to just 3.5 yards per carry. Volume may get him there if he can fall into the end zone, but this could be a tough week for the Houston run game.
Carnell Tate (WR, TEN) @ Indianapolis
Tate has commanded an impressive 23.9% target share this season, but Cam Ward's inconsistent accuracy continues to limit his fantasy production. Only 75.7% of Tate's targets have been catchable; the offense as a whole is dysfunctional.
Now he faces a Colts defense allowing just 53 receptions and four touchdowns to all wide receivers through five games. Tate has the talent and volume to produce, but this is a terrible matchup for a receiver already struggling with quarterback play.
Zay Flowers (WR, BAL) @ Cleveland
Baltimore scored 30 points against Atlanta in Week 5, but Derrick Henry's 102 rushing yards demonstrated how effectively the Ravens can move the football without relying entirely on their passing attack. In that game, Flowers had just 53 yards as he came back from a foot injury.
Zay Flowers and Lamar Jackson have had 67 snaps together so far this season.
Flowers has caught 16 passes for 353 yards on those plays.
That's 5.3 yards PER PLAY for the Jackson-Flowers combo. 🤯 https://t.co/al9YXWGRU9
— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 13, 2026
With Lamar Jackson's ankle injury still a concern, Flowers could find himself catching mostly shorter passes against Cleveland. His target volume should provide a reasonable floor, but I'm worried about his chances of delivering another explosive fantasy performance.
Michael Wilson (WR, ARI) @ LA Rams
Wilson has become a major part of Arizona's passing offense, particularly with Marvin Harrison Jr. struggling to stay healthy and establish himself as a consistent contributor. Through five games, Wilson has commanded 51 targets, a 26% target share, and played nearly 90% of Arizona's offensive snaps.
That's tremendous usage, but it hasn't always translated into fantasy production. Wilson has caught 29 passes for 288 yards and just one touchdown, averaging 12.8 PPR fantasy points per game.
After seeing an incredible 30 targets in Weeks 3 and 4, he came crashing back to earth against Detroit last week, catching just four of seven targets for 30 yards. With Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive for that game, and now traded, it was an incredibly disappointing fantasy game.
Now Wilson faces a Rams defense allowing just 28.8 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Los Angeles is also allowing only 285.2 total yards per game, third-best in the league.
Wilson's potential target volume keeps him in the WR3/Flex conversation, but with Arizona struggling offensively and the Rams being a difficult matchup, I'm expecting another disappointing performance before things get better again.
Dallas Goedert (TE, PHI) vs. Carolina
Goedert returned from his knee injury in Week 5 and immediately stepped into a significant role, playing 69.4% of Philadelphia's offensive snaps and leading the team with nine targets.
Unfortunately, he turned those opportunities into just six receptions for 38 yards, averaging a miserable 6.3 yards per catch. Goedert has now caught 11 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.
Both touchdowns came in Week 1, and he's averaging just 39.7 receiving yards per game. His 17.6% target share isn't particularly impressive, either. And now he has a quarterback problem to deal with.
Jalen Hurts "Out Indefinitely" With Blood Clot
https://t.co/mVzIHcznX0
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 15, 2026
Jalen Hurts has been ruled out due to a blood clot in his leg. Tanner McKee will make his first start of the season, and although Goedert could become a safety valve for the inexperienced quarterback, Philadelphia's offense could struggle to sustain drives and create scoring opportunities.
McKee has thrown for just 597 yards in six career appearances, including two starts. Goedert remains a very low-end TE1 option, but I'm not expecting a big day with no Jalen Hurts.
George Kittle (TE, SF) vs. Washington
Kittle has been one of the most productive tight ends in fantasy football this season, but Week 5 demonstrated just how quickly things can go wrong. Despite catching five of six targets against Seattle, Kittle managed only 24 receiving yards, averaging a miserable 4.8 yards per reception.
Before that performance, Kittle had recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive games, scoring four touchdowns during that stretch. He's averaging just 5.6 targets per game this season, meaning he needs to remain extremely efficient to deliver elite fantasy production.
That can happen with all of the injuries to the 49ers' receivers, but Kittle will have some up-and-down games. Plus, the Commanders have only given up 372 total receiving yards to tight ends this season through five weeks.
Justin Herbert (QB, LAC) @ Kansas City
Herbert has been downright awful this season, averaging just 187.4 passing yards and 12.1 fantasy points per game. Through five games, he has thrown only five touchdowns against seven interceptions, and he hasn't topped 14 fantasy points in a single contest.
Things aren't getting any better, either, as we head into Week 6. Herbert managed just 121 passing yards against Denver last week, and now he faces a difficult road matchup against Kansas City. At this point, I don't know how fantasy managers can trust him in their starting lineups. He is a sit for me in Week 6.
Tyler Shough (QB, NO) vs. New York Giants
After scoring at least 22 fantasy points in each of his first three games, Shough has come crashing back to earth. He scored just 15.9 fantasy points in Week 4 before an absolutely miserable Week 5 performance against Minnesota.
In that game, he completed just 16-of-25 passes for only 96 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. That resulted in negative 0.2 fantasy points! The Giants aren't Minnesota, but they can play quarterbacks tough.
Shough has now thrown just one touchdown over his last two games, averaging only 191 passing yards. The Giants can be favorable to quarterbacks, but I'm not trusting Shough until he proves he can turn things around and the Saints' run game improves.
More Potential Week 5 Busts
- Quinshon Judkins (RB, CLE) vs. Baltimore
- Michael Pittman (WR, IND) vs. Tennessee
- Tony Pollard (RB, TEN) @ Indianapolis
- Kyle Pitts (TE, ATL) vs. Chicago
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!