Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 6 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
Five weeks in, the numbers have started to separate the real roles from the ones that were just a good Sunday. Week 6 still has a clear split on the board. Buffalo at Las Vegas sits near 53.5 total, Dallas at Green Bay is priced around 52.5, and both Arizona-Rams and the Monday night Commanders-49ers game clear 50. Those are the spots where a secondary option can still post a big week if the volume holds and the coverage is soft. On the other side, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay is near 39.5, Seattle-Denver opened around 40.5, and Carolina-Philadelphia plus Baltimore-Cleveland are both in the low 40s. Stack a double-digit spread on top of a low total, like the Rams laying more than 12 in Arizona or Kansas City laying more than a touchdown at home, and the script can erase a name you trusted a month ago.
Last week already showed how those environments cut both ways. Jacoby Brissett, who started in roughly a quarter of leagues, threw for nearly 300 yards and three scores against Detroit and finished with around 25 points. Jaylen Warren turned a solid role into 188 total yards and two long touchdowns for nearly 37 PPR points against Indianapolis. On the flip side, CeeDee Lamb, who started almost everywhere, finished with two catches for nine yards and under three points against Tampa Bay. Tyler Shough managed 96 yards and two interceptions for 1.8 points against a Vikings defense that has been one of the stingiest units against the pass. Jeremiyah Love managed 2.2 points against Detroit. The matchup and the script explained most of it, not the names on the back of the jerseys.
That is why these reads matter more now than they did in early September. Five weeks is enough to see which target shares and carry splits have actually stuck, which defenses keep giving up the same kind of production, and which offenses only produce when the score forces them to throw. Rankings still lean on season averages. Actual lineups do not. A running back can sit inside the top 15 on a board and finish with eight carries if his team is down three scores early. A wide receiver in one of those high-total games can clear 20 without being the clear No. 1. The better lineup is the one that matches the usage we have seen to this week’s implied totals and likely scripts. Miss that gap and the margin you built all week can vanish on one drive. Hit it, and a player most of your league ignored becomes the reason the matchup flips. The names below are the ones I am identifying as the most likely to boom or bust for Week 6.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Fantasy Football Booms
Jordan Love - QB, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Love has already shown he can put up big numbers when the game opens up, and Week 5 was the clearest example yet.
He went 25-of-31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the 31-7 win over Chicago, finishing around 25 fantasy points while connecting with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for chunk plays.
That was his third 300-yard game in five weeks.
Through the first five games, he is at 112-of-185 for 1,408 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions, averaging just under 282 yards and two scores a game.
The completion percentage sits at 60.5 percent, and the weekly finishes have been uneven, but the volume and the scoring have both been there when the Packers have needed him to push the ball.
Dallas is the matchup that can turn that into another spike week.
The Cowboys have allowed around 21.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, one of the higher marks in the league, and opposing passers have averaged nearly 23 points against them going back to last season.
This Sunday night game is priced near 52.5, one of the highest totals on the board, with Green Bay a slight home favorite and an implied team total around 27.
Love has already produced three games of 300-plus yards, and the market has him projected for roughly 20-plus fantasy points with a path to more if the deep shots keep landing.
A high-total environment against a defense that has been giving up both yards and scores is how a fringe QB1 turns in the kind of week that can shift a matchup in your favor, making him a no-brainer start for Week 6.
Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Stevenson has quietly put together the kind of recent stretch that makes a boom week realistic, especially with the backfield now clearer.
Over the last two games, he has 26 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns, plus six catches on eight targets for 48 yards.
That includes 13 carries for 64 yards and a score against the Raiders last week, along with three catches for 21 yards in a 45-17 win, and a similar scoring line the week before in Buffalo.
Through five games, he is at 57 carries for 227 yards and two scores, plus 15 receptions for 111 yards.
TreVeyon Henderson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss some time, which should push Stevenson’s snap share and touch count higher than the roughly 11 carries and three receptions a game he has averaged so far.
The Jets matchup fits the volume.
New York has allowed about 23.9 fantasy points per game to running backs, ranking among the more generous defenses against the position, and they have already given up multiple rushing scores.
New England is a roughly seven-point home favorite in a game priced near 43.5, so the script should favor Stevenson getting the ball in the second half rather than the Patriots having to abandon the run.
He has already shown he can produce when the touches are there, and the combination of a heavier role without Henderson plus a defense that has not been locking down backs is how a mid-range RB2 turns into a top-12 week.
The floor is still the quiet afternoon if the game stays close early, but the ceiling is the one where he sees 18-plus touches and finds the end zone again.
Stevenson should be viewed as one of the safer options to play at RB in Week 6, with an ability to break the slate based on the matchup.
Denzel Boston - WR, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Boston has already turned a second-round rookie role into real production, and the last few weeks show why a boom is still on the table.
He has 16 catches on 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns through five games, averaging 20.6 yards per catch while playing nearly every snap.
Week 5 against the Jets was three grabs for 46 yards and a 29-yard score.
The week before that was four for 89 against Pittsburgh, and he had five for 95 and a touchdown at Tampa Bay earlier.
That is not a one-game spike.
The targets have been there consistently, the air yards share has been high, and he has found the end zone three times already while exceeding 40 yards in every outing.
Baltimore is not a perfect matchup, but it is not one that closes the door either.
The Ravens have allowed a solid number of fantasy points to wide receivers over the recent stretch, and this game sits near a 41.5 total with Cleveland at home as a short underdog.
KC Concepcion Jr. left last week with a concussion, so if he sits, Boston’s share of the looks from Deshaun Watson should only grow.
A receiver already seeing around six targets a game, with three scores on the board and the deep shots still attached to his name, does not need a perfect environment to clear his projection.
If the targets hold and he finds the end zone again against a secondary that has not been locking everyone down, this is the kind of week that turns a WR3 into a lineup-lifter.
The floor is still there based on the erratic nature of play we see from Watson, but the ceiling is the one where the volume and the score both show up.
If Lamar Jackson returns to the lineup for the Ravens in the matchup, the volume should show up in a negative game script for the Browns’ offense, creating an intriguing stat line for Boston.
Tyler Higbee - TE, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Higbee has quietly turned the last three weeks into the most reliable stretch of his season, and that is why a boom is still in play.
Over those three games, he has 18 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets.
That includes eight catches for 62 yards and a score at Denver, five for 67 at Philadelphia, and then a season-high five for 83 against Buffalo on Monday night.
Through five games overall, he is at 20 receptions on 25 targets for 224 yards and one score, which works out to an 80 percent catch rate and 11.2 yards per grab.
The early-season quiet stretch is behind him, and the injuries in the Rams’ tight end room have left him as the clear lead option in the passing game at the position.
Arizona is the matchup that can turn that role into a spike.
The Cardinals have allowed a strong number of fantasy points to tight ends over the recent stretch, ranking among the more generous defenses against the position.
This is also a high-total home game for the Rams, priced in the low 50s, which usually means more dropbacks and more intermediate looks.
Higbee has already shown he can produce when the targets arrive, and the combination of a clear lead role plus a defense that has been giving up points to tight ends is how streaming a TE can turn into a top-10 week.
The floor is still the quiet afternoon if the Rams lean on the run or the outside receivers, but the ceiling is the one where he sees six or more targets and finds the end zone again.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Busts
Jayden Daniels - QB, Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers
Daniels has the dual-threat upside that keeps him on boards, but three games of tape and the numbers underneath them do not support treating him like a locked-in start this week.
He has played only three contests after missing time with an elbow injury, completing 46 of 76 passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while adding 21 carries for 203 yards and two scores.
That works out to just 153 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game.
Week 5 against the Giants was the outlier, with nine carries for 103 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a tie, but he still managed only 199 yards and zero scores through the air.
The previous two outings were 164 and 96 passing yards, which is not a volume profile that travels easily when the opponent can actually control the game.
San Francisco is the wrong environment for that profile.
The 49ers have allowed roughly 13 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, one of the lowest marks in the league, and they rank among the stingiest units against the position.
Washington is a road underdog on Monday night in a game priced near 50.5 with the 49ers laying more than a touchdown, so the script is not built for free rushing scores or a high-volume chase.
Daniels’ production has been heavily dependent on the ground game in the one full outing he has had, and a defense that has already limited opposing quarterbacks is not the place to assume that path opens up again.
Consensus still has him ranked high because of the name and the Week 5 box score, but the combination of limited passing volume, a small sample, and a tough matchup is how a bust week shows up.
Sit him if you have a cleaner option.
Christian McCaffrey - RB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders
McCaffrey is still scoring, but the volume underneath those scores is not what managers are used to seeing from him, and that is the part that makes this a bust spot.
Through five games, he has 61 carries for 286 yards and five rushing touchdowns, plus 19 catches on 25 targets for 137 yards and no receiving scores.
That is solid efficiency at 4.7 yards per carry, yet he has not reached 20 touches in a single game and is averaging closer to 16.
The last two weeks were 15 carries for 52 yards and a score against Denver, then 11 carries for 68 and a score at Seattle with only three catches for 15.
The production has been real because the touchdowns have arrived, but it has not been built on the heavy workload that usually protects a floor when the scoring does not.
Washington is the matchup that can expose the lighter touches.
The Commanders have allowed roughly 15.8 fantasy points per game to running backs, one of the lowest marks in the league, and they rank near the bottom against the position.
San Francisco is a heavy home favorite on Monday night, which can create a positive script, but it can also mean fewer total plays and less urgency to feed McCaffrey once the lead is comfortable.
His season has already shown that the box score depends on finding the end zone on limited volume rather than stacking yards and receptions.
Against a defense that has already limited opposing backs, that is the path to a quieter week than the rankings suggest.
The ceiling is still there if he scores again, but the floor is lower than people want to admit when the touches stay in the mid-teens, and the matchup is not friendly.
Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Egbuka has the target volume of a featured receiver, but the production behind those looks has been thin enough that a bust is still on the table.
Through five games, he has 21 catches on 33 targets for just 192 yards and one receiving touchdown, which works out to 9.1 yards per catch and a catch rate of 63.6 percent.
The recent stretch has not fixed the efficiency problem.
Week 3 was five for 62 against Minnesota, Week 4 dropped to two for 13 against Green Bay, and Week 5 produced six catches for 38 yards plus a 14-yard rushing score at Dallas.
The touchdowns have kept the weekly totals from being complete zeros, but the yardage totals have stayed modest even when the targets arrive, and the Buccaneers are still working through a quarterback situation that has limited the overall passing attack.
Pittsburgh is not the spot that usually unlocks that kind of profile.
The Steelers have been one of the more controlled defenses against wide receivers, and this is a low-total home game priced near 39.5 with Tampa Bay sitting as a slight underdog.
Egbuka has already shown that nine targets can still result in under 40 yards when the offense is struggling to push the ball downfield, and a tighter defensive environment only raises the chance that the same pattern holds.
The role is real, and the snap share has been strong, but the combination of low yards per target, a limited quarterback situation, and a low-scoring matchup is how a WR3 ends up well short of projections.
The ceiling requires a touchdown and clean intermediate looks; the floor becomes a low-output matchup from a yardage perspective while he is kept out of the end zone.
Egbuka has become a hope-and-pray play at the position, where managers lock him into lineups when lesser-known players could provide better production in lineups.
Brenton Strange - TE, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Strange has looked like a usable streamer over the last two weeks, but the sample is still small, and the matchup does not favor another spike.
Through five games, he has 21 catches on 26 targets for 235 yards and one touchdown, which is solid efficiency at 11.2 yards per catch and an 80 percent catch rate.
The first three weeks were quiet with only seven catches total, then he jumped to seven for 95 against Cincinnati and seven for 68 against Philadelphia.
Those two outings came against defenses that have given up more to tight ends, and he has still only found the end zone once all year.
The role is real with a high snap share near 80 percent and a target share around 19 percent, but the production has been more volume-driven than explosive, and the touchdown rate has not kept pace with the looks.
Houston is the step up in difficulty that can turn that recent stretch into a quieter week.
The Texans have been among the tougher defenses against tight ends, limiting the position more than most of the units Strange has seen so far.
Jacksonville is a modest home (London) favorite in a game that should stay relatively controlled, which usually means fewer free intermediate targets once the script settles.
Strange’s big weeks have required clean volume against softer coverage, and a defense that has already shown it can hold the position down raises the chance those eight-target games do not turn into the same yardage.
The floor is the five-catch, 40-yard afternoon that still feels useful in the right league, but the ceiling drops when the matchup tightens, and the scoring does not arrive.
Week 6 could quickly become a situation in which managers expect similar production to the past two games, gain the confidence to play him, and he falls just outside the top 12 at the position.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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