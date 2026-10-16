Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 6 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 6 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 6 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Week 5 saw some big-time performances that we called in this very article last week. Both Parker Washington and Malik Nabers were on the love list last week. Washington finished with six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles, while Nabers caught 11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown against the Commanders.
Let's dive into every Week 6 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 6!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Matchups Analysis - Sunday 9:30 EST Game (London)
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchups We Love:
WR Parker Washington
After a big Week 5 performance in which he finished as the overall WR3, Washington could have another great fantasy day in Week 6. The Houston Texans have allowed the second-most fantasy points and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot WRs. That makes Washington a must-start WR2 this weekend.
PARKER WASHINGTON, WOW.
JAGS TAKE THE LEAD.
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ubE4xivDcD
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
RB Woody Marks
David Montgomery will miss the next few weeks with a groin injury. That will make Woody Marks the lead back for the Texans offense moving forward. However, Marks will be a riskier RB2 play this week in a tough matchup. The Jaguars have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and fewest rushing yards per game to opposing RBs. Start with caution in Week 6.
Bhayshul Tuten has been a consistent RB2 option for fantasy managers to begin the season. He has scored above 11 PPR fantasy points in four straight games and is coming off a season-high 22 carries with a 68% snap share. While Tuten will be a low-end RB2 this week, expectations should be tempered in this matchup. Houston has allowed just one RB to score above 12 PPR fantasy points this season.
Brenton Strange has been more involved in the passing game over the past two weeks. He caught seven passes for 95 yards against the Bengals in Week 4 and seven passes for 68 yards against the Eagles in Week 5. For this week, though, Strange will be hard to trust as a TE1. The Texans have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and haven't given up a touchdown to the TE position this year.
Dalton Schultz should only be started in desperate situations on Sunday. He has scored under seven PPR fantasy points in three straight games and hasn't seen more than four targets in a game since Week 2. To make matters worse for Schultz, the Jaguars have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points, fourth-fewest receptions, and fifth-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs.
Other Matchups:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has been a better-than-expected fantasy option this season. He has scored above 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games and now gets his college teammate (Marvin Harrison Jr.) in this offense. Stroud will be a low-end QB1 in 16+ team leagues this week against a Jaguars defense that just let Joe Burrow throw for 428 yards two weeks ago.
On paper, this might look like a tough matchup for Trevor Lawrence. But the Texans have allowed a top-12 fantasy QB in two of five games this season and have given up the seventh-most passing yards. That's enough reason to roll with Lawrence in most one-quarterback leagues. The Jaguars signal-caller has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in three of five games.
Jakobi Meyers hasn't been heavily involved in Jacksonville's passing attack since his solid Week 3 performance. Meyers caught just three passes for 33 yards in Week 4 and two passes for 37 yards in Week 5. Unfortunately, it's too hard to trust him in Week 6. He should be matched up against Derek Stingley Jr. for part of the game, and his 13% target share for the season makes him a WR4.
Texans WRs
The only WR that fantasy managers should be starting for this Texans offense is Nico Collins. Collins is the clear WR1 in this offense and has seen at least seven targets in every game this season. He will come in as a solid WR1 play against the Jaguars this week. As for Harrison, he shouldn't be started in any league. He will be limited in his first game since being traded.
Injuries:
- David Montgomery (groin)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Matchups We Love:
WR Zay Flowers
It hasn't mattered who has thrown Zay Flowers the ball this season; he has feasted. Flowers has scored above 14.5 PPR fantasy points in all four of his games this season and is coming off an eight-catch, 53-yard performance with Tyler Huntley under center last week. Now he gets a matchup against a Browns defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing slot WRs this season.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Ravens QBs
Huntley could start again in Week 6, since Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced yet this week. If Huntley starts for the Ravens on Sunday, he'll be a mid-tier QB2 in Superflex formats. His rushing gives him a higher floor than most other quarterbacks, and he finished with 24 fantasy points last week. Huntley is a solid option in Superflex, especially since the Browns allow two passing touchdowns per game.
Deshaun Watson hasn't been a viable fantasy option over the past two weeks. He scored 13.9 fantasy points in Week 4 against the Steelers and 12.2 fantasy points against the Jets last week. His last two performances will put him on the QB2 radar only in Superflex formats. The Ravens have also let just one QB finish top-12 at the position through five weeks.
Derrick Henry has not lost a step in his age-32 season. Henry is the current RB4 in PPR fantasy points per game and is tied with Jahmyr Gibbs for the most rushing touchdowns with seven. Henry will remain a must-start RB1 this week against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed at least 80 rushing yards to an RB in four straight games.
It remains to be seen whether Quinshon Judkins will play in Week 6. He has not practiced yet this week and appears to be in jeopardy of missing his first contest of the year. If Judkins plays, he will come in as a low-end RB2. If Judkins misses, there likely isn't a viable fantasy replacement. Dylan Sampson (knee) could return to help this backfield, and Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime will likely mix in as well.
Denzel Boston has been a really consistent fantasy option through the first five weeks. He has scored above 12 PPR fantasy points in four of five games this season and has seen at least seven targets in two of his last three contests. Given that the Ravens have allowed over 100 receiving yards to a WR in three straight games, Boston has some WR3 appeal this weekend.
Harold Fannin Jr. didn't do much last week, catching just one pass for four yards. But he should be in for a much better game in Week 6. Fannin has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three of his last four games and has a solid 18.5% target share on the season. With Baltimore allowing three different TEs to score in double figures in five contests, Fannin is a low-end TE1.
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews will come in as more of a TE2 option this week against the Browns. He has finished outside the top-30 at the TE position in two of his last three games, and is coming off a pretty uninspiring performance in Week 5. It's hard to trust him as a TE1 this week, especially since the Browns have not allowed a TE1 finish this season.
Injuries:
- Lamar Jackson (ankle)
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles
Matchups We Love:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young will come in as a low-end QB1 option against the Eagles this weekend. Young has scored above 20 fantasy points in three of his four games, and Philadelphia has allowed a QB to score at least 20 fantasy points in three of its last four games. With Jalen Coker back this week, Young is a nice start in all formats.
Eagles RB
The Philadelphia Eagles will likely be down to their fourth-string running back on Sunday. Saquon Barkley didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, Tank Bigsby is on injured reserve, and Will Shipley will be out for the next few weeks. That leaves Dameon Pierce as a potential flex option this week. This is a good enough matchup for Pierce against a Panthers defense that ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed and 31st in rush yards allowed.
Dallas Goedert returned last week and caught six passes for 38 yards. Goedert will likely be heavily involved in this Week 6 matchup against the Panthers. Carolina has given up over 22 PPR fantasy points to a TE in back-to-back games, and the Eagles playmaker could be the top target in the passing game if DeVonta Smith misses again. Goedert is a low-end TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
Darren Waller has been a low-end TE1 option over the last few weeks. He scored 18.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and scored 10.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 3. Although he scored only 6.6 PPR fantasy points in his last contest in Week 4, Waller did see six targets in that contest. For this week, though, Waller is more of a TE2. The Eagles have given up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs this season.
Other Matchups:
Panthers WRs
This is potential for both Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker to have a solid fantasy game in Week 6. The Eagles have struggled a bit in the secondary, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points, eighth-most receptions, and seventh-most receiving yards to opposing WRs. McMillan is a must-start WR2 after his 45.2 PPR fantasy point output in Week 4, and Coker is a low-end WR2 with his 27.3% target share in his two full games this season.
QB Tanner McKee
Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a blood clot. That means Tanner McKee will step in to make his third career start. In his two other starts, McKee threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns (Week 18, 2024) and 241 yards, one touchdown, and one interception (Week 18, 2025). McKee will be an option in Superflex formats this week in a decent matchup against a Panthers secondary that is currently banged up.
Chuba Hubbard has been a workhorse back for this Panthers team this season. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy RB in all four games and ranks top-12 in both fantasy points per game and rushing yards per game. Hubbard should be in all lineups this week as a low-end RB1. Philadelphia has given up a 70+ yard rusher in three straight contets.
Eagles WRs
It remains to be seen which Eagles wide receivers will be available for Week 6. DeVonta Smith is working his way back from a hamstring strain that forced him to miss the last two weeks, and Dontayvion Wicks didn't practice on Thursday due to a hamstring issue. If Smith winds up suiting up, he'll come in as a low-end WR2 even with McKee under center.
Injuries:
- Jalen Hurts (blood clot)
- Saquon Barkley (hamstring)
- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring)
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Matchups We Love:
WR Drake London
Since Michael Penix Jr. took over as the starting quarterback, Drake London has been that fantasy WR1. He has totaled over 95 receiving yards in all three games with Penix and caught seven passes for 118 yards last week against the Baltimore Ravens. This week, London faces a Bears secondary that allows the third-most fantasy points to outside WRs. London is a WR1.
Matchups We Hate:
Kyle Pitts is slowly starting to come along. He caught three passes for 47 yards in Week 4 and five passes for 42 yards and one touchdown in Week 5. However, fantasy managers should not be starting him in most formats this week. The Bears have allowed the third-fewest receptions and third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing TEs.
Other Matchups:
All signs point to Caleb Williams returning from his hamstring strain in Week 6. He will immediately be a solid QB1 play in his first game back. The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season and just let Tyler Huntley score 24 fantasy points against them a week ago. Williams might be a bit limited as a rusher, but he should be in most lineups.
Michael Penix Jr. is only a viable QB2 option in Superflex formats this week. Penix has scored under 15 fantasy points in all three of his starts and has yet to throw multiple passing touchdowns in a game. Penix is better suited in Superflex formats against a Bears defense that has allowed a QB to throw for under 175 passing yards in three different contests.
Despite battling a few injuries last week, D'Andre Swift still finished with 17.3 PPR fantasy points. He'll come in as a solid high-end RB2 this week against the Falcons. Kyle Monangai is trending toward missing another week, and Swift has finished as a top-24 RB in four of five contests. Swift could have some receiving upside in this contest, considering the Falcons have given up the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing RBs.
Bijan Robinson will remain a must-start RB1. No explanation needed.
Bears WRs
It's hard to get a read on this Bears WR room. The return of Williams should help with the production of Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond. Burden is the best play of the three and will come in as a high-end WR3 against a Falcons defense that has allowed seven WRs to score above 14.5 PPR fantasy points this season.
As for Odunze and Raymond, they are riskier flex options. Odunze totaled less than eight PPR fantasy points in both games with Williams, and Raymond has to face a Falcons defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs.
Colston Loveland has been non-existent in the passing game this season. He only caught two passes for 19 yards last week and currently ranks as the TE34 on the season. There is some potential for him, though, in Week 6. The Falcons have allowed three top-12 fantasy TE finishes while giving up the 10th-most receptions to the position. In 14+ team leagues, Loveland can be started.
Injuries:
- Caleb Williams (hamstring)
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
Matchups We Love:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough has not been a viable QB1 option over the last two weeks. He scored just 15.9 fantasy points in Week 4 and scored 1.8 fantasy points in Week 5. But Shough will be a low-end QB1 in a plus matchup this week against the Giants. New York has given up multiple passing touchdowns in three of five games and just let Jayden Daniels score 32.3 fantasy points last Sunday.
RB Cam Skattebo
Some fantasy managers may want to bench Skattebo this week after two back-to-back poor performances. He scored just 7.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 4 and 7.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 5. However, Skattebo will come in as a high-end RB2 in this favorable matchup. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points, most rushing yards, and most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this season.
Isaiah Likely continues to form a nice connection with Jameis Winston. Likely has finished as a top-10 fantasy TE in consecutive games, which included finishing as the overall TE1 last week against the Commanders. This week, fantasy managers can trust him as a strong TE1 play. New Orleans has given up the fifth-most receptions and eighth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Jameis Winston
Winston is heating up. He has scored at least 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games and is coming off a 326-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Commanders. Winston now faces a Saints defense that has allowed a top-16 quarterback finish in two of its last three weeks. The veteran signal caller will come in as a high-end QB2 in superflex formats.
RB Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara wasn't heavily involved in the offensive game plan last week, seeing just 27% of the team's offensive snaps. That makes Kamara a riskier flex option in Week 6 against the Giants. He has totaled under 25 rushing yards in back-to-back games without Travis Etienne Jr. and continues to lose opportunities to backup Kendre Miller.
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers has returned to being a dominant WR1 option. He scored over 23 PPR fantasy points in two straight games and saw a whopping 20 targets last week. With Winston continuing to look Nabers' way, the young playmaker will be a solid WR1 play on Sunday. This Saints secondary just allowed Justin Jefferson to catch six passes for 79 yards and one touchdown in Week 5.
Saints WRs
Neither Chris Olave nor Devaughn Vele did much in last week's loss. Olave caught only four passes for 46 yards, while Vele was held to four receptions for 26 yards. However, both should be in for much better performances in Week 6. The Giants have given up at least 15 PPR fantasy points to a WR in four of five weeks. Olave will be a WR1, while Vele is a mid-tier WR3.
Juwan Johnson will remain a high-floor TE1 this week against the Giants. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in four of five weeks, and New York allowed Chig Okonkwo to total 60 receiving yards a week ago. Considering Johnson has seen at least eight targets in two of the last three games, he's a nice option.
Injuries:
None
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Matchups We Love:
Rhamondre Stevenson could have this backfield to himself in Week 6, with TreVeyon Henderson dealing with an ankle injury. If Henderson does in fact miss this contest, Stevenson would come in as a high-end RB2. He has scored above 17 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games, and the Jets have allowed big performances to Monangai (146 yards and two touchdowns) and Jahmyr Gibbs (99 yards and two touchdowns) this season.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith will come in as a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats this week. He hasn't really been a consistent fantasy option over the past two weeks, with games of 8.8 fantasy points (Week 4) and 10 fantasy points (Week 5), and the Patriots have done a good job against QBs this year. New England has allowed the 10th-fewest passing touchdowns and eighth-fewest fantasy points to the position.
Despite being on the hate list, fantasy managers should still be starting Garrett Wilson in all formats. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy WR in two of the past three weeks and ranks as the WR12 in PPR fantasy points per game in the early going. However, Wilson will likely get the Christian Gonzalez shadow in Week 6. Gonzalez ranks third among all CBs in fantasy points allowed. Expectations should be tempered.
TE Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry has been a much better fantasy option over the past two weeks. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in consecutive games, and his target share is up slightly in these two contests (13.4%). Unfortunately, Henry will be more of a TE2 play this week. The Jets have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs and have not allowed a top-14 fantasy TE finish yet.
Other Matchups:
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye has finally picked it up. He has finished as the overall QB1 in back-to-back weeks, scoring 27.2 fantasy points in Week 4 and 39.5 fantasy points in Week 5. His recent hot stretch puts him back in the QB1 conversation. The problem, though, is that the Jets haven't allowed a top-14 fantasy QB finish across the first five weeks. Maye will be a lower-end QB1.
Braelon Allen will serve as the lead back for the Jets once again. Breece Hall (quad) is still deemed week-to-week. Allen has taken most of his opportunities with Hall sidelined and just ran for 116 yards and one touchdown last week against the Browns. Given that the 22-year-old has played above 85% of the team's offensive snaps in two games without Hall, he will be a solid RB2 play this week.
Patriots WRs
There is a chance that A.J. Brown returns from his ankle injury in Week 6. He returned to practice on Wednesday and practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday. Even if Brown is limited in his first game back, he will still come in as a WR2. If Brown doesn't play, Romeo Doubs would remain the WR1 in this offense. However, Doubs would be a lower-end WR3 against a Jets defense that has allowed the second-fewest yards per completion.
Injuries:
- TreVeyon Henderson (ankle)
- A.J. Brown (ankle)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
Jalon Daniels is set to make his third straight start on Sunday. In his first two starts, Daniels has scored under 14 fantasy points. Now he'll face a Steelers defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns. That makes the undrafted rookie a desperate QB start in Superflex formats.
Buccaneers WRs
Emeka Egbuka had his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 5. He caught six passes for 38 yards and had a 14-yard rushing touchdown. However, both Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. are lower-end flex options this week with Daniels still under center. The Steelers have also allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs and the third-fewest to opposing slot WRs (not good for Godwin).
Other Matchups:
Aaron Rodgers has turned back the clock. He has scored at least 22 fantasy points in three straight games and has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in each. That makes Rodgers a potential streaming option in Week 6. This is a tougher matchup on paper, as the Buccaneers have held Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, and Kyler Murray to under 15 fantasy points in each of the last three weeks, but Rodgers still has QB1 appeal.
Jaylen Warren has been on an insane run to start the season. He has scored above 15.5 PPR fantasy points in three straight games and will continue to be the featured back in this offense despite the return of Rico Dowdle. Warren will be a solid RB2 option this week against the Buccaneers. Dowdle should not be started in most formats.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving put together his best fantasy performance of the season, finishing with 165 yards and one touchdown en route to a 31.5 PPR fantasy point day. Irving will now come into this Week 6 matchup against the Steelers as a mid-tier RB2. He has been a bit up-and-down this season, but his expected workload will give him a higher floor and ceiling. Irving has seen at least 15 touches in four consecutive games.
Steelers WRs
DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard will lead this Steelers WR room in Week 6. Bernard (six catches for 80 yards) outproduced Metcalf (three catches for 12 yards) last week, and both should be heavily involved in this game. Metcalf and Bernard will both be WR3 plays this weekend. Metcalf will remain a boom-or-bust WR3, while Bernard has some sneaky upside after seeing nine targets a week ago.
TE Cade Otton
Cade Otton is better left on the bench or on waivers this week. Daniels is set to start for the Buccaneers in Week 6, and Otton doesn't have much fantasy upside. He has scored under nine PPR fantasy points in every game this season and has been held under 40 receiving yards in four of those contests. He's not a viable TE1 option.
Pat Freiermuth will remain Aaron Rodgers' security blanket in the passing game this weekend. Freiermuth has seen at least five targets in four of five games and has scored double-digit PPR points in three of five contests. Last week, he caught five passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Since the Buccaneers have already allowed three receiving touchdowns to TEs this season, Freiermuth is firmly a TE1 this week.
WIIIIDE OPEN @pat_fry5 https://t.co/TJHwrFLaXb
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2026
Injuries:
- Michael Pittman Jr. (foot)
- Roman Wilson (finger)
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Matchups We Love:
QB Cam Ward
If there were ever a week to start Cam Ward in Superflex formats, it would be this week. Multiple quarterbacks like Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, and Kyler Murray are on bye, and this is a plus matchup for the second-year quarterback. The Colts have given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, which included allowing 22 fantasy points to Rodgers last week. Ward is a QB2 on Sunday.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard will be a middle-of-the-pack RB2 play this week. The Colts have given up the sixth-most fantasy points and fifth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this season. That bodes well for Pollard, who remains the primary rusher for this Titans offense. He has seen at least 14 carries in four straight games and has a 73% rush share over the last three weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones has not looked like his 2025 self so far this season. He has scored under 13 fantasy points in every game this season, hasn't thrown a passing touchdown since Week 3, and has totaled just 25 rush yards through five weeks. All that makes Jones a lower-end QB2 this week in Superflex formats.
Jonathan Taylor didn't have a strong fantasy performance in Week 5, but fantasy managers should expect a bounce-back performance this weekend. Taylor will remain a must-start RB1 in all formats.
Titans WRs
Both Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson have been better fantasy options recently. Tate has scored above 11 PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks, and Robinson has scored above that mark in three consecutive contests. Both playmakers could be started as flex options in some formats, but Robinson is the better play. The Colts allow the 10th-fewest fantasy points to outside WRs this year.
Colts WRs
The expectation was that Josh Downs would see his fantasy value rise when Alec Pierce went on injured reserve. But the last two weeks haven't treated Downs well. He has caught a total of six passes for 63 yards in his last two contests. With his target share and yards per route run both down over this span too, Downs is more of a WR3 this week.
As for Keenan Allen, he can be a high-floor flex option in 12+ team leagues. He has seen nine targets in each of his past two games and has caught 11 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown in those two games. Allen has become Jones' safety valve in the middle of the field.
TE Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren will remain a must-start TE1. He is still the preferred top option in this Indianapolis passing attack, with a 21.7% target share on the season. Considering Warren has also finished as a top-10 fantasy TE in three of the last four weeks, he should be in all lineups. His usage has been elite to begin the season
Injuries:
- Alec Pierce (heel)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 4:25 EST Games
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Matchups We Love:
Matthew Stafford has been on a roll lately. He has thrown for over 300 yards in four straight games and has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in three of those contests. Stafford will now get a matchup against a Cardinals defense that has allowed a QB to finish inside the top-10 in four consecutive games. The veteran will be a must-start QB1 this week.
Rams WRs
This is a fantastic matchup for both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Cardinals have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and the most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season. Nacua will be a must-start WR1, while Adams will come in as a mid-tier WR2. Although Adams' numbers are down since Nacua's return, his touchdown upside makes him a strong start.
TE Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee has stepped up over the last few weeks. He has scored in double digits in PPR formats in three straight games and has seen 23 targets during this stretch. With Terrance Ferguson still on injured reserve, Higbee has a prime opportunity in front of him in Week 6. The Cardinals have allowed a top-10 fantasy TE finish in each of their last three games.
Matchups We Hate:
TE Trey McBride
The Rams have been the best defense against TEs through five weeks. They rank first in fantasy points allowed, first in receptions allowed, and first in receiving yards allowed per game. That shouldn't matter, though. Trey McBride is still a must-start TE1.
Other Matchups:
Jacoby Brissett has been hit-or-miss so far this season. He has scored above 25 fantasy points in two of the past four games, but has scored under 14 fantasy points in the other two contests. For this week, Brissett will come in as a high-end QB2 in Superflex formats. The Rams have a top defense and haven't allowed more than 215 passing yards in a game this season.
Kyren Williams is still the preferred back in this Rams backfield. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy RB in four straight contests and has been used a lot in the passing game with 22 receptions over the last three weeks. Williams should remain in all fantasy lineups as an RB1 play this weekend. Arizona is giving up 110 rush yards per game to opposing RBs.
Jeremiyah Love's status for Week 6 is currently up in the air. Love didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday and could miss his first game of the season. If he misses, Tyler Allgeier would be a high-end RB2 as the lead back in this Arizona offense. If he plays, Love would be a low-end RB2 against a Rams defense that has allowed only one rusher to total over 60 yards since Week 2.
Michael Wilson disappointed in his first game without Marvin Harrison Jr. The Lions double-teamed him on the majority of his routes last week, resulting in just four receptions for 30 yards. However, Wilson will be a high-end WR2 this week against the Rams. The Cardinals will need to throw in this game to keep up with the Rams offense, and Los Angeles has allowed seven receiving touchdowns to WRs this year.
Injuries:
- Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders
Matchups We Love:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has emerged as a viable QB1 option. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in four of five contests and has scored above 20 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. With four teams on bye this week and a few quarterbacks dealing with injuries, Cousins will be a low-end QB1 this week. The Bills have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and third-most passing touchdowns to the position this year.
Despite continuing to deal with a foot issue, Ashton Jeanty will play through it. He hasn't necessarily been efficient over the last few weeks, rushing for under 60 yards in four straight games. But this could be the week where Jeanty finally gets it going. The Bills have given up the second-most fantasy points, third-most receptions, and second-most receiving yards to opposing RBs this season. Jeanty is a strong RB1 play.
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen is a set-it-and-forget-it QB1 every week.
WR Tre Tucker
If you are in need of a sleeper to start this week, Tre Tucker is worth a look in 12+ team leagues. Although Tucker has been held to under nine PPR fantasy points in three straight games, Tucker has some flex appeal in Week 6. The Bills are allowing 10.5 yards per completion while giving up the most fantasy points and most receptions to WRs this season.
This could be a get-right game for Dalton Kincaid. The Raiders have given up the sixth-most fantasy points, eighth-most receptions, and third-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs this season, and head coach/playcaller Joe Brady has been adamant about getting Kincaid the ball more. It's risky to start him after three duds, but there's some real upside here.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
James Cook had some fumble issues in last week's win, prompting Brady to call out his star running back. That could light a fire under Cook, who will remain a must-start RB1 in Week 6. Cook ranks third in rushing yards per game and has scored five rushing touchdowns across the last four weeks. He should be in all lineups.
Bills WRs
There's a real chance that DJ Moore misses for the second straight week due to that shoulder issue. If he misses, both Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir would get pretty significant bumps in the passing game. Shakir would creep up to high-end WR3 territory against a Raiders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot WRs this season, while Coleman would be a potential flex option.
TE Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers should be in all lineups this week. He has scored over 20 PPR fantasy points in all three of his games this season.
Injuries:
- DJ Moore (shoulder)
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
Fantasy managers can't possibly start Justin Herbert in any one-quarterback league. He has finished outside the top-20 at the QB position in all five games and has yet to throw for over 230 yards in a game. On top of that, this Chiefs defense has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. Herbert is a must-sit.
Chargers WRs
This Chargers WR room is banged up right now. Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest), and Tre' Harris (hamstring) are all currently dealing with injuries. While McConkey and Johnston are in line to suit up in Week 6, neither is a strong start. The Chiefs have allowed the fewest fantasy points and have yet to allow a receiving touchdown to opposing WRs. McConkey and Johnston are risky flex plays.
Other Matchups:
Patrick Mahomes will be a solid QB1 option against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in each of his four games and is averaging 21.4 fantasy points on the season. Although the Chargers have allowed only one top-12 fantasy QB finish this year, Mahomes should still be a QB1 start.
Chargers RBs
This Chargers backfield is a mess right now. Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, and Kimani Vidal are splitting the backfield evenly. That has forced Hampton to play only 36% of snaps in Week 4 and 30% last week. That's enough reason to sit Hampton in some formats this week. The opportunities just aren't there, and he will be a touchdown-dependent option.
RB Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker has been one of the top fantasy players this season, with games of 34.1 PPR fantasy points, 23.8 PPR fantasy points, 21.3 PPR fantasy points, and 30.9 PPR fantasy points. He remains a must-start RB1.
Chiefs WRs
Rashee Rice is trending toward missing this week after failing to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. That should mean more opportunities for Xavier Worthy in the passing game. He'll come in as a high-end WR3 in this matchup against the Chargers. He has seen at least seven targets in two of his last three games, and Los Angeles has struggled against some speedy WRs in the early going.
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce wasn't involved much in the passing game in the Chiefs' last game before the bye. He caught only two passes for 15 yards. However, the veteran playmaker should deliver a better performance. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three of four contests, and the Chargers just let Evan Engram tally 55 receiving yards last week. Kelce is a solid TE1 option.
Injuries:
- Ladd McConkey (foot)
- Quentin Johnston (chest)
- Tre' Harris (hamstring)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
Matchups We Love:
QB Jordan Love
Jordan Love will be airing it out on Sunday night. Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns against a Bears defense that ranked 31st in yards per completion allowed. This week, Love will go up against a Cowboys defense that ranks 27th in yards per completion allowed. Expect a big performance from the Packers signal caller in Week 6. He's a must-start QB1.
MarShawn Lloyd had his best fantasy day of the season last week, thanks to two touchdowns. While there are still major concerns with Lloyd moving forward, he can be a viable flex option this week. The Cowboys have allowed the third-most rushing yards and fourth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs this season.
Javonte Williams has been a touchdown machine for fantasy managers across the first five weeks. Williams has already scored seven touchdowns and has three top-10 fantasy RB finishes during this stretch. In Week 6, the Cowboys running back will be an RB1 in all formats. The Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the RB position.
Packers WRs
Christian Watson and Matthew Golden should be in for a nice fantasy day. The Cowboys rank 27th in yards allowed per completion, and that should benefit both Watson and Golden. Watson will be a solid WR1 play, while Golden comes in as a solid WR2 play. This Dallas secondary hasn't been able to stop many teams this season.
CHRISTIAN WATSON WHAT A CATCH
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Matchups We Hate:
Jake Ferguson should not be in most lineups this week. He has totaled under 25 receiving yards in three straight games and has scored under five PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests. Additionally, Ferguson will have to face a Packers defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest receptions and fourth-fewest receiving yards per game to opposing TEs. Sit him this week.
Other Matchups:
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has been a slightly disappointing fantasy option to start the year. He has scored above 19 fantasy points just once and hasn't thrown multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 2. Still, Prescott comes in as a solid QB1 in a game that could feature a lot of scoring. The 52.5-point over/under is one of the highest of the week.
Cowboys WRs
CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will enter the week with a clear opportunity in front of them. The Packers have allowed some solid fantasy performances to WRs like Justin Jefferson (92 yards and two touchdowns), Garrett Wilson (57 yards and one touchdown), and Drake London (194 yards) this season. That puts Lamb on the WR1 line, and Pickens on the high-end WR2 line.
TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft is starting to return to his pre-ACL form. He caught six passes for 42 yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 4 and caught five passes for 64 yards against the Bears in Week 5. Kraft will look to carry that momentum into this matchup against the Cowboys in Week 6. He'll be a middle-of-the-pack TE1 on Sunday night.
Injuries:
None
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Matchups We Love:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will be one of the best QB starts of the week. The Commanders rank 31st in fantasy points allowed, 28th in passing yards allowed, 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed, and 24th in rushing yards allowed to opposing QBs this season. Considering this defense has allowed a QB to score over 24 fantasy points in four of five games, Purdy is a top QB play.
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans is banged up right now, but assuming he plays, he will be a strong WR1 option on Monday night. Evans is coming off a seven-catch, 113-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Seahawks last week and now gets a Commanders secondary that has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs. Make sure to start Evans this week.
George Kittle has a plus matchup against the Commanders this week. Washington has given up the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most receptions, fourth-most receiving yards, and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs this season. That's great news for Kittle and his 20.6% target share. He's a must-start TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels dominated in his first game back from his elbow injury, scoring 32.3 PPR fantasy points. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a big-time performance like that again in Week 6. The 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and the second-fewest rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. That all makes Daniels a riskier QB1 option.
Christian McCaffrey does have a tougher matchup this week. The Commanders have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, sixth-fewest rush yards, sixth-fewest rush touchdowns, and the seventh-fewest receptions to opposing RBs this season. Still, McCaffrey will be an RB1 start in all formats.
Other Matchups:
Commanders RBs
It's hard to trust any Commanders running back right now. Rachaad White played a team-high 60% of the team's snaps last week, but only totaled 20 yards on eight touches. Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a nice game last week by rushing for 82 yards and one touchdown, but his 36% snap share and 36% rush share are both concerning. Austin Ekeler also played 10% of the snaps in that game.
White and Croskey-Merritt will be lower-end flex plays this week. Be sure to check the status of Croskey-Merritt's injury, as he did not practice on Thursday. If he winds up missing this game, White will move up to RB2 territory.
Commanders WRs
Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs are the only two WRs fantasy managers should even consider starting on this team. McLaurin will be a WR3 against a 49ers defense that ranks around league average in fantasy points allowed to outside WRs, while Diggs will be a riskier flex option since San Francisco has allowed the fewest fantasy points to slot WRs in the first five weeks.
Injuries:
- Mike Evans (rib/Achilles)
- Stefon Diggs (hamstring)
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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