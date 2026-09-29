Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordyn Tyson, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst III in Week 4 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Two players you want to tend to hunt for on waivers are players who are injured and coming off injured reserve at some point in the near future and players who look like they're on the verge of a breakout.
One of those two situations applies to New Orleans Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Miami Dolphins wideout Chris Bell, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III. All three are rookies selected in the 2026 NFL Draft looking to carve out roles on their new teams.
And from what we've seen so far, that's a strong possibility for each of them. Tyson hasn't played a snap of pro football yet, but he's recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the offseason, so it's hard to blame him. But should you pick up Tyson, Bell, and Hurst in your fantasy football leagues for Week 4?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jordyn Tyson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 66% of leagues
The rookies we see produce the most for fantasy football are typically those who are drafted highly and get brought on to a good offense. Both are true for Tyson, so it's a shame that he hasn't been able to play yet. And he's had multiple recurrences of his hamstring injury, which isn't good.
We hope he gets back to full health, but expecting him to have a monster breakout and sustain consistent high production might not be reasonable. He'll be going into one of the fastest-paced offenses in the NFL, which adds more wear and tear over the course of a game.
— Performances (@NotPerformances) February 17, 2026
He's excellent when healthy, as you can see from the tape above. And he'll have a big role in this offense, depending on how long he's on a pitch count. In his first few games, expect his snaps to be limited, as they probably would be in the first place. It'll help alleviate the pressure of running so many routes.
Still, the Saints have an offense in which the WR2 can be very valuable. It's not hard to see that if you look at the production of tight end Juwan Johnson, who's the third-ranked tight end in fantasy football PPR leagues right now, and WR Devaughn Vele, who's caught 15 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown through three games.
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Chris Bell Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 10% of leagues
In his third game of professional football, Bell caught four passes for 67 yards on seven targets. His highlight play of the day was a long catch-and-run on a slant route in which he displayed his impressive speed for his size.
After playing just 41 percent of his team's offensive snaps in Week 2 and not recording a single catch on his lone target, Bell is likely to be asked to do much more moving forward. The Dolphins will be without promising rookie WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) for some time, and pass-catching running back De'Von Achane (knee) for the season.
Chris Bell showing off his speed 💨@KCvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tNbGIYPEGf
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
He did this at 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds after having torn his ACL and getting surgery to correct the issue in mid-December. His recovery has been quite fast, and he should only get better as the season goes along.
That's all well and good, but Miami has one of the NFL's worst offenses, and it's set to only get worse in the absence of Achane, who tore his ACL in Week 3. Moving the chains may be a major issue moving forward, and that could affect time of possession, which could cause it to run fewer plays.
Additionally, Dolphins starting quarterback Malik Willis isn't much of a prolific passer. He has some rushing upside, but he averages just over 200 passing yards per game, which could make it tough for any of their pass-catchers to be fantasy-relevant.
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Ted Hurst III Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 7% of leagues
Of the three players mentioned in this article, Hurst is the one who's shown the most promise so far. Tyson hasn't had a chance, obviously, but it's been a surprise to see Hurst essentially thrust into the "Mike Evans role" as the X receiver for the Buccaneers.
It hasn't amounted to a ton of production. In Week 3, Hurst caught one of his three targets for a 40-yard touchdown scamper, but he has just six receptions in three contests so far. The snaps are there, at least, as he's been on the field a ton, but we'd like to see the ball thrown his way more often.
Ted Hurst III's first career TD 🗣️@MINvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vwmtGgBFFi
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Buccaneers third-year wideout Jalen McMillan (knee), who was expected to take a bigger role in his team's offense this season, sprained his PCL and will be out for up to eight weeks. Hurst's playing time is probably safe for now. He's worth a speculative add in most leagues if you have the bench space for him.
Bucs WRs Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. haven't impressed so far and Hurst could continue to see his target share rise.
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