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Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jordyn Tyson, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst III

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Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jordyn Tyson, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst III in Week 4 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Jordyn Tyson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Chris Bell Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Ted Hurst III Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Two players you want to tend to hunt for on waivers are players who are injured and coming off injured reserve at some point in the near future and players who look like they're on the verge of a breakout.

One of those two situations applies to New Orleans Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Miami Dolphins wideout Chris Bell, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III. All three are rookies selected in the 2026 NFL Draft looking to carve out roles on their new teams.

And from what we've seen so far, that's a strong possibility for each of them. Tyson hasn't played a snap of pro football yet, but he's recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the offseason, so it's hard to blame him. But should you pick up Tyson, Bell, and Hurst in your fantasy football leagues for Week 4?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jordyn Tyson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 66% of leagues

The rookies we see produce the most for fantasy football are typically those who are drafted highly and get brought on to a good offense. Both are true for Tyson, so it's a shame that he hasn't been able to play yet. And he's had multiple recurrences of his hamstring injury, which isn't good.

We hope he gets back to full health, but expecting him to have a monster breakout and sustain consistent high production might not be reasonable. He'll be going into one of the fastest-paced offenses in the NFL, which adds more wear and tear over the course of a game.

He's excellent when healthy, as you can see from the tape above. And he'll have a big role in this offense, depending on how long he's on a pitch count. In his first few games, expect his snaps to be limited, as they probably would be in the first place. It'll help alleviate the pressure of running so many routes.

Still, the Saints have an offense in which the WR2 can be very valuable. It's not hard to see that if you look at the production of tight end Juwan Johnson, who's the third-ranked tight end in fantasy football PPR leagues right now, and WR Devaughn Vele, who's caught 15 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown through three games.

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Chris Bell Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 10% of leagues

In his third game of professional football, Bell caught four passes for 67 yards on seven targets. His highlight play of the day was a long catch-and-run on a slant route in which he displayed his impressive speed for his size.

After playing just 41 percent of his team's offensive snaps in Week 2 and not recording a single catch on his lone target, Bell is likely to be asked to do much more moving forward. The Dolphins will be without promising rookie WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) for some time, and pass-catching running back De'Von Achane (knee) for the season.

He did this at 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds after having torn his ACL and getting surgery to correct the issue in mid-December. His recovery has been quite fast, and he should only get better as the season goes along.

That's all well and good, but Miami has one of the NFL's worst offenses, and it's set to only get worse in the absence of Achane, who tore his ACL in Week 3. Moving the chains may be a major issue moving forward, and that could affect time of possession, which could cause it to run fewer plays.

Additionally, Dolphins starting quarterback Malik Willis isn't much of a prolific passer. He has some rushing upside, but he averages just over 200 passing yards per game, which could make it tough for any of their pass-catchers to be fantasy-relevant.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Ted Hurst III Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 7% of leagues

Of the three players mentioned in this article, Hurst is the one who's shown the most promise so far. Tyson hasn't had a chance, obviously, but it's been a surprise to see Hurst essentially thrust into the "Mike Evans role" as the X receiver for the Buccaneers.

It hasn't amounted to a ton of production. In Week 3, Hurst caught one of his three targets for a 40-yard touchdown scamper, but he has just six receptions in three contests so far. The snaps are there, at least, as he's been on the field a ton, but we'd like to see the ball thrown his way more often.

Buccaneers third-year wideout Jalen McMillan (knee), who was expected to take a bigger role in his team's offense this season, sprained his PCL and will be out for up to eight weeks. Hurst's playing time is probably safe for now. He's worth a speculative add in most leagues if you have the bench space for him.

Bucs WRs Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. haven't impressed so far and Hurst could continue to see his target share rise.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordyn Tyson, Chris Bell, and Ted Hurst III. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jordyn Tyson, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst III. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pick Up? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Jordyn Tyson, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst III:

Jordyn Tyson
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Emanuel Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
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Alvin Kamara
Jordyn Tyson
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Emmett Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
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Jordyn Tyson
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Jordyn Tyson
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Rachaad White
Jordyn Tyson
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Ollie Gordon II
Jordyn Tyson
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Keaton Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
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Braelon Allen
Jordyn Tyson
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Tyler Higbee
Jordyn Tyson
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Mack Hollins
Jordyn Tyson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Darren Waller
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Tre' Harris
Jordyn Tyson
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Jordan Watkins
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Kayshon Boutte
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Xavier Hutchinson
Jordyn Tyson
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Pat Bryant
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Jordyn Tyson
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Ryan Flournoy
Chris Bell
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Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
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Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
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Jaylen Wright
Chris Bell
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Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Tre Tucker
Chris Bell
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Adonai Mitchell
Chris Bell
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Pat Bryant
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Kendrick Bourne
Ted Hurst
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Jordan Watkins
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Ted Hurst
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Keaton Mitchell
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Jakobi Meyers
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Ted Hurst
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Dontayvion Wicks
Ted Hurst
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Tre Tucker
Ted Hurst
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Adonai Mitchell
Ted Hurst
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Malik Washington
Ted Hurst
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Kalif Raymond
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Ryan Flournoy
Ted Hurst
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Kendrick Bourne

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