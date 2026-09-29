Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
Gather 'round the campfire folks, as we drop our Not-So-Serious Recap for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, courtesy of our friends at Fantasy Genius.
If this is your first time reading one of these blogs, please don't take anything I say in here seriously. You will see very quickly that I am simply an idiot with a keyboard. The data we pull is real, but you are reading the commentary of a moron. Consider this fact before getting upset on the internet.
The TLDR version? This data is real. This "analysis" is fun. If you get a smile out of this info - or just like having tons of fun with your buddies throughout fantasy football season - think about syncing your league to Fantasy Genius in 2026...you can save 20% (and get three FREE months of RotoBaller's Big 4 Premium) when you use code BALLER at checkout!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Absurd Things
This was a really fun week for absurd things happening around the NFL and, by extension, fantasy football. What makes this dumb hobby so much fun is that it can (at times) be borderline impossible to predict. To illustrate, here are your top 5 QBs for week 3:
- Brock Purdy (31.3 pts)
- Sam Darnold (27.7 pts)
- Geno Smith (26 pts)
- Jacoby Brissett (25.6 pts)
- Case Keenum (24.5 pts)
At their week 3 output levels, it would take Drake Maye 6.4 games to reach Case Keenum's one-week total.
Case Keenum: QB3 on his own roster, 38 years old, college teammates with Kevin Kolb, hasn't scored 20+ points in seven years. QB5 in fantasy this week. Normal stuff. The last time Case Keenum scored 20+ fantasy points was Week 1 2019. Against the Philadelphia Eagles.
We've got something special here. pic.twitter.com/Qq97fkjp4H
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2026
What Was Trevor Thinking?
The Jags and Patriots had a couple funny moments, but none better than Trevor Lawrence deciding to take a knee at the 1-yard-line instead of running in an easy touchdown. Bhayshul Tuten scored on the very next play. Longtime readers know what's coming next. We looked to see how many matchups this sequence flipped.
Our analysis shows that 1.03% of managers that started Trevor Lawrence also faced Bhayshul Tuten and lost specifically because of the kneel and subsequent Tuten TD. Been doing this a while and this is one of the worst beats I can remember seeing.
It was so bad that Lawrence himself referenced it in a postgame interview.
"I'm trying to help support the Bhayshul Tuten fantasy people out there"
Trevor Lawrence explains why he went down at the 1-yard line with 8 minutes remaining pic.twitter.com/xOr5JgoL6W https://t.co/z9j9KofYVu
— Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 27, 2026
And help support Tuten owners he did...6.7% of managers that started Tuten won by fewer than 6 points. Make sure to get your Thank You cards into the mail to Trevor.
Bizarre Stat Lines
A fun week for NFL players collecting bizarre stat lines also! Josh Allen caught one of his own passes in the first quarter of their game against the Chargers. In PPR leagues that we analyzed, a tidy 1.0% of Josh Allen managers won their matchups by less than one point, meaning that this play put them over the edge.
Josh Allen completes a pass to ... Josh Allen. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BxHjGunZaP
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 28, 2026
I'll have to go back and update last year's article on quarterback receiving statistics (Caleb Williams remains the GOAT). Allen becomes the first QB this season to catch one of his own passes, and the first QB since Jameis Winston in week 12 last season to catch a pass for positive yardage.
Deebo Samuel made history on Sunday, breaking the record for most receiving yards in a game without recording a reception. See this helpful explainer if you are currently in a rage about how this play was scored.
Hook and ladder! Deebo to the house. pic.twitter.com/IEGviuCb3J
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026
Shoutout to Rodger for pulling this stat immediately after the hook-and-ladder so that we could collectively root against another Deebo reception.
HE DID IT! NFL RECORD https://t.co/ciGOkM0Kpt
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 27, 2026
Winners (And Losers)
Let's take a quick look at fantasy team win rates based on players from week 3. Lot of the big guns in here this week:
- Jahmyr Gibbs, 80.9%
- Bijan Robinson, 75.7%
- JSN, 72.1%
- Brock Bowers, 69.9% (only 80% started!)
- George Kittle, 69.3%
- Brock Purdy, 69.2%
- Drake London, 68.9%
- Garrett Wilson, 66.3%
- Vikings D, 65.8%
- Juwan Johnson, 64%
And the uglier side, the lowest win rates among qualified players with 50% start rate)
- Drake Maye, 34%
- Jadarian Price, 35.3%
- Kyle Pitts, 37.5%
- De'Von Achane 💔, 38%
- Tet McMillan, 38.4%
- Justin Jefferson, 38.7%
- Omarion Hampton, 38.9%
- Isaiah Likely, 39.6%
- TreVeyon Henderson, 39.7%
- Jalen Coker, 42.3%
With Apologies
Before I leave you, I'd like to formally apologize for leading dozens of people astray with my reckless and irresponsible reporting of Tre Tucker's historical week 3 performance. I am sorry that I implied he might score 70 fantasy points this week.
Tre Tucker Week 3 legend? 🤔
2024 Week 3: 22.6 fpts
2025 Week 3: 40.9 fpts
2026 Week 3: ??? pic.twitter.com/ib9Ien5d9g
— Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) September 23, 2026
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