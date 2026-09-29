👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Genius Week 3 Not-So-Serious Recap

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Genius brings you stats, stories, and rivalries every week of the season. Check out this hilarious, not-so-serious recap from Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
Absurd Things
What Was Trevor Thinking?
Bizarre Stat Lines
Winners (And Losers)
With Apologies
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Gather 'round the campfire folks, as we drop our Not-So-Serious Recap for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, courtesy of our friends at Fantasy Genius.

If this is your first time reading one of these blogs, please don't take anything I say in here seriously. You will see very quickly that I am simply an idiot with a keyboard. The data we pull is real, but you are reading the commentary of a moron. Consider this fact before getting upset on the internet.

The TLDR version? This data is real. This "analysis" is fun. If you get a smile out of this info - or just like having tons of fun with your buddies throughout fantasy football season - think about syncing your league to Fantasy Genius in 2026...you can save 20% (and get three FREE months of RotoBaller's Big 4 Premium) when you use code BALLER at checkout!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Absurd Things

This was a really fun week for absurd things happening around the NFL and, by extension, fantasy football. What makes this dumb hobby so much fun is that it can (at times) be borderline impossible to predict. To illustrate, here are your top 5 QBs for week 3:

At their week 3 output levels, it would take Drake Maye 6.4 games to reach Case Keenum's one-week total.

Case Keenum: QB3 on his own roster, 38 years old, college teammates with Kevin Kolb, hasn't scored 20+ points in seven years. QB5 in fantasy this week. Normal stuff. The last time Case Keenum scored 20+ fantasy points was Week 1 2019. Against the Philadelphia Eagles.

 

What Was Trevor Thinking?

The Jags and Patriots had a couple funny moments, but none better than Trevor Lawrence deciding to take a knee at the 1-yard-line instead of running in an easy touchdown. Bhayshul Tuten scored on the very next play. Longtime readers know what's coming next. We looked to see how many matchups this sequence flipped.

Our analysis shows that 1.03% of managers that started Trevor Lawrence also faced Bhayshul Tuten and lost specifically because of the kneel and subsequent Tuten TD. Been doing this a while and this is one of the worst beats I can remember seeing.

It was so bad that Lawrence himself referenced it in a postgame interview.

And help support Tuten owners he did...6.7% of managers that started Tuten won by fewer than 6 points. Make sure to get your Thank You cards into the mail to Trevor.

 

Bizarre Stat Lines

A fun week for NFL players collecting bizarre stat lines also! Josh Allen caught one of his own passes in the first quarter of their game against the Chargers. In PPR leagues that we analyzed, a tidy 1.0% of Josh Allen managers won their matchups by less than one point, meaning that this play put them over the edge.

I'll have to go back and update last year's article on quarterback receiving statistics (Caleb Williams remains the GOAT). Allen becomes the first QB this season to catch one of his own passes, and the first QB since Jameis Winston in week 12 last season to catch a pass for positive yardage.

Deebo Samuel made history on Sunday, breaking the record for most receiving yards in a game without recording a reception. See this helpful explainer if you are currently in a rage about how this play was scored.

Shoutout to Rodger for pulling this stat immediately after the hook-and-ladder so that we could collectively root against another Deebo reception.

 

Winners (And Losers)

Let's take a quick look at fantasy team win rates based on players from week 3. Lot of the big guns in here this week:

  1. Jahmyr Gibbs, 80.9%
  2. Bijan Robinson, 75.7%
  3. JSN, 72.1%
  4. Brock Bowers, 69.9% (only 80% started!)
  5. George Kittle, 69.3%
  6. Brock Purdy, 69.2%
  7. Drake London, 68.9%
  8. Garrett Wilson, 66.3%
  9. Vikings D, 65.8%
  10. Juwan Johnson, 64%

And the uglier side, the lowest win rates among qualified players with 50% start rate)

  1. Drake Maye, 34%
  2. Jadarian Price, 35.3%
  3. Kyle Pitts, 37.5%
  4. De'Von Achane 💔, 38%
  5. Tet McMillan, 38.4%
  6. Justin Jefferson, 38.7%
  7. Omarion Hampton, 38.9%
  8. Isaiah Likely, 39.6%
  9. TreVeyon Henderson, 39.7%
  10. Jalen Coker, 42.3%

 

With Apologies

Before I leave you, I'd like to formally apologize for leading dozens of people astray with my reckless and irresponsible reporting of Tre Tucker's historical week 3 performance. I am sorry that I implied he might score 70 fantasy points this week.

Crack a smile while reading this article from Fantasy Genius co-founder, Mike Barton? Sync your fantasy football league with Fantasy Genius to receive hilarious weekly recaps (written by humans, not AI overlords) after every matchup! The perks don't end, as your entire league gets access to all the bells and whistles with one premium subscription. Use code BALLER to save 20% for the whole 2026 season!

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 4 Waiver Wire
Week 4 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
When is Nico Collins Coming Back?
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
Jayden Daniels

Could Have Offseason Elbow Surgery
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
CFB

Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
CFB

Kari Ashley a Strong Play
CFB

Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Blake Wesley

Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players