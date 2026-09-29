Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 4, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?
With Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season now completed, roles are being solidified, and pictures are becoming clearer for NFL offenses.
With the obvious caveat that it is still very early on in the campaign and things are still subject to change — and quite frankly, a lot will change throughout the course of a long season — some patterns are starting to form and are worth paying attention to as things move forward, particularly as it relates to fantasy football.
In this column, RotoBaller analyzes Week 3 performances and discusses which running backs saw an increase in snap counts, usage, or production. Alternatively, we also track players who saw a decrease in snaps played, usage, productivity, or efficiency.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane (knee), the starting running back for the Miami Dolphins, will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to a torn ACL injury. The Dolphins have placed Achane on injured reserve. Expect tailback Ollie Gordon II to step into a large role in Miami's backfield.
Achane suffered the knee injury early in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Dolphins lost 24-10. He played just four offensive snaps before exiting the game, according to Pro Football Focus.
With Achane unable to return to the game and fellow running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) ruled out prior to kickoff, it was Gordon who was thrust into a significant role in Miami's offense.
Gordon played 61 offensive snaps and was the only running back outside of Achane to get a touch. He wasn't highly efficient with 17 carries for 41 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and three receptions for 14 yards (4.7 yards per catch), but he did find the end zone on the ground and stepped up when his team needed him.
Per Pro Football Focus, Gordon amassed 35 yards after contact (2.06 yards after contact per attempt) and forced an impressive five missed tackles.
Prior to Week 3, Gordon had played just 15 offensive snaps and recorded three carries for seven yards (2.3 yards per carry).
Following Sunday's game, Miami head coach Jeff Hafley noted that more information needed to be collected on Achane's injury, but he was not optimistic about the situation.
On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network/ESPN and Adam Schefter of ESPN were the first to report the news of Achane's season-ending injury. During his Monday media availability, Hafley noted that his "heart breaks" for Achane.
With Achane out, Gordon now has a prime opportunity to enter Miami's starting lineup. However, if Wright is healthy, he will also be involved, and it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins split up carries. Wright can be considered a potential stash option.
.@Ollie_Gordon2 in the end zone, powered by @KadynProctor1 😤
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Bwxeyb8UoN
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 27, 2026
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals
It took until Week 3, but it felt inevitable that rookie first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love would take over the lead running back role in the Arizona Cardinals' backfield sooner rather than later.
In a 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Love started the game and played 55 out of 86 total offensive snaps (64%). He played 24 more snaps than veteran Tyler Allgeier (31), marking the first time this season that Love earned more offensive reps than Allgeier. They were the only two halfbacks to play for the Cardinals on Sunday.
Love rushed 21 times for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry), and added five receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown. Through the first two games, Love totaled 20 attempts for 71 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and a rushing touchdown, while catching five passes for 25 yards.
Pro Football Focus notes that 48 of Love's 90 yards came after contact, and he averaged 2.29 yards after contact per attempt, while running for three first downs. PFF also shows that Love ran 25 routes in the passing game, including lining up in the slot twice.
It seems clear that Arizona is ready to make Love its workhorse running back, but Allgeier will likely remain involved. James Conner is designated for return from the injured reserve list and will factor into the backfield once he eventually gets back as well. But it feels safe to cement Love as the Cardinals' No. 1 running back moving forward.
The Cardinals spent heavy draft capital on Love, selecting him out of Notre Dame with the third overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Prior to the regular season, Love dealt with a high-ankle sprain that caused him to miss time in training camp and the preseason. Now that he is healthy and acclimating to the NFL, expect Love to continue to ascend.
Jeremiyah Love makes it a one-score game in the Bay 👀@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0mdc38FjPE
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets
Another injury situation to monitor closely is New York Jets running back Breece Hall (thigh), who exited the Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions early in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury and did not return. Fellow tailback Braelon Allen was counted on to fill in for Hall while he was out.
The Jets were defeated by the Lions by a final score of 31-24, but it was clear that Allen is the next man up for New York if Hall is to miss any time. What is currently unclear is how much time Hall will be out, if any.
Allen ended up playing 34 offensive snaps, two more than Hall (32) on Sunday. He wasn't incredibly productive, as Allen carried the ball just four times for 14 yards (3.5 yards per carry), while catching all three of his targets for three receiving yards. Hall finished the game with 13 carries for 32 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and three receptions for 23 yards.
While he only rushed for 14 yards on the day, 13 of those yards came after contact, and he averaged an eye-opening 3.25 yards after contact per attempt.
According to Rapoport and Schefter, Hall is considered week-to-week and seemed to avoid significant injury, but his Week 4 status is uncertain.
Even when Hall is healthy, Allen still earns some touches, including carrying the ball 10 times for 40 yards (4.0 yards per carry) in a Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Through three games, he has totaled 61 rushing yards on 19 carries (3.2 yards per carry) and four catches for 11 yards. Allen scored a rushing touchdown in a Week 2 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.
While Allen was already a stash option as a handcuff for Hall, his fantasy value will skyrocket if Hall is forced to miss any games. Currently rostered in just 19% of Yahoo leagues, Hall could be a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
I mentioned the word "patterns" in the intro of this article, and with three full weeks of data now, it is evident that the Jacksonville Jaguars view Bhayshul Tuten as the team's lead running back.
For the third consecutive week, Tuten played more offensive snaps and saw more touches than Chris Rodriguez Jr., his backfield partner. In a 35-6 blowout win over the Patriots in Week 3, Tuten earned 30 snaps on offense, while Rodriguez saw just 13 reps. Through three games, Tuten has tallied 88 offensive snaps compared to 49 for Rodriguez.
Against the Patriots, Tuten recorded 15 carries for 73 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while catching both of his targets for 17 receiving yards. Rodriguez found the end zone as well for his first touchdown of the year, but rushed just eight times for 37 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and was not targeted in the passing game.
Tuten out-touched Rodriguez 17-to-9 in Week 3 and has 48 total touches on the season, while Rodriguez has amassed 20 carries without a single reception. In 2026, Tuten has rushed the ball 43 times for 204 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He has added five catches for 36 yards. Rodriguez has turned his 20 carries into 73 yards (3.7 yards per carry).
Ameer Abdullah (18 total offensive snaps) and LeQuint Allen Jr. (22 snaps) also play limited roles in Jacksonville's running backs rotation, but are not a threat to take a lot of touches away from Tuten so long as he stays healthy.
Tuten has also been efficient for the Jaguars in 2026 thus far. According to SumerSports, he ranks as the No. 9 running back in the NFL in total EPA (1.82) and the No. 8 player at his position in success rate (53.49%). Pro Football Focus charts Tuten as having the third-most missed tackles forced (15), and his elusive rating of 133.7 ranks fourth in the league.
Tuten should remain in your fantasy lineups.
Bhayshul Tuten Week 3
- 48% snaps
- 15 carries, 73 yds, TD (4.9 YPC)
- 8 routes
- 2 targets, 2 catches, 17 yards
Continues to be highly productive. Just needs more work to hit on that lofty upside
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 27, 2026
Fantasy Football Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention to
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Last week in this column, I listed TreVeyon Henderson as a running back riser to watch. This week, Rhamondre Stevenson makes the list of potential fallers to monitor.
The New England Patriots struggled in a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. None of New England's offensive players were able to particularly light it up against a stout Jacksonville defense, as the Patriots didn't score a touchdown in the game. It should be noted that the Jaguars currently rank first in the NFL in points allowed per game (12.0) and eighth in rushing defense (91.3 yards allowed per game)
Still, Stevenson had a disappointing performance in his start against the Jaguars with seven carries for 22 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and three catches for 16 yards. Henderson saw one more carry with eight and one more rushing yard with 23, while making one catch for six yards.
Stevenson isn't in this section due to offensive snaps played in Week 3 (33) or because he fell far behind Henderson (Stevenson played 10 more offensive snaps), but more so because he has carried the ball seven times or less in consecutive weeks.
In a Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stevenson had just six carries for 43 yards, but he was efficient on his rushes at 7.2 yards per carry. However, Stevenson also fumbled in that game, which opened the door for Henderson to receive 16 carries for 76 yards.
Ball security has been an issue throughout Stevenson's career, with 18 total fumbles and 10 lost in 73 career games.
According to SumerSports, Stevenson has a negative total EPA of minus-3.04 and a success rate of 41.94% in 2026 thus far.
In total, Stevenson has recorded 31 rushes for 116 yards, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, in 2026. He has added nine catches for 63 yards. Stevenson is yet to score a touchdown of any kind.
It's not necessarily time to take Stevenson out of your lineup yet, but he doesn't offer much more than flex appeal in a Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
#Patriots Week 3 RB Usage
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 53% snaps, 7 carries, 19 routes, 3 targets (38 yds)
- TreVeyon Henderson: 35% snaps, 8 carries, 12 routes, 1 target (29 yds)
Worth noting that Henderson was playing more early on
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 27, 2026
Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills
When following the data for the Buffalo Bills, it is apparent that James Cook III is the every-down back, and Ray Davis does not have much of an offensive role.
Davis played just five snaps in Buffalo's 24-16 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, compared to Cook's 44 snaps. Davis did not have a touch on offense. He has played just 20 total offensive snaps in 2026, with a high of 10 against the Detroit Lions in a Week 2 victory.
Ty Johnson — who missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having an accessory tendon in his hamstring removed in August — played more offensive snaps than Davis with 15 in the Week 3 victory. Cook was the only Buffalo running back to see a carry against the Chargers, but Johnson did make four catches for 50 yards.
In fact, Davis has just one touch so far this season, which was a three-yard rush in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans.
Cook, meanwhile, has dominated snaps (140) and touches for the Bills. After leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2025 with 1,621, Cook is off to a torrid start in 2026. He has rushed 58 times for 346 yards (6.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 16 yards.
Davis is currently rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues, a 3% decrease from Week 2, but unless you're stashing Davis as an insurance policy for Cook, there is no reason to keep him on your squad. There has been no evidence that Davis has any standalone fantasy value.
An argument could be made that Johnson, now healthy, is the better handcuff option for Cook. Johnson has shown that he has a role in the passing game.
However, on Monday, Buffalo head coach Joe Brady mentioned that he needs to get Davis more playing time, saying that Davis is "too good of a player" not to get opportunities and that he "deserves" more snaps. But until that happens, Davis will remain an afterthought for fantasy managers.
Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks saw his snap share decrease by a significant amount in a 19-17 Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Marks played just 20 out of 54 offensive snaps on Sunday (37%), while starter David Montgomery earned 34 snaps (63%).
Marks and Montgomery split offensive snaps fairly evenly through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. Marks played 48 snaps in Week 1 and 38 snaps in Week 2. Montgomery saw 39 plays and 42 plays, respectively, through the first two games.
In Week 3, Marks received just five carries for 15 yards (3.0 yards per carry), but he did score a touchdown on the ground, while adding one catch for six yards. Montgomery didn't find the end zone, but he had more than double the number of carries as Marks, with 11. Montgomery only managed to turn those opportunities into 33 rushing yards, though, while catching two passes for 15 yards.
Neither running back has been particularly effective or efficient for the Texans so far this season. Montgomery leads Houston with 37 carries for 103 yards (just 2.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He has gathered seven receptions for 48 yards and an additional score.
Marks has rushed for just 65 yards on 22 attempts (3.0 yards per carry) and the aforementioned touchdown. He has tacked on seven catches for 31 yards.
SumerSports highlights the inefficiencies for Marks. He has an EPA per rush of minus-0.13, a total EPA of minus-2.86, and a success rate of just 36.36%. However, Montgomery has been even less efficient, with an EPA per rush of minus-0.34, a total EPA of minus-12.68, which currently ranks 88th out of 92 qualifying running backs, and a meager success rate of just 29.73%.
It will be interesting to see if the decline in snaps for Marks was a one-off incident or becomes a trend, but his overall lack of production makes him hard to trust in fantasy football regardless. Marks has some flex appeal left against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, but there are likely better options available.
Woody Marks scored a Week 3 touchdown on *his* drive
played all seven snaps, including the goal line carry from the 1 https://t.co/7yW6paX17R pic.twitter.com/oh98Enm6dg
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 28, 2026
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