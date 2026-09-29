👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups - Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black in Week 4 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Emmett Johnson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike Washington Jr. Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Kaelon Black Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running back handcuffs are always a hot topic in the fantasy football community. Picking the right one early can pay off substantially and even become a league winner.

We’ve seen backs like Bucky Irving, Jordan Mason, Mike Davis, and Kimani Vidal step in as lead backs and win weeks for fantasy managers. If we add handcuffs before they’re the lead back, we can save our FAAB budgets and make successful waiver moves. It is better to be proactive than reactive with our rosters.

Let’s dive into three backup running backs as potential waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 4 of the 2026 season!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Emmett Johnson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 37% of leagues

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 and have a legit run game for the first time in the Mahomes era. The team has committed to the run with Eric Bieniemy back as OC, and they have the sixth-most rushing attempts and the fifth-most rushing yards in the league.

More importantly for this article, the team has a clear RB2 in Emmett Johnson. The 22-year-old has the second-most rushing attempts this season and is the only other running back outside of Kenneth Walker III to record a carry for the Chiefs.

Johnson has 16 carries for 56 rushing yards and 4 catches for 64 receiving yards. Through three games, he has translated 20 touches into 16 PPR points.

The young back will likely be a handcuff to Walker’s and will not have standalone value. However, Johnson should remain rostered in fantasy leagues, especially if managers are investing in Walker.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP has earned the injury-prone tag and misses, on average, two to three games a season. Now, I’m not predicting or hoping for a Walker injury, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

Johnson would be ranked as a top-15 back if Walker misses time and is a plug-and-play bench option, while other waiver wire options create headaches about when to start them.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Mike Washington Jr. Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 34% of leagues

Well, who would have thought the Las Vegas Raiders would be 3-0 riding into Kansas City in Week 4. If that was you, you may now go to the pay window to collect your grand prize.

The Raiders offense has put up 25-plus points in all three matchups and had the fifth most rushing attempts after three weeks of football.

Like Johnson, Mike Washington Jr. is his team’s clear RB2 and a valuable fantasy handcuff. Washington has been an explosive back, turning his 15 carries into 102 rushing yards for 6.8 yards per carry.

The Arkansas product was one of the hottest rookie names heading into the peak of draft season due to a productive preseason.

Washington may not have standalone value but should be rostered as a handcuff to Ashton Jeanty. If Jeanty misses time, he’d become the No. 1 waiver wire add and would be ranked as a starting fantasy running back each week.

Washington has a 40% success rate on his 15 rush attempts this year, while Jeanty has a 30% success rate on his 63 attempts, according to JJ Zachariason of Late Round Fantasy Football.

Washington has been efficient with his touches, is helping the Raiders move the ball, and stay ahead of the sticks.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Kaelon Black Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 50% of leagues

The Kaelon Black hype train has cooled off a bit after his solid Week 1 performance in Australia. Black had 14 carries for 65 yards and out-carried Christian McCaffrey 14-to-10.

However, the 24-year-old has combined for 11 carries since then but should remain on rosters in all leagues.

Best-case scenario, Black earns a part-time role in Kyle Shananahn’s offense similarly to Blake Corum last season. Sean McVay wanted to keep Kyren Williams healthy for the playoffs, so Corum split carries with Williams.

With an expanded role, Corum became a viable flex option over the last half of the fantasy season.

Even if Black doesn’t see a role, he is the most valuable fantasy handcuff in football. In 2024, the lead running back for the 49ers who saw at least a 60 percent snap share averaged 16.5 PPR points per game during McCaffrey’s absence. In those 10 games, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo combined for four games with over 19 points.

McCaffrey is coming off a 400-plus-touch season, and in the two seasons following a 330-plus-touch season, he has played a combined seven games (three games in 2020 and four games in 2024).

Unfortunately, history suggests that he won’t hold up for a full 17-game season, and we always want Kyle Shanahan’s starting back in our lineups.

Add in All Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black:

Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kareem Hunt
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Emmett Johnson
vs
George Holani
Emmett Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kareem Hunt
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
George Holani
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kaelon Black
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Rachaad White
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kaelon Black
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Kareem Hunt
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
George Holani
Kaelon Black
vs
Najee Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Demond Claiborne

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Genius Week 3 Not-So-Serious Recap
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 4 Waiver Wire
Week 4 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
When is Nico Collins Coming Back?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
Jayden Daniels

Could Have Offseason Elbow Surgery
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
CFB

Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
CFB

Kari Ashley a Strong Play
CFB

Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Blake Wesley

Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Genius Week 3 Not-So-Serious Recap
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 4 Waiver Wire
Week 4 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
When is Nico Collins Coming Back?