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Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups - Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Rachaad White

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Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Rachaad White in Week 4 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Emanuel Wilson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Alvin Kamara Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rachaad White Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Life comes at everyone too fast. This is especially true for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Just a few short years ago, he was one of the most coveted running backs in the NFL for fantasy football and was regularly winning fantasy leagues with his combination of rushing and receiving upside.

Now, he's been relegated to a backup role in which he's hardly produced, to the point that he's been dropped in many fantasy leagues. Similar words could be said about Washington Commanders RB Rachaad White, though his fantasy dominance lasted just one year.

And there was a time when Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson was impressing as a backup for the Green Bay Packers. Now, he's fighting for his spot on his team's depth chart. Injuries and poor performances always shake things up, though, so should you add any of these three guys off waivers in fantasy football for Week 4?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Emanuel Wilson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 45% of leagues

Wilson handled the most touches of any Seahawks running back in Week 3. That only amounted to nine carries for 14 yards, though. Wilson may be in line for more touches after rookie RB Jadarian Price fumbled the game away in a stunning upset loss to the Washington Commanders, who were without their starting quarterback.

Wilson's lack of a receiving role is concerning for fantasy football, though. Despite carrying the ball over 30 times through three games, he's only been targeted once and failed to haul in a catch on the play. Third-string RB George Holani caught all five of his targets for 48 yards in Week 3, amounting to more fantasy production than Wilson had.

Holani clearly has more upside than Wilson as it stands. Aside from rushing touchdowns, which Seattle running backs have literally zero of this season, the major upside for running backs comes in the form of PPR points from receptions. Holani might be the guy to pick up here, though this backfield could be a committee-style nightmare in the coming weeks.

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Alvin Kamara Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 55% of leagues

The Saints handed a big contract to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) to bring him in from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn't have much of a role through the first three contests, though. It's possible they were concerned about an injury issue, and that reared its ugly head in Week 3, as Etienne suffered a hamstring ailment.

He's now expected to miss "significant" playing time, meaning Kamara is likely once again the lead running back for this team. His potential role is intriguing -- though his talent is clearly not what it once was, he should have both a rushing and receiving role in a productive offense with a quarterback who's playing well.

Injuries and age have robbed Kamara of the explosiveness he once had. He averages just over 2.8 yards per carry this season after only picking up 3.6 yards per rush in 2025. But sometimes you just have to close your eyes and start RBs with big roles -- the majority of their plays may be ugly, but receiving upside and the occasional touchdown can make them startable.

Purely for the role he may have, he should be added in all leagues. It's likely that RB Kendre Miller handles a good amount of the rushing work and potentially the goal-line touches, but that's not for certain yet.

Add in All Leagues

 

Rachaad White Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 61% of leagues

The Commanders keep handing a big workload to their lead running back, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and he keeps punishing them by being extremely inefficient. He averages just over three yards per carry on 47 rushes this season, and aside from a few big games last season, has been wildly inefficient his entire career.

Meanwhile, backup RB Rachaad White has cracked the 4.5 yards per carry mark and has also caught all nine of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. Croskey-Merritt has one catch for -7 yards and has also fumbled one time. It's pretty clear JCM is not the answer here, and it may be a matter of time before his role is reduced.

It's interesting how we sometimes don't see an offense perform at its best until its backup quarterback and backup running back are running plays. Tough to guess what that might mean. Not really -- White should be added in all leagues for his pass-catching upside and the chance he wrests the No. 1 RB role from JCM.

Add in All Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, and Rachaad White. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, and Rachaad White. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pick Up? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Rachaad White:

Emanuel Wilson
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Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
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Kenny Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
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Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
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Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
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Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
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Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Emanuel Wilson
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Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
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Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
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Kalif Raymond
Emanuel Wilson
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Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
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Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
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Mack Hollins
Emanuel Wilson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
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Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
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Jaylen Wright
Emanuel Wilson
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Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
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Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
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Kareem Hunt
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
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Isaiah Davis
Emanuel Wilson
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George Holani
Emanuel Wilson
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Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
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Demond Claiborne
Alvin Kamara
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Jordyn Tyson
Alvin Kamara
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Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
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Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
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Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
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Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
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Adonai Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
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Kenny Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
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Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
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Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
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Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
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Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
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Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
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Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
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Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
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Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
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Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
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Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
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Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
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Mack Hollins
Alvin Kamara
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Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
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Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
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Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
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Jaylen Wright
Alvin Kamara
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Brian Robinson
Alvin Kamara
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Tank Bigsby
Alvin Kamara
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Kareem Hunt
Alvin Kamara
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Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
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Isaiah Davis
Alvin Kamara
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George Holani
Alvin Kamara
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Najee Harris
Alvin Kamara
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Demond Claiborne
Rachaad White
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Kalif Raymond
Rachaad White
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Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
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Malik Washington
Rachaad White
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Tyler Higbee
Rachaad White
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
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Mack Hollins
Rachaad White
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Adonai Mitchell
Rachaad White
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
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Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
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Darren Waller
Rachaad White
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Kaelon Black
Rachaad White
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
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Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
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Kendre Miller
Rachaad White
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Jordyn Tyson
Rachaad White
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Jaylen Wright
Rachaad White
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Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
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Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
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Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
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Chris Bell
Rachaad White
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Kenny Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
Kareem Hunt
Rachaad White
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rachaad White
vs
George Holani
Rachaad White
vs
Najee Harris
Rachaad White
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Goodson

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