Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Rachaad White in Week 4 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Life comes at everyone too fast. This is especially true for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Just a few short years ago, he was one of the most coveted running backs in the NFL for fantasy football and was regularly winning fantasy leagues with his combination of rushing and receiving upside.
Now, he's been relegated to a backup role in which he's hardly produced, to the point that he's been dropped in many fantasy leagues. Similar words could be said about Washington Commanders RB Rachaad White, though his fantasy dominance lasted just one year.
And there was a time when Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson was impressing as a backup for the Green Bay Packers. Now, he's fighting for his spot on his team's depth chart. Injuries and poor performances always shake things up, though, so should you add any of these three guys off waivers in fantasy football for Week 4?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Emanuel Wilson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 45% of leagues
Wilson handled the most touches of any Seahawks running back in Week 3. That only amounted to nine carries for 14 yards, though. Wilson may be in line for more touches after rookie RB Jadarian Price fumbled the game away in a stunning upset loss to the Washington Commanders, who were without their starting quarterback.
Wilson's lack of a receiving role is concerning for fantasy football, though. Despite carrying the ball over 30 times through three games, he's only been targeted once and failed to haul in a catch on the play. Third-string RB George Holani caught all five of his targets for 48 yards in Week 3, amounting to more fantasy production than Wilson had.
Seahawks with a little trickery!@SEAvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2DYZCx5Pbv
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Holani clearly has more upside than Wilson as it stands. Aside from rushing touchdowns, which Seattle running backs have literally zero of this season, the major upside for running backs comes in the form of PPR points from receptions. Holani might be the guy to pick up here, though this backfield could be a committee-style nightmare in the coming weeks.
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Alvin Kamara Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 55% of leagues
The Saints handed a big contract to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) to bring him in from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn't have much of a role through the first three contests, though. It's possible they were concerned about an injury issue, and that reared its ugly head in Week 3, as Etienne suffered a hamstring ailment.
He's now expected to miss "significant" playing time, meaning Kamara is likely once again the lead running back for this team. His potential role is intriguing -- though his talent is clearly not what it once was, he should have both a rushing and receiving role in a productive offense with a quarterback who's playing well.
alvin kamara top plays vs raiders throughout his career pic.twitter.com/bUM0bDf97v
— hawkinn (@h4wkinnn) September 22, 2026
Injuries and age have robbed Kamara of the explosiveness he once had. He averages just over 2.8 yards per carry this season after only picking up 3.6 yards per rush in 2025. But sometimes you just have to close your eyes and start RBs with big roles -- the majority of their plays may be ugly, but receiving upside and the occasional touchdown can make them startable.
Purely for the role he may have, he should be added in all leagues. It's likely that RB Kendre Miller handles a good amount of the rushing work and potentially the goal-line touches, but that's not for certain yet.
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Rachaad White Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 61% of leagues
The Commanders keep handing a big workload to their lead running back, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and he keeps punishing them by being extremely inefficient. He averages just over three yards per carry on 47 rushes this season, and aside from a few big games last season, has been wildly inefficient his entire career.
Meanwhile, backup RB Rachaad White has cracked the 4.5 yards per carry mark and has also caught all nine of his targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. Croskey-Merritt has one catch for -7 yards and has also fumbled one time. It's pretty clear JCM is not the answer here, and it may be a matter of time before his role is reduced.
Liked a lot of the designs used by #Commanders OC David Blough against the Seahawks
Nifty look here to motion Rachaad White, fake the swing pass and hit a TE angle screen behind it for a chunk gain
Rarely see Seattle's defense this out of position, but speaks to the call pic.twitter.com/2pN5eUx2zK
— Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) September 29, 2026
It's interesting how we sometimes don't see an offense perform at its best until its backup quarterback and backup running back are running plays. Tough to guess what that might mean. Not really -- White should be added in all leagues for his pass-catching upside and the chance he wrests the No. 1 RB role from JCM.
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Who Should I Pick Up Tool
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, and Rachaad White. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, and Rachaad White. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pick Up? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Rachaad White:
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