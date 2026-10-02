👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL Player Props: Expert Prop Bet Picks For Week 4 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bryce Young - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Keith's Week 4 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 4 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Passing Prop Bets
Week 4 Rushing Prop Bets

We are back for the Week 4 NFL Props article. We had a tough runout last week, with Jalen Coker going down and Ashton Jeanty and Devaughn Vele underperforming in a game that saw 62 total points. We'll look to get back in the green this week.

The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.

Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Passing Prop Bets

Daniel Jones OVER 224.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook

Danny Dimes cleared this number last week against a stout Houston defense, passing for 235 yards on 36 attempts. He has to travel across the pond to London this week, but he gets a much easier matchup against Washington. The Commanders have allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the league this season, and their secondary has been a glaring weakness.

Jones cleared this number in 8 of 12 healthy games last season with Shane Steichen calling plays. Washington has also been much better at defending the run, allowing the third-fewest yards in the league, which could shift the game plan to pass-heavy.

Field stretcher Alec Pierce remains out, but Darious Slayton is a capable fill-in. Josh Downs (more on him later) appears on the verge of a true breakout, while veteran Keenan Allen and second-year tight end Tyler Warren round out a still impressive receiving corps.

Compare at 52% on Novig.

Bryce Young OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-115) Fanatics Sportsbook

Young leads the league in passing yards entering Week 4, and he has thrown for at least 287 yards in each of his first three games. He is potentially without breakout WR Jalen Coker and third-year wideout Xavier Legette this week, but he still has capable weapons in Tetairoa McMillan and Darren Waller to support him.

The most appealing part is the elite matchup against a Detroit secondary that has allowed the most passing yards in the league so far. Young gets a game environment with a total above 50 points and a spread of just 3.5. The Panthers are slight home dogs, but they also have a +5.4% Pass Rate Over Expected, which ranks fourth in the league. We aren't entirely dependent on a negative game script for Young to clear his passing yards prop.

Compare at 54% on Novig.

 

Week 4 Rushing Prop Bets

Unlock RotoBaller Premium
This content is for premium members only. Gain access to our premium tools and expert advice from proven winners.
Or choose a sport

Already a premium member? Login here

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Macklin Celebrini

Records Hat Trick of Assists in Season Opener
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 4
Yves Missi

Challenged to Contend for Defensive Player of the Year
Connor McDavid

Bags Five Points in 16-Goal Thriller
Marcus Mariota

Will Start Against Colts
Karel Vejmelka

Posts 15-Save Shutout in Season Opener
Aaron Rodgers

Finding A Rhythm, Emerging As Streaming Option
Ausar Thompson

Could See Expanded Playing Time
Igor Shesterkin

Pots Empty-Netter in Big Win
Louis Crevier

Sabres Sign Louis Crevier to Four-Year, $16 Million Extension
Tacko Fall

Diagnosed with Left Hip Strain
Denzel Boston

Continues to Make Big Plays Against Steelers
Tristan Luneau

Lands $43.2 Million Deal After 14 NHL Games
Tristan Vukcevic

Sidelined by Left Hip Impingement
Aleksander Barkov

Exits With Injury Thursday
Jalen Duren

Agrees to Five-Year, $200 Million Deal with Pistons
Dru Smith

Out a Couple of Weeks with Calf Strain
Ladd McConkey

Seen Walking Out of Locker Room with a Limp
Kyle Anderson

Dealing With Knee Issue
Jeremiyah Love

Avoids Injury Report After Scare in Practice on Thursday
NBA

Isaiah Stevens Inks Contract With Bulls
Jadarian Price

Misses Practice on Thursday with Chest Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Start Warriors Preseason Opener
DeVonta Smith

Not Expected to Play in Week 4
Jamal Shead

Agrees to 3-Year Extension With Raptors
Jordyn Tyson

Unlikely to Return to Practice Next Week
Jaylen Wright

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Joonas Korpisalo

Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury
Dylan Larkin

Ruled Out for Two Games
Devon Levi

Starting Thursday Night
Damon Severson

Considered Week-to-Week
Ivan Provorov

Added to Injured Reserve, Out Week-to-Week
Mattias Samuelsson

Will Play Thursday
Zach Hyman

to Miss Two Weeks
Travis Etienne Jr.

Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
D'Andre Swift

Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Justin Jefferson

Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Booms and Busts: Fantasy Football Starts/Sits
QB Power Rankings: All Starting QBs (2026)
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 4
10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 4