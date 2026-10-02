Keith's Week 4 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 4 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 4 NFL Props article. We had a tough runout last week, with Jalen Coker going down and Ashton Jeanty and Devaughn Vele underperforming in a game that saw 62 total points. We'll look to get back in the green this week.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 4 Passing Prop Bets
Daniel Jones OVER 224.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Danny Dimes cleared this number last week against a stout Houston defense, passing for 235 yards on 36 attempts. He has to travel across the pond to London this week, but he gets a much easier matchup against Washington. The Commanders have allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the league this season, and their secondary has been a glaring weakness.
Jones cleared this number in 8 of 12 healthy games last season with Shane Steichen calling plays. Washington has also been much better at defending the run, allowing the third-fewest yards in the league, which could shift the game plan to pass-heavy.
Field stretcher Alec Pierce remains out, but Darious Slayton is a capable fill-in. Josh Downs (more on him later) appears on the verge of a true breakout, while veteran Keenan Allen and second-year tight end Tyler Warren round out a still impressive receiving corps.
Compare at 52% on Novig.
Bryce Young OVER 245.5 Passing Yards (-115) Fanatics Sportsbook
Young leads the league in passing yards entering Week 4, and he has thrown for at least 287 yards in each of his first three games. He is potentially without breakout WR Jalen Coker and third-year wideout Xavier Legette this week, but he still has capable weapons in Tetairoa McMillan and Darren Waller to support him.
Current leaders in Passing Yards
Bryce Young 939
Tyler Shough 917
Matthew Stafford 872
Jordan Love 844
Patrick Mahomes 812 pic.twitter.com/1EqmyHdzmS
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2026
The most appealing part is the elite matchup against a Detroit secondary that has allowed the most passing yards in the league so far. Young gets a game environment with a total above 50 points and a spread of just 3.5. The Panthers are slight home dogs, but they also have a +5.4% Pass Rate Over Expected, which ranks fourth in the league. We aren't entirely dependent on a negative game script for Young to clear his passing yards prop.
Compare at 54% on Novig.