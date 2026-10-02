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NFL Week 4 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters (2026)

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Bo Nix - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB, NFL Rookies, Draft Sleepers

NFL Week 4 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 4, from Josh Allen to Cam Ward.

Quarterback injuries are running wild across the league. Jaxson Dart is done for the year, Caleb Williams is going to miss some time, and now we can add Baker Mayfield to the list. On the bright side, the injuries are giving us looks at players who might not otherwise get a chance.

In other quarterback news, J.J. McCarthy is headed to a new home in New York. He will look to resuscitate his career for a team that is in dire need of an answer at the position. The Giants have legitimate playoff hopes, and McCarthy would do well for himself if he guided this team to the postseason.

Otherwise, players we thought may not play well this season, such as Deshaun Watson, have exceeded expectations. However, others such as Justin Herbert are falling well short of the same. Let's dive in and see where each quarterback stands as we head into Week 4.

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No. 32: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has now sandwiched one good game between two bad ones. The weather conditions on Sunday were hardly ideal, but we do not seem to be getting any consistency from Ward. He will look to turn things around in Week 4 and begin building towards consistent play.

 

No. 31: Jameis Winston - New York Giants

Jameis Winston has not performed well since he took over in New York last week. The Giants brought in McCarthy, who figures to be a candidate to steal this job if Winston cannot turn things around. Winston looks star-struck despite being a 12-year NFL veteran.

 

No. 30: Jalon Daniels - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalon Daniels is taking over for Mayfield for at least a few weeks. Daniels is an undrafted rookie with solid college tape. However, with all of the offensive woes the Buccaneers have been experiencing this season, it is difficult to expect much from the youngster over the next few weeks.

 

No. 29: Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis continues to struggle with a team that has very little support around him. The Dolphins do not appear to be a team on track to win many, if any, games this season. It is an unfortunate situation for Willis, who is attempting to prove that he is a franchise quarterback.

 

No. 28: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Watson is suddenly playing pretty good football. He is moving around the pocket solidly, and he is protecting the ball. He has put off the calls for his benching, for now.

 

No. 27: Geno Smith - New York Jets

Geno Smith continues to play solid football this season. The Jets are sitting at 1-2, but it is not because of poor play from Smith. He is slinging it as he did in his Seattle days, and is a big reason why the Jets are competitive at all this season.

 

No. 26: Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett led a couple of garbage-time touchdown drives in Week 3, but the Cardinals were dominated for most of the game. Still, Brissett has done well to move the ball for this team for solid stretches this season. Unfortunately, the defense is not doing Brissett and the offense many favors.

 

No. 25: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. looked like a potential savior for the Falcons in Week 3. After getting his legs under him, Penix delivered a highly efficient performance and utilized the talent of Drake London. His performance was also a positive sign for the Falcons' future prospects at the position.

 

No. 24: Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray returned to the lineup in Week 3, but he did not pass the "eye test." Murray ran well in this game, but his passing left a lot to be desired. He is expected to be carried by this excellent Vikings defense all season long.

 

No. 23: Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock in Week 3. After failing to get much going on offense through two games, Rodgers led a 30-point outing for the Steelers. The win affirmed that Rodgers can jump into a time machine when he needs to. Hopefully, the Steelers can ride this momentum into a winning streak.

 

No. 22: Marcus Mariota - Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota was fantastic in Washington's upset over Seattle in Week 3. Mariota did not have to carry a huge passing load, but he made every play that he needed to in order to propel the Commanders to victory. The team should feel safe in Mariota's hands for as long as he needs to lead them.

 

No. 21: Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones and the Colts' offense continue to be relatively inconsistent, but Jones did enough to prevent the Colts from falling to 0-3 on the season. Jones is developing solid chemistry with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen in the absence of Alec Pierce. That chemistry will be imperative moving forward.

 

No. 20: Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Drake Maye is officially in a serious rut, hence his steep fall on this list this week. He has thrown one touchdown to a whopping six interceptions this season. Maye does not look anything like the MVP runner-up he was a season ago. With a lacking stable of wide receivers, life has been difficult on the third-year pro.

 

No. 19: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert and the Chargers' offense look dead in the water. For a player with this much talent, Herbert continues to fall short of expectations. Week 4 seems quite daunting with the Seahawks coming off a bad loss to the Commanders. It feels like there could be blood in the water.

 

No. 18: Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins has been playing solid football with the Raiders, but we need to see this team face a test before concluding that Cousins is truly back. The defense is the reason this team has gone 2-0, with the offense being up-and-down at times.

 

No. 17: Case Keenum - Chicago Bears

Williams figures to miss a few more weeks, and Case Keenum looks like he might hold onto this job in the meantime. While he is certainly not the 17th-best quarterback in the league, he finds himself this high in the power rankings after a fantastic showing on Monday Night Football.

 

No. 16: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud continues to play solid ball with what he has at his disposal, but the Texans do not seem to be providing much help in the way of a running game or a defense. The defense has too much talent not to correct itself, but the running game, or lack thereof, is likely not coming anytime soon.

 

No. 15: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough and the Saints have yet to put together a complete game, but Shough is chucking the ball all over the yard. He added four touchdown passes to his ballooning total on Sunday. The whole league will get a chance to watch this young talent play in primetime on Monday night.

 

No. 14: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young was under constant pressure in Week 3 against the Browns, which put a damper on his two-game heater to begin the season. That figures to change in Week 4 against a Lions defense that has been struggling mightily. Young could put on a show in primetime on Sunday night.

 

No. 13: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love ended Week 3 with a respectable stat line, but it was not enough to propel the Packers to victory. Love himself has not exactly been a problem this season, but it is difficult to succeed offensively in the NFL without the threat of a running game. Green Bay will have to hope that Love can start to carry them; otherwise, this will be a long season.

 

No. 12: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

Bo Nix began Week 3 ice cold once again, but he put together a nice second half to propel the Broncos to victory over the Rams. This was a game that Denver seemed like it had no business being in, but Nix and co. continue to get the job done when it matters most.

 

No. 11: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion are still trying to get on the same page. They should be able to sooner rather than later, but Hurts and the offense need to find cohesion. The middling Bears defense just held this unit to seven points on Monday night.

 

No. 10: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold was forced to air it out constantly on Sunday with the Seahawks playing from behind most of the game. Darnold's biggest mistake was a pick-six that proved to be too much for Seattle to overcome. Still, Darnold and this passing offense look good. If you score 31 points in a game, you should realistically expect to win the game.

 

No. 9: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott played well on Sunday, but he was ultimately unable to lead the Cowboys on a game-winning touchdown drive. Instead, the Cowboys kicked a field goal, and the Ravens needed mere seconds to go back the other way and kick one of their own to win the game.

 

No. 8: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow played a solid game against a Steelers' defense that typically gives opposing quarterbacks a lot of trouble. Nevertheless, Burrow and the Bengals were ultimately downed by the Steelers in Week 3. Burrow is finding his footing, though, which is a scary sight for the rest of the AFC if he can get hot.

 

No. 7: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Jared Goff put together a solid outing against the Jets this past weekend. Goff is having to put up big numbers to make up for the Lions' lack of defense. That is unlikely to change in a Week 4 clash with the Panthers.

 

No. 6: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense were in complete control on Sunday night, until they weren't. This team now finds itself at 1-2 with a dire need for the return of Puka Nacua. Stafford has played solid football, but it has not quite been enough for this team in Nacua's absence.

 

No. 5: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence got back into his good winning ways in Week 3. The Patriots' defense had no answers for Lawrence as he did whatever he wanted. Lawrence continues to be a top quarterback in the NFL in this Liam Coen system.

 

No. 4: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has been playing like a top-5 quarterback in the NFL through three weeks. Despite continuing injuries to his receiving corps, Purdy continues to play efficient, turnover-free football. Mike Evans was the newest wide receiver to go down, so we will see what kind of success Purdy has in Week 4.

 

No. 3: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson delivered a fantastic strike to Zay Flowers to put Baltimore in field goal range and ultimately win the game on Sunday. Jackson has been great this year, and may have exorcised his second-half demons with this past week's great win over the Cowboys.

 

No. 2: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is ascending towards his top spot on this list once again. Mahomes is back to his old self with the help of a stellar running game courtesy of Kenneth Walker III. His receivers are playing well, and Travis Kelce is turning back the clock.

 

No. 1: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen turned the ball over uncharacteristically often on Sunday, but the Bills still managed to win. Allen was able to put together some late-game heroics to deliver a win over the Chargers. However, the gap in the power rankings between Allen and Mahomes will close if this game does not prove to be a blip.

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