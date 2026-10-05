NHL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand Ahead of Week 2? (2026)

October 5, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 2 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Hey RotoBallers! The National Hockey League is finally back in our lives, which means it's time for our weekly power ranking series. While it is still very early in the campaign, we have already seen some sleeper teams show some upside while some contenders get off to a slow start.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

No. 32 - Calgary Flames

The Flames are in a deep rebuild and don't have much to expect from the 2026 season. However, given how their opening week went, they may hold the bottom spot on our list for much of the season. They began the season with a tough 6-1 loss to the Kraken and would then fall to the Canucks (4-1).

Their weekend ended with a rematch against the Kraken on Sunday night, and they saw a similar result as they fell 6-1. Once-promising netminder Dustin Wolf saw his 2025 struggles carry over into 2026, as he has allowed 12 goals over his first two games of play. The former Calder Trophy candidate has yet to rekindle any signs of his 2023-2024 production.

No. 31 - Chicago Blackhawks

With Connor Bedard on the shelf, this team wasn't projected to be competitive at the start of the season. Unfortunately, the 2026 season opened in the worst way possible as the Blackhawks dropped all three games in the opening week of the regular season. Their season kicked off with a title game against the Western Conference Champions, where they fell 5-2.

They would then be shut out by the Utah Mammoth (6-0) and drop a close 4-3 contest to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. On a positive note, future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane has already made an impact in his return, scoring a goal and logging five shots on goal.

No. 30 - Detroit Red Wings

To say there is trouble in Detroit may be an understatement. Currently, Detroit center Dylan Larkin and top-pairing defenseman Simon Edvinsson are away from the team amid a trade request, leaving them quite shorthanded. Unfortunately, their 2026 season did not get off to the best start.

They dropped their first two games by a combined 5-2 score. The Rangers shut them out on Friday, and they fell to the Jets (3-2) on Sunday afternoon. This team is trending in the wrong direction, and the storylines off the ice may make it even more difficult for them to turn the corner.

No. 29 - Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks entered the 2026 season with low expectations but have already played in many thrilling games. They began the season with two straight matchups against the high-flying Oilers, scoring a hefty 27 goals over just two games. The Canucks won the first match but lost in regulation in the second.

However, they would bounce-back in their next contest taking down the Flames (4-1) on Saturday thanks to a 23-save showing from Leevi Merilainen. The Canucks ended their week with a tilt against the reigning Western Champions and took a close 3-2 loss. This was a promising start for the club that held the No. 32 spot for much of last season.

No. 28 - Los Angeles Kings

The Kings' defense and goaltending issues dominated their week. They played two games and posted a 0-1-1 record, allowing a hefty 13 goals over this short slate. In their season opener, they faced the high-flying Avalanche but still surrendered eight goals, then allowed another five to the Sharks on Saturday night (in an overtime loss).

Darcy Kuemper took a step back in 2025, posting a 2.78 GAA with an .891% V%, which was a major drop from his 2024 numbers. Seeing him serve up eight goals on just 29 shots in his debut suggests this Kings team may face even more trouble during the winter.

No. 27 - St. Louis Blues

The Blues played a short two-game slate and went 1-1. They began their campaign with an impressive 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars. In this contest, the Blues leaned heavily on young netminder Joel Hofer, who stopped all 25 shots he saw. However, they faced another Central Division powerhouse and saw their fortunes flip.

On Saturday, they fell 6-1 to the high-flying Colorado Avalanche as Jordan Binnington stumbled, serving up six goals on only 30 shots. Hofer eventually took over the lead role last season and appears to be in prime position to lead this team.

No. 26 - Seattle Kraken

The Kraken began their 2026 season with a statement victory. Facing the rebuilding Calgary Flames, the Kraken put six pucks in the back of the net, with Jared McCann and Vince Dunn both enjoying three-point efforts. However, their win streak didn't last long, as they fell to the Edmonton Oilers (3-1) on Saturday.

Fortunately, the Kraken had a perfect get-right game against the Flames once again and took care of business in a similar fashion, taking them down by a demanding 6-1 final score. Given that they faced the No. 32 team in our ranking twice, we cannot move them up much, despite picking up four points.

No. 25 - Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs had a busy start to the season as they played three games in the shortened opening week. They began their campaign with a tough 3-2 loss to their division rival, the Montreal Canadiens, but rebounded well the following night, beating the Islanders 2-1. The star of the contest was No. 2 netminder Anthony Stolarz, who stopped 26 of 27 shots.

They ended their week back in the loss column, dropping a 3-2 contest to the Ottawa Senators, marking their second-regulation loss. While top rookie Gavin McKenna had a modest start to his career, young winger Easton Cowan stole the show, tallying three points (one goal).

No. 24 - Winnipeg Jets

Even with top netminder Connor Hellebuyck not suited up amid a trade request, the Jets picked up three out of four points in their brief Week 1 schedule. They began their season with a fortunate loss to the Boston Bruins in the home opener (4-3). They concluded the week with a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings in Motown.

Top winger Kyle Connor continues to carry the team's offense, totaling three goals and two helpers over the short two-game stint. Connor has scored at least 39 goals in each of his last two seasons and is off to a scorching start to the 2026 season.

KYLE CONNOR WHAT A GOAL 😱 https://t.co/9udvkF60xw — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 4, 2026

No. 23 - Nashville Predators

The Predators had a tough schedule in the opening week, facing two of the top teams in the Central, the Wild and Stars, but managed to come out with a .500 record. They opened their season with a tough 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Netminder Juuse Saros was sharp (stopping 27 of 30 shots), but Nashville couldn't generate much on Jesper Wallstedt.

In Game 2, the Predators got their first pair of points over the Stars as Saros once again led the way, going 29-for-30 on shots faced. If Saros can return to his sub-3.00 GAA form (pre-2025), this can compete for a wild card.

No. 22 - Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers had a busy opening week but couldn't get a win. Their three-game slate began with a tough 7-0 loss to their cross-state rival, the same team they beat in the opening round of the postseason. While they didn't defeat their final two opponents, they did pick up two points from the Hurricanes and Devils.

The storyline to watch on this roster is in the crease. While Dan Vladar was expected to be the team's workhorse, he allowed seven goals in the first period and has since ceded the crease to Joseph Woll, who stopped 78 of the 84 shots he faced. Woll could make this a timeshare if Vladar continues to slump.

No. 21 - New Jersey Devils

The Devils had a mixed bag of results in the opening week. They played a short two-game slate and went 1-1, with each result looking quite different. They began their 2026 campaign with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. In this contest, the Devils dominated the shot total, but needed the extra frame, where Jack Hughes played the hero.

However, they could not build a win streak as they took a massive step back against the Islanders, falling 6-0. The major question on this roster through the season will be their goaltending. Jake Allen will likely see the bulk of the starts in his age-36 season and is coming off a solid 2.74 GAA in 2025.

No. 20 - Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are looking to take the next step in 2026. After a strong opener against the Buffalo Sabres (6-3), they fell back into the loss column Saturday night, losing to the Utah Mammoth (4-1). In their win, Jet Greaves led the way stopping 23 of 26 shots, but the name to watch is on offense.

Shortly before the season, the Blue Jackets acquired winger Matthew Knies, and the former Leaf has had little time to make an impact. The 23-year-old tallied three points in his team's debut (two goals) and added another helper in their loss to the Mammoth.

No. 19 - Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators had to wait until Saturday night to make their season debut. Fortunately, they sent their fans home happy as they took down the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-2 victory. Defensemen Thomas Chabot and Claude Giroux led the way, combining for four points, with Chabot scoring the game-winner.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark was sharp when he had to be, stopping 27 of the 29 shots from the Leafs. With their short schedule this week, they will have their plates full in Week 2, with a four-game slate that begins Monday night in Boston.

No. 18 - New York Islanders

It was a tale of two games for the Islanders. New York began their season with a tough 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. While they had a slight edge in shots, they couldn't solve Anthony Stolarz, who stopped 26 of 27 shots, except for the goal by Emi Heineman.

However, on Saturday, the Islanders flipped the script in their home opener, completely dismantling the Devils 6-0. Ilya Sorokin posted an impressive 37-save shutout while six skaters tallied at least two points. They will continue their stretch of Eastern opponents as they open Week 2 with a tilt against the Rangers.

No. 17 - Boston Bruins

The Bruins began their season with an impressive victory on Opening Night. Facing the Original Six rival New York Rangers, Jeremy Swayman stopped all 24 shots he saw while second-year center Fraser Minten tallied two points. They kept the momentum going as they took down the Winnipeg Jets (4-3) in overtime on Friday.

However, the Minnesota Wild would cap off their week with a 4-1 loss. Newly acquired winger JJ Peterka looks quite comfortable in Boston, scoring two goals and posting a +2 rating over the first week.

No. 16 - Washington Capitals

The Capital had to wait until Friday to begin their season and only had two games in the opening week. However, they enjoyed mixed results, finishing with a 1-1 record. They began on a high note, defeating the reigning Stanley Cup champions quite easily on their home ice (5-2).

Offensive acquisition Alex Tuch quickly became a name to watch as he put two goals past Brandon Bussi. However, they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in a 3-1 loss. They will begin Week 2 with two more divisional matchups, this time against the Penguins and Rangers.

No. 15 - San Jose Sharks

One of the most exciting teams in the sport enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026 season and is on track to be a potential postseason contender. The Sharks began their campaign with a title against the Panthers and took care of business in a 4-3 overtime victory. They ended the week with another overtime win, this time over their Pacific Division foe, the Los Angeles Kings.

Despite not finding the back of the net, MVP candidate Macklin Celebrini made his mark, totaling five helpers over this short slate. The name to watch on this roster is netminder Yaroslav Askarov. The former top prospect picked up both favorites but posted a modest 3.31 GAA. If he keeps developing, this team could be a serious contender in the Pacific.

No. 14 - Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres entered the 2026 season with high expectations after finally snapping their decade-long postseason drought. Unfortunately, they began with a tough loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-3) on Thursday night. Goalie play was an issue in this matchup, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped only 17 of the 22 shots he faced, and Jet Greaves greatly outperformed him.

However, in Game 2, the Sabres had a much easier matchup to get back on track, taking down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Top forward Tage Thompson led the team with two points. Unfortunately, it won't get much easier for them as they face the Wild, Stars, and Mammoth in Week 2.

No. 13 - Florida Panthers

To say the Panthers have high expectations in 2026 may be an understatement. After failing to make the playoffs after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Panthers made major offseason moves, highlighted by the trade of Brady Tkachuk. Their new-look team led the way on Wednesday as they upset the Hurricanes in a 1-0 overtime victory on their banner-raising night.

However, they would then travel out west, where they fell in overtime to the Sharks and Ducks. While a four-point opening week is not a bad start by any measure, they could be without top center Aleksander Barkov for another lengthy injury stint, as he was placed on long-term IR this weekend.

No. 12 - Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth began their season with a bang, taking down the Blackhawks by a 6-0 score. In the win, Karle Vejmelka posted a shutout, while Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, and Michael Carcone all tallied multiple points. They extended their winning streak to two games when they took down the Blue Jackets on Sunday (4-1).

However, they could not push it to three games as they fell to the red-hot New York Rangers at MSG (4-2). They will begin Week 2 with a trip to New Jersey.

No. 11 - Pittsburgh Penguins

The main story of Pittsburgh's opening week was offense. Over just two games, the Penguins put an impressive 13 pucks behind the net and are on a run to jump out to a perfect 2-0 record. Their season began with potentially the most impressive victory of the young season, as they dominated the Flyers 7-0.

On Saturday, they faced trouble against the Canadiens but squeezed out a 6-5 overtime win. Despite being in his age-40 season, the future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin made his mark, scoring two goals and adding two helpers.

Tommy Novak wins it for the @penguins in @energizer overtime!!! 🐧 https://t.co/Dci7HMLsdG — NHL (@NHL) October 4, 2026

No. 10 - New York Rangers

The Rangers began their season with a tough 3-0 loss in Boston but wasted little time to get back on track. In fact, they were quite dominant over the weekend and enter Week 2 carrying serious momentum. They opened MSG on Thursday night with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Lightning, featuring a goal from goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Over the weekend, they went a perfect 2- 0, taking down the Red Wings (2-0) and the Utah Mammoth (4-2) on Sunday. Young winger Gabe Perreault has already made an impact on offense, scoring two goals and adding a helper. If he can break out, the Rangers could quietly have a very productive top-six. This team enters Week 2 on the rise.

No. 9 - Edmonton Oilers

The Mike Babcock era in Edmonton got off to a roller-coaster start. In the season opener, the Oilers lost a thrilling 6-5 overtime game to the Vancouver Canucks. They then had a great game against their Pacific Division foe, where they got some revenge in another thrilling contest (9-7).

They ended the week with a much calmer victory, taking down the Kraken 3-1. While the offense was always expected to be among the league's best, the goaltending is a major weakness. Tristan Jarry stumbled in his season debut, while Devon Levi posted a 1-1 record (over the final two games), allowing eight goals on 42 shots, but showed some progress on Saturday, allowing one goal on 20 shots.

No. 8 - Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights began their 2026 season with a smash matchup against the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks. Vegas got the job done, picking up a 5-2 victory where Jack Eichel paced the team with three points. However, they fell to the Ducks (3-2) on Friday night but bounced back against the Canucks on Sunday night.

This team's production will depend on netminder Carter Hart. Hart joined the team later in the 2025 season and earned both of his first two starts in 2026, stopping 40 of 46 shots with a 1-1 record.

No. 7 - Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks had a short two-game slate in Week 1 and continued building on their improvements from the 2025 season. They began their campaign with a match against the reigning Western Conference Champions, whom they beat 4-3 on Friday night. Recently extended Leo Carlsson led the way, totaling two points.

On Sunday, they hosted the Florida Panthers and earned another two points in an overtime victory. While Carlsson enjoyed another three-point effort, netminder Lukas Dostal stole the show, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he saw.

No. 6 - Dallas Stars

Even though the Dallas Stars began the season with two losses, they still remain comfortably within the top tier of teams in the standings. Dallas had a short two-game losing streak, dropping both contests in regulation. They began their season with a tilt against the St. Louis Blues, in which Dallas was shut out 4-0.

They then traveled to Nashville, where Juuse Saros cut them to just one goal (on 30 shots) to hand them their second straight regulation loss. They will look to get a much-needed two points on Monday night against the Sharks. If these struggles linger, they may fall out of the top 10.

No. 5 - Carolina Hurricanes

The reigning Stanley Cup Champions had a busy slate during the 0226 season. They had the honor of hosting the first game of the season, but they fell to the revamped Florida Panthers in a 1-0 overtime loss. Their struggles continued Friday as they fell to the Capitals (5-2).

However, they picked up a much-needed victory on Sunday, taking down the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime (3-2). Even though it is still early, it is worth monitoring their goalie situation. Brandon Bussi, their main starter last season, has stumbled early, posting a .872% SV%, which could give Pyotr Kochetkov a larger-than-anticipated role.

No. 4 - Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning season began with a tough 5-1 loss at Madison Square Garden to the New York Rangers. In this contest, netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on just 20 shots. However, it didn't take long for this Eastern Conference heavyweight to get its first victory of the season.

On Saturday night, the Bolts rebounded quite well, taking down the Capitals 3-1 on their home ice. In the home opener, left wing Jake Guentzel led the way, totaling three points (one goal). The Lightning will kick off Week 2 with another home game on Monday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

No. 3 - Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens began their season with an impressive victory (3-2) over their longtime rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto. In this contest, young netminder Jakub Dobes led the way, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced, while Alexandre Carrier and Josh Anderson each totaled a pair of points.

In their second game, the Canadiens were down 5-1 to the Penguins but rallied to force overtime. While they took the loss, that extra point gave them a nice consolation in a game that appeared to be lost. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, their two budding superstars, combined for six points.

No. 2 - Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild had two games in the opening week and took care of business in impressive fashion, earning all four possible points. They began their campaign in Nashville, where they took down the Predators 3-1. They then enjoyed their home opener on Saturday night, when they took down the Bruins by a commanding 4-1.

23-year-old netminder Jesper Wallstedt was the backbone in both showings. The former top prospect posted a dominant 1.01 GAA with an elite .957% SV%. With Filip Gustavsson on the IR, the young netminder is expected to take on more opportunities and seems poised for a massive breakout season.

No. 1 - Colorado Avalanche

The reigning Presidents' Trophy winners picked right where they left off in the early going of the 2026 season. The Avalanche began their season Wednesday night, putting eight goals past Darcy Kuemper and the Los Angeles Kings in the home opener. They would then put another six goals in the net against the St. Louis Blues.

Top forward Nathan MacKinnon made a major impact early, coming in for five points (two goals) and logging an incredible 12 shots on goal. This team remains the clear favorite in the Western Conference and holds the top spot on our ranking.

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