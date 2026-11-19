Will Josh Jacobs start for the Green Bay Packers when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Josh Jacobs return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 11.
Josh Jacobs took 21 of Green Bay's 25 running back carries against the Carolina Panthers in his last full game. He broke his right ring finger the following week against the New England Patriots. Once Jacobs can handle a normal workload, he should start for the Packers and get the bulk of the carries again.
The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported that Jacobs had surgery on Nov. 13. Green Bay listed Jacobs as a nonparticipant on its estimated Wednesday jog-through report and at both practices that followed. He was ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Packers have a Week 11 bye. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jacobs could return against the Los Angeles Rams, whom the Packers visit on Nov. 25. Jacobs had four carries for five yards before exiting at New England, leaving Detroit and Carolina as the two full games to use in projecting his workload.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Will Josh Jacobs Start For The Green Bay Packers When He Returns?
Against the Panthers, Jacobs gained 14 yards on 10 first-half carries. Green Bay came back to him 11 more times after halftime. He finished with 39 rushing yards and caught all six of his targets for 13 yards. He scored from the one on a handoff and from the four on a pass from Jordan Love. His 49 offensive snaps were 71 percent of Green Bay's total. MarShawn Lloyd was next among Packers backs with 11.
Love had already targeted Jacobs seven times in his season debut against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs caught five passes for 55 yards and a score and added 36 rushing yards on 11 attempts. He had a 25-yard catch in Detroit, then caught nothing longer than five yards against Carolina. The common thread was the number of passes Love sent his way.
Josh Jacobs scores on a reception in his season debut against the Detroit Lions.
— @packers October 25, 2026
Kaleb Johnson made the strongest case for the interim rushing job after Jacobs left in the first quarter against New England. Johnson ran 14 times for 68 yards, including a 34-yard gain, and scored his first NFL touchdown from the two. He then ran 10 times for 42 yards against Minnesota. That was 10 of Green Bay's 16 running back carries in a game the Packers lost by 20.
The Minnesota snap counts show how much that job differs from Jacobs' usual assignment. Chris Brooks, back from injured reserve, started and played 26 offensive snaps but took only two carries. Johnson and Lloyd each played 14 snaps. Lloyd caught three passes for 26 yards, while Johnson finished without a catch.
For Week 12, those splits make Johnson the best replacement for carries and Lloyd the better bet for catches if Jacobs sits.
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook
Keep Jacobs through the bye. If he misses the Rams game, Johnson can cover a flex spot in deeper standard or half-PPR leagues. The Patriots game showed how he can score when Green Bay gets close, but his 10 carries and zero receptions against Minnesota show how little he can offer in full PPR when the offense falls behind.
Kaleb Johnson scores his first NFL touchdown against the New England Patriots.
— @packers November 8, 2026
The Rams were allowing 3.9 yards per carry through Week 10 and had given up four rushing touchdowns. Jacobs still belongs in 12-team lineups if the Packers expect him to take his regular share. His 11 catches in his first two games, plus the goal-line work he got against Carolina, make a stronger case for starting him than the matchup does.
Green Bay plays on Wednesday night in Week 12. If the team expects to limit Jacobs, a regular starter playing later in the week is the safer standard-scoring option. In full PPR, the distinction worth watching is whether Jacobs is expected to keep the receiving work. He scored as a receiver in both of his full games this season, even though he topped 40 rushing yards in neither.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, Ollie Gordon II, and Rico Dowdle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for J.K. Dobbins, Ollie Gordon II, and Rico Dowdle compared to others:
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