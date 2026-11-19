Rob breaks down the fantasy football tight end landscape in 2026 by looking at snaps played, routes run, and targets earned to provide you with in-depth information about who to trust in Week 11.
I recall earlier in the year talking about how deep tight end was. I referenced how there were 15 tight ends averaging 10 full-PPR PPG or higher through the first five weeks of the season. Tight end was looking deeper than it had been in years.
Things can change quickly. From Weeks 6-10, only ten tight ends have averaged at least 10 full-PPR PPG. In Week 11, that is only made worse by the injuries and bye weeks. Fantasy managers will be without Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts, Hunter Henry, A.J. Barner, and the Rams duo of tight ends. On top of that, Brock Bowers is hurt and in danger of missing this week's game.
We also have recent quarterback changes in Arizona and Las Vegas, both lowering their respective team's fantasy football potential output. This week will be one of the most challenging for fantasy managers as they try to navigate bye weeks, injuries, and recent disappointing play from several big-name players.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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The Disappearance of Sam LaPorta
It's been a significant fall for LaPorta. After the first five weeks of the season, he looked like he was going to challenge for "the" TE1 status in 2026. Now heading into Week 1, that thought looks downright foolish. Since Week 6, LaPorta is the TE39, averaging 4.77 full-PPR PPG. The worst part about it is, we can't even say he's been unlucky.
During the course of a season, players are going to have good spurts and bad spurts. At least, most players. However, typically, their volume and utilization stay relatively consistent. Just sometimes the ball bounces your way, and sometimes it doesn't. One week you make a tough catch, the next the defense makes a good play.
The problem with LaPorta is that the volume and usage have drastically changed. From Weeks 6-10, he is just the TE25 with a 6.73 expected full-PPR PPG. That tells us the bad performance is completely justified, which makes it even more concerning.
|Time
|Full-PPR PPG
|Expected Full-PPR PPG
|Route Share
|Target Share
|Target Rate
|YPRR
|YPT
|Weeks 1-5
|15.32
|14.43
|81.2%
|17.3%
|20%
|1.88
|9.58
|Weeks 6-10
|4.77
|6.73
|75.4%
|13.0%
|16%
|1.04
|6.60
It's hard to believe the numbers above even come from the same player. It's even more surprising since Detroit's coaching staff is a good one. Sometimes you can have incompetent coaches who don't use players to their full ability. But we've seen them use LaPorta! We've seen them get the most out of their players, so what's going on?
#Lions TE Sam LaPorta on not getting a contract extension:
“It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, I broke my f—ing back for the team. And then I’m going out there this year and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just not showing the love.
“I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So whatever.”
(via @PardonMyTake)
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 21, 2026
LaPorta's viral comments about his contract extension, or rather lack thereof, occurred right between the two splits. Detroit couldn't really be punishing him, could they? It seems hard to believe given that LaPorta is one of their better offensive players and they're in the middle of a hard-fought playoff race in the NFC North.
Generally speaking, in these situations, your best bet is to bet on talent. LaPorta is talented. The coaching staff in Detroit is talented. The quarterback, Jared Goff, is talented. The Detroit offense is talented. Put it all together and eventually, LaPorta is going to get back on. Right? Time will tell, but I think so. I'm just not super confident.
Tucker Kraft's Injury Ramifications
We all know that Kraft tore his ACL last year, mid-year. The tear was clear; the surgery was a success. The rehabilitation process went smoothly. He participated in the offseason program. Fantasy managers really didn't have too many reservations about drafting him after a significant knee injury. Well, maybe they should have.
Kraft looks like a shell of his former self. Maybe that 2025 version will be something we see next year, when he's two years removed from the injury. Maybe, but it seems incredibly unlikely to make an appearance anymore this season.
He looks slow. He looks less explosive. He doesn't appear to be as dynamic after the catch. There have been more unforced errors in terms of drops. Maybe he's not 100%, and the lack of production is affecting his confidence. I'm not entirely sure what it is, but it's clear fantasy managers need to lower expectations.
Kraft's 2026 season is a fairly big disappointment for fantasy managers. He certainly hasn't lived up to his ADP, but that's more our fault than it is on Kraft. After all, he did suffer a significant injury midway through last year, and most of us weren't very concerned about that fact. We were wrong.
Looking back, we clearly should have been. While hindsight is 20/20, there are plenty of reasons to think this. The biggest is that Kraft is not a finesse player. He doesn't run super clean routes. He wins on physicality. Strength, acceleration, explosiveness. It's not crazy to think the torn ACL is going to sap some of that, at least for a little while, even after post-surgery.
|Time
|Full-PPR PPG
|Expected Full-PPR PPG
|Route Share
|Target Share
|Target Rate
|YPRR
|YPT
|YAC/Rec
|2025
|16.17
|10.56
|73.3%
|17.8%
|22%
|2.71
|12.3
|11.1
|2026
|9.33
|10.20
|68.3%
|15.1%
|21%
|1.37
|6.6
|5.6
His expected full-PPR PPG isn't drastically different from last year, but his efficiency and effectiveness certainly are. Another area that has decreased is his route share. That likely has a lot to do with the fact that the Packers' offensive line is a workplace hazard. Right now, they need Kraft's blocking more than they need his lackluster receiving.
That's certainly true with the way Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are playing, and so they're more willing to keep Kraft in to block. With the decreased efficiency, it's even more problematic that his opportunity is decreasing too. Fantasy managers should be viewing Kraft as more of a backend TE1 than the mid-TE1 with upside that fantasy managers draft way back in August.
What to do with Chig Okonkwo and Dalton Kincaid?
These two players have opposite problems, but it results in the same feeling of dread when putting them into starting lineups, so what do we do? Okonkwo gets plenty of playing time, routes, and targets. He just hasn't done much with them. Kincaid, on the other hand, is arguably the most efficient and effective tight end in the league, but can't get enough playing time, routes, or targets. If only we could just combine the two of them.
Since Week 5, Okonkwo is seventh in routes per game, 11th in route share, ninth in targets per game, seventh in receptions per game, and eighth in yards per game. It's a little unfair to call Okonkwo "unproductive", but despite how good those numbers are, he's just the TE17 during that span with a 9.24 full-PPR PPG.
Surprisingly, despite how good his utilization looks, Okonkwo is just 15th in expected full-PPR PPG at 9.14. How can his expected PPG average be so low when he's top-12 in almost every utilization and production metric? Touchdowns. Red zone targets. End zone targets.
44 tight ends have scored since Week 5. Okonkwo isn't one of them. Since Week 5, 118 tight ends have played at least two games. Okonkwo is 54th in red zone targets per game at 0.20, and he's 29th in end zone targets per game, also at 0.20. This is why his numbers aren't better. How much are you expecting that to change?
That's hard to say; however, given the fact that he's top-12 in routes per game, route share, targets per game, receptions per game, and yards per game since Week 5, fantasy managers are probably best served to just keep starting him. Someone with that utilization is eventually going to have a big game, usually anyways!
Unlike Okonkwo, Kincaid is just 31st in routes per game, 24th in routes per game, 17th in targets per game, and 17th in receptions per game. Despite the rather unfortunate usage, Kincaid is TE11 for the season at 10.4, and his expected full-PPR PPG is 12th at 9.8. How does he do it?
He's incredibly productive. 41 tight ends have at least 20 targets this season. Kincaid is first in yards per route run, sixth in target rate, first in yards per target, first in yards per reception, fifth in yards after the catch per reception, sixth in first downs per route run, and fourth in fantasy points per route run.
Most would look at that and wonder, why isn't he getting more routes? It's a great question! Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that we get an answer and even more unlikely that his utilization will change. This is how they've used Kincaid in back-to-back seasons. So, what are fantasy managers to do?
Same with Okonkwo, just keep starting him. With Josh Allen and an electric Buffalo offense, there's no telling when Kincaid might pop off. He's good enough to do it in any game. Take the busts with the booms and move on. That strategy is much easier at tight end too, where such a large number of players can bust on any given weekend. How many have Kincaid's weekly ceiling? Just ride the wave!
Week 11 Rankings
- Colston Loveland
- Isaiah Likely
- George Kittle
- Trey McBride
- Sam LaPorta
- Travis Kelce
- T.J. Hockenson
- Chig Okonkwo
- Dalton Kincaid
- Michael Mayer
- Brenton Strange
- Mark Andrews
- Dallas Goedert
- Tyler Warren
- Mike Gesicki
- Pat Freiermuth
- Dalton Schultz
- Gunnar Helm
- Darren Waller
- Cade Otton
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