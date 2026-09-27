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Rams vs. Broncos Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, Kyren Williams, RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle, and more

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Jaylen Waddle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Juicy WR Matchups

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Rams vs. Broncos on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 3 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Week 3 Sunday slate closes with a primetime clash between two teams with serious postseason aspirations, as the L.A. Rams travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos.

Both of these squads rebounded for victories in Week 2 following losses in their respective season openers. Each of these teams has also been dealing with multiple injuries to key contributors - a factor that fantasy managers will need to seriously consider on this week's slate.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 3 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos

Sunday September 27, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

 

Matchups We Love

None

 

Matchups We Hate

QB Matthew Stafford

After a poor Week 1 performance, Matthew Stafford returned to his MVP form in Week 2. He threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns en route to a QB6 fantasy finish. This week, Stafford will have a tougher matchup. The Broncos have allowed fewer than 200 pass yards to a quarterback, and Denver was a top pass defense last season. That puts Stafford as a riskier QB1 option.

QB Bo Nix

Nix hasn't been a great QB option through the first two weeks. He hasn't run much in his return from last year's fractured ankle (eight rush yards in two games) and has not finished top-16 at the position in either contest. Things will now get tougher for him in Week 3 against a Rams defense that held Dart/Winston to under 140 pass yards last week. Nix is more of a QB2.

WR Davante Adams

With Puka Nacua doubtful to play, Davante Adams will lead this Rams WR room again in Week 3. Last week, Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns as the top WR for this Los Angeles team. However, with Nacua trending toward being out, that means Patrick Surtain II will likely shadow Adams in this matchup. While you are still starting Adams, don't expect a monster performance like Week 2.

 

Other Notable Matchups

Rams RBs

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum were both a big part of last Monday's win. Kyren Williams carried the ball 12 times for 85 yards while adding two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown, and Corum added 12 carries for 79 yards while chipping in one catch for 13 yards. Williams' goal-line usage makes him a must-start RB2, while Corum is a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues after seeing double-digit carries in back-to-back weeks.

Broncos RBs

Injury Update: Jonah Coleman is OUT. J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are expected to play.

This whole Broncos backfield is complicated headed into Week 3. All three RBs (J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman) are dealing with injuries, but if all three RBs wind up suiting up this week, none are really a viable option. We saw this play out in Week 1, as Dobbins had 3.6 PPR fantasy points, Harvey had 6.1 PPR fantasy points, and Coleman only saw a handful of snaps. If all three play, none are worth playing.

Broncos WRs

Jaylen Waddle was more involved in the Broncos' passing attack in Week 2 following a Week 1 disappointment. He caught eight passes for 138 yards and finished as the overall WR12 on the week. As for Courtland Sutton, he has totaled under six PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games to start the season. That's enough reason to start Waddle as a WR2, and Sutton as a low-end WR4.

TE Terrance Ferguson

Terrance Ferguson saw more usage in the passing game last week with Nacua out. With Nacua trending toward being out again in Week 3, Ferguson will be a solid TE1 play on Sunday night. He caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown last week and should be the second option for Stafford in the passing game with Adams as the top option this week.

 

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Matthew Stafford Start 118.6 QB LAR @ DEN
Davante Adams Start 112.7 WR LAR @ DEN
Kyren Williams Start 111.4 RB LAR @ DEN
Blake Corum Risky Start 103.7 RB LAR @ DEN
Terrance Ferguson Risky Start 102.8 TE LAR @ DEN
Los Angeles Rams Risky Start 102.4 DEF LAR @ DEN
Puka Nacua Risky Start 102 WR LAR @ DEN
Colby Parkinson Sit 101.2 TE LAR @ DEN
Tyler Higbee Sit 101.1 TE LAR @ DEN
Tutu Atwell Sit 99.8 WR LAR @ DEN
Xavier Smith Sit 97 WR LAR @ DEN
Davis Allen Sit 96.6 TE LAR @ DEN
Jordan Whittington Sit 95.6 WR LAR @ DEN
Konata Mumpfield Sit 95.2 WR LAR @ DEN

 

Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jaylen Waddle Start 110 WR DEN vs LAR
Bo Nix Start 105.5 QB DEN vs LAR
Courtland Sutton Risky Start 103.8 WR DEN vs LAR
J.K. Dobbins Risky Start 103.8 RB DEN vs LAR
RJ Harvey Risky Start 102.8 RB DEN vs LAR
Evan Engram Sit 101.7 TE DEN vs LAR
Wil Lutz Sit 101.7 K DEN vs LAR
Pat Bryant Sit 101.4 WR DEN vs LAR
Marvin Mims Jr. Sit 100.3 WR DEN vs LAR
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Sit 100.3 WR DEN vs LAR
Troy Franklin Sit 99.3 WR DEN vs LAR
Adam Trautman Sit 97 TE DEN vs LAR
Tyler Badie Sit 96.7 RB DEN vs LAR
Nate Adkins Sit 96.4 TE DEN vs LAR
Denver Broncos Sit 95 DEF DEN vs LAR

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jaylen Waddle, Terrance Ferguson, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyren Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyren Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Nabers
Blake Corum
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Rashod Bateman
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Schultz
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Bowers
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Luther Burden III
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Carnell Tate
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordan Addison
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rome Odunze
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Zay Flowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Blake Corum
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Nabers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Zach Ertz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
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