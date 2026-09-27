September 27, 2026

Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Rams vs. Broncos on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 3 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

The Week 3 Sunday slate closes with a primetime clash between two teams with serious postseason aspirations, as the L.A. Rams travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos.

Both of these squads rebounded for victories in Week 2 following losses in their respective season openers. Each of these teams has also been dealing with multiple injuries to key contributors - a factor that fantasy managers will need to seriously consider on this week's slate.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 3 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos

Sunday September 27, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

Matchups We Love

None

Matchups We Hate

QB Matthew Stafford

After a poor Week 1 performance, Matthew Stafford returned to his MVP form in Week 2. He threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns en route to a QB6 fantasy finish. This week, Stafford will have a tougher matchup. The Broncos have allowed fewer than 200 pass yards to a quarterback, and Denver was a top pass defense last season. That puts Stafford as a riskier QB1 option.

QB Bo Nix

Nix hasn't been a great QB option through the first two weeks. He hasn't run much in his return from last year's fractured ankle (eight rush yards in two games) and has not finished top-16 at the position in either contest. Things will now get tougher for him in Week 3 against a Rams defense that held Dart/Winston to under 140 pass yards last week. Nix is more of a QB2.

WR Davante Adams

With Puka Nacua doubtful to play, Davante Adams will lead this Rams WR room again in Week 3. Last week, Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns as the top WR for this Los Angeles team. However, with Nacua trending toward being out, that means Patrick Surtain II will likely shadow Adams in this matchup. While you are still starting Adams, don't expect a monster performance like Week 2.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is doubtful for Sunday night’s game at Denver but could return as soon as next week against the Eagles, has been dealing with mainly a groin injury that has impacted his explosiveness, per league sources. Functinally, Nacua can play, but he has… pic.twitter.com/odi11NFcic — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

Other Notable Matchups

Rams RBs

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum were both a big part of last Monday's win. Kyren Williams carried the ball 12 times for 85 yards while adding two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown, and Corum added 12 carries for 79 yards while chipping in one catch for 13 yards. Williams' goal-line usage makes him a must-start RB2, while Corum is a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues after seeing double-digit carries in back-to-back weeks.

Broncos RBs

Injury Update: Jonah Coleman is OUT. J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are expected to play.

This whole Broncos backfield is complicated headed into Week 3. All three RBs (J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman) are dealing with injuries, but if all three RBs wind up suiting up this week, none are really a viable option. We saw this play out in Week 1, as Dobbins had 3.6 PPR fantasy points, Harvey had 6.1 PPR fantasy points, and Coleman only saw a handful of snaps. If all three play, none are worth playing.

J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey WILL play against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Jonah Coleman is OUT with a sprained ankle. Marvin Mims is questionable. pic.twitter.com/Gj4oxp6D7u — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) September 25, 2026

Broncos WRs

Jaylen Waddle was more involved in the Broncos' passing attack in Week 2 following a Week 1 disappointment. He caught eight passes for 138 yards and finished as the overall WR12 on the week. As for Courtland Sutton, he has totaled under six PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games to start the season. That's enough reason to start Waddle as a WR2, and Sutton as a low-end WR4.

TE Terrance Ferguson

Terrance Ferguson saw more usage in the passing game last week with Nacua out. With Nacua trending toward being out again in Week 3, Ferguson will be a solid TE1 play on Sunday night. He caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown last week and should be the second option for Stafford in the passing game with Adams as the top option this week.

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 3? PPR Half-PPR STD Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Start? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall QB RB WR TE K DST Rookies vs Dak Prescott Bryce Young vs Dalton Schultz Hunter Henry vs Dalton Schultz Noah Fant vs Dalton Schultz Cole Kmet vs Hunter Henry Noah Fant vs Hunter Henry Cole Kmet vs Noah Fant Cole Kmet vs Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts vs Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes II vs Dak Prescott Bryce Young vs Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts vs Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes II vs Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes II vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Dalton Schultz Hunter Henry vs Dalton Schultz Noah Fant vs Dalton Schultz Cole Kmet vs Hunter Henry Noah Fant vs Hunter Henry Cole Kmet vs Noah Fant Cole Kmet vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jaylen Waddle, Terrance Ferguson, and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

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