Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 5 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
Week 5 has arrived, and the fantasy season is getting interesting. Depending on your league format, you are likely roughly one-third of the way through your regular season. However, there is a lot of football left to be played, and no one can count themselves out just yet, regardless of record.
Once we get through a month of the NFL season, we can say with confidence how good we think defenses are against certain positions in fantasy. We have hit that point, and 2025 trends are not 2026 realities.
As we head into the true meat of the fantasy football season, we need to start nailing matchups, lest we fall behind in our leagues. Let's dive into the best and worst matchups in Week 5.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Matchups We Love
Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings
Opponent: at NO
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 15th
At some point, Kyler Murray should have a solid fantasy outing. Why not against a Saints defense that has been lit up throughout this season? Murray has been highly underwhelming this season. He has yet to surpass 11.48 fantasy points in a game. This offense is still trying to find itself while it rides the coattails of the defense.
There is reason for optimism this week with Justin Jefferson aiming for a Week 5 return. Jefferson should have a field day against a decent, but not scary, New Orleans secondary. Additionally, the Saints allowed 248 yards and three touchdowns to Kirk Cousins two weeks ago, and 223 yards and a touchdown on a 75% completion percentage to Michael Penix Jr. in Week 4.
C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
Opponent: at TEN
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 6th
Stroud had yet another very productive outing in Week 4. He should follow that up with more big passing numbers in Week 5. Stroud has thrown for fewer than 274 passing yards just once this season. He has also thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of four games.
While Tennessee has not been torched too badly by quarterbacks from a fantasy perspective, this defense is still allowing 220.5 passing yards per game to opposing signal-callers. The Titans have also not been truly tested, and their ranking at No. 6 is inflated by Jameis Winston's 6.12-point performance in Week 3. Start Stroud as a streamer this week.
Other Matchups we Love:
- Jameis Winston @ WAS
- Bo Nix @ LAC
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Opponent: at SEA
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 2nd
Purdy has been nearly unstoppable so far this season. He looks like a true MVP candidate, and his chemistry with his weapons is off the charts. However, Purdy will enter the belly of the beast in Week 5 in Seattle.
Seattle is the No. 2-rated coverage team in the NFL and rated No. 3 for overall defense. Chances are, you selected Purdy in a range in which you will not be forced to start him. Be wary of Seattle forcing turnovers and tempering Purdy's fantasy output. That said, don't "force" him to the bench if you don't have great alternatives.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Tyler Shough vs. MIN
- Michael Penix Jr. vs. BAL
Running Back Matchups We Love
Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers
Opponent: DEN
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 26th
The Broncos' passing defense has been where it needs to be this year, but you can absolutely run on this team. Bhayshul Tuten and Kyren Williams both exceeded five yards per carry against Denver. Additionally, Denver is dealing with several injuries in the secondary, including to cornerback Patrick Surtain II. As such, there is room for this struggling Chargers offense to find some footing in Week 5.
Hampton has been highly disappointing this season, but he does have three touchdowns. Additionally, although his snap share has declined to a measly 35%, he is getting the ball when he is on the field. He was efficient in Week 4 against a great Seahawks front (five yards per carry), and he was targeted twice. If this game can remain competitive, Hampton should put together a solid fantasy line. Chances are, you don't have a ton of clear options to start ahead of him.
Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns
Opponent: at NYJ
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 27th
Quinshon Judkins finally put together a solid fantasy performance in Week 4, largely due to an increase in passing game usage. He remained inefficient as a runner, but who better to remedy that than a Jets defense allowing 4.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs?
The Browns are the ninth-worst run-blocking team in the league, but they are committed to running the football, and the offense has been solid at points this season. This will likely be a competitive game in which Judkins will be in scoring position. He is a flex with RB2 upside in Week 5.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Kyle Monangai @ GB
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: MIN
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 1st
Kamara may have just run for a pair of scores as the Saints' temporary feature back, but the Vikings are a complete no-run zone for opposing teams. Minnesota is allowing a measly 12.58 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The Vikings have shut down the likes of Bucky Irving, and the incredible Bears tandem in fantasy this season. This unit is continuing a 2025 trend.
New Orleans is dead last in rushing grade at 50.7. They may have some success throwing on the Vikings, but your best bet for Kamara in Week 5 is a series of checkdowns.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- TreVeyon Henderson vs. LV
- Ollie Gordon II vs. CIN
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Luther Burden III - Chicago Bears
Opponent: at GB
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 16th
Who knew it would take Tyson Bagent to unlock the Bears' offensive weapons? Burden put together his second-straight double-digit fantasy outing in Week 4. He should continue to provide flex value in Week 5 against a Packers defense allowing 26.38 points per game to opposing wideouts in fantasy.
Green Bay just allowed Drake London to go for 194 yards in Week 3. While we cannot expect that type of output from Burden, he should be able to shake loose against this weak secondary. With the Bears finally drawing up plays for their talented outside weapons, Burden has seen at least six targets in three straight weeks. Fellow wideout Kalif Raymond on the other hand, saw his lowest snap share of the season in Week 4, which will open up opportunities for Burden.
DK Metcalf - Pittsburgh Steelers
Opponent: IND
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 19th
DK Metcalf has quietly put together a nice two-week run in fantasy. The Steelers have found themselves in a position to air it out often. As a result, Metcalf has earned at least nine targets in three of four games this season.
Rodgers goes DEEP to DK
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rQXvM37XwK
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
Insert Indianapolis, which is allowing 176.5 yards per game to opposing wideouts in fantasy this season. This will likely be a competitive game, and Metcalf has a great chance to shake loose for a big play. He has not quite achieved WR2 status this season, but he has a chance to finish in that range in Week 5.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Jaylen Waddle @ LAC
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Dontayvion Wicks - Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent: at JAX
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 22nd
The Eagles are in a tough spot right now, and the outlook does not figure to get better in Week 5 against the Jaguars. Additionally, since scoring at least 12.4 fantasy points in the first two games of the season, Wicks has not surpassed 5.20 since, despite the absence of DeVonta Smith in Week 4. What is more, with Dallas Goedert potentially set to return in Week 5, red zone targets could be difficult to come by. You will have to hope for a deep pass to Wicks.
The Eagles are in prime position to struggle in Week 5 down multiple running backs and without offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who called it a career this week. Expect this offense to struggle mightily in Week 5.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Keon Coleman at LAR
- Tee Higgins at MIA
Tight End Matchup We Love
Oronde Gadsden II - Los Angeles Chargers
Opponent: DEN
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 20th
Gadsden has a chance to make some noise in Week 5 against the Broncos. Like his teammate Hampton, Gadsden should benefit from a depleted Denver defense that has allowed back-to-back massive games from George Kittle and Tyler Higbee.
Gadsden caught five passes on a respectable eight targets in Week 4. If he can fall in the five-to-eight target range once again this week, you should be happy in fantasy.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Greg Dulcich vs. CIN
- Colston Loveland @ GB
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Harold Fannin Jr. - Cleveland Browns
Opponent: @ NYJ
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 7th
Harold Fannin Jr. faces a tough matchup against the Jets in Week 5. While New York has boasted a porous rushing defense, it has been solid against opposing passing attacks, particularly tight ends.
Despite facing Tucker Kraft, Sam LaPorta, and Colston Loveland this season, New York is allowing just 46.8 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends. Fannin is not a must-bench candidate, but he may end up with lower-than-usual production and be reliant on his TD production.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Brenton Strange vs. PHI
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