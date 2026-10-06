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DraftKings PGA DFS Lineup Picks - Baycurrent Classic (2026)

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Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Baycurrent Classic (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

In This Article hide
Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks
Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks
Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks
More PGA Analysis and Picks

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic. The PGA TOUR has eight tournaments in the FedExCup Fall this year, and the third tees off across the ocean this week in Yokohama, Japan.

This tournament is the annual co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and the Japan Golf Tour, allowing players from both circuits to face off in a no-cut, limited-field invitational.  The 72 players in the field are taking on the Yokohama Country Club for the second straight season, and this tournament typically draws one of the strongest fields on this portion of the schedule. Set your alarm clocks and get ready for some early DFS fantasy golf from Japan this week!

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week:

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Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Collin Morikawa ($10.4K)

Morikawa won this tournament when it was the ZOZO Championship three years ago. It was also held on a different course at that point, but his well-rounded and consistent game plays well anywhere in the world. He'll likely be a little less popular than defending champion Xander Schauffele ($11), and his leverage and lower salary make him my preferred pay-up play this week.

Morikawa finished T14 last year in his first appearance at this week's venue, and he also finished T14 in his most recent event, the TOUR Championship. Morikawa posted five top-20 finishes in his last six events on the PGA TOUR this season, including a third-place finish at the Travelers Championship and a T4 at the BMW Championship.

He also went 2-2-0 in the Presidents Cup, including a singles win over Hideki Matsuyama that helped the U.S. rally to the win on Sunday.

His consistency has been mostly due to his accuracy and approach play. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last six months and ranks second in Total Strokes Gained. His putter has been much better lately as well, and he ranks fourth in the field in Total Strokes: Putting over the last six months.

Morikawa's consistency and high upside make him a strong play this week, and he'll be looking for his second win of 2026 and his second win in Japan at this event.

Min Woo Lee ($9.4K)

Lee had a strong Presidents Cup for the International Team, going 2-2-1 to tie for the team lead with 2.5 points.

That put the finishing touches on a solid summer for the 28-year-old, who finished runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open and T4 at the TOUR Championship.

Over the last 12 months, Lee ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and fifth in Driving Distance. He also ranks ninth in Total Strokes Gained during that span and has had his flat stick rolling lately, gaining the seventh-most strokes per round with his putter over the last three months.

Last year, Lee finished in the top 10 at this event, and if he carries over his recent form, he should continue to be a strong PGA DFS option, especially in international events like this one, where he should be very comfortable after winning four times on the Asian Tour and the DP World Tour on his way to the PGA TOUR.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Rickie Fowler ($8.4K)

Fowler will be returning to the Baycurrent Classic after not playing the event last FedExCup Fall. He did play the event five times from 2021 to 2024, notching a pair of top-five finishes with a T2 in 2023 and a solo fourth in 2024.

While he didn't win on the PGA TOUR this season, the 37-year-old had a very strong year, finishing No. 33 in the FedExCup Standings before the playoffs and securing his spot in all the Signature Events for 2027.

In 2026, he had 10 top-25 finishes and five top-10 finishes, with his best finish a T2 at the Truist Championship in May.

Over the last three months, Fowler's iron play has been especially sharp, and he ranks third in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over that span. He's gone back to working with Butch Harmon, and his swing is in a great spot as he looks to get back into the Winner's Circle.

Even if he doesn't finish at the very top of the leaderboard, his recent form and his high ceiling are strong enough to love getting him at this salary for the Baycurrent Classic this week.

Ben Kohles ($7.9K)

Kohles keeps right on rolling, posting strong finish after strong finish through the summer and into the Fall. He struggled early in the year but has used his provisional status to earn plenty of points on both the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour.

He won the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX by four strokes in June on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he has posted 13 top-30 finishes in his last 14 appearances between the two circuits.

He starts the week at No. 84 in the FedExCup Fall Standings (top 100 earn full-time exemptions) and at No. 19 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List (top 20 earn full-time exemptions).

He began the FedExCup Fall with a T15 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and followed that up with a T13 last week at the Bank of Utah Championship. This week is another key opportunity to earn FedExCup Fall points for him as he looks to get that full-time exemption.

Over the last three months, he has led the field in Driving Accuracy and ranks in the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Approach, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, Total Strokes Gained, and even Strokes Gained: Putting, which hasn't historically been his strength.

Kohles has posted multiple near misses in search of his breakthrough win on the PGA TOUR, and he has the potential to get a victory this fall if everything comes together. Along with that high ceiling, he brings a very high floor since he has been so consistent over the last few months.

 

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Zachary Bauchou ($7.4K)

Bauchou has been on a heater with three top-25 finishes in his last three tournaments. He finished T14 at the Wyndham Championship just before the FedExCup Playoffs and followed that with a great start to the FedExCup Fall.

He fired four rounds of 68 or better at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and finished T24. Last week, he posted four more rounds under 70 at the Bank of Utah Championship and finished T13, after he got off to an especially hot start in Round 1 with 62.

While his longer-term form isn't quite as strong and those low scores came on much easier scoring tracks, he should be a good fit for this course since he excels at par-4 scoring and birdie rate.

In the last month, he ranks in the top 16 in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

His balanced game has been on point lately, and he'll look to stay hot and continue to climb the ranks for next season. He starts the week at No. 81 in the FedExCup Fall Standings with the potential to climb.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard.

Lee Hodges ($6.7K)

Hodges is another value play coming in hot to this week's international excursion. After a relatively quiet year, Hodges has risen to No. 103 in the FedExCup Fall after a T13 at the Bank of Utah Championship.

He has three top-20 finishes in his last six events dating back to a T3 at the John Deere Classic, and he has six top-25 finishes in his 19 events this season.

Hodges dominated the 3M Open for his one PGA TOUR career win in 2023, and he's shown glimpses of returning to form in some of his recent tournaments.

 

Hodges was a late addition to the field this week as an alternate, but he has good experience in Japan, having played this event in each of the last four years. He finished in the top 25 three straight years and posted a T40 last year in his first appearance at Yokohama Country Club.

Since everyone in the field will play four rounds this week in this no-cut format (barring disqualification or withdrawal), it's worth taking a shot on a bargain flier since the floor is raised. Hodges' recent momentum and motivation to battle into the top 100 make him one of my favorite fliers this week, and his salary is very affordable under $7K.

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: Baycurrent Classic
PGA DFS Value Picks: Baycurrent (Premium)
Baycurrent: Betting and Fantasy Preview
PGA Core 4: Bank of Utah (Premium)


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