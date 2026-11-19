2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 11 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 11.
With six quarterbacks out of action on bye, the options thin out a bit in Week 11. As always, we're here to help you find the top available streamer with our Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where key options such as Cam Ward, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, J.J. McCarthy, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, and Bryce Young stand, among all others.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|4
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|2
|7
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|3
|11
|Cam Ward
|QB
|3
|12
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|13
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|14
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|15
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|16
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|4
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|18
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|19
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|20
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|21
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|22
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|5
|23
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|5
|24
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|6
|25
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|26
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|27
|Carson Beck
|QB
|6
|28
|Cade Klubnik
|QB
|6
|29
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|30
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
Week 11 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has strung together two remarkable weeks, and in the process, he has jumped to the overall QB4 spot in fantasy football scoring this season. Prescott has a whopping 678 passing yards and seven touchdowns over his last two games, bringing him to a total of 2,724 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and six interceptions through 10 weeks. The 33-year-old has benefitted from a very strong supporting cast headlined by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy this year, although he hasn't relied on tight end Jake Ferguson as much as in years past.
This year, the Cowboys have found themselves in plenty of pass-heavy scenarios where they're trailing, but only by one or two scores. This has allowed Prescott to remain aggressive and productive as a passer, putting him on pace to finish as a top-six fantasy quarterback for the second year in a row. He remains a mid-to-high QB1 option heading into a favorable stretch of games against the Titans and Eagles.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been remarkable in fantasy football this season, ranking as the QB3 in total scoring behind Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. That's pretty good company, and it should come as no surprise that Purdy is in the thick of the MVP race right now. The 26-year-old has a whopping six total touchdowns over his last two games, including 389 passing yards just last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He has 22 total touchdowns and just five interceptions this year, despite dealing with an inconsistent supporting cast at the wide receiver position due to injuries.
Fortunately, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle have stayed healthy, offering a constant in the passing game for Purdy as he builds his MVP case. While the former Mr. Irrelevant has been playing at an elite level lately, it's worth noting that he does have a tougher stretch of schedule coming up. He takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, followed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Purdy has previously shown that he can remain a top-10 fantasy quarterback despite tough matchups, so although he may have trouble reaching his ceiling over the next couple of weeks, he is still worth starting in most leagues.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a top-10 option this week thanks to a favorable home matchup against the Colts, several teams on a bye week, and his excellent recent form. Stroud has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight weeks, racking up 13 passing scores during that span while averaging 265 passing yards per game. He has effectively spread the ball around to a variety of receivers, getting Tank Dell back from injury, Nico Collins back to full strength, and adding Marvin Harrison Jr.
The running game hasn't been as effective, but Stroud has been up to the task, attempting at least 34 passes in four of his last five games. The Colts have allowed 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to opposing QBs in their 10 games this season, along with an average of over 235 passing yards per game. In that matchup, Stroud is RotoBaller's No. 6 QB in the Week 11 rankings, making him an excellent starting option in all formats this week.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has a pretty favorable fantasy matchup coming against Houston in Week 11, but his poor results this season make him one to skip in most starting lineups. He has 1,830 passing yards over 10 games, which averages out to just 183 yards a game. Jones has seven touchdown passes to 12 interceptions, and he's completed just 59.6% of his passes. He hasn't been very involved as a runner, going for just 95 yards and a score over 33 attempts.
Jones has thrown at least one pick in all but one game, and he's thrown multiple INTs in three of the past five contests, while failing to top 200 passing yards in four straight outings. He's QB26 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, which means he's the lowest-ranked starting QB as six teams have their bye weeks. Avoid Jones if possible this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Ward, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, J.J. McCarthy, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Cam Ward, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, J.J. McCarthy, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.