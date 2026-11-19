When is Josh Jacobs coming back? Will Josh Jacobs play again this season? Read about Josh Jacobs's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) missed six games to start the 2026 NFL season when he was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List due to legal troubles relating to him potentially beating his girlfriend.
He returned to play in Week 7, but due to bad luck or karma or both, he suffered a fractured finger in his right hand. He hasn't played in a game since then.
It's unclear how the legal situation with Jacobs will play out in the end, but for now, he's sidelined with the injury. So when will he come back to play? And how good will he be for fantasy football when he returns? Let's dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Josh Jacobs Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jacobs is not on the team's injured reserve list, so he won't be required to miss a specific amount of games, at least. The Packers also have a bye in Week 11, meaning he will have extra time to rest without missing another game.
The current word is that he has a shot at returning in Week 12. His finger almost certainly won't be fully healed by then, but at least it should be good enough that there isn't a huge risk of re-injury and he'll likely be able to carry a football without excruciating pain.
A look at what might’ve caused Josh Jacobs’ hand injury #Packers https://t.co/I2yaFcxgyt
— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 8, 2026
It's likely that he suffered the injury on the above play. You can see what looks like his ring finger snapping after making contact with a defender's helmet. The move didn't help him gain extra yards, anyway. Then again, he's not the most intelligent at decision-making off the field.
There were reports that Green Bay was evaluating whether to place him on injured reserve. They've opted not to, which lends more credibility to the likelihood of a Week 12 return.
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacobs' efficiency this season has been simply abysmal. He's averaging just over 2.2 yards per carry, has only one rushing touchdown, and is completely reliant on reaching the end zone to salvage his fantasy days for fantasy football managers.
That said, he had a big role in the offense immediately upon his return. In two full games, he saw 32 rushing attempts and 13 targets, eclipsing 20 PPR fantasy points in both outings. Two receiving touchdowns and 11 receptions played a major part in that.
Josh Jacobs Drops The Touchdown Catch.
That Could've Been His Second Touchdown Of The Day, But It Fell Right Through His Fingers.
So Close. 😩 https://t.co/SaXSMNlmaz
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 25, 2026
Jacobs was close to having even more points, too. He's a huge part of one of the NFL's more productive offenses, and that means a lot for fantasy football. It's also wrong to blame him for his poor rushing efficiency, as Green Bay's offensive line has been on the decline for several seasons.
Their blocking has been atrocious, both on run and pass plays. Packers quarterback Jordan Love got blasted to the tune of eight sacks against the Minnesota Vikings, and Packers running backs haven't had a ton of room to run.
JOSH JACOBS GROWN MAN CATCH 😳
GBvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/3naqOi4JYY
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
While those facts certainly affect his upside negatively, they don't do much to change the fact that he has easy RB1 upside. Good players in good offenses, despite adversity, tend to put up good numbers. Jacobs is no exception, and his touchdown upside is among that of the best RBs in the league.
There is no reason to drop or bench Jacobs. In games where he plays, he should be locked into starting lineups as a low-end RB1 with excellent upside.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Breece Hall, Jonathan Taylor, Cam Skattebo, Ollie Gordon II. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Breece Hall, Jonathan Taylor, Cam Skattebo, Ollie Gordon II:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!