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When Is Jayden Daniels Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Jayden Daniels coming back? Will Jayden Daniels play again this season? Read about Jayden Daniels' return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jayden Daniels Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Washington Commanders pulled off a season-saving upset last Sunday with a 33-31 win over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. The sky was falling after a rough 0-2 start and a laundry list of key injuries, with Jayden Daniels at the top.

The Commanders are heading to London with momentum, an opportunity to be .500 heading into Week 5, and their franchise quarterback fighting to get back to the field this week. The vibes have flipped in the Nation's Capital, and Daniels' return is looming.

When is Daniels coming back? Can he make his return in Week 4? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jayden Daniels Injury Update for Fantasy Football

There was speculation that Jayden Daniels' season was over after a gruesome elbow dislocation in Week 2, but days later, he has an opportunity to play in Week 4 against the Colts in London.

News slowly trickled out late last week that Daniels avoided season-ending surgery and his absence from the field could be brief. Daniels didn’t play in last week's win over the Seahawks but made the team flight overseas.

Recent reports indicate that there is an outside chance that Daniels will be able to suit up for Sunday, and he has been throwing with a brace on his left arm at practice

Head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels will be a limited participant in Wednesday practice and has taken a “good step” in his recovery, according to John Keim of ESPN.

“As we’re working through the week, he’ll get more reps…As we get into Thursday and Friday, we’ll see what that load looks like,” Quinn told reporters. “And then by Friday we’ll have a definite determination of where we’re at.”

The Commanders will not roll out their franchise quarterback “too soon” or before he is ready, but his return would be a morale boost for the team, fans, and fantasy managers. While the Commanders have left the door open for Daniels to return this week, it’s more likely he returns to the field next week. The team hosts division rival New York Giants in Week 5.

However, the team could opt to hold Daniels out until after their Week 7 bye.

When Daniels returns, he will wear a protective brace on his left arm. The brace will limit extension of his left arm and serve as a shell to help protect it from impacts.

There remains a risk of reinjury to the left elbow, even with the brace. In a conversation with ESPN’s John Keim, Dr. Chetan Gohal said that a second dislocation could indicate unstable ligaments, even if there's no tear. This would increase the likelihood of another dislocation.

Gohal is an orthopedic surgeon at New York University's Langone Orthopedic Center and previously served as a team physician for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Cubs.

Daniels will likely have surgery during the offseason to repair his elbow.

 

Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Outlook

When Jayden Daniels returns, he will be viewed as a QB1 with intriguing upside that can win weeks for managers.

Daniels looked like he had finally knocked off the rust and was being the electric playmaker we saw in 2024 before suffering his injury before halftime in Week 2. Daniels was 11-of-17 for 96 yards and one touchdown pass through the air, and had 69 rushing yards on seven carries for 14.74 fantasy points in the first half.

Before the injury, Daniels had been throwing the ball away and learned to slide while outside of the pocket to preserve his health.

It’s important to remember Daniels' major injuries have been upper-body injuries to his non-throwing arm. They haven't been to his lower body (his legs) or his throwing arm, so the injuries shouldn't impact his ability to be a dynamic playmaker.

Daniels had only missed one game between high school, college, and his rookie season before missing 11 games to four different injuries over the last two seasons.

Managers should feel confident putting Daniels back in their starting lineups when he is given the green light to play again. He’s a fantasy cheat code that racks up points in and out of the pocket.

Additionally, managers could roster Marcus Mariota as a handcuff quarterback in case Daniels were to reinjure his elbow. Mariota has been a plug-and-play starter for the Commanders and provided fantasy-viable numbers in the process.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs compared to others:

Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jameson Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Luther Burden III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Braelon Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DJ Moore
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Evans
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Laporta
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keenan Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Coker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Braelon Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Alvin Kamara
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terry Mclaurin
vs
David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson

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