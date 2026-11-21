When is Jacory Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt play again this season? Read about Jacory Croskey-Merritt's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt was not dominant when he suffered an injury in Week 5, but he is the best running back the Washington Commanders have.
Croskey-Merritt led the Commanders in rushing attempts and rushing yards when he injured his groin against the New York Giants several weeks ago. He was not lighting the world on fire by any means (3.6 YPC), but he was getting the bulk of the early-down work and had a season-high 82 yards and a touchdown in the game he was injured in.
Backups Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler have not distinguished themselves while Croskey-Merritt was away, so Croskey-Merritt should be the team’s top tailback when he returns. Is he coming back this Monday night? Or do fantasy footballers have to wait another week for JCM to come back? Here is the latest:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The good news is Croskey-Merritt is allowed to come off the short-term injured reserve this week, and he has been a full participant in practice. So far, there have been no problems, so everything is pointing in the direction that Croskey-Merritt will suit up Monday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Analysis: Jacory Croskey-Merritt Practices in Full on Friday
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 21, 2026
Croskey-Merritt still needs to be activated from the IR, however, and head coach Dan Quinn wants to see how his body responds to consecutive practices. Croskey-Merritt was also noncommittal about his status, being quoted as saying, “It’s a day-to-day thing. We’ll see how this week goes. But if not, it’ll be the following game,” in this article on Commanders.com.
While he was listed as questionable on the final injury report, reports suggest he is expected to suit up.
It is rare when a player has full practices on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and does not play over the weekend, unless there is a setback. So far, so good on the setback front. But the issue now is since Croskey-Merritt’s game is not until Monday evening, fantasy managers might have to sweat out his activation until after Sunday’s games are over and it will be too late to use someone else in Croskey-Merritt’s place if he does not get the green light to play.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Expected to Return on Monday https://t.co/lK1BRHktcD
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 22, 2026
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook
Croskey-Merritt will be Washington’s lead back for the rest of the season unless he gets hurt again or cannot run his way out of a paper bag. White and Ekeler had their chances to steal the starting spot away while he was out, but both are better-suited as passing-down backs than every-down backs.
Croskey-Merritt does not have blazing speed or an amazing ability to avoid tacklers. He does have a nose for the end zone and the talent to get the tough yards between the tackles when he lowers his head and runs downhill. Washington’s offensive line is average-at-best, so Croskey-Merritt has to run over defenders instead of running through holes to gain his yards and score his touchdowns.
Croskey-Merritt should average 60-80 combined yards per game with the potential to chip in a few rushing scores. His return will ruin the fantasy values of White and Ekeler, but he will likely lift quarterback Jayden Daniels’ worth since he could cause front sevens to worry about the run more often and open up passing lanes for Daniels and his pass catchers.
If for some reason Croskey-Merritt cannot go Monday night and you need to pick up someone Sunday on your league’s waiver wire, here are some candidates.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore’s offense has been bottled up lately thanks to quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injuries and tailback Derrick Henry being keyed on by opposing defenses. Justice Hill has been able to do some damage when he gets on the field, though. He has at least three receptions in each of his past five games and had 85 rushing yards and a TD two games ago versus Jacksonville. Hill might be a sleeper against Carolina’s inconsistent defense on Sunday.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
If you do not discover until Monday that Croskey-Merritt is not playing, Samaje Perine is a logical backup plan since he is also playing Monday. Perine has had 21 touches over Cincinnati’s past two games as RB1 Chase Brown has struggled mightily this year, especially running the ball. A last-minute Perine pickup is not the worst emergency idea if Croskey-Merritt cannot go.
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Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler:
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