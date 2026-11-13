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When Is David Montgomery Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is David Montgomery coming back? Will David Montgomery play again this season? Read about David Montgomery's return date and injury updates for 2026.

The 2026 offseason saw the breakup of "Sonic and Knuckles" when David Montgomery left Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions when he was traded to the Houston Texans.

Montgomery, who ranks in the top six of both the Bears' and Lions' all-time rushing touchdown lists, was supposed to be the missing piece who would take Houston's rushing attack to the next level, but he had a very underwhelming start to the season before suffering a groin injury in Week 5. He hasn't played since then, though the Texans didn't place him on Injured Reserve and have kept the door open for his return.

When is Montgomery coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

David Montgomery Injury Update for Fantasy Football

David Montgomery suffered a groin injury in the second quarter of the Texans' Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which was his team's first win of the season.

Montgomery hasn't played since then and didn't return following the bye week, but there is some very good news regarding his return and recovery.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that Montgomery has practiced on Thursday and Friday after missing the past month, which is a very encouraging sign.

This doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be ready to face the Browns in Week 10, though the Texans will need all the help that they can get in what could be a very early de facto playoff game. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Montgomery's official pre-game status.

 

David Montgomery Fantasy Football Outlook

Montgomery's slow start to the 2026 season has been very concerning. He found the back of the end zone three times in Week 1 against the Bills, but he only had 126 yards from scrimmage in his next four games, failing to score a touchdown.

During that stretch, Montgomery had 2.4 yards per carry, which is not what you want from your recently acquired RB1 on a $16.5 million two-year contract.

In Montgomery's absence, the Texans have turned to sophomore running back Woody Marks, who has provided plenty of rushing volume. Marks has rushed for 254 yards on 67 attempts (averaging 3.8 yards per carry) over the last four games, though he is also going through a touchdown drought of his own, having failed to score during that stretch.

It's worth noting that Marks has been listed on the Texans' injury report due to a knee injury, which caused him to miss practice on Thursday, though he did manage to return on Friday.

Marks has done a solid job, but it's fair to assume that Montgomery will resume RB1 duties following his return, be it this week or the next. Two of his easiest games of the year will be in the next two weeks, as the Browns and Colts have allowed the sixth- and third-most rushing yards per game so far this season, respectively.

Their schedule gets considerably more difficult after that, as they'll face the Steelers and Jaguars, two elite run defenses, as well as a few above-average run defenses such as the Ravens, Commanders, and Packers.

Other waiver-wire options managers should consider include Packers running back Kaleb Johnson, Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. Johnson is a particularly interesting name to watch; with Josh Jacobs out for a few weeks and MarShawn Lloyd playing poorly, Johnson could be the Packers' RB1 for a few weeks and provide decent value.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, David Montgomery. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Woody Marks, David Montgomery:

Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Corey Kiner
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Demario Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Antonio Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Dell
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Addison
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Rashee Rice
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Brock Bowers
Woody Marks
vs
Darren Waller
Woody Marks
vs
Nico Collins
Woody Marks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Parker Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Drake London
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Christian Watson
Woody Marks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Olave
Woody Marks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Nabers
Woody Marks
vs
Darnell Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tee Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Mack Hollins
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Bam Knight
Woody Marks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Devin Singletary
Woody Marks
vs
Justice Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Seth McGowan
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Audric Estime
Woody Marks
vs
Ty Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Brooks
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Herbert
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Wright
Woody Marks
vs
Sione Vaki
Woody Marks
vs
Lan Larison
Woody Marks
vs
Trevor Etienne
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Woody Marks
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kaytron Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Ray Davis
Woody Marks
vs
George Holani
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Luepke
Woody Marks
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Giddens
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Woody Marks
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Woody Marks
vs
Tahj Brooks
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Laube
Woody Marks
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Rasheen Ali
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Carter
Woody Marks
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Dillon
Woody Marks
vs
Emari Demercado
David Montgomery
vs
Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Mack Hollins
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Austin Ekeler
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Schultz
David Montgomery
vs
Bam Knight
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
vs
Devin Singletary
David Montgomery
vs
Darnell Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Keon Coleman
David Montgomery
vs
Konata Mumpfield
David Montgomery
vs
Eli Raridon
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Mayer
David Montgomery
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Laquon Treadwell
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Quentin Johnston
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
vs
Demarcus Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
AJ Barner
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Douglas
David Montgomery
vs
Gunnar Helm
David Montgomery
vs
Darren Waller
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Devaughn Vele
David Montgomery
vs
Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Reggie Virgil
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
David Montgomery
vs
Juwan Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Greg Dulcich
David Montgomery
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Tutu Atwell
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Sampson
David Montgomery
vs
Seth McGowan
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Dell
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Keenan Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Watkins
David Montgomery
vs
Khalil Shakir
David Montgomery
vs
Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
vs
Ryan Flournoy
David Montgomery
vs
Savion Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Xavier Worthy
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Malachi Fields
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Audric Estime
David Montgomery
vs
Antonio Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Mason Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Pat Freiermuth
David Montgomery
vs
Kayshon Boutte
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
David Montgomery
vs
Colby Parkinson
David Montgomery
vs
Ty Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Gesicki
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Brenton Strange
David Montgomery
vs
Cooper Kupp
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Treylon Burks
David Montgomery
vs
Germie Bernard
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Higbee
David Montgomery
vs
Jahan Dotson
David Montgomery
vs
Chig Okonkwo
David Montgomery
vs
Tommy Tremble
David Montgomery
vs
Demario Douglas
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Rashod Bateman
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Dulin
David Montgomery
vs
Adonai Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Harris
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Rashid Shaheed
David Montgomery
vs
T.J. Hockenson
David Montgomery
vs
Deion Burks
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Bell
David Montgomery
vs
KC Concepcion
David Montgomery
vs
Noah Gray
David Montgomery
vs
Denzel Boston
David Montgomery
vs
Elijah Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Corey Kiner
David Montgomery
vs
Efton Chism III
David Montgomery
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Zach Charbonnet
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Khalil Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Wright
David Montgomery
vs
Sione Vaki
David Montgomery
vs
Lan Larison
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Etienne
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
David Montgomery
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kaytron Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Ray Davis
David Montgomery
vs
George Holani
David Montgomery
vs
Hunter Luepke
David Montgomery
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Giddens
David Montgomery
vs
Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
David Montgomery
vs
Ameer Abdullah
David Montgomery
vs
Tahj Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Laube
David Montgomery
vs
DeeJay Dallas
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Davis
David Montgomery
vs
Rasheen Ali

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