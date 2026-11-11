When Is Davante Adams Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams' return date and injury updates for 2026.
Davante Adams is on his way to being a surefire Hall of Famer. The L.A. Rams stud receiver was also on his way to having another amazing season – 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns in just six games – when one pass route into the end zone ruined everything.
Adams ruptured his hamstring and has been on the short-term injured reserve ever since the Rams’ sixth game of the season. He has been on the sidelines recently watching Puka Nacua and the Rams’ tight ends get all of Matthew Stafford’s targets – while the fantasy managers who roster him have been crying.
So when will Adams return to the field this season, if at all? Here is the latest news on his situation.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Adams’ initial timeline was that he would miss 6-to-10 weeks, meaning he probably will not be ready to go when he is eligible to come off the short-term injured reserve when Week 11 rolls around. The question is if not Week 11, which week will Adams return?
Adams had successful surgery on his hamstring, and head coach Sean McVay said he was hopeful that Adams would return shortly after his stint on the injured reserve ends.
That would clock Adams in at stepping back onto the field in late November. Depending on his recovery, he could be out of action until early December, though.
Sean McVay said Davante Adams had successful clean out surgery on his hamstring and “it’s probably closer to the shorter term” of the 6-10 week timeline for Adams.
— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 28, 2026
Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook
Adams should not be dropped in fantasy leagues as long as you have room to stash him on an IR or the bottom of your roster. He is not done for the season. He is not coming back too late in the season, when the fantasy season will be over, either.
Adams could return after Los Angeles’ bye and suit up against Green Bay in Week 12 or versus Kansas City in Week 13. You will have to continue to monitor the news wires for updates, as Adams’ timeframe is subject to change as he gets closer to coming off the IR. The good news is that there has been no indication that he will not come back at all or be limited or on a snap count when he does eventually return.
This means Adams could be a vital piece to your stretch drive to the fantasy playoffs, almost as if you were trading for a wide receiver to bolster your corps right before your postseason begins. So by no means should you kick him to the curb.
If you have not found a receiver on your league’s waiver wire to take Adams’ place on your fantasy squad, here are some suggestions for this week:
Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers
I know he has had issues on the field and off this year, but Keenan Allen has had seven-plus targets in five of his past six games, and now he has been traded to the receiver-starved 49ers. Allen’s first two games as a Niner come against Las Vegas and Dallas’ subpar secondaries. He is a top pickup for those in shallower leagues.
Tank Dell, Houston Texans
What a comeback story! After wrecking his knee two years ago, Tank Dell has finally come back and it appears he is still the home run hitter he used to be before his serious injury. Dell has five catches for 148 yards and a TD in his two games since his sabbatical ended. Houston’s receiving room has suddenly gotten crowded, but Dell should continue to provide big plays.
Tank Dell Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday https://t.co/m4QiM9Mc4u
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 9, 2026
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
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Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum:
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