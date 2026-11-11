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When Is Davante Adams Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams' return date and injury updates for 2026.

Davante Adams is on his way to being a surefire Hall of Famer. The L.A. Rams stud receiver was also on his way to having another amazing season – 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns in just six games – when one pass route into the end zone ruined everything.

Adams ruptured his hamstring and has been on the short-term injured reserve ever since the Rams’ sixth game of the season. He has been on the sidelines recently watching Puka Nacua and the Rams’ tight ends get all of Matthew Stafford’s targets – while the fantasy managers who roster him have been crying.

So when will Adams return to the field this season, if at all? Here is the latest news on his situation.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Adams’ initial timeline was that he would miss 6-to-10 weeks, meaning he probably will not be ready to go when he is eligible to come off the short-term injured reserve when Week 11 rolls around. The question is if not Week 11, which week will Adams return?

Adams had successful surgery on his hamstring, and head coach Sean McVay said he was hopeful that Adams would return shortly after his stint on the injured reserve ends.

That would clock Adams in at stepping back onto the field in late November. Depending on his recovery, he could be out of action until early December, though.

 

Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook

Adams should not be dropped in fantasy leagues as long as you have room to stash him on an IR or the bottom of your roster. He is not done for the season. He is not coming back too late in the season, when the fantasy season will be over, either.

Adams could return after Los Angeles’ bye and suit up against Green Bay in Week 12 or versus Kansas City in Week 13. You will have to continue to monitor the news wires for updates, as Adams’ timeframe is subject to change as he gets closer to coming off the IR. The good news is that there has been no indication that he will not come back at all or be limited or on a snap count when he does eventually return.

This means Adams could be a vital piece to your stretch drive to the fantasy playoffs, almost as if you were trading for a wide receiver to bolster your corps right before your postseason begins. So by no means should you kick him to the curb.

If you have not found a receiver on your league’s waiver wire to take Adams’ place on your fantasy squad, here are some suggestions for this week:

Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers

I know he has had issues on the field and off this year, but Keenan Allen has had seven-plus targets in five of his past six games, and now he has been traded to the receiver-starved 49ers. Allen’s first two games as a Niner come against Las Vegas and Dallas’ subpar secondaries. He is a top pickup for those in shallower leagues.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

What a comeback story! After wrecking his knee two years ago, Tank Dell has finally come back and it appears he is still the home run hitter he used to be before his serious injury. Dell has five catches for 148 yards and a TD in his two games since his sabbatical ended. Houston’s receiving room has suddenly gotten crowded, but Dell should continue to provide big plays.

 

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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum:

Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Colby Parkinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darnell Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tre Tucker
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Emmett Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kaelon Black
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mark Andrews
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ladd McConkey
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Alvin Kamara
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dalton Schultz
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darren Waller
Konata Mumpfield
vs
David Montgomery
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Josh Downs
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mack Hollins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Konata Mumpfield
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Nabers
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tee Higgins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Higbee
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Higbee
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Higbee
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Higbee
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Higbee
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Trey McBride
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams

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Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
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Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
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Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
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Collects Two Points Against Islanders
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Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
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Set for Season Debut Tuesday
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Nearing Season Debut
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Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
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Shines in MNF Win
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Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

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