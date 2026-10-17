Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Cyrus Allen, Samaje Perine, Jalen Royals, Keon Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, and Roschon Johnson.
The weekend is here! Welcome back, RotoBallers, for more updated waiver-wire advice. Injuries have taken a toll this season, and fantasy managers will have to get through the bye gauntlet as the Bengals, Dolphins, Vikings, and Lions head into bye week. Here are the updated top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help you through bye weeks, injuries, or a high-upside bench stash.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. See where key waiver wire pickups such as Samaje Perine, Kendrick Bourne, Keon Coleman, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Kendre Miller, Chig Okonkwo, and Tyler Higbee rank below.
These Week 6 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 6!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 6?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|62
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|48
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|4
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|44
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|23
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|36
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Malik Washington
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Rachaad White
|RB
|45
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|48
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Darren Waller
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Bam Knight
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Jaylen Noel
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|39
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|74
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|75
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|27
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Geno Smith
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New England Patriots
|DST
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|New York Giants
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals could step into a larger role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Royals could act as the team's WR2 with Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton out with a dislocated ankle. The young wideout will likely compete with rookie receiver Cyrus Allen for targets in the thin Chiefs wide receiver room. Royals has done little to suggest his ability to handle a larger workload, catching just three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown this season, but the Chiefs offense is losing pass catchers by the day at this point.
The Los Angeles defense also offers a matchup that does not put fear in the hearts of opposing offenses. The winless Chargers should be a walk in the park for the Chiefs this Sunday. Royals should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues this weekend. Fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Royals instead of plugging him into lineups right away.
Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals
Across five games so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has recorded 171 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 34 touches. The veteran back has largely operated as the clear RB2 in Cincinnati behind Bengals RB1 Chase Brown. However, Perine played a much larger role in the Cincinnati offense in Week 4, logging 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 16 touches. At 31 years old and now in his 10th NFL season, Perine may not offer fantasy managers much high-end upside.
Still, Brown is currently averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and has logged just one touchdown through five games. If the Bengals start to shift more work onto Perine's plate, he could have some standalone appeal in the right matchups while playing within Cincinnati's explosive offense. In deeper fantasy league formats, Perine could be worth targeting on the waiver wire coming out of a bye.
Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo was injured in his debut with the team in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and missed the next two weeks, but now that he is back and healthy, the 27-year-old is in play as a waiver-wire pickup at the TE position as bye weeks begin to thin out fantasy managers' options. Okonkwo had his best game in the overtime tie versus the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, catching four of his six targets for 60 yards. He is even more appealing as a streamer at the position going into a Week 6 contest on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers with receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) banged up. The matchup against the undefeated 49ers on the road is not ideal, but Okonkwo will have sleeper appeal going into that game if Diggs misses a second straight contest. Before Okonkwo's early-season injury, he was considered a potential breakout at the TE position heading into his first year in D.C. The 49ers' defense has allowed only 6.0 half-PPR points to the position through five weeks, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.
Cyrus Allen, WR, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen could be useful against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Allen is the Chiefs rookie receiver who was making noise in training camp with Rashee Rice still rehabbing his knee injury. Now, Allen could get a chance to produce in the absence of Rice who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury this week. Allen will face the winless Chargers, who feature both a poor offense and a middling defense to begin the 2026 season.
Through his first four games, the rookie has yet to catch a single pass, but expect that to change this week. Allen has the potential to be a good wideout for the Chiefs and Week 6 should be the beginning of his ascension. Allen is a dart-throw option for very deep leagues this Sunday. Fantasy managers should view Allen as more of a stash option this weekend.
Keon Coleman, WR, Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman only had one catch for seven yards in the Monday night overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams to conclude Monday's action, but he found the end zone for the second straight week in the process. The context here is that DJ Moore could miss a second straight game in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders after originally suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.
The 23-year-old Coleman has been on the rise since as a potential flex play with Moore banged up. Coleman did not do anything at all against the Rams besides his touchdown, but he caught six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots. If Moore misses another game on Sunday, Coleman will have the opportunity to break out once again as a top option in the passing game for quarterback Josh Allen. The Raiders have allowed 236.4 passing yards per game through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, which ranks ninth-most in the NFL.
Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|4
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rachaad White
|RB
|45
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Bam Knight
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|62
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|48
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|44
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|36
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|43
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jaylen Noel
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|16
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|39
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|27
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New England Patriots
|DST
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
-
- Week 6 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 6 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 6 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 6 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Kendrick Bourne, Keon Coleman, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Kendre Miller, Chig Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee, Tre Tucker, Damoen Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Roschon Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Keenan Allen, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Quentin Johnston, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Huntley, and Deshaun Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dameon Pierce, Keaton Mitchell, Tyreek Hill, Tyler Higbee, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Samaje Perine, Kendrick Bourne, Keon Coleman, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Kendre Miller, Chig Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee, Tre Tucker, Damoen Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Roschon Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Keenan Allen, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Quentin Johnston, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Huntley, and Deshaun Watson.
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