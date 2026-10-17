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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6: Fantasy Football Pickups for Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Keon Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee, more

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Cyrus Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Cyrus Allen, Samaje Perine, Jalen Royals, Keon Coleman, Chig Okonkwo, and Roschon Johnson.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 6?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The weekend is here! Welcome back, RotoBallers, for more updated waiver-wire advice. Injuries have taken a toll this season, and fantasy managers will have to get through the bye gauntlet as the Bengals, Dolphins, Vikings, and Lions head into bye week. Here are the updated top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help you through bye weeks, injuries, or a high-upside bench stash.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. See where key waiver wire pickups such as Samaje Perine, Kendrick Bourne, Keon Coleman, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Kendre Miller, Chig Okonkwo, and Tyler Higbee rank below.

These Week 6 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 6!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordan Mason RB 67 Add in All Leagues
2 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in All Leagues
3 Zach Charbonnet RB 63 Add in All Leagues
4 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
5 Dameon Pierce RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Tre Tucker WR 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Germie Bernard WR 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Jakobi Meyers WR 48 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Brian Robinson RB 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Brenton Strange TE 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Samaje Perine RB 5 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Roschon Johnson RB 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Khalil Shakir WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Keenan Allen WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Emmett Johnson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Keon Coleman WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Tyler Higbee TE 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Kendre Miller RB 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Quentin Johnston WR 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Dontayvion Wicks WR 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Cyrus Allen WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Pat Freiermuth TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Kaelon Black RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Mike Washington Jr. RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Makai Lemon WR 36 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Keaton Mitchell RB 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Malik Washington WR 43 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Kimani Vidal RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Darius Cooper WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Jonah Coleman RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Rachaad White RB 45 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Brandin Cooks WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Jalen Royals WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Ryan Flournoy WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Kalif Raymond WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
45 DeMario Douglas WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Tyreek Hill WR 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
48 Chig Okonkwo TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Darren Waller TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Christian Kirk WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Bam Knight RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Efton Chism III WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Michael Mayer TE 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Jaylen Noel WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Jauan Jennings WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Charlie Kolar TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jalen Brooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Kirk Cousins QB 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Aaron Rodgers QB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Jameis Winston QB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Tyler Huntley QB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Jalon Daniels QB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
74 Sam Darnold QB 42 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
75 Daniel Jones QB 27 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Michael Penix Jr. QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tanner McKee QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Indianapolis Colts DST 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New England Patriots DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Kansas City Chiefs DST 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 San Francisco 49ers DST 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 New York Giants DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 New Orleans Saints DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Carolina Panthers DST 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals could step into a larger role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Royals could act as the team's WR2 with Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton out with a dislocated ankle. The young wideout will likely compete with rookie receiver Cyrus Allen for targets in the thin Chiefs wide receiver room. Royals has done little to suggest his ability to handle a larger workload, catching just three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown this season, but the Chiefs offense is losing pass catchers by the day at this point.

The Los Angeles defense also offers a matchup that does not put fear in the hearts of opposing offenses. The winless Chargers should be a walk in the park for the Chiefs this Sunday. Royals should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues this weekend. Fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Royals instead of plugging him into lineups right away.


Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals

Across five games so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has recorded 171 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 34 touches. The veteran back has largely operated as the clear RB2 in Cincinnati behind Bengals RB1 Chase Brown. However, Perine played a much larger role in the Cincinnati offense in Week 4, logging 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 16 touches. At 31 years old and now in his 10th NFL season, Perine may not offer fantasy managers much high-end upside.

Still, Brown is currently averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and has logged just one touchdown through five games. If the Bengals start to shift more work onto Perine's plate, he could have some standalone appeal in the right matchups while playing within Cincinnati's explosive offense. In deeper fantasy league formats, Perine could be worth targeting on the waiver wire coming out of a bye.

 

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo was injured in his debut with the team in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and missed the next two weeks, but now that he is back and healthy, the 27-year-old is in play as a waiver-wire pickup at the TE position as bye weeks begin to thin out fantasy managers' options. Okonkwo had his best game in the overtime tie versus the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, catching four of his six targets for 60 yards. He is even more appealing as a streamer at the position going into a Week 6 contest on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers with receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) banged up. The matchup against the undefeated 49ers on the road is not ideal, but Okonkwo will have sleeper appeal going into that game if Diggs misses a second straight contest. Before Okonkwo's early-season injury, he was considered a potential breakout at the TE position heading into his first year in D.C. The 49ers' defense has allowed only 6.0 half-PPR points to the position through five weeks, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.

 

Cyrus Allen, WR, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen could be useful against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Allen is the Chiefs rookie receiver who was making noise in training camp with Rashee Rice still rehabbing his knee injury. Now, Allen could get a chance to produce in the absence of Rice who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury this week. Allen will face the winless Chargers, who feature both a poor offense and a middling defense to begin the 2026 season.

Through his first four games, the rookie has yet to catch a single pass, but expect that to change this week. Allen has the potential to be a good wideout for the Chiefs and Week 6 should be the beginning of his ascension. Allen is a dart-throw option for very deep leagues this Sunday. Fantasy managers should view Allen as more of a stash option this weekend.

 

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman only had one catch for seven yards in the Monday night overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams to conclude Monday's action, but he found the end zone for the second straight week in the process. The context here is that DJ Moore could miss a second straight game in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders after originally suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

The 23-year-old Coleman has been on the rise since as a potential flex play with Moore banged up. Coleman did not do anything at all against the Rams besides his touchdown, but he caught six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots. If Moore misses another game on Sunday, Coleman will have the opportunity to break out once again as a top option in the passing game for quarterback Josh Allen. The Raiders have allowed 236.4 passing yards per game through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, which ranks ninth-most in the NFL.

 

Running Backs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordan Mason RB 67 Add in All Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 63 Add in All Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 5 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 4 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 38 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kimani Vidal RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rachaad White RB 45 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Bam Knight RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaleel McLaughlin RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 49 Add in All Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 48 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quentin Johnston WR 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 36 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 43 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jalen Royals WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Omar Cooper Jr. WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Christian Kirk WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Efton Chism III WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jaylen Noel WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kyle Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalen Brooks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Laquon Treadwell WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brenton Strange TE 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Charlie Kolar TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 42 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 27 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 6 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Indianapolis Colts DST 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New England Patriots DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kansas City Chiefs DST 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Kendrick Bourne, Keon Coleman, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Kendre Miller, Chig Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee, Tre Tucker, Damoen Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Roschon Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Keenan Allen, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Quentin Johnston, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Huntley, and Deshaun Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dameon Pierce, Keaton Mitchell, Tyreek Hill, Tyler Higbee, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Samaje Perine, Kendrick Bourne, Keon Coleman, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Kendre Miller, Chig Okonkwo, Tyler Higbee, Tre Tucker, Damoen Pierce, Tyler Allgeier, Roschon Johnson, Tyjae Spears, Keenan Allen, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Quentin Johnston, Ryan Flournoy, Kirk Cousins, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Huntley, and Deshaun Watson.

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Wan'dale Robinson
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Dameon Pierce
Kendrick Bourne
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Keenan Allen
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Germie Bernard
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Keenan Allen
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Quentin Johnston
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Germie Bernard
Jalen Royals
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Brandin Cooks
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Ryan Flournoy
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Kendre Miller
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Chig Okonkwo
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Chig Okonkwo
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Chig Okonkwo
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Charlie Kolar
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Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
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Keon Coleman
Tyler Higbee
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Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
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Quentin Johnston
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Keenan Allen
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Brian Robinson
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Jordan Mason
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Tre Tucker
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Wan'dale Robinson
Roschon Johnson
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Jordan Mason
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Samaje Perine
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Hunter Henry
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Brenton Strange
Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Jordan Mason
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Zach Charbonnet
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Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
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Brenton Strange
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Brenton Strange
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Brenton Strange
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Germie Bernard
Brenton Strange
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Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
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Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
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Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
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Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Hunter Henry
vs
Roschon Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Hunter Henry
vs
Keon Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kendre Miller
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Higbee
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cyrus Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keon Coleman
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaelon Black
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quentin Johnston
vs
Germie Bernard
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Royals
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brandin Cooks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rachaad White
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Germie Bernard
Kirk Cousins
vs
Treylon Burks
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Eli Raridon
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Treylon Burks
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jameis Winston
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Laquon Treadwell
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Huntley
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalon Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Treylon Burks
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Huntley
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Huntley
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Huntley
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Huntley
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Huntley
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Huntley
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Huntley
vs
Tanner McKee
Tyler Huntley
vs
Geno Smith
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jalon Daniels
Deshaun Watson
vs
Sam Darnold
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tyler Huntley
Deshaun Watson
vs
Daniel Jones
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Deshaun Watson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jameis Winston
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tanner McKee
Deshaun Watson
vs
Geno Smith

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
NBA

Cam Christie Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Caleb Williams

Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Chris Olave

Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
A.J. Brown

Officially Questionable for Week 6
Rashee Rice

Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Quinshon Judkins

Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Play in Week 6
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Michael Penix Jr.

Cleared to Start Sunday
Saquon Barkley

has Missed Practice All Week
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

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Collin Murray-Boyles

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William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
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Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

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Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
Rasmus Dahlin

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Kyle Schwarber

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Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

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Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

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Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

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Drew Rasmussen

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José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

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