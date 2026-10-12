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Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups - Top Fantasy Football WR Adds for Week 6 Include Tyreek Hill, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Antonio Williams & More

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Jerry Jeudy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.

In This Article hide
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 5 gave fantasy managers plenty to think about, especially at wide receiver. Germie Bernard was one of the biggest surprises, turning in an impressive performance that should put him on the radar in more fantasy leagues.

That's what makes the waiver wire so interesting this time of year. A player who was barely involved a few weeks ago can suddenly become a legitimate fantasy option. Of course, not every breakout is going to last, but the key is identifying which players have a realistic chance to keep producing.

The goal is to get ahead of the competition before these receivers become popular waiver-wire targets. With that in mind, let's take a look at eight sleeper wide receivers worth considering heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans - 14% rostered

Kayshon Boutte is slowly becoming a bigger part of the Texans' passing game. The wideout saw a season-high five targets last week, which is an encouraging sign that his role in the offense is growing.

Even though Houston traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., this is turning into a pass-heavy offense, so there should be enough opportunities for multiple receivers to contribute. Boutte has shown the ability to make big plays downfield, giving him some intriguing upside even if his weekly target volume remains inconsistent.

He's unlikely to become someone you can trust every week, but there's definitely a path to some spike weeks in this offense. At just 14% rostered, Boutte is worth stashing in deeper leagues.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 8% rostered

Antonio Williams had a quiet Week 5 game, catching three passes for 31 yards. While those numbers aren't going to turn heads, the rookie has shown enough flashes to remain on the fantasy radar.

Stefon Diggs continues to deal with injuries, which could open the door for Williams to take on a larger role in Washington's passing game. We've already seen Williams flash his big-play ability, including a long touchdown that was wiped out by a penalty in Week 4. With Jayden Daniels back, there's some upside in this offense.

At just 8% rostered, Williams is worth stashing on your bench to see how his role develops. We'll also have to monitor Diggs on the injury report, since his absence can put Williams into a larger role.

Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles - 8% rostered

Darius Cooper continues to make big plays for the Eagles, following up his two-touchdown performance in Week 4 with another impressive showing against the Jaguars.

Cooper caught two of three targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, including a 62-yard score. That's now three touchdowns over his last two games, as the second-year wideout is quickly establishing himself as a legitimate big-play threat in Philadelphia's offense.

The concern is that Cooper still isn't seeing many targets, so it'll be tough to trust him as a weekly starter. But with DeVonta Smith dealing with a hamstring injury, there's a path to more opportunities. At just 8% rostered, Cooper is worth grabbing to see if he can keep building on this recent success.

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 6% rostered

Kendrick Bourne took advantage of his opportunity against the Lions in Week 5, catching five of eight targets for 70 yards. He led the Cardinals in receiving yards, showing that he can be a useful piece of this passing game.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. traded to the Texans, there's now a clear path for Bourne to become Arizona's third option in the passing game behind Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. That's an appealing role in an offense that has continued to play from behind this year.

With McBride and Wilson commanding most of the targets, Bourne's production will be volatile. But facing a defense that struggles to defend the slot like the Lions this week, he's worth a look.

 

Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 4% rostered

Jerry Jeudy saw a season-high seven targets against the Jets in Week 5, which is an encouraging sign after a quiet start to the year. While the production hasn't been there, it's worth keeping an eye on whether Cleveland continues to get him more involved.

There's also the possibility that the Browns are showcasing Jeudy ahead of the NFL trade deadline. That's purely speculation, but a change of scenery could do wonders for a receiver who has shown the ability to produce when given enough opportunities.

At just 4% rostered, Jeudy is an interesting stash in deeper leagues. Let's see if he gets dealt at the deadline.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 2% rostered

DeMario Douglas came up big against the Raiders in Week 5, catching four of five targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed off his big-play ability with a 35-yard score in New England's 45-17 victory.

Drake Maye is absolutely locked in right now, coming off consecutive elite performances. The Patriots quarterback threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns against Las Vegas, giving this passing game plenty of fantasy appeal.

With A.J. Brown still sidelined, there's an opportunity for Douglas to produce. The production will be volatile, but it's clear that this Patriots offense has gotten back on track, making him worth a look in deeper leagues.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - 1% rostered

Germie Bernard had a breakout performance against the Colts in Week 5, catching six of nine targets for 80 yards. The rookie led Pittsburgh's wide receivers in receiving yards, showing some promising chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.

There's also a clear path to more opportunities. Michael Pittman Jr. is already on injured reserve with a foot injury, while Roman Wilson suffered a dislocated finger against Indianapolis and was unable to return. That leaves the Steelers pretty thin at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf.

Rodgers has now thrown three touchdowns in three consecutive games, so this passing attack is starting to look much better. At just 1% rostered, Bernard is one of my favorite deep-league stashes heading into Week 6, especially if Wilson is forced to miss time.

Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars - 0% rostered

Josh Cameron is starting to make some noise in Jacksonville's passing game, putting up at least 40 receiving yards in back-to-back games. The rookie is slowly earning more opportunities, making him an interesting name to monitor in deeper fantasy leagues.

What's especially intriguing is that Brian Thomas Jr. has taken on a surprisingly marginal role in this offense. With Thomas struggling to make an impact, there's a chance Cameron continues to see his involvement grow as the Jaguars look for more production from their receivers outside of Parker Washington.

At 0% rostered, Cameron is about as deep as it gets for a waiver-wire sleeper. If you're in a deeper league, he's worth a look right now.

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tyreek Hill, Keon Coleman, Darius Cooper. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyreek Hill, Keon Coleman, Darius Cooper. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jerry Jeudy, Germie Bernard, and Darius Cooper:

Tyreek Hill
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Adonai Mitchell
Tyreek Hill
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Malachi Fields
Tyreek Hill
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Kalif Raymond
Tyreek Hill
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Ryan Flournoy
Tyreek Hill
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Antonio Williams
Tyreek Hill
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Kimani Vidal
Tyreek Hill
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Malik Washington
Tyreek Hill
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyreek Hill
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Brandin Cooks
Tyreek Hill
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyreek Hill
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Darius Cooper
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tyreek Hill
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Tyler Allgeier
Tyreek Hill
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Michael Mayer
Tyreek Hill
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyreek Hill
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Roschon Johnson
Tyreek Hill
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Samaje Perine
Tyreek Hill
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Tank Dell
Tyreek Hill
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Makai Lemon
Tyreek Hill
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Darren Waller
Tyreek Hill
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Kendre Miller
Tyreek Hill
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyreek Hill
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Jordyn Tyson
Tyreek Hill
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Xavier Worthy
Tyreek Hill
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Tre Tucker
Tyreek Hill
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Courtland Sutton
Tyreek Hill
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Jakobi Meyers
Tyreek Hill
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Devaughn Vele
Tyreek Hill
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Germie Bernard
Tyreek Hill
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tyreek Hill
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Khalil Shakir
Tyreek Hill
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Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
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Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
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Germie Bernard
Keon Coleman
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Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
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Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
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Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
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Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
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Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
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Brian Robinson
Keon Coleman
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Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
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Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
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Tyjae Spears
Keon Coleman
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Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
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Zach Charbonnet
Keon Coleman
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Dameon Pierce
Keon Coleman
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Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
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Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
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MarShawn Lloyd
Keon Coleman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
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Woody Marks
Keon Coleman
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Kendrick Bourne
Keon Coleman
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Emmett Johnson
Keon Coleman
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Tre' Harris
Keon Coleman
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Demario Douglas
Keon Coleman
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Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
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Brandin Cooks
Keon Coleman
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Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
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Antonio Williams
Keon Coleman
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Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
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Adonai Mitchell
Keon Coleman
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Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
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Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
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Jerry Jeudy
Keon Coleman
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Tank Dell
Darius Cooper
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Darius Cooper
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Darius Cooper
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Mike Washington Jr.
Darius Cooper
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Darius Cooper
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Samaje Perine
Darius Cooper
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Darius Cooper
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Darius Cooper
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Kalif Raymond
Darius Cooper
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Kendre Miller
Darius Cooper
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Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
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Tyler Higbee
Darius Cooper
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Tyreek Hill
Darius Cooper
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Kaelon Black
Darius Cooper
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Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
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Will Shipley
Darius Cooper
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Ryan Flournoy
Darius Cooper
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Keaton Mitchell
Darius Cooper
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Kimani Vidal
Darius Cooper
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Demario Douglas
Darius Cooper
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Pat Freiermuth
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre' Harris
Darius Cooper
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Chig Okonkwo
Darius Cooper
vs
Emmett Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Xavier Worthy
Darius Cooper
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Tre Tucker
Darius Cooper
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Courtland Sutton
Darius Cooper
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Jakobi Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darius Cooper
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Germie Bernard
Darius Cooper
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Wan'dale Robinson
Darius Cooper
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Khalil Shakir
Darius Cooper
vs
Keenan Allen

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

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Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions


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