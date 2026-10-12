Frank's fantasy football WR waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Free agent wide receivers to add, stream, and stash off waivers.
Week 5 gave fantasy managers plenty to think about, especially at wide receiver. Germie Bernard was one of the biggest surprises, turning in an impressive performance that should put him on the radar in more fantasy leagues.
That's what makes the waiver wire so interesting this time of year. A player who was barely involved a few weeks ago can suddenly become a legitimate fantasy option. Of course, not every breakout is going to last, but the key is identifying which players have a realistic chance to keep producing.
The goal is to get ahead of the competition before these receivers become popular waiver-wire targets. With that in mind, let's take a look at eight sleeper wide receivers worth considering heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans - 14% rostered
Kayshon Boutte is slowly becoming a bigger part of the Texans' passing game. The wideout saw a season-high five targets last week, which is an encouraging sign that his role in the offense is growing.
Even though Houston traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., this is turning into a pass-heavy offense, so there should be enough opportunities for multiple receivers to contribute. Boutte has shown the ability to make big plays downfield, giving him some intriguing upside even if his weekly target volume remains inconsistent.
He's unlikely to become someone you can trust every week, but there's definitely a path to some spike weeks in this offense. At just 14% rostered, Boutte is worth stashing in deeper leagues.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 8% rostered
Antonio Williams had a quiet Week 5 game, catching three passes for 31 yards. While those numbers aren't going to turn heads, the rookie has shown enough flashes to remain on the fantasy radar.
Stefon Diggs continues to deal with injuries, which could open the door for Williams to take on a larger role in Washington's passing game. We've already seen Williams flash his big-play ability, including a long touchdown that was wiped out by a penalty in Week 4. With Jayden Daniels back, there's some upside in this offense.
At just 8% rostered, Williams is worth stashing on your bench to see how his role develops. We'll also have to monitor Diggs on the injury report, since his absence can put Williams into a larger role.
Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles - 8% rostered
Darius Cooper continues to make big plays for the Eagles, following up his two-touchdown performance in Week 4 with another impressive showing against the Jaguars.
Cooper caught two of three targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, including a 62-yard score. That's now three touchdowns over his last two games, as the second-year wideout is quickly establishing himself as a legitimate big-play threat in Philadelphia's offense.
DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN
EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD.
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/eKpCwhW8QZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
The concern is that Cooper still isn't seeing many targets, so it'll be tough to trust him as a weekly starter. But with DeVonta Smith dealing with a hamstring injury, there's a path to more opportunities. At just 8% rostered, Cooper is worth grabbing to see if he can keep building on this recent success.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 6% rostered
Kendrick Bourne took advantage of his opportunity against the Lions in Week 5, catching five of eight targets for 70 yards. He led the Cardinals in receiving yards, showing that he can be a useful piece of this passing game.
With Marvin Harrison Jr. traded to the Texans, there's now a clear path for Bourne to become Arizona's third option in the passing game behind Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. That's an appealing role in an offense that has continued to play from behind this year.
With McBride and Wilson commanding most of the targets, Bourne's production will be volatile. But facing a defense that struggles to defend the slot like the Lions this week, he's worth a look.
Deeper Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Pickups
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns - 4% rostered
Jerry Jeudy saw a season-high seven targets against the Jets in Week 5, which is an encouraging sign after a quiet start to the year. While the production hasn't been there, it's worth keeping an eye on whether Cleveland continues to get him more involved.
There's also the possibility that the Browns are showcasing Jeudy ahead of the NFL trade deadline. That's purely speculation, but a change of scenery could do wonders for a receiver who has shown the ability to produce when given enough opportunities.
At just 4% rostered, Jeudy is an interesting stash in deeper leagues. Let's see if he gets dealt at the deadline.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 2% rostered
DeMario Douglas came up big against the Raiders in Week 5, catching four of five targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed off his big-play ability with a 35-yard score in New England's 45-17 victory.
Drake Maye is absolutely locked in right now, coming off consecutive elite performances. The Patriots quarterback threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns against Las Vegas, giving this passing game plenty of fantasy appeal.
Make that 2️⃣ receiving TDs for DeMario Douglas!
@LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gHRSeEifXF
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
With A.J. Brown still sidelined, there's an opportunity for Douglas to produce. The production will be volatile, but it's clear that this Patriots offense has gotten back on track, making him worth a look in deeper leagues.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - 1% rostered
Germie Bernard had a breakout performance against the Colts in Week 5, catching six of nine targets for 80 yards. The rookie led Pittsburgh's wide receivers in receiving yards, showing some promising chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.
There's also a clear path to more opportunities. Michael Pittman Jr. is already on injured reserve with a foot injury, while Roman Wilson suffered a dislocated finger against Indianapolis and was unable to return. That leaves the Steelers pretty thin at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf.
Rodgers has now thrown three touchdowns in three consecutive games, so this passing attack is starting to look much better. At just 1% rostered, Bernard is one of my favorite deep-league stashes heading into Week 6, especially if Wilson is forced to miss time.
Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars - 0% rostered
Josh Cameron is starting to make some noise in Jacksonville's passing game, putting up at least 40 receiving yards in back-to-back games. The rookie is slowly earning more opportunities, making him an interesting name to monitor in deeper fantasy leagues.
What's especially intriguing is that Brian Thomas Jr. has taken on a surprisingly marginal role in this offense. With Thomas struggling to make an impact, there's a chance Cameron continues to see his involvement grow as the Jaguars look for more production from their receivers outside of Parker Washington.
At 0% rostered, Cameron is about as deep as it gets for a waiver-wire sleeper. If you're in a deeper league, he's worth a look right now.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jerry Jeudy, Germie Bernard, and Darius Cooper:
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