Lock in the best NFL Week 6 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.
After a week's break, I'm back and ready for Week 6! If we look back to Week 4, we cashed another +217 SGP thanks to the Chiefs and Raiders putting up plenty of points, so let's look to keep that rolling this week.
Speaking of this week, we have byes, and another mountain of injuries to sort through. We also have another game in London, which takes another one off of the Sunday main slate. Despite all of that, we have three games with totals at 51.5 or 53.5! The juice is certainly there for those games, so let's focus on those and build some nice SGPs.
Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Same Game Parlays
- Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (51.5 total)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (51.5 total)
- Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders (53.5 total)
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons SGP (+203 FanDuel)
Bears -1.5, Total - 51.5 points
The big news for this game is that the Bears' quarterback, Caleb Williams, is listed as questionable and expected to play after missing the last three weeks. There's no doubt this is great news for the Bears overall, but I'm still a bit hesitant to put him in an SGP coming off a hamstring injury. It should also be noted that the Falcons' quarterback, Michael Penix, is good to go after leaving last week's game early.
Penix, I'm willing to roll with, and he's the first part of this SGP, taking his yardage down to 200+, which he's done in all three games this season. The Bears' defense has been a consistent target for fantasy and bettors through the first five weeks, and Week 6 is no different. The Bears come in at 0.000 defensive EPA per play, which is 20th in the league.
Next up, we look to Drake London, who's on a rocket ship since Penix returned to the starting lineup. London has posted a 41.7%, 30.0%, and 32.4% target share in the three weeks with Penix under center. That's been good for 194, 96, and 118 receiving yards. London should maintain that 30% target share and dominate the Bears' secondary.
Bijan Robinson is always an interesting option, since his props are crazy high, so let's take it down a bit. We're going with the combo rushing+receiving since Bijan is an absolute beast and has passed this 90+ number in four of five games this season.
If the Falcons are going to pour on the offense, someone from the Bears has to bring it back. That would be D'Andre Swift, also with the rushing+receiving combo yardage. It's tough to trust the pass-catchers for the Bears with Caleb Williams in his first game back, so I'll settle on Swift, who's been over this 70+ number in all five games this season.
- Michael Penix 200+ passing yards
- Drake London 70+ receiving yards
- Bijan Robinson 90+ rushing+receiving yards
- D'Andre Swift 70+ rushing+receiving yards
Compare at Novig at 3.13x (equivalent to +213 in standard odds)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams SGP (+216 FanDuel)
Rams -12.5, Total - 51.5 points