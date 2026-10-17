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Week 6 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 6 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy managers will have bye weeks and injuries to navigate through in Week 6. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are ruled out for Week 6, while the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings have a bye. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings to help you find a bye-week or injury replacement. Below, you will find where key quarterback options such as Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Huntley, and Tanner McKee are ranked.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Brock Purdy QB
1 3 Matthew Stafford QB
2 4 Jordan Love QB
2 5 Drake Maye QB
2 6 Dak Prescott QB
2 7 Jayden Daniels QB
3 8 Patrick Mahomes II QB
3 9 Caleb Williams QB
3 10 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 11 Kirk Cousins QB
3 12 Bryce Young QB
4 13 Tyler Shough QB
4 14 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 15 C.J. Stroud QB
4 16 Tyler Huntley QB
4 17 Jameis Winston QB
5 18 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 19 Sam Darnold QB
5 20 Bo Nix QB
5 21 Jalon Daniels QB
5 22 Deshaun Watson QB
5 23 Daniel Jones QB
5 24 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 25 Justin Herbert QB
6 26 Tanner McKee QB
6 27 Cam Ward QB
6 28 Geno Smith QB
6 29 Tyson Bagent QB

 

Week 6 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bounce-back opportunity as his team welcomes the Buffalo Bills to Sin City in Week 6. Cousins was taken out in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the New England Patriots so rookie Fernando Mendoza could get reps in, although he eclipsed 240 yards for a fourth straight game. Through five games, Cousins ranks eighth in the league in passing yards (1,269) and second in touchdowns (12), with just four interceptions on the year.

The Bills' defense has struggled mightily against the pass, allowing 280.4 yards per game and 13 total touchdowns in the air. This opens the door for Vegas to have a pass-heavy game, and Cousins is a viable streaming option at home against an inconsistent defense.

 

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 6. Mahomes was listed on the injury report with a knee injury again, but it's the same knee he's been managing all season, so there's no reason to worry. The Chiefs superstar should be well-rested and prepared to face the Chargers at Arrowhead fresh off the team's bye week. The Chargers have been dreadful this year, starting the season 0-5, and Mahomes should be able to take advantage of the matchup.

The turnover-prone Los Angeles offense should also give the veteran QB good field position to start drives. Mahomes will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice in this contest, but he should still have enough playmakers to easily win this contest. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a strong QB1 at home following the bye week. Fantasy managers should have no issues plugging Mahomes right back into lineups this Sunday.

 

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley will start again in Week 6 in Cleveland against the Browns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) remains on the mend. Snoop was lights-out in the final minutes of regulation and overtime against the Falcons, going 11-for-11 for 80 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and a rushing touchdown. According to Next Gen Stats, Huntley's 11 completions without a miss over the final 2:30 of regulation and overtime are the most by any player in such a situation since at least 2000.

The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley more trouble than the Falcons did on Sunday night. However, the veteran backup completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns despite being pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and taking three sacks. This gives managers seeking relief some hope that Huntley will protect the ball and still produce in this AFC North slugfest. For superflex managers looking to replace a quarterback on bye this week, Huntley has averaged 18.4 points per game in his three starts since the start of 2025 and, much like for the Ravens, he probably is a serviceable substitute.


Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee will make his 2026 debut and start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. McKee will fill in for Jalen Hurts (calf), who is out due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. Hurts played without limitation and threw a season-high 40 passes in a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but the superficial blood clot was discovered via an ultrasound the Saturday before the game.

However, ahead of Week 6, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot and Hurts will be out for the game against the Panthers at minimum, according to the team. Amidst a three-game losing streak, the already short-handed Eagles will now turn to McKee. The Panthers allow 230.8 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL) and allow 6.4 yards per completion (13th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Reference, Carolina gives up 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (25th in the NFL).

McKee is yet to take a snap in 2026, but has played in six career games, with two starts. He has completed 54 out of 88 pass attempts (61.4%) for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Entering Week 6, McKee ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 quarterback. He is projected to score 13 fantasy points. Unless there are no other suitable options, McKee does not need to be picked up on the waiver wire or started until he proves what he can do. It is possible Hurts misses multiple weeks, so McKee will be somebody to watch moving forward.

 

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) practiced in full Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Brad Biggs. Williams has missed three consecutive games since suffering a right hamstring injury against Minnesota in Week 2. He was also listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's session was a walkthrough.

Williams revealed Thursday that he suffered a hamstring tear and still needed to complete additional medical testing before receiving clearance to play. Through his first two games, he threw for 407 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards and two more scores. His rushing ability has been an important part of his fantasy production, making his recovery particularly relevant for managers considering starting him. The full practices are encouraging, but his availability remains uncertain until the Bears make a final decision.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kirk Cousins, Tyler Huntley, Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, and Tanner McKee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Kirk Cousins, Tyler Huntley, Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, and Tanner McKee:

Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tyler Huntley
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Huntley
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Huntley
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyler Huntley
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Huntley
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Huntley
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Huntley
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Huntley
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Huntley
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Huntley
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Huntley
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Huntley
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Huntley
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Huntley
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Huntley
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Huntley
vs
Tanner McKee
Tyler Huntley
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Huntley
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Huntley
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Huntley
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Huntley
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Huntley
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tyler Huntley
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Huntley
Caleb Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Jameis Winston
Caleb Williams
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
vs
Sam Darnold
Caleb Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
vs
Jalon Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Deshaun Watson
Caleb Williams
vs
Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Tanner McKee
Caleb Williams
vs
Cam Ward
Caleb Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyson Bagent
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Huntley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jameis Winston
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalon Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tanner McKee
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyson Bagent
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Huntley
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jameis Winston
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Sam Darnold
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalon Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tanner McKee
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyson Bagent
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Caleb Williams
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drake Maye
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Brock Purdy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Josh Allen
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyson Bagent
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Kirk Cousins
Brock Purdy
vs
Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Huntley
Brock Purdy
vs
Jameis Winston
Brock Purdy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalon Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Deshaun Watson
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
vs
Tanner McKee
Brock Purdy
vs
Cam Ward
Brock Purdy
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Huntley
Drake Maye
vs
Jameis Winston
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jalon Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Tanner McKee
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent

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