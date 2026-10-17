RotoBaller's updated Week 6 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
Fantasy managers will have bye weeks and injuries to navigate through in Week 6. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are ruled out for Week 6, while the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings have a bye. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings to help you find a bye-week or injury replacement. Below, you will find where key quarterback options such as Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Huntley, and Tanner McKee are ranked.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 6 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|3
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|2
|4
|Jordan Love
|QB
|2
|5
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|6
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|7
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|9
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|10
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|3
|12
|Bryce Young
|QB
|4
|13
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|15
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|4
|16
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|4
|17
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|18
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|19
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|20
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|21
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|22
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|23
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|5
|24
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|25
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|26
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|6
|27
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|28
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|29
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
Week 6 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bounce-back opportunity as his team welcomes the Buffalo Bills to Sin City in Week 6. Cousins was taken out in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the New England Patriots so rookie Fernando Mendoza could get reps in, although he eclipsed 240 yards for a fourth straight game. Through five games, Cousins ranks eighth in the league in passing yards (1,269) and second in touchdowns (12), with just four interceptions on the year.
The Bills' defense has struggled mightily against the pass, allowing 280.4 yards per game and 13 total touchdowns in the air. This opens the door for Vegas to have a pass-heavy game, and Cousins is a viable streaming option at home against an inconsistent defense.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 6. Mahomes was listed on the injury report with a knee injury again, but it's the same knee he's been managing all season, so there's no reason to worry. The Chiefs superstar should be well-rested and prepared to face the Chargers at Arrowhead fresh off the team's bye week. The Chargers have been dreadful this year, starting the season 0-5, and Mahomes should be able to take advantage of the matchup.
The turnover-prone Los Angeles offense should also give the veteran QB good field position to start drives. Mahomes will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice in this contest, but he should still have enough playmakers to easily win this contest. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a strong QB1 at home following the bye week. Fantasy managers should have no issues plugging Mahomes right back into lineups this Sunday.
Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley will start again in Week 6 in Cleveland against the Browns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) remains on the mend. Snoop was lights-out in the final minutes of regulation and overtime against the Falcons, going 11-for-11 for 80 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and a rushing touchdown. According to Next Gen Stats, Huntley's 11 completions without a miss over the final 2:30 of regulation and overtime are the most by any player in such a situation since at least 2000.
The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley more trouble than the Falcons did on Sunday night. However, the veteran backup completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns despite being pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and taking three sacks. This gives managers seeking relief some hope that Huntley will protect the ball and still produce in this AFC North slugfest. For superflex managers looking to replace a quarterback on bye this week, Huntley has averaged 18.4 points per game in his three starts since the start of 2025 and, much like for the Ravens, he probably is a serviceable substitute.
Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee will make his 2026 debut and start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. McKee will fill in for Jalen Hurts (calf), who is out due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. Hurts played without limitation and threw a season-high 40 passes in a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but the superficial blood clot was discovered via an ultrasound the Saturday before the game.
However, ahead of Week 6, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot and Hurts will be out for the game against the Panthers at minimum, according to the team. Amidst a three-game losing streak, the already short-handed Eagles will now turn to McKee. The Panthers allow 230.8 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL) and allow 6.4 yards per completion (13th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Reference, Carolina gives up 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (25th in the NFL).
McKee is yet to take a snap in 2026, but has played in six career games, with two starts. He has completed 54 out of 88 pass attempts (61.4%) for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Entering Week 6, McKee ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 quarterback. He is projected to score 13 fantasy points. Unless there are no other suitable options, McKee does not need to be picked up on the waiver wire or started until he proves what he can do. It is possible Hurts misses multiple weeks, so McKee will be somebody to watch moving forward.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) practiced in full Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Brad Biggs. Williams has missed three consecutive games since suffering a right hamstring injury against Minnesota in Week 2. He was also listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's session was a walkthrough.
Williams revealed Thursday that he suffered a hamstring tear and still needed to complete additional medical testing before receiving clearance to play. Through his first two games, he threw for 407 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards and two more scores. His rushing ability has been an important part of his fantasy production, making his recovery particularly relevant for managers considering starting him. The full practices are encouraging, but his availability remains uncertain until the Bears make a final decision.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kirk Cousins, Tyler Huntley, Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, and Tanner McKee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Kirk Cousins, Tyler Huntley, Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, and Tanner McKee:
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