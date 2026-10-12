Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 6 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 6 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
Last week, we had some solid D/ST hits. My top four defenses all scored in double figures. The Houston Texans (No. 1) scored 16 fantasy points, the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 2) scored 10 fantasy points, the Denver Broncos (No. 3) scored 15 fantasy points, and the Minnesota Vikings (No. 4) scored 11 fantasy points.
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 6 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at TB
|76%
|18.75
|1
|2
|Seattle Seahawks
|at DEN
|94%
|19
|1
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. LAC
|25%
|17
|1
|4
|New England Patriots
|vs. NYJ
|51%
|18.25
|1
|5
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. TEN
|4%
|18.5
|1
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. ARI
|80%
|19.75
|1
|7
|Baltimore Ravens
|at CLE
|59%
|18.5
1. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST at TB
PIT favored by 3, Total ~40.5
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have a top defensive performance in Week 5. They totaled just one sack, didn't force a turnover, and gave up 22 points to the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Steelers D/ST will be the No. 1 fantasy unit in Week 6. Assuming Jalon Daniels gets another start while Baker Mayfield still nurses a thumb injury, Pittsburgh should be in all fantasy lineups.
The Steelers' defense was ironclad the last time they faced the Colts 😤
@INDvsPIT – Sunday 1:00pm ET on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3GoYzXx6NB
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026
The Buccaneers have given up the second-most sacks through five weeks. Daniels has been sacked four times in his two starts, and Tampa Bay will enter Week 6 with a bottom-12 pass-block win rate. That should help Pittsburgh get to the quarterback in this game. With the Steelers also tallying multiple sacks in three of five games, they are a top play this week.
2. Seattle Seahawks D/ST at DEN
SEA favored by 3, Total ~41
The Seattle Seahawks D/ST will remain a top play in Week 6 against a struggling Denver Broncos offense. Although Denver has allowed only two sacks over its last four games, this is actually a plus matchup for the Seahawks. The Broncos have scored under 24 points in three of their last four games, and currently rank 24th in pass-block win rate.
As for the Seahawks, they rank first in pass-run win rate and second in EPA/play. This defense is going to cause a lot of problems for Bo Nix and company. Seattle has tallied multiple sacks in every game and has forced five turnovers over the past two weeks. Ride with this defense on a short week against the Broncos.
3. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. LAC
KC favored by 8.5, Total ~42.5
The Kansas City Chiefs will come off their bye with a favorable matchup against the Chargers. Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season and has been sacked nine times over the past two weeks. Since Los Angeles' offensive line ranks 30th in pass-block win rate and 31st in pressure rate allowed, the Chiefs D/ST has a ton of potential.
Kansas City's defense has been up-and-down this season, but this is the perfect matchup for this unit to get back on track. Despite only four sacks in four games and ranking dead last in sack rate, the Chiefs have a pressure rate in the top 12. Expect a strong performance from this defense against a Chargers team dealing with some injuries.
4. New England Patriots D/ST vs. NYJ
NE favored by 7, Total ~43.5
The New England Patriots put together an all-around solid defensive performance last week against a good Raiders offense. The Patriots totaled three sacks, forced two fumbles (recovered one), and allowed just 17 points. They'll now get a much easier matchup against the New York Jets at home in Week 6.
Patriots defense pushed the Steelers back from 3rd & 7 to 4th & 43 😳
PITvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/cuwaepRRDX
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
The Jets have struggled to protect the quarterback early in the season. Geno Smith has been sacked at least three times in four straight games and has been brought down a league-leading 16 times since Week 2. That's good news for a Patriots defense that ranks seventh in pass rush win rate and in the top half of the league in EPA/play.
5. Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs. TEN
IND favored by 7, Total ~44
The Tennessee Titans continue to struggle on offense. The Titans have yet to score more than 20 points in a game, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in three straight contests. Even Tennessee's offensive line hasn't done a good job protecting Ward, as the signal-caller was sacked a season-high four times in last week's loss.
That all makes the Colts an appealing D/ST option for Week 6. While Indianapolis has had its own problems on this side of the ball, there's enough to like about this unit in this plus matchup. The Colts have multiple sacks in four of five contests and have held opponents to under 20 points in two of their last three games. This is one of those instances where a bad offense will play a bad defense. Roll with the bad defense here.
6. Los Angeles Rams D/ST vs. ARI
LAR favored by 12.5, Total ~52
The Los Angeles Rams will contiue to be without Myles Garrett in this matchup against the Cardinals. But this D/ST is still a Tier 1 defense for Week 6. Jacoby Brissett has thrown four interceptions over his past two games, and Arizona's offensive line has given up 11 sacks since Week 2. That gives the Rams a prime opportunity to rack up some fantasy points.
Los Angeles tallied four sacks against the Eagles in Week 4 and remains a top defense in football. This unit ranks third in EPA/play and fifth in pass rush win rate. The Cardinals are definitely capable of scoring some points in this game, the Rams should be able to force some turnovers and tally some sacks in this game.
7. Baltimore Ravens D/ST at CLE
BAL favored by 4.5, Total ~41.5
The Baltimore Ravens have posted two solid defensive performances in a row. They totaled one sack, forced one fumble, and had an interception while allowing 18 points to the Titans in Week 4, and then totaled three sacks, forced one fumble, and had an interception while allowing 17 offensive points to the Falcons in Week 5.
Following those two defensive games, the Ravens will be a top-7 play in Week 6. Deshaun Watson has been sacked multiple times in every game this season, which included getting taken down eight times last week. With Baltimore ranking 11th in pass-rush win rate and the Browns allowing the most sacks this season, start Baltimore's defense with confidence.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. HOU
|77%
|20
|2
|9
|Houston Texans
|at JAC
|97%
|22.5
|2
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. WSH
|26%
|21.5
8. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. HOU
JAC favored by 2.5, Total ~42.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST didn't have their best fantasy performance last week, but this unit will be a solid fantasy play this week against the Texans. Jacksonville has allowed 17 points or fewer in three straight games and currently ranks fourth in EPA/play. It's hard to imagine the Texans moving the ball downfield with ease against this defense, especially since C.J. Stroud has been sacked 14 times so far.
9. Houston Texans D/ST at JAC
JAC favored by 2.5, Total ~42.5
Although the Texans have a tougher matchup against the Jaguars, fantasy managers can still start them in some formats. Houston has totaled at least four sacks in three of its last four games, and DeMeco Ryans taking over play-calling duties worked out quite well last week (three points allowed, four sacks, two turnovers). The Jaguars have also given up six sacks across the past two weeks.
10. San Francisco 49ers D/ST vs. WSH
SF favored by 7.5, Total ~50.5
The San Francisco 49ers continue to play well defensively. This unit is coming off arguably its best performance of the year, totaling five sacks, forcing four turnovers, and scoring a touchdown against a really good Seahawks offense. This 49ers D/ST will now go up against a Commanders offensive line that just allowed five sacks in Week 5. This defense is a nice start in fantasy this week even with Dre Greenlaw suspended.
The @49ers defense forces a FOURTH turnover today 🔥
📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/ULzc5zg1Nz
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. CAR
|57%
|20.5
|3
|12
|Denver Broncos
|vs. SEA
|94%
|22
|3
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. BAL
|30%
|23
11. Philadelphia Eagles vs. CAR
PHI favored by 1, Total ~42
The Philadelphia Eagles defense held its own against the Jaguars last week. That group held Jacksonville to only 19 points while totaling two sacks, forcing two fumbles, and logging an interception. While the Panthers have shown some really good things on offense this year, the Eagles D/ST can be trusted in some formats. The Panthers rank 28th in pass block win rate.
12. Denver Broncos D/ST vs. SEA
SEA favored by 3, Total ~41
The Denver Broncos D/ST was the hardest unit to rank this week. However, fantasy managers can still trust them in most leagues this week. This group has totaled at least four sacks in two of the past three games and did just score 14 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago. Denver having a top pressure rate forces them into the top-12.
13. Cleveland Browns D/ST vs. BAL
BAL favored by 4.5, Total ~41.5
This ranking for the Cleveland Browns D/ST will depend on Lamar Jackson's health. If Jackson plays, this Browns D/ST will drop down to Tier 5. If Tyler Huntley starts, you could start this Cleveland defense in some 12+ team leagues. Huntley was sacked three times in last week's win, and the Browns have tallied three sacks in four consecutive games.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. PIT
|6%
|21.75
|4
|15
|Chicago Bears
|at ATL
|40%
|23
|4
|16
|New Orleans Saints
|at NYG
|5%
|22
|4
|17
|Carolina Panthers
|at PHI
|3%
|21.5
|4
|18
|Buffalo Bills
|at LV
|20%
|23.25
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.
The Buccaneers defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. This unit played the Cowboys offense tough last Thursday night and has held both Dallas and the Packers to under 20 points in back-to-back games. There's some sack potential here too, as the Steelers have allowed multiple sacks in four of five contests.
As for the Bears, Saints, Panthers, and Bills, these four defenses are really risky to start. Chicago's secondary just got torched by the Packers last week. New Orleans has given up over 30 points in three of five contests. Carolina hasn't forced a turnover in back-to-back games, and the Raiders have shown they can score against subpar defenses.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|New York Giants
|vs. NO
|6%
|23.5
|5
|20
|Dallas Cowboys
|at GB
|44%
|27
|5
|21
|New York Jets
|at NE
|28%
|25.25
|5
|22
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at KC
|15%
|25.5
|6
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. CHI
|7%
|26
|6
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|at IND
|2%
|25.5
|6
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. DAL
|19%
|25.5
|6
|26
|Washington Commanders
|at SF
|17%
|29
|6
|27
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. BUF
|20%
|29.25
|6
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|at LAR
|2%
|32.25
|Detroit Lions
|BYE
|Cincinnati Bengals
|BYE
|Minnesota Vikings
|BYE
|Miami Dolphins
|BYE
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 6.
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