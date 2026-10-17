RotoBaller's updated Week 6 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
Fewer FLEX options will be available in Week 6, with the Bengals, Vikings, Dolphins, and Lions on bye. On top of bye weeks, fantasy managers will also have to navigate injuries. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 6 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help you find a bye-week or injury replacement for that important FLEX decision. In this article, you will find FLEX options such as Kendre Miller, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Blake Corum, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Ladd McConkey, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller, Rico Dowdle, DeMario Douglas, and Brandin Cooks.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 6 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 6 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been decimated by injuries in the last couple of weeks, which will force running back Dameon Pierce into a lead-back role for the team in Week 6 against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Starter Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been ruled out for a second straight game. Backups Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) have been placed on Injured Reserve, which leaves only Pierce and Carson Steele for backfield work this weekend.
Additionally, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot, so Philly could be looking to lean on their ground game on Sunday against Carolina. The 26-year-old Pierce had 11 carries for only 14 yards and caught two of his five targets for minus-two yards in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after Shipley left with a foot injury. Added volume alone puts Pierce on the RB3/flex radar in fantasy this week, but behind a patchwork offensive line without Hurts under center, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the team with 70 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bourne caught five passes and was second in targets, with eight. As usual, Bourne was on the field in 11-personnel packages but saw no extra action with Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive ahead of his trade to the Texans. This utilization may be Bourne's salvation in Week 6 against a Rams defense that is allowing just 165.0 passing yards per game.
Bourne has operated out of the slot on 68.5% of his routes, and Los Angeles is tied for the second-most red zone receptions allowed and the second-most end zone target conversions for scores. Rather than deal with the Rams' shutdown corners on the outside, Jacoby Brissett may opt to take advantage of Bourne's softer matchup. Bourne projects as a WR4 in Week 6 and is in play for fantasy teams in deep leagues.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller handled the bulk of the carries against the Vikings, recording 10 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. With starting running back Alvin Kamara entering the game after a week of limited practices due to a back issue, Miller played just 31% of the snaps but handled 71% of the team's carries. With Kamara listed as questionable with a back injury again this week, Miller could continue to lead the Saints' backfield.
His efficiency remains a concern, as he is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, and he has seen little involvement in the passing game, recording only four receptions for 15 yards this season. If Kamara is unable to suit up, Miller is worth considering as a low-end RB2/FLEX option against a Giants defense allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged Podcast. However, when asked whether McConkey will be on a snap count, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "I don't know." McConkey was active for the Chargers' loss to the Denver Broncos, but did not play a single snap.
The 24-year-old has battled multiple injury issues so far in 2026, recording 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets across four games. While McConkey has a chance to be productive against Kansas City, his uncertain health status and the Chargers' struggling offense make him a very risky start for fantasy managers in Week 6.
Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team's final injury report. Waller was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's participation was only an estimate because Carolina did not practice. He has caught 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2.
His involvement in the passing game has increased recently, drawing eight targets against Cleveland in Week 3 and six against Detroit in Week 4 after receiving just five combined over the first two games. However, those 14 targets produced only eight catches for 87 yards without a touchdown. With Jalen Coker also cleared to play, Waller remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Ladd McConkey, Darren Waller, and Kendre Miller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Kendre Miller, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Blake Corum, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Ladd McConkey, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller, Rico Dowdle, DeMario Douglas, and Brandin Cooks:
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