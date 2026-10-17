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Week 6 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Dameon Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Betting Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 6 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fewer FLEX options will be available in Week 6, with the Bengals, Vikings, Dolphins, and Lions on bye. On top of bye weeks, fantasy managers will also have to navigate injuries. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 6 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help you find a bye-week or injury replacement for that important FLEX decision. In this article, you will find FLEX options such as Kendre Miller, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Blake Corum, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Ladd McConkey, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller, Rico Dowdle, DeMario Douglas, and Brandin Cooks.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Bijan Robinson RB
2 Puka Nacua WR
3 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 Jonathan Taylor RB
5 Christian McCaffrey RB
6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
7 CeeDee Lamb WR
8 Kyren Williams RB
9 Christian Watson WR
10 Jaylen Warren RB
11 Drake London WR
12 Derrick Henry RB
13 Nico Collins WR
14 Zay Flowers WR
15 Javonte Williams RB
16 James Cook III RB
17 Chris Olave WR
18 Malik Nabers WR
19 D'Andre Swift RB
20 Ashton Jeanty RB
21 Chuba Hubbard RB
22 Brock Bowers TE
23 Trey McBride TE
24 Davante Adams WR
25 Bucky Irving RB
26 Matthew Golden WR
27 Parker Washington WR
28 Cam Skattebo RB
29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
30 Garrett Wilson WR
31 George Kittle TE
32 George Pickens WR
33 Michael Wilson WR
34 Mike Evans WR
35 Tetairoa McMillan WR
36 Bhayshul Tuten RB
37 Emanuel Wilson RB
38 Jalen Coker WR
39 Braelon Allen RB
40 DK Metcalf WR
41 Luther Burden III WR
42 MarShawn Lloyd RB
43 A.J. Brown WR
44 DeVonta Smith WR
45 Tyler Warren TE
46 Terry McLaurin WR
47 Dalton Kincaid TE
48 Tucker Kraft TE
49 Josh Downs WR
50 Isaiah Likely TE
51 Travis Kelce TE
52 Denzel Boston WR
53 Woody Marks RB
54 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
55 Carnell Tate WR
56 Tony Pollard RB
57 Jaylen Waddle WR
58 Tre Tucker WR
59 Stefon Diggs WR
60 Juwan Johnson TE
61 Xavier Worthy WR
62 DJ Moore WR
63 Devaughn Vele WR
64 Dallas Goedert TE
65 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
66 Rome Odunze WR
67 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
68 Quinshon Judkins RB
69 Emeka Egbuka WR
70 Tyler Allgeier RB
71 Pat Freiermuth TE
72 Germie Bernard WR
73 Colston Loveland TE
74 Jakobi Meyers WR
75 J.K. Dobbins RB
76 Hunter Henry TE
77 Keenan Allen WR
78 Kendre Miller RB
79 Ladd McConkey WR
80 RJ Harvey RB
81 Omarion Hampton RB
82 Mark Andrews TE
83 Alvin Kamara RB
84 Brenton Strange TE
85 Tyler Higbee TE
86 KC Concepcion WR
87 Dameon Pierce RB
88 Kendrick Bourne WR
89 Blake Corum RB
90 Darren Waller TE
91 Dontayvion Wicks WR
92 Jake Ferguson TE
93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
94 TreVeyon Henderson RB
95 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
96 Kenneth Gainwell RB
97 Romeo Doubs WR
98 Courtland Sutton WR
99 Ryan Flournoy WR
100 Dalton Schultz TE
101 Khalil Shakir WR
102 Najee Harris RB
103 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
104 Chig Okonkwo TE
105 Quentin Johnston WR
106 Keon Coleman WR
107 Rashod Bateman WR
108 Kalif Raymond WR
109 AJ Barner TE
110 Keaton Mitchell RB
111 Cade Otton TE
112 Brandin Cooks WR
113 Darnell Washington TE
114 Kenyon Sadiq TE
115 Rachaad White RB
116 Tyjae Spears RB
117 Michael Mayer TE
118 Malachi Fields WR
119 Rico Dowdle RB
120 Justice Hill RB
121 DeMario Douglas WR
122 Kimani Vidal RB
123 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
124 Mike Washington Jr. RB
125 Darius Cooper WR
126 Emmett Johnson RB
127 Noah Fant TE
128 Cooper Kupp WR
129 Makai Lemon WR
130 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
131 George Holani RB
132 Oronde Gadsden II TE
133 Jalen Royals WR
134 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
135 Antonio Williams WR
136 Jalen Nailor WR
137 Efton Chism III WR
138 Evan Engram TE
139 Rashid Shaheed WR
140 Kaelon Black RB
141 Jaylin Noel WR
142 Austin Ekeler RB
143 Colby Parkinson TE
144 Isaiah Williams WR
145 Eli Raridon TE
146 Gunnar Helm TE
147 Ty Johnson RB
148 Cole Kmet TE
149 Ted Hurst WR
150 Charlie Kolar TE
151 Roschon Johnson RB
152 Troy Franklin WR
153 Kayshon Boutte WR
154 Xavier Hutchinson WR
155 Cyrus Allen WR
156 Bam Knight RB
157 Sean Tucker RB
158 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
159 Jacob Cowing WR
160 Darnell Mooney WR
161 Jahan Dotson WR
162 Cody White WR
163 Noah Gray TE
164 Kaleb Johnson RB
165 Dawson Knox TE
166 Mason Taylor TE
167 Kyle Williams WR
168 Dare Ogunbowale RB
169 Josh Cameron WR
170 Treylon Burks WR
171 Austin Hooper TE
172 Jerry Jeudy WR
173 Brycen Tremayne WR
174 Jalen Brooks WR
175 CJ Donaldson RB
176 Laquon Treadwell WR
177 Jonnu Smith TE
178 Foster Moreau TE
179 Elic Ayomanor WR
180 Devontez Walker WR
181 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
182 Matthew Hibner TE
183 Tim Patrick WR
184 Bo Melton WR
185 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
186 Reggie Virgil WR
187 Isaiah Bond WR
188 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
189 Tommy Tremble TE
190 Daniel Bellinger TE
191 Sam Roush TE
192 John Metchie III WR
193 Brandon Smith WR
194 Tyler Goodson RB
195 Blake Whiteheart TE
196 Calvin Ridley WR
197 Zachariah Branch WR
198 Luke Farrell TE
199 Jeremy Ruckert TE
200 Tez Johnson WR

 

 

Week 6 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been decimated by injuries in the last couple of weeks, which will force running back Dameon Pierce into a lead-back role for the team in Week 6 against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Starter Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been ruled out for a second straight game. Backups Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) have been placed on Injured Reserve, which leaves only Pierce and Carson Steele for backfield work this weekend.

Additionally, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot, so Philly could be looking to lean on their ground game on Sunday against Carolina. The 26-year-old Pierce had 11 carries for only 14 yards and caught two of his five targets for minus-two yards in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after Shipley left with a foot injury. Added volume alone puts Pierce on the RB3/flex radar in fantasy this week, but behind a patchwork offensive line without Hurts under center, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations.

 

Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the team with 70 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bourne caught five passes and was second in targets, with eight. As usual, Bourne was on the field in 11-personnel packages but saw no extra action with Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive ahead of his trade to the Texans. This utilization may be Bourne's salvation in Week 6 against a Rams defense that is allowing just 165.0 passing yards per game.

Bourne has operated out of the slot on 68.5% of his routes, and Los Angeles is tied for the second-most red zone receptions allowed and the second-most end zone target conversions for scores. Rather than deal with the Rams' shutdown corners on the outside, Jacoby Brissett may opt to take advantage of Bourne's softer matchup. Bourne projects as a WR4 in Week 6 and is in play for fantasy teams in deep leagues.

 

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller handled the bulk of the carries against the Vikings, recording 10 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. With starting running back Alvin Kamara entering the game after a week of limited practices due to a back issue, Miller played just 31% of the snaps but handled 71% of the team's carries. With Kamara listed as questionable with a back injury again this week, Miller could continue to lead the Saints' backfield.

His efficiency remains a concern, as he is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, and he has seen little involvement in the passing game, recording only four receptions for 15 yards this season. If Kamara is unable to suit up, Miller is worth considering as a low-end RB2/FLEX option against a Giants defense allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game.

 

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged Podcast. However, when asked whether McConkey will be on a snap count, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "I don't know." McConkey was active for the Chargers' loss to the Denver Broncos, but did not play a single snap.

The 24-year-old has battled multiple injury issues so far in 2026, recording 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets across four games. While McConkey has a chance to be productive against Kansas City, his uncertain health status and the Chargers' struggling offense make him a very risky start for fantasy managers in Week 6.

 

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team's final injury report. Waller was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's participation was only an estimate because Carolina did not practice. He has caught 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2.

His involvement in the passing game has increased recently, drawing eight targets against Cleveland in Week 3 and six against Detroit in Week 4 after receiving just five combined over the first two games. However, those 14 targets produced only eight catches for 87 yards without a touchdown. With Jalen Coker also cleared to play, Waller remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Ladd McConkey, Darren Waller, and Kendre Miller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Kendre Miller, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Blake Corum, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Ladd McConkey, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller, Rico Dowdle, DeMario Douglas, and Brandin Cooks:

Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendre Miller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Blake Corum
Kendrick Bourne
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Darren Waller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendrick Bourne
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Puka Nacua
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kendrick Bourne
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Christian Watson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Drake London
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Nico Collins
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Blake Corum
vs
Darren Waller
Blake Corum
vs
Dameon Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Jake Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darren Waller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Nico Collins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Romeo Doubs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Najee Harris
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darren Waller
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keon Coleman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kendre Miller
Ladd McConkey
vs
RJ Harvey
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Hunter Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mark Andrews
Ladd McConkey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brenton Strange
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ladd McConkey
vs
Germie Bernard
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dameon Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ladd McConkey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Alvin Kamara
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
KC Concepcion
Brenton Strange
vs
Omarion Hampton
Brenton Strange
vs
Dameon Pierce
Brenton Strange
vs
RJ Harvey
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brenton Strange
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brenton Strange
vs
Blake Corum
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendre Miller
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Blake Corum
Darren Waller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darren Waller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
KC Concepcion
Darren Waller
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Darren Waller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Darren Waller
vs
Romeo Doubs
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Darren Waller
vs
Omarion Hampton
Darren Waller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malachi Fields
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justice Hill
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Mayer
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demario Douglas
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darnell Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Darius Cooper
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cade Otton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Noah Fant
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Demario Douglas
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Demario Douglas
vs
Noah Fant
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
Darnell Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Brandin Cooks
vs
Cade Otton
Brandin Cooks
vs
Darnell Washington
Brandin Cooks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brandin Cooks
vs
AJ Barner
Brandin Cooks
vs
Rachaad White
Brandin Cooks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brandin Cooks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Brandin Cooks
vs
Michael Mayer
Brandin Cooks
vs
Keon Coleman
Brandin Cooks
vs
Malachi Fields
Brandin Cooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Brandin Cooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brandin Cooks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brandin Cooks
vs
Justice Hill
Brandin Cooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Brandin Cooks
vs
Demario Douglas
Brandin Cooks
vs
Puka Nacua
Brandin Cooks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brandin Cooks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Brandin Cooks
vs
Christian Watson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Drake London
Brandin Cooks
vs
Nico Collins
Brandin Cooks
vs
Zay Flowers

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
NBA

Cam Christie Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Caleb Williams

Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Chris Olave

Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
A.J. Brown

Officially Questionable for Week 6
Rashee Rice

Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Quinshon Judkins

Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Play in Week 6
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Michael Penix Jr.

Cleared to Start Sunday
Saquon Barkley

has Missed Practice All Week
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
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