RotoBaller's updated Week 6 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
Selecting the right kicker (if fantasy managers use the position) could determine whether managers win or lose their league matchups. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated Week 6 kicker rankings for 2026 to help you stream the right kicker. Below, you will find where key kicker streamers such as Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Matt Gay are listed in our updated kicker rankings.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 6 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|4
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|5
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|6
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|7
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|8
|Harrison Butker
|K
|3
|9
|Tyler Bass
|K
|3
|10
|Chris Boswell
|K
|4
|11
|Cairo Santos
|K
|4
|12
|Trey Smack
|K
|4
|13
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|14
|Blake Grupe
|K
|4
|15
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|5
|16
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|17
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|5
|18
|Drew Stevens
|K
|5
|19
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|20
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|21
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|5
|22
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|23
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|24
|Wil Lutz
|K
|6
|25
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|26
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|27
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|7
|28
|Jason Sanders
|K
Week 6 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop looks to continue his reliability as the Ravens travel to Cleveland in Week 6 to take on the Browns. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Loop made all three field goals, including two from 51 yards out. He also made one extra point in overtime. So far this season, Loop is perfect beyond 50 yards, making all five long-range attempts. This AFC North matchup has one of the week's lowest over/unders, and points probably will be hard to come by.
Also, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the nod again this week after Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out Friday afternoon. For these reasons, the Ravens may opt to rely on Loop's leg to put points on the board when they are within his range rather than going for it on fourth downs. Lastly, Cleveland weather looks sunny and clear at kickoff on Sunday with minimal wind, which should leave the kicking game mostly unaffected. Loop's consistency likely offers fantasy managers a safe floor in Week 6, and he is shaping up to be a set-it-and-forget-it kicker for the next several weeks.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell connected on both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries last Sunday and will look to stay consistent in a Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boswell's fantasy output has been a bit up and down to start the season, but his viability this week is apparent, with Tampa Bay surrendering the second-most fantasy points per contest to opposing kickers.
Pittsburgh's offense has been clicking as of late, leading to more scoring opportunities for the 35-year-old veteran. Boswell profiles as a top-10 option at the position this week and should be viewed as a quality starter in most fantasy leagues.
Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack is looking to bounce back after an uneven performance against Chicago. Smack made a 35-yard field goal but missed two other attempts and an extra point in the 31-7 victory. He is 7-for-10 on field goals through five games, including 2-for-2 from at least 50 yards with a season-long 59-yard make. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in the rookie following last week's misses and said Smack was trying to compensate for the swirling winds at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay's offense is coming off a 428-yard performance, while Dallas ranks 31st in total defense. Smack's recent misses add some risk, but his leg strength and role in a productive offense give him a favorable Week 6 outlook. RotoBaller ranks Smack K12 for Week 6, making him a viable streaming option against Dallas.
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Los Angeles Chargers coming out of the team's bye. Butker was perfect in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, nailing all four of his kicks. The Chiefs kicker made all three of his extra-point attempts and his lone 28-yard field goal attempt. Butker will now face the division rival Chargers at home in a game that Kansas City is heavily favored in.
Even if the game is not entirely competitive, the Chiefs could score a ton of points against a middling Chargers defense. If the Chiefs run up the score, Butker could be in for a heavier workload than usual this week. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Butker this week.
Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson converted just one of two extra-point attempts in the loss to the Vikings. It has been a quiet season for Carlson, who has attempted a field goal in just one of the last three games. On the year, he is 11-for-13 on extra points and 5-for-7 on field goals. His 84.6% conversion rate on extra points and 71.4% mark on field goals are both career lows.
He will look to bounce back against a Giants team allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Carlson is a risky fantasy option and ranks as K17 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Matt Gay:
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