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Week 6 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Trey Smack - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 6 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Selecting the right kicker (if fantasy managers use the position) could determine whether managers win or lose their league matchups. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated Week 6 kicker rankings for 2026 to help you stream the right kicker. Below, you will find where key kicker streamers such as Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Matt Gay are listed in our updated kicker rankings.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Spencer Shrader K
1 2 Brandon Aubrey K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 4 Tyler Loop K
2 5 Cam Little K
2 6 Jason Myers K
3 7 Eddy Pineiro K
3 8 Harrison Butker K
3 9 Tyler Bass K
3 10 Chris Boswell K
4 11 Cairo Santos K
4 12 Trey Smack K
4 13 Matt Gay K
4 14 Blake Grupe K
4 15 Dominic Zvada K
5 16 Ryan Fitzgerald K
5 17 Daniel Carlson K
5 18 Drew Stevens K
5 19 Nick Folk K
5 20 Andy Borregales K
5 21 Chase McLaughlin K
5 22 Chad Ryland K
6 23 Jake Elliott K
6 24 Wil Lutz K
6 25 Andre Szmyt K
6 26 Joey Slye K
6 27 Cameron Dicker K
7 28 Jason Sanders K

 

Week 6 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop looks to continue his reliability as the Ravens travel to Cleveland in Week 6 to take on the Browns. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Loop made all three field goals, including two from 51 yards out. He also made one extra point in overtime. So far this season, Loop is perfect beyond 50 yards, making all five long-range attempts. This AFC North matchup has one of the week's lowest over/unders, and points probably will be hard to come by.

Also, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the nod again this week after Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out Friday afternoon. For these reasons, the Ravens may opt to rely on Loop's leg to put points on the board when they are within his range rather than going for it on fourth downs. Lastly, Cleveland weather looks sunny and clear at kickoff on Sunday with minimal wind, which should leave the kicking game mostly unaffected. Loop's consistency likely offers fantasy managers a safe floor in Week 6, and he is shaping up to be a set-it-and-forget-it kicker for the next several weeks.

 

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell connected on both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries last Sunday and will look to stay consistent in a Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boswell's fantasy output has been a bit up and down to start the season, but his viability this week is apparent, with Tampa Bay surrendering the second-most fantasy points per contest to opposing kickers.

Pittsburgh's offense has been clicking as of late, leading to more scoring opportunities for the 35-year-old veteran. Boswell profiles as a top-10 option at the position this week and should be viewed as a quality starter in most fantasy leagues.

 

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack is looking to bounce back after an uneven performance against Chicago. Smack made a 35-yard field goal but missed two other attempts and an extra point in the 31-7 victory. He is 7-for-10 on field goals through five games, including 2-for-2 from at least 50 yards with a season-long 59-yard make. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in the rookie following last week's misses and said Smack was trying to compensate for the swirling winds at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay's offense is coming off a 428-yard performance, while Dallas ranks 31st in total defense. Smack's recent misses add some risk, but his leg strength and role in a productive offense give him a favorable Week 6 outlook. RotoBaller ranks Smack K12 for Week 6, making him a viable streaming option against Dallas.

 

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Los Angeles Chargers coming out of the team's bye. Butker was perfect in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, nailing all four of his kicks. The Chiefs kicker made all three of his extra-point attempts and his lone 28-yard field goal attempt. Butker will now face the division rival Chargers at home in a game that Kansas City is heavily favored in.

Even if the game is not entirely competitive, the Chiefs could score a ton of points against a middling Chargers defense. If the Chiefs run up the score, Butker could be in for a heavier workload than usual this week. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Butker this week.

 

Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson converted just one of two extra-point attempts in the loss to the Vikings. It has been a quiet season for Carlson, who has attempted a field goal in just one of the last three games. On the year, he is 11-for-13 on extra points and 5-for-7 on field goals. His 84.6% conversion rate on extra points and 71.4% mark on field goals are both career lows.

He will look to bounce back against a Giants team allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Carlson is a risky fantasy option and ranks as K17 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.-

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack, Cairo Santos, Blake Grupe, Chris Boswell, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Matt Gay:

Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Loop
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Loop
vs
Blake Grupe
Tyler Loop
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Loop
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Loop
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Loop
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Loop
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Loop
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Loop
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Loop
vs
Andre Szmyt
Tyler Loop
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Myers
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Butker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cam Little
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Bass
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Loop
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chris Boswell
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cairo Santos
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Trey Smack
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Spencer Shrader
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Matt Gay
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Blake Grupe
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Dominic Zvada
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Daniel Carlson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Drew Stevens
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Nick Folk
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andy Borregales
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chad Ryland
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Elliott
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Wil Lutz
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andre Szmyt
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Joey Slye
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cameron Dicker
Daniel Carlson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Daniel Carlson
vs
Drew Stevens
Daniel Carlson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Daniel Carlson
vs
Nick Folk
Daniel Carlson
vs
Blake Grupe
Daniel Carlson
vs
Andy Borregales
Daniel Carlson
vs
Matt Gay
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Daniel Carlson
vs
Trey Smack
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chad Ryland
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cairo Santos
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jake Elliott
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chris Boswell
Daniel Carlson
vs
Wil Lutz
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tyler Bass
Daniel Carlson
vs
Andre Szmyt
Daniel Carlson
vs
Harrison Butker
Daniel Carlson
vs
Joey Slye
Daniel Carlson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jason Myers
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cam Little
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tyler Loop
Daniel Carlson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Daniel Carlson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Daniel Carlson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Blake Grupe
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cairo Santos
vs
Chris Boswell
Cairo Santos
vs
Trey Smack
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Bass
Cairo Santos
vs
Matt Gay
Cairo Santos
vs
Harrison Butker
Cairo Santos
vs
Blake Grupe
Cairo Santos
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cairo Santos
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Myers
Cairo Santos
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cairo Santos
vs
Cam Little
Cairo Santos
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Loop
Cairo Santos
vs
Drew Stevens
Cairo Santos
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cairo Santos
vs
Nick Folk
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cairo Santos
vs
Andy Borregales
Cairo Santos
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cairo Santos
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cairo Santos
vs
Chad Ryland
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Elliott
Cairo Santos
vs
Wil Lutz
Cairo Santos
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cairo Santos
vs
Joey Slye
Cairo Santos
vs
Cameron Dicker
Blake Grupe
vs
Matt Gay
Blake Grupe
vs
Dominic Zvada
Blake Grupe
vs
Trey Smack
Blake Grupe
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Blake Grupe
vs
Cairo Santos
Blake Grupe
vs
Daniel Carlson
Blake Grupe
vs
Chris Boswell
Blake Grupe
vs
Drew Stevens
Blake Grupe
vs
Tyler Bass
Blake Grupe
vs
Nick Folk
Blake Grupe
vs
Harrison Butker
Blake Grupe
vs
Andy Borregales
Blake Grupe
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Blake Grupe
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Blake Grupe
vs
Jason Myers
Blake Grupe
vs
Chad Ryland
Blake Grupe
vs
Cam Little
Blake Grupe
vs
Jake Elliott
Blake Grupe
vs
Tyler Loop
Blake Grupe
vs
Wil Lutz
Blake Grupe
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Blake Grupe
vs
Andre Szmyt
Blake Grupe
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Blake Grupe
vs
Spencer Shrader
Blake Grupe
vs
Joey Slye
Blake Grupe
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Blake Grupe
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Daniel Carlson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Blake Grupe
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Drew Stevens
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Matt Gay
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Nick Folk
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Trey Smack
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andy Borregales
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cairo Santos
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chris Boswell
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chad Ryland
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Bass
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Elliott
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Butker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Wil Lutz
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Joey Slye
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cam Little
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cameron Dicker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Loop
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Blake Grupe
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Joey Slye
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker

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