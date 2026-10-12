Rob's Week 6 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 6 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
Bye weeks are now in full swing. The injuries are not stopping. Having depth and quality players on your bench has never been more important. In the fantasy football offseason, all you hear is "upside, upside, upside." This year, however, by Week 5, you're just looking for a player who can score 8-10 points to keep you afloat.
That's what the waiver wire is all about. Know what your roster needs. Maybe you have quality veterans you can trust in a pinch, and then you can stash a few elite handcuffs. Maybe you're ravaged by injuries and need a decent starter to keep your head above water.
The waiver wire is crucial to making the playoffs, and here at RotoBaller, we want to make sure you walk away as your league's champion. To help you do that, be sure to also check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6
Must-Add
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 57.6% Rostered
Charbonnet has begun practicing and is eligible to return in Week 6. With Jadarian Price now on IR, Charbonnet could become Seattle's No. 1 running back immediately upon his return. Seattle will clearly continue using a committee approach, but Charbonnet will be their preferred goal-line back.
He should be viewed as a high-end RB3 upon return, with RB2 value and high touchdown equity. He's a must-add in any 10-team league, but he's likely unavailable in any competitive 12-team league.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 20.9% Rostered
Coleman is on IR but is eligible to return in Week 7. J.K. Dobbins has struggled to run the ball this season, and despite his skill set as a receiver, the team hasn't given R.J. Harvey any real opportunities to carry the ball. Over five weeks, the Broncos haven't been able to get anything going on the ground.
Coleman ran well against one of the league's best run defenses in Week 2. When he returns, Denver could change the backfield to spark this struggling offense. Coleman is worth adding now before he returns from IR and interest grows even more, especially if Harvey and Dobbins keep struggling.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 48.7% Rostered
Lloyd finished with just 37 scrimmage yards but found the end zone twice, earning 16.2 half-PPR points. Pierre Strong Jr. played 26 snaps, just one less than Lloyd's 27. Lloyd carried the ball 10 times, and while he finished with a 3.1 yards-per-carry average, he had a few runs where he got to the edge and turned the corner. On his touchdown run, he finished strong, trucking his way into the end zone.
MarSHAWN LLOYD LAMBEAU LEAP
📺: FOX https://t.co/TVSKwKFBVW
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 11, 2026
That kind of production and finishing could lead to more work moving forward. Chris Brooks is on IR, and Kaleb Johnson's snap count has dropped to nine. If there's a Packer running back who could take over this backfield, it's Lloyd.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 48.0% Rostered
David Montgomery left Week 5 with a groin injury. He tried to return but couldn't stay in the game. With him injured, it became the Woody Marks show. Marks played 56 snaps. Dare Ogunbowale played just one. Marks rushed for a season-high 62 yards on 15 carries and had a 24-yard touchdown called back on what looked like a fairly weak holding penalty.
Groin injuries are typically week-to-week, which would make Marks a borderline must-start in Week 6. Marks may not be available in competitive 12-team leagues, but it's been an ugly committee, so it's worth a look. If Monty is out for any length of time, fantasy managers should be aggressive about adding Marks to their squad.
Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles - 2.4% Rostered and Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles - 43.8% Rostered
Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury described as week-to-week. He didn't practice at all, indicating he might miss another week. Tank Bigsby is on IR, and Will Shipley left Week 5 with a foot sprain. Little is known about the injury, but he couldn't return.
Dameon Pierce Week 5
- 78% snaps
- 11 carries, 14 yds
- 22 routes
- 5 targets, 2 rec, -2 yds
Turning 16 opportunities into 12 yards is tough... Still, he was the only RB to play a snap after Will Shipley left
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 11, 2026
Pierce was the only Eagle running back to play after Shipley left. He did very little with his opportunities, but volume is king in fantasy football. With injuries across the league and bye weeks in full swing, Pierce could be a valuable 1-2 week spot starter. If Barkley and Shipley are both out, Pierce will be ranked as a backend RB2.
***Shipley is listed here, but he left with a foot sprain and was unable to return. Barkley seems likely to miss another week. Bigsby is on IR. If Shipley can play in Week 6, he'd be a mid-RB3, likely in a timeshare with Pierce. Fantasy managers will need to track Shipley's injury status as the week progresses.***
RB3s and RB4s
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 51.6% Rostered
Mason is on IR but can return in Week 6. Before being placed on IR, he was Minnesota's early-down running back, with Aaron Jones Sr. used as the team's change-of-pace and pass-catching back. Kyler Murray and the Minnesota offense have disappointed, limiting his touchdown upside.
Mason should still be viewed as a touchdown-dependent RB3 and a quality bench player as we approach bye weeks, especially with the increasing number of injuries. Jones has played well, however, likely limiting Mason's fantasy value.
This could very well end up looking like the timeshare we saw last year in this backfield. The upside is that the team is more competitive, allowing them to stick with the run game longer, but the offense still appears likely to limit Mason's touchdown opportunities, which will be crucial to Mason being a positive fantasy contributor.
Raheim Sanders, Cleveland Browns - 1.2% Rostered, Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns - 0.2% Rostered, Jarrett Patterson, Cleveland Browns - 0.1% Rostered
Quinshon Judkins left Week 5 with his foot in a walking boot. Raheim Sanders left in the fourth quarter due to a hip injury and did not return. Fantasy managers will need to track Sanders' availability for Week 6. Given that he was in a walking boot, Judkins seems unlikely to play in Week 6.
McLaughlin is on the active roster, while Patterson is on the practice squad. Fantasy managers should prioritize Sanders first, then McLaughlin, and finally, Patterson. Sanders' injury makes that more difficult since he was also knocked out of the game. At the end of the day, this backfield may be best ignored.
However, with bye weeks and injuries, some fantasy managers may not have a choice.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 11.8% Rostered
Travis Etienne Jr. is on IR and won't return to action until Week 9. Alvin Kamara is dealing with multiple injuries, even though he played this weekend. Miller led the team in carries with 10 and finished with just 30 yards, but did find the end zone.
The entire offense struggled against the Vikings this past weekend, which isn't all that surprising. Moving forward, fantasy managers should expect Kamara and Miller to split the early-down work, while Kamara handles the pass-catching role.
That should give Miller standalone RB4 value, at least until Etienne returns. With Kamara battling a few ailments, Miller could see his role expand if Kamara misses time. Miller won't be a long-term running back answer for fantasy managers, but if you're desperate, he could be a desperation start.
Bench Stashes
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 33.8% Rostered
Spears caught nine passes this past weekend, but only five in the first four weeks. If this pass-catching role holds up, Spears would be an okay desperation start in full-PPR leagues. Otherwise, he's best viewed as a low-value handcuff. Spears is ranked as highly as he is here because Tony Pollard could be traded.
Pollard is in the final year of his contract, and the Titans are 0-5. The Packers could certainly use help at running back. If the Titans move Pollard, Spears would become a solid RB3 and worth starting at flex. He's worth stashing due to that possibility.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 50.2% Rostered
Robinson is Atlanta's new Tyler Allgeier. Robinson has virtually no involvement in the passing game, and if the Falcons get down on the scoreboard, they'll game-script him out. If they're up by a lead or in close games, he'll finish with 8-14 carries, as he has the past three weeks.
Robinson is a touchdown-dependent RB4. He's one of the NFL's best handcuffs. Robinson has upgraded from pure handcuff status to someone fantasy managers could start if they're desperate. Ideally, you're playing him when Atlanta is favored.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 38.0% Rostered
Allgeier has scored under 3.0 half-PPR points in three out of five games this season. Since having 19 touches in Week 1. Allgeier has had seven or fewer touches in three out of his last four games. Like Robinson, Allgeier is a touchdown-dependent desperation RB4 start.
Like Robinson, he's best started when you expect the Cardinals to lead or keep it close. Unfortunately, for Allgeier, the Cardinals just aren't a very good football team, so those situations are few and far between. His value is decreasing, and he's moving close to pure handcuff status.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 26.1% Rostered
Kimani Vidal led the backfield in snaps in Week 5 after Mitchell did in Week 4. Mitchell led the team in carries in Week 4, but Omarion Hampton did this past weekend. This is an ugly, three-headed backfield where all three are borderline irrelevant.
Mitchell continues to lead this backfield in routes run and targets, which, considering how bad the Chargers are, gives him a viable path to fantasy relevance. With so many injuries at receiver and tight end, Mitchell could have some PPR appeal.
Pure Handcuffs
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 15.2% Rostered
- Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 26.6% Rostered
- Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 27.8% Rostered
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 16.4% Rostered
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills -4.3% Rostered
- Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 1.1% Rostered
- Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 6.5% Rostered
- Najee Harris, New York Giants - 6.8% Rostered
- Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys - 0.3% Rostered
- Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 0.8% Rostered
- Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 13.3% Rostered
- Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers - 4.9% Rostered
- Isaiah Davis, New York Jets - 4.3% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - 1.5% Rostered
- Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans - 0.7% Rostered
- Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 9.6% Rostered
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants - 1.9% Rostered
- Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 2.0% Rostered
- Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears - 3.4% Rostered
- Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0.5% Rostered
- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 3.5% Rostered
- Kaytron Allen, Miami Dolphins - 0.7% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers - 43.5% Rostered
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals - 3.0% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6
Must Add
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - 3.0% Rostered
Roman Wilson left the game with a finger injury. It's unknown how long he'll be out, if at all. Michael Pittman Jr. is now on IR. Bernard made the most of his time, finishing with six receptions for 80 yards and one carry for four yards. If Wilson misses time, Bernard is a WR4 with weekly WR3 upside.
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 44.6% Rostered
DeVonta Smith continues to miss time with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Wicks has become Jalen Hurts' most dependable pass-catcher. He now has over 60 yards in three out of five games this season. He has scored 8.5 half-PPR points or more in three games. He's a strong start for as long as Smith remains out.
Tyreek Hill, Free Agent - 44.9% Rostered
Rumors say he's close to returning, and recent reports point to the Chiefs as the leading candidate. Tyquan Thornton is out for the year, and Rashee Rice is dealing with a hamstring injury. If he lands in Kansas City, he has enough name value to be flipped, but he's worth stashing in case he finds a resurgence.
WR4/5s
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 21.7% Rostered
We know very little about the finger injury that's kept him out for the last three games, but Mitchell got off to a hot start in Weeks 1 and 2 and was pacing for over 1,000 yards, albeit on a small sample size. The Jets desperately need more pass-catchers. I'm adding him anywhere I can. He showed real potential and even had more targets than Garrett Wilson in the first two weeks.
Fantasy managers can reasonably assume he'll return soon; otherwise, the Jets would've placed him on IR to save a roster spot. Since they didn't, we can assume he should return this week or next.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 39.2% Rostered
Washington has eight or more targets in three games this season. He's scored 8.5 half-PPR points in three consecutive games. This offense is dreadful and offers little volume or scoring opportunity, which limits Washington's ceiling, but he's a dependable bench or injury replacement likely to deliver 7-12 half-PPR points.
Bench Stashes
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 2.3% Rostered, Efton Chism III, New England Patriots - 0.7% Rostered, Kyle Williams, New England Patriots - 0.5% Rostered
Douglas caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns this past weekend. Williams caught three passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. Chism had five catches for 57 yards. All three of them have put themselves on the fantasy radar moving forward. Romeo Doubs has largely been a boom-or-bust player for the Patriots.
It's unclear when A.J. Brown will return, but he's eligible to return from IR in the coming weeks. Douglas and Chism played more snaps and ran more routes than Williams, but Williams flashed in the preseason and did so again this past weekend.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 4.4% Rostered
He's scored double-digit half-PPR points in consecutive weeks now. He had over 80 yards in Week 4 and found the end zone this past weekend. The Texans traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., but midseason trades rarely work, and Harrison struggled in Arizona. It's worth stashing Noel to see if his productive play leads to a larger role.
Another one thank you!
📺: @nfloncbs | @paramountplus https://t.co/jBBKwl1JxP
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 11, 2026
Noel's best role is the one that Tank Dell played, a downfield threat out of the slot. That fits Noel's skill set perfectly. Hopefully, the Harrison trade doesn't take Noel back off the field.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 38.3% Rostered
Coleman has been irrelevant except for when D.J. Moore has gone down. He caught all six targets for 63 yards in Week 2 when Moore exited and had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 when Moore aggravated his shoulder injury. These performances could lead to more involvement, but he's worth stashing because Moore continues to deal with a recurring shoulder injury.
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers - 34.2% Rostered
Wilson suffered a finger injury this past weekend and did not return. Fantasy managers will need to track his injury status throughout the week. In Weeks 3 and 4, he scored 13.5 and 14.9 half-PPR points and was coming on as one of Pittsburgh's more dependable pass-catchers.
Bernard's big game this past weekend could change things, but he's worth adding to see how his playing time shakes out and how serious his finger injury is.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 10.1% Rostered
Stefon Diggs was out, but Williams didn't do much this past weekend. To be fair, the weather was not very conducive to passing games. He did have a long touchdown reception in Week 4 that was nullified by a penalty, which likely changes how we view him. Diggs and Terry McLaurin have both missed time with hamstring injuries and are on the wrong side of 30.
Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals - 1.7% Rostered
With Harrison inactive, Bourne got more playing time and seems locked into a full-time role with the Cardinals for the rest of the season. He had eight targets, five receptions, and 70 yards in his first game with Harrison. Bourne is firmly on the WR5 radar and looks like a solid bench player.
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 49.7% Rostered
He's struggled to get going in his rookie season, but the Philadelphia offense hasn't made it easy on him. He has 13 targets over the last two weeks. He's unlikely to break out given this struggling offense, but stashing first-round rookie receivers has generally been a winning strategy. Lemon is making it more difficult, but it still makes sense if you have the space.
Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts - 37.1% Rostered
Daniel Jones has played terribly this season, which hurts Allen's value, but he's worth adding, especially in full-PPR leagues. In his last two games, he has had nine targets in both contests. He's scored 15.3 and 7.0 half-PPR points. He is a quality bench player getting enough volume to start on any given week. If Jones starts playing better, Allen's value would also increase.
Boom or Bust WRs for Deeper Leagues
- Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles - 8.9% Rostered
- Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 10.4% Rostered (suffered a hamstring injury)
- Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 33.2% Rostered
- Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 32.4% Rostered
- Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0.1% Rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 7.0% Rostered
- Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - 17.6% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 33.1% Rostered
- Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 13.9% Rostered
- Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 7.8% Rostered
- Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 2.8% Rostered
- De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 25.1% Rostered
Bench Stashes for Deeper Leagues
- Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 4.3% Rostered
- Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 4.0% Rostered
- Kevin Coleman Jr., Miami Dolphins - 0.2% Rostered
- Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars - 0.2% Rostered
- Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks - 10.3% Rostered
- Brandin Cooks, San Francisco 49ers - 0.3% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6
Stash TE2s
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 27.2% Rostered
That is now back-to-back games where Strange has registered eight targets, seven receptions, and over 65 yards. He's scored double-digit half-PPR points in consecutive weeks. Over the past two weeks, he's emerging as Trevor Lawrence's No. 2 pass-catcher behind Parker Washington.
Trevor Lawrence finds Brenton Strange to get into the redzone
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gW36n178qD
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Fantasy managers should value Strange as a high-end TE2 and a top-12 option in the right matchup. After just three and two targets in the first two weeks, Strange has earned five, eight, and eight the past three weeks.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 3.7% Rostered
Okonkwo played 71% of the snaps in Week 5 and had a 68% route share. That was far less than in Week 1, suggesting he may have been on a bit of a snap count after returning from a hamstring injury. However, Okonkwo showed some of the explosiveness that made him a fantasy favorite in Tennessee.
He never lived up to the hype because he wasn't a full-time player and never got good quarterback play, but Washington seems to have both at his disposal. Okonkwo has the role, the offense, and the quarterback to be a high-end TE2 if he stays healthy and Jayden Daniels stays healthy.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 20.3% Rostered
Freiermuth still hasn't had a single game with more than 50 yards this season, but that hasn't kept him from being an effective fantasy tight end. He still finds the end zone. In Aaron Rodgers' older age, he really needs to trust his pass-catchers. He's talked about that ad nauseam the past few years. Well, he clearly trusts Freiermuth, especially near the end zone.
He now has four touchdowns this season, including two catches for touchdowns this past weekend. Freiermuth is looking like last year's version of Hunter Henry. He may not finish with a ton of yardage, but he's looking like a strong bet to push for 8-10 touchdowns. That alone will keep him at tight end and well within the top 15.
Matchup-Based Streaming TE2s
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 40.2% Rostered
Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense is starting to look like they did last year. That's a good thing for Henry. Over the past two weeks, Henry has caught eight passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. He's scored 8.7 and 11.9 half-PPR points the last two weeks.
Brown is eligible to return from IR this week, but it's unclear whether he will. Efton Chism III, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams all had big weeks this past weekend, but Henry is the team's most dependable tight end. With the resurgence of Maye, Henry is back on the streaming radar, but isn't anything more than a mid-TE2 who is best utilized in positive matchups.
Adds for Deep Leagues
- Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 18.4% Rostered
- Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets - 49.9% Rostered
- Evan Engram, Denver Broncos - 2.9% Rostered
- Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 41.8% Rostered
- Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3.6% Rostered
- Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers - 20.8% Rostered
- Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 25.3% Rostered
- A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks - 6.9% Rostered
- Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers - 4.8% Rostered
- Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams - 3.1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams - 15.0% Rostered
- David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers - 2.0% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6
QB2s with Weekly Top-12 Upside
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers - 47.9% Rostered
Love has two touchdowns in every game this season. He has three games with 18 or more points, with his best performance coming this past weekend when he scored 25.3 points. The offensive line has improved considerably over the past two weeks and appears to be at least functional.
Everything is coming up Jordan Love today ‼️
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/yzQQJ2IQ98
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Love has three excellent weapons in the passing game with Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Tucker Kraft. Love also gets no help from his rushing attack, so much responsibility falls on his shoulders. That has led to three games with more than 300 yards. Love looks like a high-end QB2 who could flirt with a top-12 finish this season if the offensive line keeps improving.
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings - 58.8% Rostered
Maybe Murray just needed a few weeks in Kevin O'Connell's system. He got hurt in Week 1, so Week 3 was his first real start. He only scored 10.4. Then, in Week 4, he scored just 11.5, but T.J. Hockenson went down at the one-yard line in order to kill the clock and win the game. If he scores there, Murray finishes with a respectable 15.5.
Justin Jefferson. TRIPLE COVERAGE. 🤯
This TD pass had a 30% completion probability, per @NextGenStats
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/nbK5lLtel0
— NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 11, 2026
This week, Murray finished with 18.3 points and started to look more like the player we expected. He had only 33 rushing yards combined in Weeks 3 and 4, but this week he got 10 carries for 51 yards. Murray still has dual-threat ability and could be a top-12 scorer on any given week.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans - 42.1% Rostered
Stroud has four games with over 16 points this season and now has back-to-back games with more than 20. He's thrown for over 260 yards in four games and over 345 in two. With their dreadful rushing offense, their only option is to throw the football. That has led to Stroud averaging 37 passes per game.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had 116 targets, 62 catches, 885 yards & 8 TDs as a rookie. In 10 games he played 35%+ of the snaps in 2025, he was on pace for 119 targets, 66 catches, 979 yards & 7 TDs.
He doesn’t suck. Bad fit in Arizona. May never live up the billing. Useful player.
— Rob (@RobLorge) October 10, 2026
Houston also traded for Harrison, and while he's been the butt of a lot of jokes this season, it hasn't always been as bad as it is this year. Stroud looks like a strong QB2 with QB1 on any given week.
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders - 36.4% Rostered
Cousins scored 13.8 points in Week 1 and 13.7 this past weekend. Sandwiched between those two games were three straight games of 20 or more points. Cousins didn't play poorly this past weekend; his defense just couldn't stop Maye and the Patriots. Cousins finished the game by completing 19 of 28 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions.
Kirk Cousins ➡️ Brock Bowers for a Raiders touchdown!
@LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/imBWPFJpvw
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Las Vegas has struggled to get anything going on the ground, so Cousins and the passing attack have to be the engine, and so far, he's been up to the task. Cousins has three top-12 performances and looks like a mid-to-high-end QB2 you can trust weekly, with top-12 upside in positive matchups.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - 19.8% Rostered
He struggled this past weekend, but the weather didn't help. Both offenses struggled, so don't be overly critical of his 12.2 points. Watson has shown some of that old athleticism that we saw in Houston. In every game this season, he has at least six rushing attempts. He's also finished with more than 35 rushing attempts in three of them.
That dual-threat ability is a fantasy football cheat code. While he's no longer an elite rusher, he can still provide 2-5 points of value on his own. Moving forward, Watson should be valued as a top-15 quarterback, with top-12 potential in positive matchups. However, the injuries are starting to pile up, which could begin to have a negative impact on this offense as a whole. Keep an eye on that.
Mid QB2s
- Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers - 19.3% Rostered
- Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals - 50.2% Rostered
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 33.9% Rostered
Deep League Adds
- Jameis Winston, New York Giants - 4.0% Rostered
- Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 8.7% Rostered
- Geno Smith, New York Jets - 7.1% Rostered
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts - 18.8% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 30.1% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 6
- Kansas City Chiefs - 33.5% Rostered (vs Los Angeles Chargers)
- Baltimore Ravens - 65.8% Rostered (at Cleveland Browns)
- San Francisco 49ers - 36.3% Rostered (vs Washington Commanders)
- Jacksonville Jaguars - 64.5% Rostered (vs Houston Texans)
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